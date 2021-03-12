Live coverage of the 2021 DII wrestling championship
Results from Session One
The 2021 DII wrestling championship began today with Session One at America's Convention Center in St. Louis, Mo. Check out the video below to see a full recap of Session One.
Session Two begins tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.
Here is the live streaming schedule:
MARCH 13 — SESSION TWO — 1 p.m.
- Mat 1 | Watch live here
- Mat 2 | Watch live here
- Mat 3 | Watch live here
- Mat 4 | Watch live here
Championship Final | 8 p.m. | Watch live here
DII wrestling championship live coverage
The 2021 DII wrestling championship is underway at America's Convention Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Here are links to each live stream:
- Mat 1 | Watch live here
- Mat 2 | Watch live here
- Mat 3 | Watch live here
- Mat 4 | Watch live here
- Mat 5 | Watch live here
- Mat 6 | Watch live here
You can also click or tap here for the championship brackets for every weight class. Here is a .PDF with the complete list of all student-athletes who qualified for the championship. You can also click or tap here to open a list of qualifiers.
St. Cloud State has won the last two national championships for DII wrestling, including four of the last five.
Here's the schedule/live stream for the 2021 DII wrestling championships
MARCH 12 — SESSION ONE — 1 p.m.
Mat 1 | Watch live here
Mat 2 | Watch live here
Mat 3 | Watch live here
Mat 4 | Watch live here
Mat 5 | Watch live here
Mat 6 | Watch live here
MARCH 13 — SESSION TWO — 1 p.m.
Mat 1 | Watch live here
Mat 2 | Watch live here
Mat 3 | Watch live here
Mat 4 | Watch live here
Championship Final | 8 p.m. | Watch live here
2021 DII wrestling brackets revealed
2021 DII wrestling championship selections announced
The selections for the 2021 DII wrestling championship were released on Monday, March 1. You can view them in the table below.
|Weight
|First Name
|Last Name
|Team
|Region
|Qualifier
|125
|Charlie
|Lenox
|Gannon
|Super Region 1
|Automatic
|125
|Nick
|Daggett
|UNC Pembroke
|Super Region 2
|Automatic
|125
|Zach
|Shupp
|Newberry
|Super Region 2
|Automatic
|125
|Cole
|Laya
|West Liberty
|Super Region 3
|Automatic
|125
|Christian
|Wellman
|Ashland
|Super Region 3
|Automatic
|125
|Paxton
|Rosen
|Central Oklahoma
|Super Region 4
|Automatic
|125
|Christian
|Mejia
|McKendree
|Super Region 4
|Automatic
|125
|Trenton
|McManus
|Minnesota State
|Super Region 5
|Automatic
|125
|Cole
|Jones
|MSU Moorhead
|Super Region 5
|Automatic
|125
|Isaiah
|De La Cerda
|Adams State
|Super Region 6
|Automatic
|125
|Matt
|Siszka
|Pitt-Johnstown
|Super Region 1
|At-large
|125
|Kevin
|Radcliff
|Limestone
|Super Region 2
|At-large
|125
|Joe
|Arroyo
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|Super Region 5
|At-large
|125
|Josh
|Portillo
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Super Region 6
|At-large
|133
|Jacob
|Dunlop
|Gannon
|Super Region 1
|Automatic
|133
|Austin
|Neal
|Newberry
|Super Region 2
|Automatic
|133
|Ben
|Fielding
|Belmont Abbey
|Super Region 2
|Automatic
|133
|Tyler
|Warner
|West Liberty
|Super Region 3
|Automatic
|133
|Zane
|Johnson
|Lake Erie
|Super Region 3
|Automatic
|133
|Tanner
|Hitchcock
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|Super Region 4
|Automatic
|133
|Tanner
|Cole
|Central Okla.
|Super Region 4
|Automatic
|133
|Garrett
|Vos
|St. Cloud State
|Super Region 5
|Automatic
|133
|Brandon
|Carroll
|Augustana (S.D.)
|Super Region 5
|Automatic
|133
|Wesley
|Dawkins
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Super Region 6
|Automatic
|133
|Logan
|Seliga
|UNC Pembroke
|Super Region 2
|At-large
|133
|Tyler
|Kreith
|Maryville (Mo.)
|Super Region 4
|At-large
|133
|Patrick
|Allis
|Western Colorado
|Super Region 6
|At-large
|141
|Austin
|Hertel
|Gannon
|Super Region 1
|Automatic
|141
|Zachary
|Van Alst
|Coker
|Super Region 2
|Automatic
|141
|Christian
|Small
|King
|Super Region 2
|Automatic
|141
|Kelan
|McKenna
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|Super Region 3
|Automatic
|141
|Branson
|Proudlock
|Findlay
|Super Region 3
|Automatic
|141
|Colby
|Smith
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|Super Region 4
|Automatic
|141
|Devin
|Schwartzkopf
|McKendree
|Super Region 4
|Automatic
|141
|Joey
|Bianchini
|St. Cloud State
|Super Region 5
|Automatic
|141
|Tate
|Murty
|Upper Iowa
|Super Region 5
|Automatic
|141
|Nick
|James
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Super Region 6
|Automatic
|141
|Isiah
|Royal
|Newberry
|Super Region 2
|At-large
|141
|Luke
|Wymer
|Ashland
|Super Region 3
|At-large
|141
|Peter
|Kuster
|Drury
|Super Region 4
|At-large
|149
|Lukas
|Martin
|Fairmont State
|Super Region 1
|Automatic
|149
|Luke
|McDonough
|UNC Pembroke
|Super Region 2
|Automatic
|149
|Craig
|Cook
|Davis & Elkins
|Super Region 2
|Automatic
|149
|Carson
|Speelman
|Ashland
|Super Region 3
|Automatic
|149
|Sean
|O`Hearon
|Lake Erie
|Super Region 3
|Automatic
|149
|Gavin
|Londoff
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|Super Region 4
|Automatic
|149
|Gabe
|Johnson
|Central Okla.
|Super Region 4
|Automatic
|149
|Kyle
|Rathman
|Minnesota State
|Super Region 5
|Automatic
|149
|Garrett
|Aldrich
|St. Cloud State
|Super Region 5
|Automatic
|149
|Noah
|Hermosillo
|Adams State
|Super Region 6
|Automatic
|149
|Jacob
|Ealy
|Pitt-Johnstown
|Super Region 1
|At-large
|149
|Dalton
|Flint
|Emmanuel
|Super Region 2
|At-large
|149
|Logan
|Bailey
|Indianapolis
|Super Region 3
|At-large
|149
|Eric
|Faught
|Upper Iowa
|Super Region 5
|At-large
|149
|Sam
|Turner
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Super Region 6
|At-large
|157
|Nick
|Young
|Gannon
|Super Region 1
|Automatic
|157
|Will
|Evans
|Newberry
|Super Region 2
|Automatic
|157
|James
|Wimer
|Findlay
|Super Region 3
|Automatic
|157
|Dawson
|Combest
|Indianapolis
|Super Region 3
|Automatic
|157
|Ty
|Lucas
|Central Oklahoma
|Super Region 4
|Automatic
|157
|Ronald
|Gentile
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|Super Region 4
|Automatic
|157
|Chase
|Luensman
|Upper Iowa
|Super Region 5
|Automatic
|157
|Caden
|Moore
|Northern State
|Super Region 5
|Automatic
|157
|Jacob
|Wasser
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Super Region 6
|Automatic
|157
|Coby
|Njos
|St. Cloud State
|Super Region 5
|At-large
|157
|Colby
|Teague
|Mount Olive
|Super Region 2
|At-large
|165
|Baltazar
|Gonzalez
|American International
|Super Region 1
|Automatic
|165
|John
|Dean
|Belmont Abbey
|Super Region 2
|Automatic
|165
|Noah
|Tarr
|Davis & Elkins
|Super Region 2
|Automatic
|165
|James
|Penfold
|Lake Erie
|Super Region 3
|Automatic
|165
|Bryan
|LaVearn
|Tiffin
|Super Region 3
|Automatic
|165
|Cory
|Peterson
|McKendree
|Super Region 4
|Automatic
|165
|Kameron
|Frame
|Newman
|Super Region 4
|Automatic
|165
|Devin
|FitzPatrick
|St. Cloud State
|Super Region 5
|Automatic
|165
|Shane
|Gantz
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|Super Region 5
|Automatic
|165
|Fred
|Green
|Colorado Mesa
|Super Region 6
|Automatic
|165
|Alex
|Farenchak
|Gannon
|Super Region 1
|At-large
|165
|Chase
|Morgan
|West Liberty
|Super Region 3
|At-large
|165
|Braydon
|Huber
|Mary
|Super Region 5
|At-large
|165
|Matt
|Malcom
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Super Region 6
|At-large
|174
|Brock
|Biddle
|Pitt-Johnstown
|Super Region 1
|Automatic
|174
|Caleb
|Spears
|Newberry
|Super Region 2
|Automatic
|174
|Noah
|Curreri
|Queens
|Super Region 2
|Automatic
|174
|Daniel
|Beemer
|Ashland
|Super Region 3
|Automatic
|174
|Andrew
|Sams
|Indianapolis
|Super Region 3
|Automatic
|174
|Abner
|Romero
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|Super Region 4
|Automatic
|174
|Josh
|Jones
|McKendree
|Super Region 4
|Automatic
|174
|Trevor
|Turriff
|Minnesota State
|Super Region 5
|Automatic
|174
|Max
|Bruss
|Mary
|Super Region 5
|Automatic
|174
|Terrell
|Garraway
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Super Region 6
|Automatic
|174
|Wyatt
|Jordan
|Central Oklahoma
|Super Region 4
|At-large
|184
|Cam
|Page
|Gannon
|Super Region 1
|Automatic
|184
|ZeBrandon
|Gant
|Newberry
|Super Region 2
|Automatic
|184
|Kyle
|Wojtaszek
|Davis & Elkins
|Super Region 2
|Automatic
|184
|Connor
|Craig
|West Liberty
|Super Region 3
|Automatic
|184
|Aidan
|Pasiuk
|Ashland
|Super Region 3
|Automatic
|184
|Heath
|Gray
|Central Oklahoma
|Super Region 4
|Automatic
|184
|Dan
|Fillipek
|McKendree
|Super Region 4
|Automatic
|184
|William
|Pitzner
|St. Cloud State
|Super Region 5
|Automatic
|184
|Caden
|Steffen
|Southwest Minnesota State
|Super Region 5
|Automatic
|184
|Anderson
|Salisbury
|Colorado School of Mines
|Super Region 6
|Automatic
|184
|Trever
|Begin
|Mercyhurst
|Super Region 1
|At-large
|184
|Gleason
|Mappes
|Indianapolis
|Super Region 3
|At-large
|184
|Bailey
|Kelly
|Maryville (Mo.)
|Super Region 4
|At-large
|184
|Austin
|Eldredge
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Super Region 6
|At-large
|197
|Luke
|McGonigal
|Mercyhurst
|Super Region 1
|Automatic
|197
|Darius
|Parker
|Lander
|Super Region 2
|Automatic
|197
|Bryce
|Walker
|UNC Pembroke
|Super Region 2
|Automatic
|197
|Nicholas
|Mason
|Tiffin
|Super Region 3
|Automatic
|197
|Logan
|Kemp
|West Liberty
|Super Region 3
|Automatic
|197
|Ryan
|Vasbinder
|McKendree
|Super Region 4
|Automatic
|197
|Dalton
|Abney
|Central Oklahoma
|Super Region 4
|Automatic
|197
|Zach
|Ryg
|Upper Iowa
|Super Region 5
|Automatic
|197
|Noah
|Ryan
|St. Cloud State
|Super Region 5
|Automatic
|197
|Donald
|Negus
|Colorado Mesa
|Super Region 6
|Automatic
|197
|Joel
|Leise
|Gannon
|Super Region 1
|At-large
|197
|Chris
|Droege
|Lake Erie
|Super Region 3
|At-large
|197
|Jackson
|Ryan
|Southwest Minnesota State
|Super Region 5
|At-large
|197
|Joseph
|Reimers
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Super Region 6
|At-large
|285
|Freddie
|Nixon
|Gannon
|Super Region 1
|Automatic
|285
|Ryan
|Monk
|UNC Pembroke
|Super Region 2
|Automatic
|285
|Cameron
|Coffman
|Lander
|Super Region 2
|Automatic
|285
|Tristen
|Weirich
|Ashland
|Super Region 3
|Automatic
|285
|Francesco
|Borsellino
|West Liberty
|Super Region 3
|Automatic
|285
|Jared
|Rennick
|Drury
|Super Region 4
|Automatic
|285
|AJ
|Cooper
|Fort Hays State
|Super Region 4
|Automatic
|285
|Kameron
|Teacher
|St. Cloud State
|Super Region 5
|Automatic
|285
|Steven
|Hajas
|Augustana (S.D.)
|Super Region 5
|Automatic
|285
|Lee
|Herrington
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Super Region 6
|Automatic
|285
|Cade
|Ridley
|King
|Super Region 2
|At-large
|285
|Ian
|Kuehl
|McKendree
|Super Region 4
|At-large
|285
|Weston
|Hunt
|Colorado School of Mines
|Super Region 6
|At-large
DII wrestling championship history
St. Cloud State has won the last two national championships for DII wrestling, including four of the last five. Watch the Huskies capture the 2019 title right here.
Below is the complete championship history for DII wrestling.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|St. Cloud State
|Steve Costanzo
|95.5
|Wheeling Jesuit
|87.5
|Cleveland, Ohio
|2018
|St. Cloud State
|Steve Costanzo
|91.5
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|84
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|2017
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|Frank Romano
|103.5
|St. Cloud State
|67
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|St. Cloud State
|Steve Costanzo
|90
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|82
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2015
|St. Cloud State
|Steve Costanzo
|84.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|76.5
|St. Louis
|2014
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|Frank Romano
|99.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|64.5
|Cleveland
|2013
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Marc Bauer
|108
|St. Cloud State
|105
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Marc Bauer
|107
|St. Cloud State
|95
|CSU-Pueblo
|2011
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|102.5
|St. Cloud State
|90.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|2010
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|131
|Augustana (S.D.)
|72
|Nebraska-Omaha
|2009
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|146.5
|Newberry
|80.5
|Houston
|2008
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Marc Bauer
|109.5
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|108
|Upper Iowa
|2007
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|124.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|108.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|2006
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|117
|Nebraska-Kearney
|98.5
|Findlay
|2005
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|109.5
|Augustana (S.D.)
|101
|Nebraska-Omaha
|2004
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|97.5
|North Dakota State
|95
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|2003
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|87.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|73.5
|Wheeling, W.Va.
|2002
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|126
|North Dakota State
|116.5
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|2001
|North Dakota State
|Bucky Maughan
|98.5
|South Dakota State
|91
|Northern Colorado
|2000
|North Dakota State
|Bucky Maughan
|91.5
|Central Oklahoma
|75
|South Dakota State
|1999
|Pittsburgh-Johnstown
|Pat Pecora
|110
|Nebraska-Omaha
|105.5
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1998
|North Dakota State
|Bucky Maughan
|112
|South Dakota State
|78
|CSU-Pueblo
|1997
|San Francisco State
|Lars Jensen
|95
|Nebraska-Omaha
|81
|North Dakota State
|1996
|Pittsburgh-Johnstown
|Pat Pecora
|86.5
|Central Oklahoma
|81.5
|Northern Colorado
|1995
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|148
|Nebraska-Omaha
|103
|Nebraska-Kearney
|1994
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|127.24
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|65.5
|CSU-Pueblo
|1993
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|108.5
|Nebraska-Omaha
|68
|South Dakota State
|1992
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|91.5
|North Dakota State/Portland State
|78.5
|Northern Colorado
|1991
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|79.5
|Central Oklahoma
|64
|North Dakota State
|1990
|Portland State
|Marlin Grahn
|100.75
|Central Oklahoma
|96
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|1989
|Portland State
|Marlin Grahn
|102.5
|Ferris State
|56.25
|California (Pa.)
|1988
|North Dakota State
|Bucky Maughan
|99
|Nebraska-Omaha
|81.75
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1987
|Cal State Bakersfield
|T.J. Kerr
|90.5
|SIU Edwardsville
|69.5
|SIU Edwardsville
|1986
|SIU Edwardsville
|Larry Kristoff
|110
|Edinboro
|106.5
|SIU Edwardsville
|1985
|SIU Edwardsville
|Larry Kristoff
|132.75
|Nebraska-Omaha
|84.25
|Wright State
|1984
|SIU Edwardsville
|Larry Kristoff
|141.5
|Cal State Bakersfield
|93
|Morgan state
|1983
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|107.5
|North Dakota State
|103.75
|North Dakota State
|1982
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|166.5
|North Dakota State
|78.75
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|1981
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|144.5
|Eastern Illinois
|98
|UC Davis
|1980
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|110.5
|UNI
|89
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1979
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|112.75
|Eastern Illinois
|112.5
|South Dakota State
|1978
|UNI
|Chuck Patten
|124
|Cal State Bakersfield
|100.5
|UNI
|1977
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|107.25
|Augustana (S.D.)
|78
|UNI
|1976
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|92.5
|Chattanooga
|88.25
|North Dakota State
|1975
|UNI
|Chuck Patten
|112
|SIU Edwardsville
|71.5
|East Stroudsburg
|1974
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|131.5
|UNI
|95.5
|Cal State Fullerton
|1973
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|109
|Clarion
|80
|South Dakota State
|1972
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|94
|South Dakota State/UNI
|64.5
|Oswego State
|1971
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|118
|Slippery Rock
|58
|North Dakota State
|1970
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|82
|UNI
|58
|Ashland
|1969
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|127
|Northern Colorado
|81
|Cal Poly
|1968
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|91
|Portland State
|62
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|1967
|Portland State
|Howard Westcott
|86
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|57
|Wilkes
|1966
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|55
|Wilkes
|51
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|1965
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|Rummy Macias
|57
|Cal Poly
|54
|Colorado Mines
|1964
|Western State
|Tracey Borah
|51
|Colorado Mines
|49
|UNI
|1963
|Western State
|Tracey Borah
|62
|Southern Illinois
|57
|UNI
Everything you need to know for the selections
The 2021 DII wrestling championship will take place from March 12-13 at America's Convention Center Complex in St. Louis, Mo. It will stream live on NCAA.com.
- Friday, March 12 — TBD
- Saturday, March 13 — TBD