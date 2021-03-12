Last Updated 10:44 PM, March 12, 2021
Live coverage of the 2021 DII wrestling championship

2021 DII wrestling championship: day one recap
Results from Session One

The 2021 DII wrestling championship began today with Session One at America's Convention Center in St. Louis, Mo. Check out the video below to see a full recap of Session One.

Session Two begins tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.

Here is the live streaming schedule:

MARCH 13 — SESSION TWO — 1 p.m.

Championship Final | 8 p.m. | Watch live here

DII wrestling championship live coverage

The 2021 DII wrestling championship is underway at America's Convention Center in St. Louis, Mo. 

Here are links to each live stream:

You can also click or tap here for the championship brackets for every weight class. Here is a .PDF with the complete list of all student-athletes who qualified for the championship. You can also click or tap here to open a list of qualifiers.

St. Cloud State has won the last two national championships for DII wrestling, including four of the last five. 

Here's the schedule/live stream for the 2021 DII wrestling championships

2021 DII wrestling brackets revealed

The brackets for the 2021 DII wrestling championship were revealed on Friday, March 5. Click or tap here to view them. 
2021 DII wrestling championship selections announced

The selections for the 2021 DII wrestling championship were released on Monday, March 1. You can view them in the table below.

Weight First Name Last Name Team Region Qualifier
125 Charlie Lenox Gannon Super Region 1 Automatic
125 Nick Daggett UNC Pembroke Super Region 2 Automatic
125 Zach Shupp Newberry Super Region 2 Automatic
125 Cole Laya West Liberty Super Region 3 Automatic
125 Christian Wellman Ashland Super Region 3 Automatic
125 Paxton Rosen Central Oklahoma Super Region 4 Automatic
125 Christian Mejia McKendree Super Region 4 Automatic
125 Trenton McManus Minnesota State Super Region 5 Automatic
125 Cole Jones MSU Moorhead Super Region 5 Automatic
125 Isaiah De La Cerda Adams State Super Region 6 Automatic
125 Matt Siszka Pitt-Johnstown Super Region 1 At-large
125 Kevin Radcliff Limestone Super Region 2 At-large
125 Joe Arroyo Wisconsin-Parkside Super Region 5 At-large
125 Josh Portillo Nebraska-Kearney Super Region 6 At-large
133 Jacob Dunlop Gannon Super Region 1 Automatic
133 Austin Neal Newberry Super Region 2 Automatic
133 Ben Fielding Belmont Abbey Super Region 2 Automatic
133 Tyler Warner West Liberty Super Region 3 Automatic
133 Zane Johnson Lake Erie Super Region 3 Automatic
133 Tanner Hitchcock Lindenwood (Mo.) Super Region 4 Automatic
133 Tanner Cole Central Okla. Super Region 4 Automatic
133 Garrett Vos St. Cloud State Super Region 5 Automatic
133 Brandon Carroll Augustana (S.D.) Super Region 5 Automatic
133 Wesley Dawkins Nebraska-Kearney Super Region 6 Automatic
133 Logan Seliga UNC Pembroke Super Region 2 At-large
133 Tyler Kreith Maryville (Mo.) Super Region 4 At-large
133 Patrick Allis Western Colorado Super Region 6 At-large
141 Austin Hertel Gannon Super Region 1 Automatic
141 Zachary Van Alst Coker Super Region 2 Automatic
141 Christian Small King Super Region 2 Automatic
141 Kelan McKenna Notre Dame (Ohio) Super Region 3 Automatic
141 Branson Proudlock Findlay Super Region 3 Automatic
141 Colby Smith Lindenwood (Mo.) Super Region 4 Automatic
141 Devin Schwartzkopf McKendree Super Region 4 Automatic
141 Joey Bianchini St. Cloud State Super Region 5 Automatic
141 Tate Murty Upper Iowa Super Region 5 Automatic
141 Nick James Nebraska-Kearney Super Region 6 Automatic
141 Isiah Royal Newberry Super Region 2 At-large
141 Luke Wymer Ashland Super Region 3 At-large
141 Peter Kuster Drury Super Region 4 At-large
149 Lukas Martin Fairmont State Super Region 1 Automatic
149 Luke McDonough UNC Pembroke Super Region 2 Automatic
149 Craig Cook Davis & Elkins Super Region 2 Automatic
149 Carson Speelman Ashland Super Region 3 Automatic
149 Sean O`Hearon Lake Erie Super Region 3 Automatic
149 Gavin Londoff Lindenwood (Mo.) Super Region 4 Automatic
149 Gabe Johnson Central Okla. Super Region 4 Automatic
149 Kyle Rathman Minnesota State Super Region 5 Automatic
149 Garrett Aldrich St. Cloud State Super Region 5 Automatic
149 Noah Hermosillo Adams State Super Region 6 Automatic
149 Jacob Ealy Pitt-Johnstown Super Region 1 At-large
149 Dalton Flint Emmanuel Super Region 2 At-large
149 Logan Bailey Indianapolis Super Region 3 At-large
149 Eric Faught Upper Iowa Super Region 5 At-large
149 Sam Turner Nebraska-Kearney Super Region 6 At-large
157 Nick Young Gannon Super Region 1 Automatic
157 Will Evans Newberry Super Region 2 Automatic
157 James Wimer Findlay Super Region 3 Automatic
157 Dawson Combest Indianapolis Super Region 3 Automatic
157 Ty Lucas Central Oklahoma Super Region 4 Automatic
157 Ronald Gentile Lindenwood (Mo.) Super Region 4 Automatic
157 Chase Luensman Upper Iowa Super Region 5 Automatic
157 Caden Moore Northern State Super Region 5 Automatic
157 Jacob Wasser Nebraska-Kearney Super Region 6 Automatic
157 Coby Njos St. Cloud State Super Region 5 At-large
157 Colby Teague Mount Olive Super Region 2 At-large
165 Baltazar Gonzalez American International Super Region 1 Automatic
165 John Dean Belmont Abbey Super Region 2 Automatic
165 Noah Tarr Davis & Elkins Super Region 2 Automatic
165 James Penfold Lake Erie Super Region 3 Automatic
165 Bryan LaVearn Tiffin Super Region 3 Automatic
165 Cory Peterson McKendree Super Region 4 Automatic
165 Kameron Frame Newman Super Region 4 Automatic
165 Devin FitzPatrick St. Cloud State Super Region 5 Automatic
165 Shane Gantz Wisconsin-Parkside Super Region 5 Automatic
165 Fred Green Colorado Mesa Super Region 6 Automatic
165 Alex Farenchak Gannon Super Region 1 At-large
165 Chase Morgan West Liberty Super Region 3 At-large
165 Braydon Huber Mary Super Region 5 At-large
165 Matt Malcom Nebraska-Kearney Super Region 6 At-large
174 Brock Biddle Pitt-Johnstown Super Region 1 Automatic
174 Caleb Spears Newberry Super Region 2 Automatic
174 Noah Curreri Queens Super Region 2 Automatic
174 Daniel Beemer Ashland Super Region 3 Automatic
174 Andrew Sams Indianapolis Super Region 3 Automatic
174 Abner Romero Lindenwood (Mo.) Super Region 4 Automatic
174 Josh Jones McKendree Super Region 4 Automatic
174 Trevor Turriff Minnesota State Super Region 5 Automatic
174 Max Bruss Mary Super Region 5 Automatic
174 Terrell Garraway Nebraska-Kearney Super Region 6 Automatic
174 Wyatt Jordan Central Oklahoma Super Region 4 At-large
184 Cam Page Gannon Super Region 1 Automatic
184 ZeBrandon Gant Newberry Super Region 2 Automatic
184 Kyle Wojtaszek Davis & Elkins Super Region 2 Automatic
184 Connor Craig West Liberty Super Region 3 Automatic
184 Aidan Pasiuk Ashland Super Region 3 Automatic
184 Heath Gray Central Oklahoma Super Region 4 Automatic
184 Dan Fillipek McKendree Super Region 4 Automatic
184 William Pitzner St. Cloud State Super Region 5 Automatic
184 Caden Steffen Southwest Minnesota State Super Region 5 Automatic
184 Anderson Salisbury Colorado School of Mines Super Region 6 Automatic
184 Trever Begin Mercyhurst Super Region 1 At-large
184 Gleason Mappes Indianapolis Super Region 3 At-large
184 Bailey Kelly Maryville (Mo.) Super Region 4 At-large
184 Austin Eldredge Nebraska-Kearney Super Region 6 At-large
197 Luke McGonigal Mercyhurst Super Region 1 Automatic
197 Darius Parker Lander Super Region 2 Automatic
197 Bryce Walker UNC Pembroke Super Region 2 Automatic
197 Nicholas Mason Tiffin Super Region 3 Automatic
197 Logan Kemp West Liberty Super Region 3 Automatic
197 Ryan Vasbinder McKendree Super Region 4 Automatic
197 Dalton Abney Central Oklahoma Super Region 4 Automatic
197 Zach Ryg Upper Iowa Super Region 5 Automatic
197 Noah Ryan St. Cloud State Super Region 5 Automatic
197 Donald Negus Colorado Mesa Super Region 6 Automatic
197 Joel Leise Gannon Super Region 1 At-large
197 Chris Droege Lake Erie Super Region 3 At-large
197 Jackson Ryan Southwest Minnesota State Super Region 5 At-large
197 Joseph Reimers Nebraska-Kearney Super Region 6 At-large
285 Freddie Nixon Gannon Super Region 1 Automatic
285 Ryan Monk UNC Pembroke Super Region 2 Automatic
285 Cameron Coffman Lander Super Region 2 Automatic
285 Tristen Weirich Ashland Super Region 3 Automatic
285 Francesco Borsellino West Liberty Super Region 3 Automatic
285 Jared Rennick Drury Super Region 4 Automatic
285 AJ Cooper Fort Hays State Super Region 4 Automatic
285 Kameron Teacher St. Cloud State Super Region 5 Automatic
285 Steven Hajas Augustana (S.D.) Super Region 5 Automatic
285 Lee Herrington Nebraska-Kearney Super Region 6 Automatic
285 Cade Ridley King Super Region 2 At-large
285 Ian Kuehl McKendree Super Region 4 At-large
285 Weston Hunt Colorado School of Mines Super Region 6 At-large
DII wrestling championship history

St. Cloud State has won the last two national championships for DII wrestling, including four of the last five. Watch the Huskies capture the 2019 title right here

Below is the complete championship history for DII wrestling. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2019 St. Cloud State Steve Costanzo 95.5 Wheeling Jesuit 87.5 Cleveland, Ohio
2018 St. Cloud State Steve Costanzo 91.5 Notre Dame (Ohio) 84 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2017 Notre Dame (Ohio) Frank Romano 103.5 St. Cloud State 67 Birmingham, Ala.
2016 St. Cloud State Steve Costanzo 90 Notre Dame (Ohio) 82 Sioux Falls, S.D.
2015 St. Cloud State Steve Costanzo 84.5 Nebraska-Kearney 76.5 St. Louis
2014 Notre Dame (Ohio) Frank Romano 99.5 Nebraska-Kearney 64.5 Cleveland
2013 Nebraska-Kearney Marc Bauer 108 St. Cloud State 105 Birmingham, Ala.
2012 Nebraska-Kearney Marc Bauer 107 St. Cloud State 95 CSU-Pueblo
2011 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 102.5 St. Cloud State 90.5 Nebraska-Kearney
2010 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 131 Augustana (S.D.) 72 Nebraska-Omaha
2009 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 146.5 Newberry 80.5 Houston
2008 Nebraska-Kearney Marc Bauer 109.5 Minnesota State-Mankato 108 Upper Iowa
2007 Central Oklahoma David James 124.5 Nebraska-Kearney 108.5 Nebraska-Kearney
2006 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 117 Nebraska-Kearney 98.5 Findlay
2005 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 109.5 Augustana (S.D.) 101 Nebraska-Omaha
2004 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 97.5 North Dakota State 95 Minnesota State-Mankato
2003 Central Oklahoma David James 87.5 Nebraska-Kearney 73.5 Wheeling, W.Va.
2002 Central Oklahoma David James 126 North Dakota State 116.5 Wisconsin-Parkside
2001 North Dakota State Bucky Maughan 98.5 South Dakota State 91 Northern Colorado
2000 North Dakota State Bucky Maughan 91.5 Central Oklahoma 75 South Dakota State
1999 Pittsburgh-Johnstown Pat Pecora 110 Nebraska-Omaha 105.5 Nebraska-Omaha
1998 North Dakota State Bucky Maughan 112 South Dakota State 78 CSU-Pueblo
1997 San Francisco State Lars Jensen 95 Nebraska-Omaha 81 North Dakota State
1996 Pittsburgh-Johnstown Pat Pecora 86.5 Central Oklahoma 81.5 Northern Colorado
1995 Central Oklahoma David James 148 Nebraska-Omaha 103 Nebraska-Kearney
1994 Central Oklahoma David James 127.24 Minnesota State-Mankato 65.5 CSU-Pueblo
1993 Central Oklahoma David James 108.5 Nebraska-Omaha 68 South Dakota State
1992 Central Oklahoma David James 91.5 North Dakota State/Portland State 78.5 Northern Colorado
1991 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 79.5 Central Oklahoma 64 North Dakota State
1990 Portland State Marlin Grahn 100.75 Central Oklahoma 96 Wisconsin-Parkside
1989 Portland State Marlin Grahn 102.5 Ferris State 56.25 California (Pa.)
1988 North Dakota State Bucky Maughan 99 Nebraska-Omaha 81.75 Nebraska-Omaha
1987 Cal State Bakersfield T.J. Kerr 90.5 SIU Edwardsville 69.5 SIU Edwardsville
1986 SIU Edwardsville Larry Kristoff 110 Edinboro 106.5 SIU Edwardsville
1985 SIU Edwardsville Larry Kristoff 132.75 Nebraska-Omaha 84.25 Wright State
1984 SIU Edwardsville Larry Kristoff 141.5 Cal State Bakersfield 93 Morgan state
1983 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 107.5 North Dakota State 103.75 North Dakota State
1982 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 166.5 North Dakota State 78.75 Wisconsin-Parkside
1981 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 144.5 Eastern Illinois 98 UC Davis
1980 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 110.5 UNI 89 Nebraska-Omaha
1979 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 112.75 Eastern Illinois 112.5 South Dakota State
1978 UNI Chuck Patten 124 Cal State Bakersfield 100.5 UNI
1977 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 107.25 Augustana (S.D.) 78 UNI
1976 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 92.5 Chattanooga 88.25 North Dakota State
1975 UNI Chuck Patten 112 SIU Edwardsville 71.5 East Stroudsburg
1974 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 131.5 UNI 95.5 Cal State Fullerton
1973 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 109 Clarion 80 South Dakota State
1972 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 94 South Dakota State/UNI 64.5 Oswego State
1971 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 118 Slippery Rock 58 North Dakota State
1970 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 82 UNI 58 Ashland
1969 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 127 Northern Colorado 81 Cal Poly
1968 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 91 Portland State 62 Minnesota State-Mankato
1967 Portland State Howard Westcott 86 Minnesota State-Mankato 57 Wilkes
1966 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 55 Wilkes 51 Minnesota State-Mankato
1965 Minnesota State-Mankato Rummy Macias 57 Cal Poly 54 Colorado Mines
1964 Western State Tracey Borah 51 Colorado Mines 49 UNI
1963 Western State Tracey Borah 62 Southern Illinois 57 UNI
Everything you need to know for the selections

When: The DII wrestling selections are scheduled for Monday, March 1.
Where: The release will be published in full right here on NCAA.com. 

The 2021 DII wrestling championship will take place from March 12-13 at America's Convention Center Complex in St. Louis, Mo. It will stream live on NCAA.com.

Below is the full championship event schedule
  • Friday, March 12 — TBD
  • Saturday, March 13 — TBD