Penn State wins the 2022 NCAA wrestling team title

285 pounds:

Third-place match: No. 6 Jordan Wood win by forfeit over No. 4 Greg Kerkvliet

Wood wins by forfeit, and he's a bronze medalist with 100 career victories. Congratulations Jordan!

Wood finishes his career at 100-23.



He is a 5️⃣ time EIWA Champion and a 3️⃣ time All-American (4th, 2nd team, 3rd).



Thank you, @jordan5wood !

Fifth-place match: No. 7 Mason Parris beats No. 9 Lucas Davison 8-5

Parris, a 2021 NCAA finalist, holds a 4-1 lead with 30 seconds left in the second period. Davison escapes, closing Parris' lead 4-2, and now he's in on a takedown in short time. We'll head to the third period tied 4-4, but Parris has riding time and will start the third period on bottom. Davison runs out Parris' riding time, but the Wolverine escapes to maintain a 5-4 lead. Davison is in on a shot! He is battling! Takedown Parris. Forty-five seconds to go! Parris leads 8-5 and takes the win. The Wolverine is a fifth-place finisher!

Seventh-place match: No. 3 Tony Cassioppi beats No. 12 Christian Lance 2-0

Scoreless after two periods, Iowa's Tony Cassioppi chooses bottom to begin the third, and he escapes immediately. The Hawk has two minutes of riding time in this match, and he'll now battle Nebraska's Lance on his feet. Lance is in on a shot, but Cassioppi works out of it, and they're back on to neutral. Cassioppi's pace is slower than it's been in the past, and he's looking to hold on here for seventh. That will do it for seventh as Tony Cassioppi finishes his tournament with a 2-0 win. Christian Lance ends his career on the podium as well. He's a Division I All-American!

197 pounds:

Third-place match: No. 2 Stephan Buchanan beats No. 7 Rocky Elam 1-0

Buchanan leads 1-0 as time ticks down in the third period. Elam takes a shot. Fifteen seconds. Ten seconds. Buchanan circles back into the mat and looks to hold on. Eight seconds. Another shot from Elam but time expires. Stephan Buchanan finishes third in the 2022 NCAA tournament.

FINISHING WITH A W 💥



Bringing home the 🥉

Fifth-place match: No. 10 Yonger Bastida vs. No. 21 Gavin Hoffman

Iowa State keeps it rolling with a fall from Yonger Bastida. David Carr's celebration after that match on the mat is all you need to know about what these medal match wins mean to this team. The Cyclones struggled earlier in this tournament, but they never quit. And they have a fifth-place finisher in Bastida to prove that.

Seventh-place match: No. 3 Eric Schultz beats No. 14 Greg Bulsak 3-2

These two met earlier in the tournament, with Schultz taking the win 4-3, and it's 2-1 now with 12 seconds left in the second period. With 90 second to go, the score remains 2-1. Bulsak puts up a point, but Schultz takes the win 3-2 with riding time. Bulsak also ends his career on the podium in eighth.

184 pounds:

Third-place match: Parker Keckeisen takes down Bernie Truax 6-4

Truax picks up the first takedown, but Keckeisen ties the score 2-2 after an escape following the takedown and an escape to start the second period. Takedown Keckeisen with less than a minute to go in the second period. He has the 4-3 advantage as it stands now. Truax chooses down to start the third period. Truax escapes, so we're all tied up on Mat 3 with 90 seconds to go. Riding time is not a factor. Blood time. Keckeisen with a shot on the edge, but they go out of bounds. Truax goes in for a shot, but it's Keckeisen that scores two on a scramble. He rides out the period, and Parker Keckeisen is your bronze medalist!

184 | Parker Keckeisen. Turn off beast mode and TREAT YOURSELF!



✅ 4th time a UNI wrestler has earned AA honors at 184 pounds in the last 5 contested #NCAAwrestling

✅ 4th time a UNI wrestler has earned AA honors at 184 pounds in the last 5 contested #NCAAwrestling

✅ 35th Panther to earn two more Division I AA honors at a contested NCAA

Fifth-place match: No. 3 Trent Hidlay beats No. 7 Kaleb Romero 3-2

Building off of the momentum of his brother's fifth-place finish, Trent Hidlay earns the first takedown in his fifth-place match against Kaleb Romero. Ohio State's Kaleb Romero escapes, but he trails 2-1. Hidlay adds to his lead 3-1 after an escape to start the second period. No action yet here in the second from an offensive standpoint, but these two guys are fighting with heavy hands in the middle of the mat. The second period ends without a takedown, and Romero will choose down to start the third. Romero escapes, and Hidlay holds a narrow 3-2 lead. Romero is in on a shot, but Hidlay forces the action out of bounds. Another great shot from Romero, but the refs call no takedown. Ohio State challenges. No takedown. Thirty seconds left. Hidlay takes the 3-2 win

Seventh-place match: No. 8 Marcus Coleman controls No. 11 Jon Loew 8-2

Marcus Coleman is on the board first after an early takedown, but Loew escapes to add a point to his total as well. Iowa State's Coleman leads 2-1 after the first 90 seconds. Coleman adds to his lead in the second period and takes a 4-2 advantage following a mid-match takedown. Coleman continues to control this match, and he'll take the win 8-2 with riding time.

174 pounds:

Third-place match: No. 4 Hayden Hidlay beats No. 5 Michael Kemerer

Hayden Hidlay and Michael Kemerer met in the quarterfinals with Hidlay picking up the win to secure his All-American honors, but Kemerer earns himself another meeting with the Wolfpack senior after a Blood Round win against Michael O'Malley, a win against Mikey Labriola and another victory against Logan Massa. These two super seniors will now end their careers on the same mat at the national tournament, after both starting their careers at 157 pounds.

Kemerer strikes first, and he takes the 2-1 lead after Hidlay's escape. Hidlay looks for a takedown on the edge, and he picks up the two-point takedown and backpoints. The Wolfpack senior ends the period on top, and they'll move into the second with Hidlay ahead 5-2. Kemerer earns an escape to start the second period, and he's narrowed Hidlay's lead 5-3. Two-point takedown Hidlay! He has the 7-3 lead with 13 seconds left in the second period. Hidlay will start down to begin the third period, and he escapes to expand his lead 8-3. Hidlay takes the win by bonus 12-4, and the two athletes embrace. These two have had historic careers and made history for their programs.

174 | One last BONUS victory!



In his final match for @PackWrestle, Hayden Hidlay scores a 12-4 win over Iowa's Kemerer and closes out his career with major decision and 3rd place!

Fifth-place match: No. 3 Logan Massa beats No. 6 Dustin Plott

Massa earns the first takedown of the match late in the second period and then adds another in the third period. He holds a 4-1 lead with 90 seconds to go. Massa will take the 5-1 win to finish his career as a three-time All-American and a 2021 fifth-place finisher.

Seventh-place match: No. 9 Mikey Labriola vs. 10 Clay Lautt

All tied up at one point each with 60 seconds to go in the third. Riding time is not a factor. Labriola with a takedown in the final thirty seconds of the period. Labriola will take the win 3-2. Clay Lautt will end his career as an eight-place finisher.

165 pounds:

Third-place match: No. 1 Evan Wick holds off No. 6 Cam Amine

All tied up at two points each at the end of the second period. Wick escapes, and he has the lead with 1:40 to go in the third period. Amine is in on a shot, but Wick's long and lean frame helps him fend off Amine. Wick will end his career as a bronze medalist.

Fifth-place match: No. 3 Alex Marinelli wins by forfeit over No. 4 Dean Hamiti

𝟜-𝕥𝕚𝕞𝕖 𝔸𝕝𝕝-𝔸𝕞𝕖𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕟, 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕩 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕚



5th place with a win by forfeit at 165 over Dean Hamiti (WI)

Dean Hamiti forfeits his last match, and Alex Marinelli finishes his career in fifth. He's overwhelmed with emotion as he walks off the match. That was one impressive career for the four-time Big Ten champion.

Seventh-place match: No. 7 Carson Kharchla tops No. 9 Peyton Hall

Scoreless after one here on Mat 7. Hall is on the board first after an escape just under 30 seconds into the period. Kharchla, however, gives himself the lead after a takedown in the second period, and he'll enter the final period with the 2-1 advantage. Kharchla pushes riding time up over a minute, and the Buckeye fans now know he's in control. That will do it for seventh, as Kharchla ends his tournament with a win.

157 pounds:

Third-place match: No. 1 David Carr controls No. 10 Peyton Robb 7-2

David Carr earned the first takedown of the match, and he's been in control since then. He's riding Robb tough, though the Husker did earn an escape with 45 seconds left in the second period to put himself on the board. Another takedown for Carr, and he's ahead 4-1, looking for backpoints. He picks up a two count on that exchange, and he'll add to his lead, putting him ahead 6-1. David Carr will win the bronze after a 7-2 win over Robb. The crowd celebrates the 2021 champion and 2022 All-American. What a run for the Cyclone on the backside of the bracket!

𝗧𝗵𝗶𝗿𝗱 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲 for @Carrchamp



𝗧𝗵𝗶𝗿𝗱 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲 for @Carrchamp

#1 David Carr defeats #10 Peyton Robb (Nebraska) 7-2.

Fifth-place match: No. 8 Will Lewan takes No. 3 Jacori Teemer in OT

Will Lewan and Jacori Teemer will head to the third period tied 2-2. Woah, Lewan with a double leg on the edge, but Teemer fends him off. Now we're scrambling in extra time! One minute to go! Lewan with another shot on the — Teemer's defense is SO good. Still tied at two points each. This match has major team point implications as Arizona State will be looking to challenge Iowa for third place right now. Lewan with a throw, and he gets the two! Michigan has a fifth-place finisher in Will Lewan!

Seventh-place match: No. 17 Hunter Willits vs. No. 11 Austin O'Connor

Austin O'Connor will medically forfeit out of this match following an injury. Willits will finish in seventh for his first podium finish.

🚨Update🚨



“Due to injury Austin O’Connor will medical forfeit out to eighth place. Austin has went out and battled to successfully become a four time All-American with limited capacity.”



"Due to injury Austin O'Connor will medical forfeit out to eighth place. Austin has went out and battled to successfully become a four time All-American with limited capacity."

- Head Coach Coleman Scott

149 pounds:

Third-place match: No. 11 Bryce Andonian beats No. 3 Austin Gomez 10-6

This is the wild one that we expected. Andonian has the 6-2 lead with 90 seconds to go in the match. With less than 60 seconds to go, Andonian leads 7-4. Andonian with a big throw at the end, and he'll finish off the match as the bronze medalist by way of a 10-6 decision over Big Ten champion Austin Gomez.

HE BROUGHT ⚡️ TO DETROIT AND HE DELIVERED.



BRYCE ANDONIAN.

2022 NCAA ALL-AMERICAN.



BRYCE ANDONIAN.

2022 NCAA ALL-AMERICAN.

Fifth-place match: No. 4 Sammy Sasso outscored No. 6 Jon Millner

Miller is ahead 3-2 after a takedown on the edge in the second period. Sasso escapes, and we're all tied up at three points each with two minutes to go. Sammy Sasso holds on for the fifth-place finish after a 5-4 battle with App State's All-American Millner. Jonathan Millner ends his career on the podium as a two-time All-American.

Seventh-place match: No. 2 Tariq Wilson majors No. 5 Kyle Parco

Tariq Wilson, last year's third-place finisher, has taken control of this seventh-place match, and he's up 8-0 after two periods. He's fighting for team points to put N.C. State back in the top ten. With less than 60 seconds to go, Wilson has expanded his lead 10-0 with 2:51 of riding time. Parco picks up two points, but Wilson will take this one by major, adding one more takedown in the final seconds. That's a 14-2 win for the Wolfpack senior!

Last win, career win #⃣1⃣0⃣1⃣, another BONUS win! Thanks for the memories Tariq!!!

141 pounds:

Third-place match: No. 3 Sebastian Rivera survives No. 8 Grant Willits

Rivera earns the first takedown of the match, and he's ahead by two. Rivera has finished sixth, third and fourth in his three NCAA tournament appearances, and he's looking to add another bronze to that collection against first-time placewinner Grant Willits. He extends his lead 3-1 after an escape to start the second period. Rivera will enter the third period ahead 3-1. Takedown Rivera. He's ahead 5-2 with 1:45 left in the match. Willits is keeping this one close, as Rivera leads 6-5 and takes the decision win. Congratulations to Sebastian Rivera on his legendary lightweight career. The crowd gives the bronze medalist a well-deserved standing ovation.

Fifth-place match: No. 6 Cole Matthews beats No. 4 Real Woods 7-3

Cole Matthews has no fear! He works to turn All-American Real Woods of Stanford and picks up backpoints, but he's working to readjust. The Cardinal put up quite a fight to avoid the pin, but Matthews is back to work on top. Woods escapes and earns a takedown of his own. With 45 seconds left in the second period, Pitt's Matthews is ahead 7-2. Woods escapes to start the third, and Matthews now leads 7-3. Matthews will end the tournament with a 7-3 win over Woods for fifth.

Seventh-place match: No. 10 Jakob Bergeland shuts out No. 12 CJ Composto

The first period ends scoreless, but Bergeland is on the board first after an escape. Bergeland now leads 5-0 with 20 seconds left in the second period, and he's looking for a fall. He'll pick up the backpoints, but the period times out. Bergeland heads into the third period ahead 9-0. Add a point for riding time, and Jakob Bergeland earns the 10-0 shutout win for seventh.

133 pounds:

Third-place match: No. 5 Austin DeSanto tops No. 3 Michael McGee

In the words of Jason Bryant, "DeSanto strikes first." The Hawkeye is on the board with two, and he's not letting McGee up. McGee does escape after just under 45 seconds, but DeSanto is back on top after another takedown, extending his lead 4-1. He's been in control from the start here in this bronze-medal match. With one minute left in the second period, DeSanto leads 5-1 with 1:35 of riding time heading into the third period. McGee narrowed DeSanto's lead, but the Hawkeye picks up the win, and he's a third-place finisher again. What a career for the Hawkeye! Iowa's crowd gives the 133-pound star the standing ovation he earned through his results.

Fifth-place match: No. 7 Lucas Byrd pins No. 4 Korbin Myers

Byrd scores his takedown to earn the first two points of the bout, buy Myers ties it up 2-2 in the second period. An escape from Byrd gives him the lead again. Last year, Byrd finished fifth and Myers finished fourth. Now they're wrestling for that fifth-place spot, wanting to finish this tournament with a win. Byrd holds on to his 3-2 lead, and he also has 1:03 of riding time, but Myers works that riding time down under a minute to start the third period as Byrd chose bottom. Byrd escapes, so he now has a 4-2 lead. Woah, Bryd takes control and picks up the PIN! He's your fifth-place finisher. Myers ends his career as a sixth-place finisher and a two-time All-American.

Seventh-place match: No. 10 Chris Cannon edges out No. 11 Devan Turner 5-4

Turner picks up the first takedown, and he lead 2-1 after Cannon escapes. Cannon responds with a takedown of his own, and it's 3-2 Cannon with 45 seconds left in the first period. Blood time to start the second period. Cannon holds a 4-2 lead heading into the third. Turner ties things up at four. Cannon takes the win 5-4, but kudos to Turner of his career. Watching these seniors finish their career on the podium is also a powerful thing.

125 pounds:

Third-place match: No. 2 Vito Arujua majors No. 10 Michael DeAugustino 10-2

Arujua hasn't been in this tournament since 2019 when he finished fourth, and he has an opportunity to do one place better this year if he can win his match against DeAugustino, a Round of 12 finisher from last year. This one was all Arujua as he wins by major decision 10-2 to earn bronze.

Fifth-place match: No. 8 Patrick McKee beats No. 4 Brandon Courtney 8-3

This is a match between last year's NCAA finalist in Brandon Courtney and 2021 third-place finisher Patrick McKee. The Gopher picks up a third-period takedown to extend his lead 7-3 with 45 seconds left in the third period. He rides out Courtney for the period, and that will do it at 125 pounds. Patrick McKee will finish fifth, and Courtney will be one step below him on the podium in sixth.

Seventh-place match: No. 6 Eric Barnett pins No. 11 Brandon Kaylor

Eric Barnett with the second-period pin! He's a seventh-place NCAA finisher, one place better than his finish last year.