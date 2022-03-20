Penn State wins the 2022 NCAA wrestling team title

Last Updated 1:52 AM, March 20, 2022Shannon ScovelPenn State wins the 2022 NCAA wrestling team title Share Steveson, Diakomihalis, and Penn State shine bright at the wrestling championships 17:25 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:05 am, March 20, 2022Penn State wins the 2022 NCAA wrestling team title DETROIT — Behind five national champions, Penn State wrestling is back to its winning ways as a team, clinching the 2022 team title. Penn State officially locked up the top spot in the tournament halfway through Saturday morning’s medal matches, but the championship performances from Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Max Dean on Saturday night added an exclamation mark to the team win. Penn State brought nine wrestlers to Detroit for the national championship and put six of those wrestlers on the podium. “The guys did a great job, kept their composure, were the aggressors, went out there and got the takedowns. They were themselves. These big moments obviously when in the team race is on the line, that's a lot, and that's something our guys deal with," head coach Cael Sanderson said after the semifinal round on Friday night. Just like last year, Roman Bravo-Young set the momentum for Penn State, beating Daton Fix for the second NCAA finals in a row and building up his teammate, Nick Lee, for success. Lee followed with a comfortable win over No. 15 Kizhan Clarke of North Carolina despite giving up the first takedown. The Nittany Lion champion wrestled in control the entire match and wore down his opponent for the victory. Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks added championship performances with wins over 2019 NCAA champion Mekhi Lewis and 2022 Big Ten champ Myles Amine, respectively. Max Dean, the transfer from Cornell, became the fifth NCAA title winner for the program after winning a close match against Iowa's Jacob Warner, and his presence in this upperweight lineup only adds firepower to the already dominant Nittany Lion team. "I remember thinking before the season even started, 'If I don't start, if I don't ever win a match, I'm just lucky to be here,' because their perspective on life. I think that's why they are so successful," Dean said, reflecting on his experience at Penn State. "In situations when it's uncomfortable out here, we're competing, it's 1-1, your dreams are on the line, but you're so focused because you have values. That's Cael Sanderson." The positive culture within this program also produced an All-Americans in Greg Kerkvliet at heavyweight, who finished fourth after medically forfeiting his bronze medal match. In the five NCAA finals matches that Penn State didn't win, Nick Suriano claimed 125 pounds for his second title, Yianni Diakomihalis won a third title with a victory at 149 pounds, Ryan Deakin took home gold at 157 pounds, Keegan O'Toole of Missouri claim top honors at 165 pounds and Gable Steveson earned his second heavyweight crown. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:10 pm, March 9, 2022COMPLETE NCAA WRESTLING BRACKETSCLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE 2022 NCAA WRESTLING BRACKET PDF CLICK TO VIEW UPDATED TEAM SCORES DI wrestling: 2022 selection show share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:52 am, March 20, 2022285 pounds: No. 1 Gable Steveson beats No. 2 Cohlton SchultzTHIRD PERIOD: Schultz chooses down to start the third, and he escapes. It's 5-2 Steveson. One minute left. One more minute in the collegiate career of Gable Steveson. Schultz is doing an excellent job slowing down the Olympian, but he has work to do to close this match. Thirty seconds. Twenty seconds. Ten seconds. The crowd starts to rise. Gable Steveson is your 2022 NCAA Olympic heavyweight champion! SECOND PERIOD: Steveson starts down to begin the second period, and he picks up a quick escape to expand his lead 5-1. Schultz looks for a takedown, but Steveson fends him off. The crowd is quiet, mostly, just soaking up this match. Neither wrestler is doing anything particularly wild or crazy here. Steveson holds the 5-1 lead heading into the third period. FIRST PERIOD: Gable Steveson isn't wasting any time, as he picks up the first takedown immediately off the whistle. The Gopher lets up Schultz, but he notches one more takedown before the end of the period to give himself a 4-1 lead, following another Schultz escape. Ten seconds left. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:36 am, March 20, 2022197 pounds: No. 1 Max Dean takes down No. 6 Jacob Warner THIRD PERIOD: Dean escapes to tie the score 1-1 with 90 seconds remaining. Riding time is not a factor. Takedown Dean! Warner is going to need something special here in the last 30 seconds if he wants to stay in this. Dean works on top. Can he ride out Warner? Twenty seconds. The Penn State fans are feeling that they could have a fifth champ. Ten seconds. Warner is out. He shoots until the very end, but Warner can't find the takedown. Max Dean becomes Penn State's fifth national champion of the night! SECOND PERIOD: The last time these two wrestlers competed, Warner went into the third with a lead, only to give up back points in the final minute to drop the match. He's out to a 1-0 lead now after a quick escape. That escape proved to be the only point of the period, and Warner will hold on to his 1-0 lead heading into the second and work to rideout Dean. FIRST PERIOD: Max Dean has to have all of the momentum in the world right now, as four of his teammates have just won team titles and his program clinched another team title. Warner, though, is wrestling for Iowa pride. He wants to put a Hawkeye on top of the podium. Completely scoreless after one period. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:16 am, March 20, 2022184 pounds: No. 2 Aaron Brooks avenges his Big Ten loss to No. 1 Myles AmineTHIRD PERIOD: Brooks chooses down to start the third period, and he leads 2-0 with two minutes of riding time, but there's another takedown for the 2021 champ. He holds a 4-0 advantage with riding time. With just over 90 seconds to go in the match, Amine is back on the bottom and will work to escape to keep himself in this match. Amine escapes, but with 30 seconds to go in the match, Brooks is in on another shot. These two Big Ten champs are scrambling, and Amine gets the two points, but it's too little, too late for Michigan as Penn State's Aaron Brooks wins another title. 🏆 184 LB. CHAMPION 🏆2x champion Aaron Brooks!!#NCAAWrestling x @pennstateWREST pic.twitter.com/MsADA6zfyU— NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 20, 2022 SECOND PERIOD: Amine chooses down to start the second period, and Brooks rides him out for the first minute of the period. The ride continues. Brooks mat returns Amine and generates a stall call against the Wolverine. This is not how Amine wanted this match to go. Ten seconds. That's a full second-period rideout for Brooks, and the Penn State fan base goes nuts. FIRST PERIOD: It's the Big Ten finals rematch the world has been waiting for since early March. Amine topped Brooks in their last meeting to help lift Michigan to the conference title. This time, Penn State has the team title locked up, but these two will still battle for individual glory. The "Let's Go Myles" chants start early, but Brooks still leads the aggressor in this match with the first shot. Amine holds him off. As Jason Bryant reads Amine's accomplishments out over the loudspeaker, the crowd give a big roar as Amine's bronze medal performance from Tokyo is announced. Amine is in on a shot, but Brooks counters, and he's on the board first. One minute to go. Brooks racks up riding time, but Amine is actively working to escape, as his coaches shout "wrestle!" from the corner. Brooks will ride out the period and start the second with a 2-0 lead. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:52 am, March 20, 2022174 pounds: No. 1 Carter Starocci rides out No. 2 Mekhi Lewis in OTTIE-BREAKERS: Starocci starts down to begin the first tie-breaker. He's out after six seconds. He's put himself in an ideal position. Lewis goes down next. He'll need to escape fast. Six seconds pass. Reset. Starocci rides him to the edge. Fifteen seconds. Lewis needs an escape and a takedown or a reversal. "Car-ter" chants fill the arena. Lewis escapes. He races around the mat, but Starocci holds him off. The Nittany Lion is a national champion. "I wrestled this match a million times in my head before," Starocci said in the press conference after his win. "I mean, it's not my first rodeo. I've been here before. Trust my faith in God. I have his presence, his gifts, his love. That's really all I really need. And just go out there, perform and have fun." OVERTIME: Scoreless so far. One minute to go. Twenty seconds. Ten seconds. Starocci in on a shot, but time expires. THIRD PERIOD: We're all tied up 2-2, but Lewis will choose down to start the period, and he escapes. He leads 3-2. Starocci is in on a shot, and he converts. The Nittany Lion takes the 4-3 lead with 1:20 to go in the period. Starocci works to ride Lewis. One minute remain. An escape would tie it up. He does it! An escape from Lewis ties the match, and the crowd is into this exciting bout! Forty seconds remain. Starocci with a double-leg attempt, but time ticks down. Let's go to overtime! SECOND PERIOD: Starocci escapes, and he's on the board, but Lewis responds with a shot, nearly taking down the Nittany Lion. Virginia Tech will challenge the call. That's two! The refs award Lewis the takedown, and he leads 2-1 with 98 seconds remaining in the second period. He'll now work to ride Starocci, and he's strength is on full display as he goes to work on top. Starocci escapes. The match is all tied up at 2-2, and riding time is not a factor as Lewis racked up just 41 seconds in that sequence. FIRST PERIOD: 2019 NCAA champion Mekhi Lewis takes the first shot of the match, but the refs call potentially dangerous, and the wrestlers are back to the middle. Scoreless after the first two minutes. This is match between two savvy champions, and they aren't making any mistakes here in the first period. Twenty seconds remaining. Stalemate. Starocci in on a shot, but time ticks down in the first period, and it's 0-0 heading into the second. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:36 am, March 20, 2022165 pounds: No. 2 Keegan O'Toole wins his first NCAA titleTHIRD PERIOD: Griffith chooses neutral to start the third period, and Missouri likes that choice, as it puts O'Toole in an equal position to win the match from the feet. O'Toole is in on a shot, and he scores. The Tiger leads 6-4, but Griffith escapes, making the score 6-5 with 30 seconds to go. Missouri wanted a takedown on that last shot, but the refs ruled no call. Shot O'Toole. Neutral. Ten seconds. Five seconds. Keegan O'Toole is a 2022 NCAA Champion! 🏆 165 LB. CHAMPION 🏆Keegan O`Toole is a national champion for @MizzouWrestling!#NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/9t6U8vZkUA— NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 20, 2022 SECOND PERIOD: O'Toole chooses down to start the period, and he picks up the escape, tying the score. Griffith is back on the attack though, and he adds two more points to his total. Stalemate. O'Toole with the reversal, and we're all tied up at 4-4. Riding time is not a factor as O'Toole works down Griffith's riding time from earlier in the match. The Tiger ends the period on top, and we'll go into the third period tied up. FIRST PERIOD: Shane Griffith was in this position last year as well, but in the 2021 finals, Griffith sported a different singlet. After Stanford announced plans to cut the program, Griffith and his Cardinal teammates wore black singlets without that iconic Stanford logo to protest that decision. As Jason Bryant recalls this story to the crowd, they reward Griffith, his 2021 title and the decision to save Stanford wrestling with a loud cheer. Griffith scores first, and he nearly has O'Toole in danger, but the Tiger sophomore scrambles out and just gives up the two. Missouri brought quite the cheer squad here tonight, and "Let's go Keegan" chants fill the left side of the arena. O'Toole escapes, and he trails 2-1 to Griffith with 20 seconds left in the first period. Griffith will carry his 2-1 lead into the second period. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:12 am, March 20, 2022157 pounds: Ryan Deakin tops Quincy MondayTHIRD PERIOD: Monday chooses neutral to start the third period, an interesting choice, but one clearly made with intention. The Tiger will look to win this on takedowns. Let's scramble! Deakin is awarded two swipes, but we're still rolling! The Wildcat adds four more points to his total. He leads 8-2 with 30 seconds to go. Fifteen seconds. Deakin will look to ride out the period. And he does! Ryan Deakin is your 2022 NCAA champion at 157 pounds! 𝐹𝒶𝓂𝒾𝓁𝓎#NCAAWrestling x @NUWrestle pic.twitter.com/lFhuDJVKbw— NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 20, 2022 SECOND PERIOD: Deakin escapes to start the second period, but Monday continues to drive the pace. He's on a mission to be Princeton's first NCAA champion since 1951, but Deakin holds off his attacks. The Wildcat is starting to find his rhythm, but the period ends tied 2-2. FIRST PERIOD: Quincy Monday is on the board first with a takedown two minutes into the first period. Deakin responds with an escape, and the wrestlers are back on their feet. Ten seconds remain in the period. Monday will enter the second period with the lead. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:56 pm, March 19, 2022149 pounds: No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis beats No. 10 Ridge Lovett for his third NCAA titleTHIRD PERIOD: Ridge Lovett chooses down to start the third period and escapes, so now he only trails 9-4, but Diakomihalis is quick with another takedown to extend his lead 11-4. Now the name of the game will be bonus points. Lovett escapes, adding a point to his total and making the score 11-5. One minute remaining. The "Let's go Yianni" cheer is back as the Cornell fans feel his third title inching closer. Twenty seconds. Ten seconds. Yianni Diakomihalis is a THREE-TIME NCAA champion! "For me it's pursuit of improvement and development," Diakomihalis said after his third title. "When you're looking to improve and constantly growing, it can seem like you're staying this much ahead." 3x champion @yiannidiako_LGR! 🏆🏆🏆📺 ESPN#NCAAWrestling x @BigRedWrestling pic.twitter.com/CxCtm6mi1N— NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 20, 2022 SECOND PERIOD: Diakomihalis chooses down to start the second period, as the Cornell fanbase launches into a "Let's go Yianni" cheer. Lovett is riding tough, and he'll need some points here to slow down Diakomihalis' momentum after the Big Red scored twice in first period. Diakomihalis escapes and goes back on the attack for another takedown. He now leads 7-2 with 45 seconds to go in the second period following Lovett's escape. That's two more for Diakomihalis and an escape for Lovett. The Big Red defending champ will enter the third ahead 9-3. FIRST PERIOD: An early takedown for Yianni Diakomihalis, but Ridge Lovett escapes. The Cornhusker trails two-time NCAA champion 2-1 with 1:44 to go in the first period. Add another takedown to the scoreboard for Diakomihalis as the Cornell junior ends the period on top with a 4-1 lead. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:40 pm, March 19, 2022141 pounds: No. 1 Nick Lee bonuses No. 15 Kizhan ClarkeTHIRD PERIOD: Clarke chooses neutral to start the third — he decided bottom might not be the best choice after Lee rode him about most of the second period. Lee earns another takedown, so he now leads 9-2 with riding time. The Nittany Lion is looking at bonus here in the championship bout. Lee's riding time hits four minutes, and he's still wrestling strong in that top position. Time ticks down. Ten seconds. Five seconds. Nick Lee is a two-time NCAA champion at 141 pounds! "I'm just so grateful. It doesn't feel like me winning, I feel like the whole community, our staff, our fans, my family -- I just feel like we we're all [winning]," Nick Lee said in the press conference following his win. "The best part is I get to follow RBY again, so we wrestle on the same mat the whole tournament. We've got a pretty good record. That's what we've got." 🏆 141 LB. CHAMPION 🏆Nick Lee...2x NATIONAL CHAMPION!#NCAAWrestling x @pennstateWREST pic.twitter.com/hqjjdgu1AV— NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 19, 2022 SECOND PERIOD: Lee chooses down to start the second period. He escapes. Takedown Nick Lee. He extends his lead 6-2 with 1:24 of riding time. Clarke is hit with stalling again, adding to Lee's point total. The Nittany Lion moves into the third period with a 7-2 lead. FIRST PERIOD: Kizhan Clarke is on the board first with a takedown. What a start for the Tar Heel! Nick Lee escapes, but he's trailing Clarke 2-1. Blood time. Lee is in on a shot, and he finishes for two points, giving him the 3-2 lead against Clarke. Ninety seconds to go in the first period. Lee is looking to turn Clarke, but the Tar Heel is too strong and sturdy. Lee will settle for the ride instead. Stalemate. Back to the middle. The Penn State crowd cheers as Lee's riding time ticks up over a minute. Clarke is hit with stalling. He's in a tough spot here, as Lee is a machine in the top position. Lee will hold the 3-2 lead heading into the second period. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:24 pm, March 19, 2022133 pounds: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young outscores No. 2 Daton Fix THIRD PERIOD: Roman Bravo-Young chooses down to start the third period, and he escapes. Bravo-Young is back in the lead and on the offense. Let's scramble! The ref calls stalemate, the wresters reset. One minute left. Bravo-Young takes another shot, but Fix is so tough. Stalemate. Forty-three seconds to go. Thirty seconds. Lots of handfighting between these two guys as time ticks down. Fifteen seconds. Fix needs a takedown to avoid losing in the national finals for the third year in a row. Bravo-Young holds on! Penn State has a two-time NCAA champion in Roman Bravo-Young! "It means everything," Bravo-Young said in the press conference following his win. "[I'm] living my dream every day. I never thought, looking back, where I was a kid growing up in Tucson, Arizona, I never thought I'd be in this position, wrestling in front of my family in a pretty much sold-out arena. [I] never thought I'd be a national champ yet a two time champ. I'm excited, and I'm going to celebrate this for a while." That winning moment!#NCAAWrestling x @pennstateWREST pic.twitter.com/W0hofescAG— NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 19, 2022 SECOND PERIOD: Fix chooses bottom to start the second period, but Bravo-Young sends a message with a major mat return. Fix overcomes that power and escapes, and he's tied the score. And woah — almost a takedown from Fix! Back to the center. That will end the period. Tied 2-2. FIRST PERIOD: Lots of action early at this weight, but it's Roman Bravo-Young on the board first. Bravo-Young's ability to wrestle each of his opponents in a different way just demonstrates how smart he is on the mat. The Nittany Lion defending champ just needed one takedown against Austin DeSanto in the semifinals, and he notched that takedown in the final period, but here, against Fix, he's on his offense earlier. He wants another title. Fix escapes, and we'll move into the second period 2-1 with the Nittany Lion in the lead. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:59 pm, March 19, 2022125 pounds: No. 1 Nick Suriano takes down Pat Glory THIRD PERIOD: It's time for Glory to go to work on top. He trails 4-0, and Suriano also has 1:31 of riding time. Glory wants a turn, and Princeton wants a stall call against Suriano. The Wolverine is indeed hit with stalling again, giving Glory a point. Glory trails 4-1 with one minute to go, but the Tiger lightweight has effectively worn down Suriano's riding time. Suriano is hit with his third caution, and Princeton picks up another point. It's now 4-2 Suriano. One minute to go, and Glory is looking for backpoints again. He has Suriano in trouble, but Suriano fights back to his stomach. Suriano is hit with stalling a third time. That's another point for Glory. Suriano escapes. he leads 5-3. Suriano wins the 2022 NCAA title! "That guy wrestled me tough, he had nothing to lose," Suriano said in the press conference following the match when asked about his match. "[I've] got a lot of respect for Pat Glory..but I was so locked in that I dominated and won the match." 🏆 125 LB. CHAMPION 🏆Nick Suriano is a 2x champion!#NCAAWrestling x @umichwrestling pic.twitter.com/yzotiIYjHd— NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 19, 2022 SECOND PERIOD: Suriano chooses down to start the period, as "Let's go Nick" chants come from the Michigan side of the arena. Suriano is back on top after a reveral, and he takes a 4-0 lead with one minute to go in the second period. Princeton wants a stall call against Suriano. Emotions are high. BIG mat return from Suriano as he ticks up the riding time. Forty-seven seconds to go in the second period. There's the stall call against Suriano. Fourteen seconds left in the period. Suriano rides out Glory for the second period, but we're taking a quick break as Glory collects himself following what appears to be a tweak to his arm. FIRST PERIOD: It's two New Jersey natives here in this first final as Nick Suriano and Patrick Glory meet in the center. Glory, a first-time finalist but two-time placewinner, earned his spot in this final with a win over Vito Arujua in the semifinals. Suriano is here by way of a win over Brandon Courtney in the semifinals. This marks his third finals appearance in his career. "Glory" chants fill the arena — credit to Princeton. Despite this tournament being in Michigan and Suriano representing the Wolverines, Princeton traveled, and they're here to support their guy. Suriano is on the board first with a takedown in the final seconds of the first period. Glory works to escape, but Suriano ends the period on top with a 2-0 lead. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:52 pm, March 19, 2022Jared Franek wins the Elite 90 AwardNorth Dakota State's Jared Franek wins the 2022 Elite 90 Award with a 4.0 in Sports Management. Franek is a three-time NCAA qualifier and a two-time Round of 12 finisher. The Elite 90 Award recognizes the collegiate athlete at each NCAA championship across all sports and all three divisions with the highest grade point average. The honor celebrates individuals who represent the epitome of the term student-athlete. You can read more about the Elite 90 Award here. Congratulations Jared on this incredible accomplishment. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:17 pm, March 8, 20222022 NCAA Wrestling tournament scheduleON SITE SCHEDULE: All times in Eastern Time DAY DATE DOORS OPEN SESSION STARTS Thursday March 17 10:30am 12pm Thursday March 17 5:30pm 7pm Friday March 18 9:30am 11am Friday March 18 6:30pm 8pm Saturday Mach 19 9:30am 11am Saturday March 19 5:30pm 7pm TV SCHEDULE: DAY DATE TIME DURATION PRODUCTION Thursday March 17 12pm 3:30 ESPNU Thursday March 17 7pm 3:30 ESPN Friday March 18 11am 3:00 ESPNU Friday March 18 8:00pm 3:00 ESPN Saturday Mach 19 11am 3:00 ESPNU Saturday March 19 7pm 3:00 ESPN share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:11 pm, March 19, 2022Medal matches live results 285 pounds: Third-place match: No. 6 Jordan Wood win by forfeit over No. 4 Greg Kerkvliet Wood wins by forfeit, and he's a bronze medalist with 100 career victories. Congratulations Jordan! Wood finishes his career at 100-23.He is a 5️⃣ time EIWA Champion and a 3️⃣ time All-American (4th, 2nd team, 3rd).Thank you, @jordan5wood ! pic.twitter.com/RcJZJR0828— Lehigh Wrestling (@LehighWrestling) March 19, 2022 Fifth-place match: No. 7 Mason Parris beats No. 9 Lucas Davison 8-5 Parris, a 2021 NCAA finalist, holds a 4-1 lead with 30 seconds left in the second period. Davison escapes, closing Parris' lead 4-2, and now he's in on a takedown in short time. We'll head to the third period tied 4-4, but Parris has riding time and will start the third period on bottom. Davison runs out Parris' riding time, but the Wolverine escapes to maintain a 5-4 lead. Davison is in on a shot! He is battling! Takedown Parris. Forty-five seconds to go! Parris leads 8-5 and takes the win. The Wolverine is a fifth-place finisher! Seventh-place match: No. 3 Tony Cassioppi beats No. 12 Christian Lance 2-0 Scoreless after two periods, Iowa's Tony Cassioppi chooses bottom to begin the third, and he escapes immediately. The Hawk has two minutes of riding time in this match, and he'll now battle Nebraska's Lance on his feet. Lance is in on a shot, but Cassioppi works out of it, and they're back on to neutral. Cassioppi's pace is slower than it's been in the past, and he's looking to hold on here for seventh. That will do it for seventh as Tony Cassioppi finishes his tournament with a 2-0 win. Christian Lance ends his career on the podium as well. He's a Division I All-American! 197 pounds: Third-place match: No. 2 Stephan Buchanan beats No. 7 Rocky Elam 1-0 Buchanan leads 1-0 as time ticks down in the third period. Elam takes a shot. Fifteen seconds. Ten seconds. Buchanan circles back into the mat and looks to hold on. Eight seconds. Another shot from Elam but time expires. Stephan Buchanan finishes third in the 2022 NCAA tournament. FINISHING WITH A W 💥Bringing home the 🥉 #LCT pic.twitter.com/o5y0ub2hro— Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling (@WyoWrestle) March 19, 2022 Fifth-place match: No. 10 Yonger Bastida vs. No. 21 Gavin Hoffman Iowa State keeps it rolling with a fall from Yonger Bastida. David Carr's celebration after that match on the mat is all you need to know about what these medal match wins mean to this team. The Cyclones struggled earlier in this tournament, but they never quit. And they have a fifth-place finisher in Bastida to prove that. Seventh-place match: No. 3 Eric Schultz beats No. 14 Greg Bulsak 3-2 These two met earlier in the tournament, with Schultz taking the win 4-3, and it's 2-1 now with 12 seconds left in the second period. With 90 second to go, the score remains 2-1. Bulsak puts up a point, but Schultz takes the win 3-2 with riding time. Bulsak also ends his career on the podium in eighth. 184 pounds: Third-place match: Parker Keckeisen takes down Bernie Truax 6-4 Truax picks up the first takedown, but Keckeisen ties the score 2-2 after an escape following the takedown and an escape to start the second period. Takedown Keckeisen with less than a minute to go in the second period. He has the 4-3 advantage as it stands now. Truax chooses down to start the third period. Truax escapes, so we're all tied up on Mat 3 with 90 seconds to go. Riding time is not a factor. Blood time. Keckeisen with a shot on the edge, but they go out of bounds. Truax goes in for a shot, but it's Keckeisen that scores two on a scramble. He rides out the period, and Parker Keckeisen is your bronze medalist! 184 | Parker Keckeisen. Turn off beast mode and TREAT YOURSELF! ✅ 4th time a UNI wrestler has earned AA honors at 184 pounds in the last 5 contested #NCAAwrestling✅ 35th Panther to earn two more Division I AA honors at a contested NCAA#EverLoyal | #PantherTrain pic.twitter.com/cMZFBDuiyO— UNIWrestling (@UNI_wrestling) March 19, 2022 Fifth-place match: No. 3 Trent Hidlay beats No. 7 Kaleb Romero 3-2 Building off of the momentum of his brother's fifth-place finish, Trent Hidlay earns the first takedown in his fifth-place match against Kaleb Romero. Ohio State's Kaleb Romero escapes, but he trails 2-1. Hidlay adds to his lead 3-1 after an escape to start the second period. No action yet here in the second from an offensive standpoint, but these two guys are fighting with heavy hands in the middle of the mat. The second period ends without a takedown, and Romero will choose down to start the third. Romero escapes, and Hidlay holds a narrow 3-2 lead. Romero is in on a shot, but Hidlay forces the action out of bounds. Another great shot from Romero, but the refs call no takedown. Ohio State challenges. No takedown. Thirty seconds left. Hidlay takes the 3-2 win Seventh-place match: No. 8 Marcus Coleman controls No. 11 Jon Loew 8-2 Marcus Coleman is on the board first after an early takedown, but Loew escapes to add a point to his total as well. Iowa State's Coleman leads 2-1 after the first 90 seconds. Coleman adds to his lead in the second period and takes a 4-2 advantage following a mid-match takedown. Coleman continues to control this match, and he'll take the win 8-2 with riding time. 174 pounds: Third-place match: No. 4 Hayden Hidlay beats No. 5 Michael Kemerer Hayden Hidlay and Michael Kemerer met in the quarterfinals with Hidlay picking up the win to secure his All-American honors, but Kemerer earns himself another meeting with the Wolfpack senior after a Blood Round win against Michael O'Malley, a win against Mikey Labriola and another victory against Logan Massa. These two super seniors will now end their careers on the same mat at the national tournament, after both starting their careers at 157 pounds. Kemerer strikes first, and he takes the 2-1 lead after Hidlay's escape. Hidlay looks for a takedown on the edge, and he picks up the two-point takedown and backpoints. The Wolfpack senior ends the period on top, and they'll move into the second with Hidlay ahead 5-2. Kemerer earns an escape to start the second period, and he's narrowed Hidlay's lead 5-3. Two-point takedown Hidlay! He has the 7-3 lead with 13 seconds left in the second period. Hidlay will start down to begin the third period, and he escapes to expand his lead 8-3. Hidlay takes the win by bonus 12-4, and the two athletes embrace. These two have had historic careers and made history for their programs. 174 | One last BONUS victory!In his final match for @PackWrestle, Hayden Hidlay scores a 12-4 win over Iowa's Kemerer and closes out his career with major decision and 3rd place!#PackMentality // #WinningCulture pic.twitter.com/18sirXbqOe— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 19, 2022 Fifth-place match: No. 3 Logan Massa beats No. 6 Dustin Plott Massa earns the first takedown of the match late in the second period and then adds another in the third period. He holds a 4-1 lead with 90 seconds to go. Massa will take the 5-1 win to finish his career as a three-time All-American and a 2021 fifth-place finisher. Seventh-place match: No. 9 Mikey Labriola vs. 10 Clay Lautt All tied up at one point each with 60 seconds to go in the third. Riding time is not a factor. Labriola with a takedown in the final thirty seconds of the period. Labriola will take the win 3-2. Clay Lautt will end his career as an eight-place finisher. 165 pounds: Third-place match: No. 1 Evan Wick holds off No. 6 Cam Amine All tied up at two points each at the end of the second period. Wick escapes, and he has the lead with 1:40 to go in the third period. Amine is in on a shot, but Wick's long and lean frame helps him fend off Amine. Wick will end his career as a bronze medalist. Fifth-place match: No. 3 Alex Marinelli wins by forfeit over No. 4 Dean Hamiti 𝟜-𝕥𝕚𝕞𝕖 𝔸𝕝𝕝-𝔸𝕞𝕖𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕟, 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕩 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕚5th place with a win by forfeit at 165 over Dean Hamiti (WI) pic.twitter.com/tX46Woaxsx— Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 19, 2022 Dean Hamiti forfeits his last match, and Alex Marinelli finishes his career in fifth. He's overwhelmed with emotion as he walks off the match. That was one impressive career for the four-time Big Ten champion. Seventh-place match: No. 7 Carson Kharchla tops No. 9 Peyton Hall Scoreless after one here on Mat 7. Hall is on the board first after an escape just under 30 seconds into the period. Kharchla, however, gives himself the lead after a takedown in the second period, and he'll enter the final period with the 2-1 advantage. Kharchla pushes riding time up over a minute, and the Buckeye fans now know he's in control. That will do it for seventh, as Kharchla ends his tournament with a win. 157 pounds: Third-place match: No. 1 David Carr controls No. 10 Peyton Robb 7-2 David Carr earned the first takedown of the match, and he's been in control since then. He's riding Robb tough, though the Husker did earn an escape with 45 seconds left in the second period to put himself on the board. Another takedown for Carr, and he's ahead 4-1, looking for backpoints. He picks up a two count on that exchange, and he'll add to his lead, putting him ahead 6-1. David Carr will win the bronze after a 7-2 win over Robb. The crowd celebrates the 2021 champion and 2022 All-American. What a run for the Cyclone on the backside of the bracket! 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝗿𝗱 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲 for @Carrchamp #1 David Carr defeats #10 Peyton Robb (Nebraska) 7-2.#RightNow🌪🚨 pic.twitter.com/xIlZCQWNnD— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) March 19, 2022 Fifth-place match: No. 8 Will Lewan takes No. 3 Jacori Teemer in OT Will Lewan and Jacori Teemer will head to the third period tied 2-2. Woah, Lewan with a double leg on the edge, but Teemer fends him off. Now we're scrambling in extra time! One minute to go! Lewan with another shot on the — Teemer's defense is SO good. Still tied at two points each. This match has major team point implications as Arizona State will be looking to challenge Iowa for third place right now. Lewan with a throw, and he gets the two! Michigan has a fifth-place finisher in Will Lewan! Seventh-place match: No. 17 Hunter Willits vs. No. 11 Austin O'Connor Austin O'Connor will medically forfeit out of this match following an injury. Willits will finish in seventh for his first podium finish. 🚨Update🚨“Due to injury Austin O’Connor will medical forfeit out to eighth place. Austin has went out and battled to successfully become a four time All-American with limited capacity.” - Head Coach Coleman Scott #GoHeels | #TogetherWeWin | #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/t8LEtmbN5y— UNC Wrestling (@UNCWrestling) March 19, 2022 149 pounds: Third-place match: No. 11 Bryce Andonian beats No. 3 Austin Gomez 10-6 This is the wild one that we expected. Andonian has the 6-2 lead with 90 seconds to go in the match. With less than 60 seconds to go, Andonian leads 7-4. Andonian with a big throw at the end, and he'll finish off the match as the bronze medalist by way of a 10-6 decision over Big Ten champion Austin Gomez. HE BROUGHT ⚡️ TO DETROIT AND HE DELIVERED.BRYCE ANDONIAN.2022 NCAA ALL-AMERICAN. LET'S GO #HOKIES #ALLINALLTHETIME🦃 pic.twitter.com/DhE61oShHx— Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) March 19, 2022 Fifth-place match: No. 4 Sammy Sasso outscored No. 6 Jon Millner Miller is ahead 3-2 after a takedown on the edge in the second period. Sasso escapes, and we're all tied up at three points each with two minutes to go. Sammy Sasso holds on for the fifth-place finish after a 5-4 battle with App State's All-American Millner. Jonathan Millner ends his career on the podium as a two-time All-American. Seventh-place match: No. 2 Tariq Wilson majors No. 5 Kyle Parco Tariq Wilson, last year's third-place finisher, has taken control of this seventh-place match, and he's up 8-0 after two periods. He's fighting for team points to put N.C. State back in the top ten. With less than 60 seconds to go, Wilson has expanded his lead 10-0 with 2:51 of riding time. Parco picks up two points, but Wilson will take this one by major, adding one more takedown in the final seconds. That's a 14-2 win for the Wolfpack senior! Last win, career win #⃣1⃣0⃣1⃣, another BONUS win! Thanks for the memories Tariq!!! pic.twitter.com/eKyri3jXyK— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 19, 2022 141 pounds: Third-place match: No. 3 Sebastian Rivera survives No. 8 Grant Willits Rivera earns the first takedown of the match, and he's ahead by two. Rivera has finished sixth, third and fourth in his three NCAA tournament appearances, and he's looking to add another bronze to that collection against first-time placewinner Grant Willits. He extends his lead 3-1 after an escape to start the second period. Rivera will enter the third period ahead 3-1. Takedown Rivera. He's ahead 5-2 with 1:45 left in the match. Willits is keeping this one close, as Rivera leads 6-5 and takes the decision win. Congratulations to Sebastian Rivera on his legendary lightweight career. The crowd gives the bronze medalist a well-deserved standing ovation. A true warrior. What a career for @Cbass_Rivera#RelentlessPursuit | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/qpdvjoTL4n— Rutgers Wrestling (@RUWrestling) March 19, 2022 Fifth-place match: No. 6 Cole Matthews beats No. 4 Real Woods 7-3 Cole Matthews has no fear! He works to turn All-American Real Woods of Stanford and picks up backpoints, but he's working to readjust. The Cardinal put up quite a fight to avoid the pin, but Matthews is back to work on top. Woods escapes and earns a takedown of his own. With 45 seconds left in the second period, Pitt's Matthews is ahead 7-2. Woods escapes to start the third, and Matthews now leads 7-3. Matthews will end the tournament with a 7-3 win over Woods for fifth. Seventh-place match: No. 10 Jakob Bergeland shuts out No. 12 CJ Composto The first period ends scoreless, but Bergeland is on the board first after an escape. Bergeland now leads 5-0 with 20 seconds left in the second period, and he's looking for a fall. He'll pick up the backpoints, but the period times out. Bergeland heads into the third period ahead 9-0. Add a point for riding time, and Jakob Bergeland earns the 10-0 shutout win for seventh. 133 pounds: Third-place match: No. 5 Austin DeSanto tops No. 3 Michael McGee In the words of Jason Bryant, "DeSanto strikes first." The Hawkeye is on the board with two, and he's not letting McGee up. McGee does escape after just under 45 seconds, but DeSanto is back on top after another takedown, extending his lead 4-1. He's been in control from the start here in this bronze-medal match. With one minute left in the second period, DeSanto leads 5-1 with 1:35 of riding time heading into the third period. McGee narrowed DeSanto's lead, but the Hawkeye picks up the win, and he's a third-place finisher again. What a career for the Hawkeye! Iowa's crowd gives the 133-pound star the standing ovation he earned through his results. The athlete and coach bond...always strong.📺 ESPNU#NCAAWrestling x @Hawks_Wrestling pic.twitter.com/DB47voJBp2— NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 19, 2022 Fifth-place match: No. 7 Lucas Byrd pins No. 4 Korbin Myers Byrd scores his takedown to earn the first two points of the bout, buy Myers ties it up 2-2 in the second period. An escape from Byrd gives him the lead again. Last year, Byrd finished fifth and Myers finished fourth. Now they're wrestling for that fifth-place spot, wanting to finish this tournament with a win. Byrd holds on to his 3-2 lead, and he also has 1:03 of riding time, but Myers works that riding time down under a minute to start the third period as Byrd chose bottom. Byrd escapes, so he now has a 4-2 lead. Woah, Bryd takes control and picks up the PIN! He's your fifth-place finisher. Myers ends his career as a sixth-place finisher and a two-time All-American. Seventh-place match: No. 10 Chris Cannon edges out No. 11 Devan Turner 5-4 Turner picks up the first takedown, and he lead 2-1 after Cannon escapes. Cannon responds with a takedown of his own, and it's 3-2 Cannon with 45 seconds left in the first period. Blood time to start the second period. Cannon holds a 4-2 lead heading into the third. Turner ties things up at four. Cannon takes the win 5-4, but kudos to Turner of his career. Watching these seniors finish their career on the podium is also a powerful thing. 125 pounds: Third-place match: No. 2 Vito Arujua majors No. 10 Michael DeAugustino 10-2 Arujua hasn't been in this tournament since 2019 when he finished fourth, and he has an opportunity to do one place better this year if he can win his match against DeAugustino, a Round of 12 finisher from last year. This one was all Arujua as he wins by major decision 10-2 to earn bronze. Fifth-place match: No. 8 Patrick McKee beats No. 4 Brandon Courtney 8-3 This is a match between last year's NCAA finalist in Brandon Courtney and 2021 third-place finisher Patrick McKee. The Gopher picks up a third-period takedown to extend his lead 7-3 with 45 seconds left in the third period. He rides out Courtney for the period, and that will do it at 125 pounds. Patrick McKee will finish fifth, and Courtney will be one step below him on the podium in sixth. Seventh-place match: No. 6 Eric Barnett pins No. 11 Brandon Kaylor Eric Barnett with the second-period pin! He's a seventh-place NCAA finisher, one place better than his finish last year. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +