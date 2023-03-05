Penn State wins the 2023 Big Ten wrestling tournament

285 pounds:



No. 7 Tate Orndorff tops No. 5 Trent Hillger

Hillger escapes to start the second period, and he's on the board first. Thirty seconds to go in the second period, with the Badger leading 1-0. Orndorff takes the lead 3-1 with 30 seconds to go in the third period. Riding time is not a factor, but Hillger had tied it up, until Orndorff finished off the match with a final reversal, winning 7-4 over the Badger.

𝙏𝘼𝙏𝙀 𝘿𝙊𝙉'𝙏 𝙌𝙐𝙄𝙏



Late reversal by Orndorff seals the upset over (5) Hillger (WIS) in 7-4 decision😤😤😤#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/l7KYfSIwug — Ohio State Wrestling (@wrestlingbucks) March 5, 2023

Big scramble from Davidson in the first period on the edge, but Cassioppi holds him off, and we're scoreless heading into the second period. Two for Cassioppi to start the second period with a reversal! The Hawk is in the lead. Davison ties it up 2-2 with one minute remaining in the third. Riding time is not a factor. Sudden victory! Cassioppi with the takedown, and the Hawk will wrestle for third tonight.

𝓒𝓐𝓢𝓢𝓢 𝓦𝓲𝓽𝓱 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓣𝓪𝓴𝓮𝓭𝓸𝔀𝓷!!



Tony Cassioppi takes down Lucas Davison in OT to head to the 3rd place match!!#Hawkeyes | #B1GWrestle pic.twitter.com/JuI116qKXx — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 5, 2023

197 pounds:

No. 6 Jaxon Smith takes down No. 5 Jacob Warner 3-1

Scoreless first period, but Warner is on the board first with an escape to start the second period. Smith chooses down to start the third period, and he needs an escape to tie up. Escape Smith! Riding time is not a factor, and we're all tied up 1-1. Smith with the takedown in sudden victory, and the Terps have a Big Ten consolation finalist!

TALK TO EM JAXON 🗣️



The kid is an absolute problem#TurtlePower🐢💪 x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/WzOZewIZke — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) March 5, 2023

Braunagel holds the 6-3 lead, but Caffey walks off the mat, injuried after shaking Braunagel's hand with time remaining in the third period. The Illini will move on.

197 Cons. Semifinals: [3] @BraunagelZac advances to the third place match due to an injury to [4] Cameron Caffey (MSU) at the 6:17 mark.#Illini I #HTTO pic.twitter.com/u7snUoyAbZ — Illinois Wrestling (@IlliniWrestling) March 5, 2023

184 pounds:

Pinto picks up the first takedown, and he leads 2-1 after Finesilver's escape as the first period comes to a close. Finesilver had Pinto in trouble and was looking for the fall, but picked up back points instead to take an 8-2 lead. With one minute to go in the match, it's Finesilver in control. The Wolverine takes the win, and he's on to the Big Ten semifinals.

184: Finesilver rallies from an initial deficit to beat Nebraska's Pinto, 8-2, in the consolation semis. Broke it open with a takedown and 4pt bow and arrow in the second. He'll wrestle for third. pic.twitter.com/D2NEj2Pxhe — Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 5, 2023

Scoreless after the first 150 seconds, but Salazer is on the mat with the trainers, receiving care. Scoreless first period. Salazer takes the 3-0 with nearly the entire third period remaining. This match has been close, but Salazer's looking confident and poised at the right time. We're taking a break for blood time. 75 seconds to go! Salazer will take this one, 3-0.

174 pounds:

No. 4 Bailee O'Reilly beats No. 7 Nelson Brands

Scoreless first period, and O'Reilly chose down to start the second. The Gopher escapes after 30 seconds, and we're back to neutral. No points yet. Brands escapes to start the third, and we're tied up at 1-1. O'Reilly gets the takedown in sudden victory, and he's moving on.

𝘼𝙡𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙛𝙪𝙣 𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙜𝙪𝙮𝙨 😤〽️



Bailee O'Reilly clutches up in SV and beats Nelson Brands (Iowa) to move on to the 3rd place bout! pic.twitter.com/44eQL6RcQ9 — Minnesota Wrestling (@GopherWrestling) March 5, 2023

SMITH HOLDS ON!! Adding a riding time point, Smith over Ruth (ILL) in a 4-2 decision to claim a spot in the third-place bout! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/DwVvwR57dz — Ohio State Wrestling (@wrestlingbucks) March 5, 2023

165 pounds:

Smith puts himself on the board first with a takedown in the first 90 seconds of the match. His ability to ride someone as tough as Ruth is notable, and he's accumulated nearly two minute of riding time as time ticks down in the first period. Ruth escapes, giving himself a point heading into the second period. The Illini chooses down to start the next period, and Smith pushes his riding time up over two minutes. The score his 2-2 after Ruth's escape, but Smith's riding time could be key here. Smith chooses down to start the third, and he escapes too, making the score 3-2. With the riding time point, Smith takes the win 4-2.

Kharcla picks up two takedowns to Mayfield's one escape, and the Buckeye will take the 4-1 lead after the first two minutes. Mayfield notches the second escape, the period ends with Kharchla ahead 4-2. Kharchla escapes to start the second period, and he now leads 5-2. Add two more points for the Buckeye as he builds his advantage and pushes riding time up over a minute. Mayfield escapes to start the third, and it's 7-3 in favor of Kharchla with 90 seconds to go in the match. Two more fr Kharcla! With less than 30 seconds left, he leads 9-3 with riding time. Eight seconds left. With riding time, Kharchla takes the 10-4 decision, and he's on to the consolation semifinals.

Kharchla adds another takedown with under a minute remaining to cruise to a 10-4 decision over Mayfield (NU)!! See ya in the third-place bout👋 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/wC1oNRojiO — Ohio State Wrestling (@wrestlingbucks) March 5, 2023

No. 2 Cameron Amine outlasts No. 10 Bubba Wilson 3-1



Wilson is on the board first after an escape to start the second period. One minute remaining in the period. Amine escapes, and this match is all tied up at 1-1 with 90 seconds to go. Riding time is not a factor. Sudden victory! Now into tie-breakers! Amine earned a point for Wilson's locked hands, but a brick is thrown. The call is reversed. No locked hands. Amine goes back down to try and escape. Another debate over locked hands. No locked hands. It's still 1-1 with 21 seconds left in overtime. Amine puts up two points in his tie-breaker, and Wilson will now go down and look for points of his own. Wilson chooses neutral, needing a takedown to win it, but he can't get it, and Amine moves on with a 3-1 win.



157 pounds:

No. 6 Will Lewan takes down No. 4 Chase Saldate 3-1 in sudden victory

After a scoreless first period, Lewan is on the board first with an escape to start the second period. Saldate evens the score with an escape of his own to start the third period. Regulation ends with this one tied 1-1, and we're heading to sudden victory. Lots of action, but no points yet. Lewan ends the bout with a takedown with 48 seconds to go in sudden victory. A brick is thrown, so we'll wait. Lewan takes the win, and he's moving on.

157: TWOOO! Lewan spins behind MSU's Saldate for the 3-1 overtime win in the consolation semis. Avenged a loss from earlier this season. He'll wrestle for third later today. pic.twitter.com/xlmwYKlsLC — Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 5, 2023

Scoreless first period. Chumbley escapes to start the second period, and he leads 1-0. Coleman chooses down to start the third and final period. Less than 90 seconds to go. Chumbley scores to take a 3-1 lead, but Coleman is now down on the mat seeking help from the trainers. Coleman is able to continue, but Chumbley takes the 3-1 win, and he's on to the consolation semifinals.



149 pounds:

No. 4 Max Murin wins by injury default over No. 3 Yahya Thomas

This bout was close the last time these two wrestled, and it's scoreless after the first 90 seconds, but we're paused now as Thomas meets with his trainers on the mat following injury time. Thomas walks slowly off the mat, and he seeks medical attention. Murin, once again, waits in the corner for his match to resume. Thomas defaults out, and Murin will advance.

Murin will face Van Ness of Penn State for third place. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Y0PTy6SZLG — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 5, 2023

Van Ness is on the board first with a takedown in the opening two minutes, and he's racking up riding time, though Rooks escapes before Van Ness can push that control up over a minute. With just over a minute to go in the second period, Van Ness now leads 5-1. Make that 7-2 with 12 seconds to go in the second period. Van Ness also has 1:12 of riding time, and he'll end the period with the same lead. Penn State is all about scoring points, and Van Ness fits in nicely with that style. He racks up a few more takedowns and holds control on top, finishing with a 12-4 major decision.



141 pounds:

No. 9 Dylan D'Emilio upsets No. 4 Frankie Tal Shahar 6-2

D'Emilio scores the first takedown, and he ends the first period with a 2-1 lead over his Wildcat foe after Tal Shahar's escape. D'Emilio chooses down to start the second, and he escapes, extending his lead 3-1. Tal Shahar will choose down to start the third, trailing 3-1. Tal Shahar escapes, and it's a one-point match. Riding time is not a factor. A takedown from D'Emilio late in the third gives him the 5-2 lead, and he also pushes his riding time up over a minute. The Buckeye has separated himself in this one! Seven seconds to go. D'Emilio is on to the consolation finals with a 6-2 win!

D'Emilio avenges regular season loss with a 6-2 decision over Tal Shahar (NU) to punch his ticket to the third-place bout👀📈‼️ #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/bvB2dnl6Dj — Ohio State Wrestling (@wrestlingbucks) March 5, 2023

After a scoreless first period, Filius chooses down to start the second period. Bartlett heads into the final minute of the third period ahead by two points, with the scoreboard reading 3-1. He's 30 seconds away from the Big Ten consolation semifinals. Filius gets a takedown, but Barlett wins it 5-3.



133 pounds:

No. 3 Lucas Byrd tops No. 5 Dylan Ragusin 6-1

Byrd scores a critical takedown as time ticks down in the first period, and he's on the board with a 2-0 lead heading into the second period. Bryd chooses down to start the second period, and he's out in less than 20 seconds. Ragusin escapes to start the third, giving him a point and starting the third period with Byrd leading 3-1. Ragusin, though, is then warned for stalling a second time, and Bryd picks up another point, extending his lead 4-1. Forty-five seconds to go. Bryd notches one final takedown at the end of the third period to take the win 6-1.

133 Cons. Semifinals: [3] @lukebyrd106 secured a late takedown to defeat [5] Dylan Ragusin (MICH) via decision 6-1.#Illini I #HTTO pic.twitter.com/AL11pMlZLA — Illinois Wrestling (@IlliniWrestling) March 5, 2023

Mendez puts himself on the score board with 2-0 takedown in the first, and Cannon escapes, but he's down with an injury. Here come the trainers. Cannon resets, and he'll continue this match. Cannon ties up the match 2-2 to end the second period, and we're scrambling here to start the third. Thirty seconds. Cannon is in on a shot, and he converts in short time to take the 4-2 lead with 20 seconds to go! Cannon is moving on to the consolation finals!

133 lbs | @Chris_Cannon18 with a late takedown to knock off Jesse Mendez (Ohio State), 4-2, and advance to the third-place match!#GoCats | #B1GWrestle pic.twitter.com/ThT041yhny — Northwestern Wrestling (@NUWrestle) March 5, 2023

125 pounds:

Matt Ramos gets on the board early in his match against McKee with his first period takedown, but McKee narrows the Boilermaker's lead with a second period escape. Back on their feet wrestling in neutral, scrambling ensues. The period ends scoreless though, and the wrestlers are back on their feet to start the third period. One minute remaining. Thirty seconds to go. McKee takes a shot, but he runs out of time, and Matt Ramos advances after a 2-1 decision.

𝙉𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙈𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙞 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙮 🥶@Matt_Ramos2 beats McKee again and he is moving on to the third place match! #BoilerUp🚂 | #AlwaysAggressive pic.twitter.com/e1KS2dSHuF — Purdue Wrestling (@PurdueWrestling) March 5, 2023

No. 6 Michael DeAugustino takes down No. 4 Eric Barnett 3-2

Over on Mat 1, DeAugustino put himself ahead in the first period with a takedown over Barnett, but the Badger escaped before the end of the period. Barnett chose down to start the second and escaped, tying the score. DeAugustino does have 1:09 of riding time. DeAugustino chooses down to start the third, and Barnett chips away at the Wildcat's riding time, pushing it below a minute. DeAugustino escapes, giving him the 3-2 lead. Riding time is not a factor. DeAugustino is warned for stalling, and he'll take that, assuming he doesn't get warned again. He's 12 seconds away from the third-place match. Scrambling! Three seconds to go. DeAugustino takes the match, 3-2. He'll have Matt Ramos of Purdue next.