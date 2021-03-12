Live coverage of the 2021 DII wrestling championship

The 2021 DII wrestling championship began today with Session One at America's Convention Center in St. Louis, Mo. Check out the video below to see a full recap of Session One.

2021 DII wrestling championship: day one recap

Session Two begins tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.

Here is the live streaming schedule:

MARCH 13 — SESSION TWO — 1 p.m.

Championship Final | 8 p.m. | Watch live here