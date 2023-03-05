Penn State wins the 2023 Big Ten wrestling tournament
The Penn State Nittany Lions claimed the 2023 Big Ten conference title behind four champions including Roman Bravo-Young, Levi Haines, Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks. Haines win, in particular, came in upset fashion against No. 1 Peyton Robb. The Hawks added two champs as well in Spencer Lee and Real Woods, but this tournament still belonged to the Nittany Lions.
Complete championship results:
|WEIGHT
|WINNER
|CHAMPIONSHIP RESULT
|125
|Spencer Lee (Iowa
|No. 1 Lee over No. 2 Liam Cronin 8-2
|133
|Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State)
|No. 1 Bravo-Young over No. 6 Aaron Nagao 5-2
|141
|Real Woods (Iowa)
|No. 1 Real Woods over No. 3 Brock Hardy 2-1
|149
|Sammy Sasso (Ohio State)
|No. 1 Sasso over No. 6 Michael Blockhus 7-5
|157
|Levi Haines (Penn State)
|No. 2 Haines over No. 1 Peyton Robb 3-1
|165
|Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin)
|No. 1 Hamiti over No. 3 Patrick Kennedy 9-6
|174
|Carter Starocci (Penn State)
|No. 1 Starocci over No. 2 Mikey Labriola 6-1
|184
|Aaron Brooks (Penn State)
|No. 1 Aaron Brooks over No. 2 Kaleb Romero 12-2
|197
|Silas Allred (Nebraska)
|No. 2 Silas Allred over No. 1 Max Dean 6-3
|285
|Mason Parris (Michigan)
|No. 1 Parris over No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet 5-3
285 pounds: No. 1 Mason Parris takes down No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet 5-3
FIRST PERIOD: Takedown Parris! The Wolverine is on the board within the first minute. The speed from these two athletes is so impressive. Their athleticism is so clear. Parris gives Kerkvliet the escape, and it's 2-1 with one minute to go in the first period. Riding time sits at 48 seconds for Parris.
SECOND PERIOD: Greg Kerkvliet chooses down to begin the second, and he escapes, but not before Parris pushes riding time up over a minute. It's tied 2-2, but riding time is a factor. One minute to go in the period. Kerkvliet's escape was the only point of the period, and we head to the final two minutes all tied up.
THIRD PERIOD: Parris chooses down to start the third period, and he escapes to take the 3-2, though Kerkvliet did hold him down long enough to push riding time down to 56 seconds. One minute to go. Kerkvliet takes a shot, but Parris holds him off. Thirty seconds to go! He shoots again, but Parris' defense proves too strong. Ten seconds. Five seconds. Greg Kerkvliet takes one last shot, and he gets the stall call to tie it up! We're heading to sudden victory!
SUDDEN VICTORY: Parris takes down the Nittany Lion! He is a Big Ten champ!
197 pounds: No. 2 Silas Allred takes down No. 1 Max Dean
FIRST PERIOD: Scoreless first minute. Dean is aggressive — you can see his strength — but Allred looks ready for this. Here's his chance against the defending national champion. We're scrambling off a shot from Allred, but Dean draws a stalemate. Allred gets two! He takes the lead with 30 seconds to go! Dean escapes, and it's a one-point match. The Cornhusker leads going into the second period!
SECOND PERIOD: Dean chooses down to start the second period and escapes within 30 seconds. He's back on his feet, and he'll look for a takedown here to try and end the period with an advantage, instead of this 2-2 tie. Boom. Another takedown for Allred! The Cornhusker has now outscored Dean two takedowns to none. Dean escapes, and it's 4-3 in favor of Allred. This can't be how Dean expected this match to go. Ten seconds remaining!
THIRD PERIOD: Allred chooses neutral to start the third period. That smart decision could be the difference in this match, given Dean's strength on top. Ninety seconds to go! Allred leads 4-3. Riding time is not a factor. Dean takes a shot but he couldn't finish. Allred goes in for a shot of his own, but Dean works to scamble for points. No takedown. Back to the center. Thirty seconds to go! Dean takes a shot, it's defended by Allred! Another scramble! Takedown Allred! Silas Allred has upset the 2022 NCAA champion. The Cornhusker is a conference champion!
184 pounds: No. 1 Aaron Brooks majors Kaleb Romero 12-2
FIRST PERIOD: Big shot from Brooks after the first minute of the period, but the wrestlres go off the mat as a result of the move, so no points were awarded. Brooks' power and poise is evident though, as he shoots and again, and, this time, converts. He leads 2-0 with 75 seconds remaining in the first period. Romero escapes, and it's 2-1 with a little over a minute remaining. Romero is here to fight, but Brooks' is setting the pace with his relentless offense. Ten seconds remaining. Brooks will end the period with a 2-1 lead.
SECOND PERIOD: Brooks chooses down to start the second, and he's out quickly before launching into another takedown. He now leads 5-1 and is fighting to push riding time up over one minute. Brooks rides out Romero for the remainder of the period following the takedown, and he'll lead 5-1 with 93 seconds of riding time going into the third.
THIRD PERIOD: Romeo chooses down to start the third. After Brooks' ride in that last period, choosing down was bold, but you have to appreciate Romero's confidence and grit. And he's out! It's a 6-2 lead for Brooks with 2:12 of riding time. Less than one minute to go! Add another takedown for Brooks, plus a stall warning for the Buckeye, and this one is looking like it fully belongs to Brooks. He leads 9-2 with 2:44 of riding time. Fifteen seconds. Brooks will wrap this one up with a 12-2 win over Romero for his third Big Ten title.
174 pounds: No. 1 Carter Starocci tops No. 2 Mikey Labriola 6-1
FIRST PERIOD: Scoreless through the first 90 seconds, but this isn't particularly surprising. You expect a strategic match between these two undefeated stars. Starocci has Labriola's leg, but Labriola escapes, drawing a stall call in the process. They're back to the center. Labriola takes a shot, but Starocci's defense is too tough. Forty-five seconds left in the period. Starocci with a shot in the final seconds, but Labriola scrambles out of it. The first period ends scoreless.
SECOND PERIOD: Labriola chooses down to start the second period. Labriola gets the escape, but not before Starocci extends riding time up over a minute. The Cornhusker has the lead 1-0. Thirty seconds left in the period. Starocci goes in for a shot, and he finishes. That's two more points for the Nittany Lion. He leads 2-1 as the period winds down. Starocci will end the period on top.
THIRD PERIOD: Starocci chooses down to start the third period. Labriola draws his second caution. Starocci immediately comes to his feet, and he leads 3-1 with riding time. One minute to go! Thirty seconds left. Starocci capitalizes on a shot from Labriola to enter into a scramble. That's another takedown for the Nittany Lion, and he'll take this one 6-1.
165 pounds: No. 1 Dean Hamiti overpowers No. 3 Patrick Kennedy 9-6
FIRST PERIOD: Both wrestlers rocking the black singlets tonight, and you can see the intensity from them as they start their aggressive handfighting early. Hamiti goes in for the early shot, and we're scrambling. Kennedy fighting from the bottom, and the ref calls for potentially dangerous. Another shot from Hamiti, and it's a stalemate once again. Off the whistle, Hamiti looks for another attack, but Kennedy is holding him against the edge. Two points for Hamiti! What a fight from the sophomore Badger! Forty-five seconds remaining, and Hamiti is looking for back points. Thirty seconds remaining. What an action-packed period! Kennedy is nearly out, and he finishes the escape, so it's a 2-1 lead for the Badger. Ten seconds remaining! Hamiti will end the period with a 2-1 lead, but he controlled those first three minutes with his offense.
SECOND PERIOD: Hamiti start the second period in the bottom position. Hamiti is out, and it's 3-1 for the Badger. Less than a minute to go. Hamiti draws a stalling call against Kennedy and converts on another takedown. He now leads Kennedy 5-1. Riding time is not a factor. Kennedy escapes, transitions into a takedown for two points on the edge, and Hamiti escapes. What a flurry! The Hawkeye goes into the third period trailing 6-4.
THIRD PERIOD: Kennedy chooses bottom to start the third period. Hamiti looks to bring riding time up over a minute. Hamiti is so dangerous on top. The refs call potentially dangerous, and we're back to the middle. One minute to go. Now he's looking for a turn. Kennedy escapes, but he still trails 6-5. The Hawkeye goes in for a shot, but Hamiti transitions into a shot of his own to lead 8-5. Kennedy escapes, and it's 8-6. Add a point for riding time, and Hamiti wins this one 9-6.
157 pounds: No. 2 Levi Haines upsets No. 1 Peyton Robb 3-1
FIRST PERIOD: Penn State true freshman Levi Haines takes the first shot of the match just over a minute into the period, but Robb forces a stalemate. Less than a minute to go in the first period, and we're still scoreless. Haines is battling with poise against the All-American Robb. Ten seconds to go, and Robb works for the short time takedown, but the wrestlers go out of bounds. Nebraska challenges the call, looking for points. No takedown.
SECOND PERIOD: Robb chooses down to start the second period, and he's out within ten seconds. Robb holds the 1-0 lead from his escape point with less than a minute remaining in the second period. Twenty seconds. Robb holds the 1-0 lead going into the last period.
THIRD PERIOD: Haines chooses down to start the third period. He's out, and we're all tied up 1-1. Ninety seconds remaining. Riding time is not a factor. Less than a minute remaining! Thirty seconds remaining. Robb is shooting, but no stall calls yet for either wrestler. We're heading to sudden victory again!
SUDDEN VICTORY: Haines has Robb's leg, and he gets the takedown! True freshman Levi Haines upsets the top-ranked wrestler in the country, Peyton Robb!
149 pounds: No. 1 Sammy Sasso outlasts No. 6 Michael Blockhus 7-5
FIRST PERIOD: It's another Gopher in the finals, once again facing a former Big Ten champ. And it's Blockhus on the board first with a two-point takedown! Sasso escapes, so it's 2-1 with Blockhus leading. Ninety seconds left in the period. One minute remaining. Thirty seconds left. Sasso goes in for a shot, scrambling into position, and he notches the takedown in short time. He'll hold a 3-2 lead going into the second period.
SECOND PERIOD: Blockhus chooses down to start the second period, and he escapes in about 40 seconds. It's all tied up 3-3. Lots of aggression from neutral, and Blockhus gets the short time takedown to put himself ahead with 17 seconds left in the period. Sasso is out, and he narrows the Gopher lead to one point.
THIRD PERIOD: Sasso chooses down to start the third period, and he escapes, so it's all tied up at five points. It's a takedown battle now. One minute to go. Blockhus goes in for a shot. Forty-five seconds. Riding time is not a factor. Shot from Blockhus (again). We're heading to sudden victory!
SUDDEN VICTORY: Blockhus with the opening shot! Another shot from the Gopher! My goodness. We're scrambling! Sasso looks to regain control, and he finishes. Sasso is a Big Ten champ once again in a 7-5 decision!
141 pounds: No. 1 Real Woods holds off No. 3 Brock Hardy 2-1
FIRST PERIOD: Quick action from both guys in this bout too, as Woods looks for an early takedown. He has Hardy's leg in the air, and he converts. That's two for the Hawkeye! Woods isn't giving Hardy any leverage on the mat here as he rides the Cornhusker on the edge. Iowa coaches throw a brick, hoping for back points during that ride. The call on the mat is confirmed. No near fall. The wrestlers reset at the center. Woods is looking for another turn. Thirty seconds remaining in the period. There are the points! He earns two back points, but Nebraska challenges the call. The call is reversed. No near fall points.
SECOND PERIOD: Woods begins the second period on bottom. He leads 2-0 with over two minutes of riding time, but now Hardy goes to work on top. Woods is hit for stalling. Hardy has run down Woods' riding time below one minute, and Hardy finishes the period on top. Woods will enter the third period ahead 2-1, after he's hit with a second stall call.
THIRD PERIOD: The wrestlers go neutral to start the third. It's a one-point match. One minute remaining. Hardy is in on a shot, and he's looking good. Woods fights out, but there's fighting on the edge. Forty seconds remaining. Thirty seconds. Shot from Hardy. We're scrambling! Ten seconds. Wow. That was close, but Woods holds on. He's a Big Ten champion! Nebraska challenges. They want a takedown for Hardy! The call on the mat is confirmed. The wrestlers embrace, but this one belonged to Woods at the final whistle.
Senior Real Woods finishes 1st at 141 pounds to earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Championships. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ijdXy6uOM7— Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 5, 2023
133 pounds: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young beats No. 6 Aaron Nagao 5-2
FIRST PERIOD: Love to see Minnesota's Nagao rocking the solid gold Minnesota singlet — that's a championship look for the No. 6 seed. The Gopher looks unafraid taking on the two-time national champion, as we're scoreless through the first minute. Bravo-Young goes in for a big shot at 60-second mark, but Nagao scrambles through the position. Another shot from Bravo-Young, and Nagao defends once again. Bravo-Young works to bring Nagao back into the circle, but they move out of bounds. With just seconds left in the period, Bravo-Young puts himself on the board. He leads 2-0 going into the second period.
SECOND PERIOD: Bravo-Young chooses neutral to start the second period. Bravo-Young scores another takedown with less than a minute left in the second period, and he holds a 4-0 lead. Bravo-Young locks his hands, so Nagao gets a point and will held into the period down by three.
THIRD PERIOD: Nagao chooses top to start the third position. These position choices have been unconventional, but we'll see what Nagao can do on top. Bravo-Young is trying to get out, but Nagao put a tough ride on him for nearly the entire period. Nagao is hit for his second stall call, extending Bravo-Young's lead to 5-1 with 12 seconds remaining. Bravo-Young fails to escape, giving Nagao the riding time, but Bravo-Young will take the match 5-2.
125 pounds: No. 1 Spencer Lee tops No. 2 Liam Cronin 8-2
FIRST PERIOD: These two athletes are aggressive from the start, but Lee's in on the attack first, picking up a quick two-point takedown to earn the advantage. Cronin works hard to earn the escape, but Lee is in again, earning another takedown. Make that 4-1 for the three-time champ. Now he's got Cronin in a bad position, looking for backpoints in a funky cradle hold. Cronin works himself off the mat to get a reset, so the wrestlers are back to the center. Lee rides out Cronin for the remainder of the period to enter the second with a 4-1 lead and two minutes of riding time.
SECOND PERIOD: Lee chooses down to start the second, and he's out quickly. That's a 5-1 lead for the Hawkeye. Cronin handfighting hard with Lee on the edge, slowing down his No. 1-ranked opponent. Less than a minute to go. Lee goes in for a shot at the end of the period, but he's nearly out of time, and Cronin will hold him off. The period ends with Lee leading 5-1.
THIRD PERIOD: Cronin chooses neutral to start the third period. Ninety seconds remaining. Spencer Lee is hit for stalling, but he's still in control of this one, fending off an attack from Cronin and turning it into a takedown for Lee, giving him the 7-1 lead. He'll now look for back points to try and finish this one with bonus. Cronin escapes and goes in on a shot, but Lee will take this one 8-2. He's a three-time Big Ten champion.
𝐁𝟏𝐆 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍!@LeeSpencerlee36 wins his 3rd B1G title with an 8-2 decision over Nebraska's Liam Cronin! 55 straight wins! #Hawkeyes | #B1GWrestle pic.twitter.com/joRAdeMBks— Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 5, 2023
Third-place & fifth-place matches
125 pounds:
3rd: No. 3 Matt Ramos wins by medical forfeit over No. 6 Michael DeAugustino
5th: No. 4 Eric Barnett beats No. 5 Patrick McKee 7-3
133 pounds:
3rd: No. 3 Lucas Byrd tops No. 4 Chris Cannon 3-1 in sudden victory
5th: No. 5 Dylan Ragusin beats No. 2 Jesse Mendez 5-3
133 3rd place match: [3] @lukebyrd106 decisioned [4] Chris Cannon (NU), SV-1 3-1.#Illini I #HTTO pic.twitter.com/vUXlxjH4go— Illinois Wrestling (@IlliniWrestling) March 5, 2023
141 pounds:
3rd: No. 2 Beau Bartlett topped No. 9 Dylan D'Emilio 3-2
5th: No. 8 Parker Filius outscores No. 4 Frankie Tal Shahar 4-3
149 pounds:
3rd: No. 4 Max Murin beats No. 5 Shayne Van Ness 3-2
5th: No. 7 Graham Rooks wins by medical forfeit against No. 3 Yahya Thomas
157 pounds:
3rd: No. 6 Will Lewan tops No. 8 Trevor Chumbley 3-2
5th: No. 4 Chase Saldate beats No. 3 Kendall Coleman 6-1
165 pounds:
3rd: No. 5 Carson Kharchla wins by medical forfeit against No. 2 Cameron Amine
5th: No. 6 Maxx Mayfield outscores No. 10 Bubba Wilson 3-1
174 pounds:
3rd: No. 3 Ethan Smith tops No. 4 Bailee O'Reilly 5-3
5th: No. 7 Nelson Brands over No. 5 Edmond Ruth 5-1
Consolation semifinals
285 pounds:
No. 7 Tate Orndorff tops No. 5 Trent Hillger
Hillger escapes to start the second period, and he's on the board first. Thirty seconds to go in the second period, with the Badger leading 1-0. Orndorff takes the lead 3-1 with 30 seconds to go in the third period. Riding time is not a factor, but Hillger had tied it up, until Orndorff finished off the match with a final reversal, winning 7-4 over the Badger.
No. 3 Tony Cassioppi takes down No. 4 Lucas Davison
Big scramble from Davidson in the first period on the edge, but Cassioppi holds him off, and we're scoreless heading into the second period. Two for Cassioppi to start the second period with a reversal! The Hawk is in the lead. Davison ties it up 2-2 with one minute remaining in the third. Riding time is not a factor. Sudden victory! Cassioppi with the takedown, and the Hawk will wrestle for third tonight.
𝓒𝓐𝓢𝓢𝓢 𝓦𝓲𝓽𝓱 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓣𝓪𝓴𝓮𝓭𝓸𝔀𝓷!!— Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 5, 2023
Tony Cassioppi takes down Lucas Davison in OT to head to the 3rd place match!!#Hawkeyes | #B1GWrestle pic.twitter.com/JuI116qKXx
197 pounds:
No. 6 Jaxon Smith takes down No. 5 Jacob Warner 3-1
Scoreless first period, but Warner is on the board first with an escape to start the second period. Smith chooses down to start the third period, and he needs an escape to tie up. Escape Smith! Riding time is not a factor, and we're all tied up 1-1. Smith with the takedown in sudden victory, and the Terps have a Big Ten consolation finalist!
No. 3 Zac Braunagel wins by injury default over No. 4 Cameron Caffey
TALK TO EM JAXON 🗣️— Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) March 5, 2023
The kid is an absolute problem#TurtlePower🐢💪 x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/WzOZewIZke
Braunagel holds the 6-3 lead, but Caffey walks off the mat, injuried after shaking Braunagel's hand with time remaining in the third period. The Illini will move on.
197 Cons. Semifinals: [3] @BraunagelZac advances to the third place match due to an injury to [4] Cameron Caffey (MSU) at the 6:17 mark.#Illini I #HTTO pic.twitter.com/u7snUoyAbZ— Illinois Wrestling (@IlliniWrestling) March 5, 2023
184 pounds:
No. 4 Matt Finesilver tops No. 7 Lenny Pinto
Pinto picks up the first takedown, and he leads 2-1 after Finesilver's escape as the first period comes to a close. Finesilver had Pinto in trouble and was looking for the fall, but picked up back points instead to take an 8-2 lead. With one minute to go in the match, it's Finesilver in control. The Wolverine takes the win, and he's on to the Big Ten semifinals.
184: Finesilver rallies from an initial deficit to beat Nebraska's Pinto, 8-2, in the consolation semis. Broke it open with a takedown and 4pt bow and arrow in the second. He'll wrestle for third. pic.twitter.com/D2NEj2Pxhe— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 5, 2023
No. 3 Isaiah Salazer shuts out No. 8 Brian Soldano 3-0
Scoreless after the first 150 seconds, but Salazer is on the mat with the trainers, receiving care. Scoreless first period. Salazer takes the 3-0 with nearly the entire third period remaining. This match has been close, but Salazer's looking confident and poised at the right time. We're taking a break for blood time. 75 seconds to go! Salazer will take this one, 3-0.
174 pounds:
No. 4 Bailee O'Reilly beats No. 7 Nelson Brands
Scoreless first period, and O'Reilly chose down to start the second. The Gopher escapes after 30 seconds, and we're back to neutral. No points yet. Brands escapes to start the third, and we're tied up at 1-1. O'Reilly gets the takedown in sudden victory, and he's moving on.
No. 3 Ethan Smith tops No. 5 Edmond Ruth 4-2
Smith puts himself on the board first with a takedown in the first 90 seconds of the match. His ability to ride someone as tough as Ruth is notable, and he's accumulated nearly two minute of riding time as time ticks down in the first period. Ruth escapes, giving himself a point heading into the second period. The Illini chooses down to start the next period, and Smith pushes his riding time up over two minutes. The score his 2-2 after Ruth's escape, but Smith's riding time could be key here. Smith chooses down to start the third, and he escapes too, making the score 3-2. With the riding time point, Smith takes the win 4-2.
165 pounds:
SMITH HOLDS ON!! Adding a riding time point, Smith over Ruth (ILL) in a 4-2 decision to claim a spot in the third-place bout! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/DwVvwR57dz— Ohio State Wrestling (@wrestlingbucks) March 5, 2023
No. 5 Carson Kharcla outscores No. 6 Maxx Mayfield 10-4
Kharcla picks up two takedowns to Mayfield's one escape, and the Buckeye will take the 4-1 lead after the first two minutes. Mayfield notches the second escape, the period ends with Kharchla ahead 4-2. Kharchla escapes to start the second period, and he now leads 5-2. Add two more points for the Buckeye as he builds his advantage and pushes riding time up over a minute. Mayfield escapes to start the third, and it's 7-3 in favor of Kharchla with 90 seconds to go in the match. Two more fr Kharcla! With less than 30 seconds left, he leads 9-3 with riding time. Eight seconds left. With riding time, Kharchla takes the 10-4 decision, and he's on to the consolation semifinals.
Kharchla adds another takedown with under a minute remaining to cruise to a 10-4 decision over Mayfield (NU)!! See ya in the third-place bout👋 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/wC1oNRojiO— Ohio State Wrestling (@wrestlingbucks) March 5, 2023
No. 2 Cameron Amine outlasts No. 10 Bubba Wilson 3-1
Wilson is on the board first after an escape to start the second period. One minute remaining in the period. Amine escapes, and this match is all tied up at 1-1 with 90 seconds to go. Riding time is not a factor. Sudden victory! Now into tie-breakers! Amine earned a point for Wilson's locked hands, but a brick is thrown. The call is reversed. No locked hands. Amine goes back down to try and escape. Another debate over locked hands. No locked hands. It's still 1-1 with 21 seconds left in overtime. Amine puts up two points in his tie-breaker, and Wilson will now go down and look for points of his own. Wilson chooses neutral, needing a takedown to win it, but he can't get it, and Amine moves on with a 3-1 win.
157 pounds:
No. 6 Will Lewan takes down No. 4 Chase Saldate 3-1 in sudden victory
After a scoreless first period, Lewan is on the board first with an escape to start the second period. Saldate evens the score with an escape of his own to start the third period. Regulation ends with this one tied 1-1, and we're heading to sudden victory. Lots of action, but no points yet. Lewan ends the bout with a takedown with 48 seconds to go in sudden victory. A brick is thrown, so we'll wait. Lewan takes the win, and he's moving on.
157: TWOOO! Lewan spins behind MSU's Saldate for the 3-1 overtime win in the consolation semis. Avenged a loss from earlier this season. He'll wrestle for third later today. pic.twitter.com/xlmwYKlsLC— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 5, 2023
No. 8 Trevor Chumbley tops No. 3 Kendall Coleman 3-1
Scoreless first period. Chumbley escapes to start the second period, and he leads 1-0. Coleman chooses down to start the third and final period. Less than 90 seconds to go. Chumbley scores to take a 3-1 lead, but Coleman is now down on the mat seeking help from the trainers. Coleman is able to continue, but Chumbley takes the 3-1 win, and he's on to the consolation semifinals.
149 pounds:
No. 4 Max Murin wins by injury default over No. 3 Yahya Thomas
This bout was close the last time these two wrestled, and it's scoreless after the first 90 seconds, but we're paused now as Thomas meets with his trainers on the mat following injury time. Thomas walks slowly off the mat, and he seeks medical attention. Murin, once again, waits in the corner for his match to resume. Thomas defaults out, and Murin will advance.
No. 5 Shayne Van Ness majors No. 7 Cayden Rooks 12-4
Murin will face Van Ness of Penn State for third place. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Y0PTy6SZLG— Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 5, 2023
Van Ness is on the board first with a takedown in the opening two minutes, and he's racking up riding time, though Rooks escapes before Van Ness can push that control up over a minute. With just over a minute to go in the second period, Van Ness now leads 5-1. Make that 7-2 with 12 seconds to go in the second period. Van Ness also has 1:12 of riding time, and he'll end the period with the same lead. Penn State is all about scoring points, and Van Ness fits in nicely with that style. He racks up a few more takedowns and holds control on top, finishing with a 12-4 major decision.
141 pounds:
No. 9 Dylan D'Emilio upsets No. 4 Frankie Tal Shahar 6-2
D'Emilio scores the first takedown, and he ends the first period with a 2-1 lead over his Wildcat foe after Tal Shahar's escape. D'Emilio chooses down to start the second, and he escapes, extending his lead 3-1. Tal Shahar will choose down to start the third, trailing 3-1. Tal Shahar escapes, and it's a one-point match. Riding time is not a factor. A takedown from D'Emilio late in the third gives him the 5-2 lead, and he also pushes his riding time up over a minute. The Buckeye has separated himself in this one! Seven seconds to go. D'Emilio is on to the consolation finals with a 6-2 win!
D'Emilio avenges regular season loss with a 6-2 decision over Tal Shahar (NU) to punch his ticket to the third-place bout👀📈‼️ #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/bvB2dnl6Dj— Ohio State Wrestling (@wrestlingbucks) March 5, 2023
No. 2 Beau Bartlett survives No. 8 Parker Filius 5-3
After a scoreless first period, Filius chooses down to start the second period. Bartlett heads into the final minute of the third period ahead by two points, with the scoreboard reading 3-1. He's 30 seconds away from the Big Ten consolation semifinals. Filius gets a takedown, but Barlett wins it 5-3.
133 pounds:
No. 3 Lucas Byrd tops No. 5 Dylan Ragusin 6-1
Byrd scores a critical takedown as time ticks down in the first period, and he's on the board with a 2-0 lead heading into the second period. Bryd chooses down to start the second period, and he's out in less than 20 seconds. Ragusin escapes to start the third, giving him a point and starting the third period with Byrd leading 3-1. Ragusin, though, is then warned for stalling a second time, and Bryd picks up another point, extending his lead 4-1. Forty-five seconds to go. Bryd notches one final takedown at the end of the third period to take the win 6-1.
133 Cons. Semifinals: [3] @lukebyrd106 secured a late takedown to defeat [5] Dylan Ragusin (MICH) via decision 6-1.#Illini I #HTTO pic.twitter.com/AL11pMlZLA— Illinois Wrestling (@IlliniWrestling) March 5, 2023
No. 4 Chris Cannon outscores No. 2 Jesse Mendez
Mendez puts himself on the score board with 2-0 takedown in the first, and Cannon escapes, but he's down with an injury. Here come the trainers. Cannon resets, and he'll continue this match. Cannon ties up the match 2-2 to end the second period, and we're scrambling here to start the third. Thirty seconds. Cannon is in on a shot, and he converts in short time to take the 4-2 lead with 20 seconds to go! Cannon is moving on to the consolation finals!
125 pounds:
133 lbs | @Chris_Cannon18 with a late takedown to knock off Jesse Mendez (Ohio State), 4-2, and advance to the third-place match!#GoCats | #B1GWrestle pic.twitter.com/ThT041yhny— Northwestern Wrestling (@NUWrestle) March 5, 2023
No. 3 Matt Ramos edges out No. 5 Pat McKee 2-1
Matt Ramos gets on the board early in his match against McKee with his first period takedown, but McKee narrows the Boilermaker's lead with a second period escape. Back on their feet wrestling in neutral, scrambling ensues. The period ends scoreless though, and the wrestlers are back on their feet to start the third period. One minute remaining. Thirty seconds to go. McKee takes a shot, but he runs out of time, and Matt Ramos advances after a 2-1 decision.
No. 6 Michael DeAugustino takes down No. 4 Eric Barnett 3-2
Over on Mat 1, DeAugustino put himself ahead in the first period with a takedown over Barnett, but the Badger escaped before the end of the period. Barnett chose down to start the second and escaped, tying the score. DeAugustino does have 1:09 of riding time. DeAugustino chooses down to start the third, and Barnett chips away at the Wildcat's riding time, pushing it below a minute. DeAugustino escapes, giving him the 3-2 lead. Riding time is not a factor. DeAugustino is warned for stalling, and he'll take that, assuming he doesn't get warned again. He's 12 seconds away from the third-place match. Scrambling! Three seconds to go. DeAugustino takes the match, 3-2. He'll have Matt Ramos of Purdue next.
125 lbs | @MikeDeAug is moving on to the third-place match following a 3-2 win over Eric Barnett (Wisconsin)!#GoCats | #B1GWrestle pic.twitter.com/oLsrK1gzQA— Northwestern Wrestling (@NUWrestle) March 5, 2023
Medal round & consolation bracket results
Seventh-place matches:
125 pounds: No. 8 Dean Peterson tops No. 9 Jack Medley 7-1
133 pounds: No. 8 Brody Teske outscores No. 7 Joe Heilmann 8-4
141 pounds: No. 11 Joe Zargo wins by medical forfeit over No. 5 Jakob Bergeland
149 pounds: No. 8 Ethen Miller vs. No. 9 Chance Lamer DFF
157 pounds: No. 5 Cobe Siebrecht shuts out No. 10 Derek Gilcher 2-0
165 pounds: No. 4 Alex Facundo takes down No. 8 Dan Braunagel 3-1
174 pounds: No. 10 Jackson Turley tops No. 6 DJ Washington 8-4
184 pounds: No. 5 Abe Assad beats No. 6 Layne Malczewski by medical forfeit
197 pounds: No. 8 Braxton Amos outscores No. 9 Michial Foy 1-0
285 pounds: No. 10 Hayden Copass wins by medical forfeit
Consolation results ROUND THREE:
285 pounds:
No. 8 Jacob Bullock outscores No. 12 Ryan Vasbinder 7-4
No. 9 Jaron Smith vs. No. 11 Garrett Joles
197 pounds:
No. 10 Nick Willham stops No. 11 Billy Janzer 3-0
No. 12 Andrew Davison wins by medical forfeit over No. 7 Gavin Hoffman
184 pounds:
No. 9 Dylan Connell shuts out No. 12 Ben Vanadia 8-0
No. 11 Evan Bates majors No. 10 Tyler Dow 11-3
165 pounds:
No. 7 Caleb Fish takes down No. 14 John Martin Best 3-1
No. 9 Andrew Sparks beats No. 12 Robert Kanniard 10-5
157 pounds:
No. 9 Garrett Model edges out No. 12 Paddy Gallagher 3-2
No. 13 Andrew Clark beats No. 7 Michael Carr 9-6
149 pounds:
No. 10 Tony White outlasts No. 11 Dayne Morton 4-2
No. 12 Jake Harrier wins by medical default over No. 2 Austin Gomez
141 pounds:
No. 14 Kal Miller upsets No. 6 Danny Pucino 8-5
No. 7 Joe Olivieri tops No. 13 Cayden Rooks 2-1
141 | BOOM! Joseph Olivieri advances to a ninth-place match with his 2-1 decision over (13) Cayden Rooks (IU)!#RelentlessPursuit | #B1GWrestle pic.twitter.com/9S519dzS3t— Rutgers Wrestling (@RUWrestling) March 5, 2023
133 pounds:
No. 10 Taylor LaMont beats No. 11 Henry Porter 7-4
No. 13 Dustin Norris wins by fall over No. 9 RayVon Foley
125 pounds:
No. 7 Braxton Brown pins No. 12 Jacob Moran
No. 11 Tristan Lujan edges out No. 10 Gary Steen 6-5
How to watch the Big Ten championship
|TIME
|SESSION
|DESCRIPTION
|WATCH
|10 a.m. Saturday
|Session I
|First Round, Quarterfinals, Wrestlebacks
|Big Ten Network
|5:30 p.m. Saturday
|Session II
|Consolation Matches, Wrestlebacks
|B1G+
|7:30 p.m. Saturday
|Session II
|Semifinals
|Big Ten Network
|1 p.m. Sunday
|Session III
|Consolation Semifinals, 7th-place Matches
|B1G+
|4:30 p.m. Sunday
|Session IV
|1st-, 3rd- and 5th-Place Matches
|Big Ten Network