Central Oklahoma wins the 2023 DII wrestling championship
Central Oklahoma wins the 2023 DII wrestling championship
Central Oklahoma is the 2023 DII wrestling champion after earning 121 points ahead of runner-up Lander with 78 points.
This is Central Oklahoma's eighth DII wrestling national championship and first since 2007.
Championships underway
The action has begun at the 2023 DII wrestling championships.
Here's a list of this weekend's schedule. (All times Eastern)
Saturday, March 11
- Practice | 7 a.m.
- Medical/skin examinations | 8:55 a.m.
- Weigh-ins | 9 a.m.
- Semifinals, wrestle-backs (Seventh-, fifth- and third-place matches | 11 a.m.
- Parade of All-Americans | 7: 40 p.m.
- Championships finals | 8 p.m.
- Trophies and awards follow the next weight class final
Live streams
NCAA Division II 2023 championships qualifiers, brackets revealed
The 2023 DII championship wrestling qualifiers list has been released.
You can find the full list of qualifiers by clicking or tapping here.
The brackets were announced on Friday, March 3. You can get those here.
How to find the 2023 DII wrestling selections
The 2023 NCAA DII wrestling selections will be released on NCAA.com on Monday, Feb. 27.
When: Monday, Feb. 27
Where: NCAA.com
The championships will be held March 10-11 at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
DII wrestling championship history
Nebraska-Kearney currently holds the DII wrestling championship title after its win in 2022. Before then, St. Cloud State had won three straight championships.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Dalton Jensen
|127
|Central Oklahoma
|86
|St. Louis, Missouri
|2021
|St. Cloud State
|Steve Costanzo
|107
|Nebraska-Kearney
|105.5
|St. Louis, Missouri
|2020
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|St. Cloud State
|Steve Costanzo
|95.5
|Wheeling Jesuit
|87.5
|Cleveland, Ohio
|2018
|St. Cloud State
|Steve Costanzo
|91.5
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|84
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|2017
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|Frank Romano
|103.5
|St. Cloud State
|67
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|St. Cloud State
|Steve Costanzo
|90
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|82
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2015
|St. Cloud State
|Steve Costanzo
|84.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|76.5
|St. Louis
|2014
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|Frank Romano
|99.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|64.5
|Cleveland
|2013
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Marc Bauer
|108
|St. Cloud State
|105
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Marc Bauer
|107
|St. Cloud State
|95
|CSU-Pueblo
|2011
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|102.5
|St. Cloud State
|90.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|2010
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|131
|Augustana (S.D.)
|72
|Nebraska-Omaha
|2009
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|146.5
|Newberry
|80.5
|Houston
|2008
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Marc Bauer
|109.5
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|108
|Upper Iowa
|2007
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|124.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|108.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|2006
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|117
|Nebraska-Kearney
|98.5
|Findlay
|2005
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|109.5
|Augustana (S.D.)
|101
|Nebraska-Omaha
|2004
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|97.5
|North Dakota State
|95
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|2003
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|87.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|73.5
|Wheeling, W.Va.
|2002
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|126
|North Dakota State
|116.5
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|2001
|North Dakota State
|Bucky Maughan
|98.5
|South Dakota State
|91
|Northern Colorado
|2000
|North Dakota State
|Bucky Maughan
|91.5
|Central Oklahoma
|75
|South Dakota State
|1999
|Pittsburgh-Johnstown
|Pat Pecora
|110
|Nebraska-Omaha
|105.5
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1998
|North Dakota State
|Bucky Maughan
|112
|South Dakota State
|78
|CSU-Pueblo
|1997
|San Francisco State
|Lars Jensen
|95
|Nebraska-Omaha
|81
|North Dakota State
|1996
|Pittsburgh-Johnstown
|Pat Pecora
|86.5
|Central Oklahoma
|81.5
|Northern Colorado
|1995
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|148
|Nebraska-Omaha
|103
|Nebraska-Kearney
|1994
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|127.24
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|65.5
|CSU-Pueblo
|1993
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|108.5
|Nebraska-Omaha
|68
|South Dakota State
|1992
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|91.5
|North Dakota State/Portland State
|78.5
|Northern Colorado
|1991
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|79.5
|Central Oklahoma
|64
|North Dakota State
|1990
|Portland State
|Marlin Grahn
|100.75
|Central Oklahoma
|96
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|1989
|Portland State
|Marlin Grahn
|102.5
|Ferris State
|56.25
|California (Pa.)
|1988
|North Dakota State
|Bucky Maughan
|99
|Nebraska-Omaha
|81.75
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1987
|Cal State Bakersfield
|T.J. Kerr
|90.5
|SIU Edwardsville
|69.5
|SIU Edwardsville
|1986
|SIU Edwardsville
|Larry Kristoff
|110
|Edinboro
|106.5
|SIU Edwardsville
|1985
|SIU Edwardsville
|Larry Kristoff
|132.75
|Nebraska-Omaha
|84.25
|Wright State
|1984
|SIU Edwardsville
|Larry Kristoff
|141.5
|Cal State Bakersfield
|93
|Morgan state
|1983
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|107.5
|North Dakota State
|103.75
|North Dakota State
|1982
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|166.5
|North Dakota State
|78.75
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|1981
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|144.5
|Eastern Illinois
|98
|UC Davis
|1980
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|110.5
|UNI
|89
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1979
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|112.75
|Eastern Illinois
|112.5
|South Dakota State
|1978
|UNI
|Chuck Patten
|124
|Cal State Bakersfield
|100.5
|UNI
|1977
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|107.25
|Augustana (S.D.)
|78
|UNI
|1976
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|92.5
|Chattanooga
|88.25
|North Dakota State
|1975
|UNI
|Chuck Patten
|112
|SIU Edwardsville
|71.5
|East Stroudsburg
|1974
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|131.5
|UNI
|95.5
|Cal State Fullerton
|1973
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|109
|Clarion
|80
|South Dakota State
|1972
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|94
|South Dakota State/UNI
|64.5
|Oswego State
|1971
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|118
|Slippery Rock
|58
|North Dakota State
|1970
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|82
|UNI
|58
|Ashland
|1969
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|127
|Northern Colorado
|81
|Cal Poly
|1968
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|91
|Portland State
|62
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|1967
|Portland State
|Howard Westcott
|86
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|57
|Wilkes
|1966
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|55
|Wilkes
|51
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|1965
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|Rummy Macias
|57
|Cal Poly
|54
|Colorado Mines
|1964
|Western State
|Tracey Borah
|51
|Colorado Mines
|49
|UNI
|1963
|Western State
|Tracey Borah
|62
|Southern Illinois
|57
|UNI