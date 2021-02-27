Live coverage of the 2021 DII wrestling championship selections
10:38 pm, February 27, 2021
Everything you need to know for the selections
When: The DII wrestling selections are scheduled for Monday, March 1.
Where: The release will be published in full right here on NCAA.com.
The 2021 DII wrestling championship will take place from March 12-13 at America's Convention Center Complex in St. Louis, Mo. It will stream live on NCAA.com.
Below is the full championship event schedule
- Friday, March 12 — TBD
- Saturday, March 13 — TBD
10:44 pm, February 27, 2021
DII wrestling championship history
St. Cloud State has won the last two national championships for DII wrestling, including four of the last five. Watch the Huskies capture the 2019 title right here.
Below is the complete championship history for DII wrestling.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|St. Cloud State
|Steve Costanzo
|95.5
|Wheeling Jesuit
|87.5
|Cleveland, Ohio
|2018
|St. Cloud State
|Steve Costanzo
|91.5
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|84
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|2017
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|Frank Romano
|103.5
|St. Cloud State
|67
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|St. Cloud State
|Steve Costanzo
|90
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|82
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2015
|St. Cloud State
|Steve Costanzo
|84.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|76.5
|St. Louis
|2014
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|Frank Romano
|99.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|64.5
|Cleveland
|2013
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Marc Bauer
|108
|St. Cloud State
|105
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Marc Bauer
|107
|St. Cloud State
|95
|CSU-Pueblo
|2011
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|102.5
|St. Cloud State
|90.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|2010
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|131
|Augustana (S.D.)
|72
|Nebraska-Omaha
|2009
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|146.5
|Newberry
|80.5
|Houston
|2008
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Marc Bauer
|109.5
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|108
|Upper Iowa
|2007
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|124.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|108.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|2006
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|117
|Nebraska-Kearney
|98.5
|Findlay
|2005
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|109.5
|Augustana (S.D.)
|101
|Nebraska-Omaha
|2004
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|97.5
|North Dakota State
|95
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|2003
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|87.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|73.5
|Wheeling, W.Va.
|2002
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|126
|North Dakota State
|116.5
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|2001
|North Dakota State
|Bucky Maughan
|98.5
|South Dakota State
|91
|Northern Colorado
|2000
|North Dakota State
|Bucky Maughan
|91.5
|Central Oklahoma
|75
|South Dakota State
|1999
|Pittsburgh-Johnstown
|Pat Pecora
|110
|Nebraska-Omaha
|105.5
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1998
|North Dakota State
|Bucky Maughan
|112
|South Dakota State
|78
|CSU-Pueblo
|1997
|San Francisco State
|Lars Jensen
|95
|Nebraska-Omaha
|81
|North Dakota State
|1996
|Pittsburgh-Johnstown
|Pat Pecora
|86.5
|Central Oklahoma
|81.5
|Northern Colorado
|1995
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|148
|Nebraska-Omaha
|103
|Nebraska-Kearney
|1994
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|127.24
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|65.5
|CSU-Pueblo
|1993
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|108.5
|Nebraska-Omaha
|68
|South Dakota State
|1992
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|91.5
|North Dakota State/Portland State
|78.5
|Northern Colorado
|1991
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|79.5
|Central Oklahoma
|64
|North Dakota State
|1990
|Portland State
|Marlin Grahn
|100.75
|Central Oklahoma
|96
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|1989
|Portland State
|Marlin Grahn
|102.5
|Ferris State
|56.25
|California (Pa.)
|1988
|North Dakota State
|Bucky Maughan
|99
|Nebraska-Omaha
|81.75
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1987
|Cal State Bakersfield
|T.J. Kerr
|90.5
|SIU Edwardsville
|69.5
|SIU Edwardsville
|1986
|SIU Edwardsville
|Larry Kristoff
|110
|Edinboro
|106.5
|SIU Edwardsville
|1985
|SIU Edwardsville
|Larry Kristoff
|132.75
|Nebraska-Omaha
|84.25
|Wright State
|1984
|SIU Edwardsville
|Larry Kristoff
|141.5
|Cal State Bakersfield
|93
|Morgan state
|1983
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|107.5
|North Dakota State
|103.75
|North Dakota State
|1982
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|166.5
|North Dakota State
|78.75
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|1981
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|144.5
|Eastern Illinois
|98
|UC Davis
|1980
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|110.5
|UNI
|89
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1979
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|112.75
|Eastern Illinois
|112.5
|South Dakota State
|1978
|UNI
|Chuck Patten
|124
|Cal State Bakersfield
|100.5
|UNI
|1977
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|107.25
|Augustana (S.D.)
|78
|UNI
|1976
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|92.5
|Chattanooga
|88.25
|North Dakota State
|1975
|UNI
|Chuck Patten
|112
|SIU Edwardsville
|71.5
|East Stroudsburg
|1974
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|131.5
|UNI
|95.5
|Cal State Fullerton
|1973
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|109
|Clarion
|80
|South Dakota State
|1972
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|94
|South Dakota State/UNI
|64.5
|Oswego State
|1971
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|118
|Slippery Rock
|58
|North Dakota State
|1970
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|82
|UNI
|58
|Ashland
|1969
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|127
|Northern Colorado
|81
|Cal Poly
|1968
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|91
|Portland State
|62
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|1967
|Portland State
|Howard Westcott
|86
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|57
|Wilkes
|1966
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|55
|Wilkes
|51
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|1965
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|Rummy Macias
|57
|Cal Poly
|54
|Colorado Mines
|1964
|Western State
|Tracey Borah
|51
|Colorado Mines
|49
|UNI
|1963
|Western State
|Tracey Borah
|62
|Southern Illinois
|57
|UNI