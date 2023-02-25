Live updates: 2023 NCAA DII wrestling championship
2:55 am, February 25, 2023
How to find the 2023 DII wrestling selections
The 2023 NCAA DII wrestling selections will be released on NCAA.com on Monday, Feb. 27.
When: Monday, Feb. 27
Where: NCAA.com
The championships will be held March 10-11 at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
2:55 am, February 25, 2023
DII wrestling championship history
Nebraska-Kearney currently holds the DII wrestling championship title after its win in 2022. Before then, St. Cloud State had won three straight championships.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Dalton Jensen
|127
|Central Oklahoma
|86
|St. Louis, Missouri
|2021
|St. Cloud State
|Steve Costanzo
|107
|Nebraska-Kearney
|105.5
|St. Louis, Missouri
|2020
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|St. Cloud State
|Steve Costanzo
|95.5
|Wheeling Jesuit
|87.5
|Cleveland, Ohio
|2018
|St. Cloud State
|Steve Costanzo
|91.5
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|84
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|2017
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|Frank Romano
|103.5
|St. Cloud State
|67
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|St. Cloud State
|Steve Costanzo
|90
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|82
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2015
|St. Cloud State
|Steve Costanzo
|84.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|76.5
|St. Louis
|2014
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|Frank Romano
|99.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|64.5
|Cleveland
|2013
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Marc Bauer
|108
|St. Cloud State
|105
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Marc Bauer
|107
|St. Cloud State
|95
|CSU-Pueblo
|2011
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|102.5
|St. Cloud State
|90.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|2010
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|131
|Augustana (S.D.)
|72
|Nebraska-Omaha
|2009
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|146.5
|Newberry
|80.5
|Houston
|2008
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Marc Bauer
|109.5
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|108
|Upper Iowa
|2007
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|124.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|108.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|2006
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|117
|Nebraska-Kearney
|98.5
|Findlay
|2005
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|109.5
|Augustana (S.D.)
|101
|Nebraska-Omaha
|2004
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|97.5
|North Dakota State
|95
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|2003
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|87.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|73.5
|Wheeling, W.Va.
|2002
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|126
|North Dakota State
|116.5
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|2001
|North Dakota State
|Bucky Maughan
|98.5
|South Dakota State
|91
|Northern Colorado
|2000
|North Dakota State
|Bucky Maughan
|91.5
|Central Oklahoma
|75
|South Dakota State
|1999
|Pittsburgh-Johnstown
|Pat Pecora
|110
|Nebraska-Omaha
|105.5
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1998
|North Dakota State
|Bucky Maughan
|112
|South Dakota State
|78
|CSU-Pueblo
|1997
|San Francisco State
|Lars Jensen
|95
|Nebraska-Omaha
|81
|North Dakota State
|1996
|Pittsburgh-Johnstown
|Pat Pecora
|86.5
|Central Oklahoma
|81.5
|Northern Colorado
|1995
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|148
|Nebraska-Omaha
|103
|Nebraska-Kearney
|1994
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|127.24
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|65.5
|CSU-Pueblo
|1993
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|108.5
|Nebraska-Omaha
|68
|South Dakota State
|1992
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|91.5
|North Dakota State/Portland State
|78.5
|Northern Colorado
|1991
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|79.5
|Central Oklahoma
|64
|North Dakota State
|1990
|Portland State
|Marlin Grahn
|100.75
|Central Oklahoma
|96
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|1989
|Portland State
|Marlin Grahn
|102.5
|Ferris State
|56.25
|California (Pa.)
|1988
|North Dakota State
|Bucky Maughan
|99
|Nebraska-Omaha
|81.75
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1987
|Cal State Bakersfield
|T.J. Kerr
|90.5
|SIU Edwardsville
|69.5
|SIU Edwardsville
|1986
|SIU Edwardsville
|Larry Kristoff
|110
|Edinboro
|106.5
|SIU Edwardsville
|1985
|SIU Edwardsville
|Larry Kristoff
|132.75
|Nebraska-Omaha
|84.25
|Wright State
|1984
|SIU Edwardsville
|Larry Kristoff
|141.5
|Cal State Bakersfield
|93
|Morgan state
|1983
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|107.5
|North Dakota State
|103.75
|North Dakota State
|1982
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|166.5
|North Dakota State
|78.75
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|1981
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|144.5
|Eastern Illinois
|98
|UC Davis
|1980
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|110.5
|UNI
|89
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1979
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|112.75
|Eastern Illinois
|112.5
|South Dakota State
|1978
|UNI
|Chuck Patten
|124
|Cal State Bakersfield
|100.5
|UNI
|1977
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|107.25
|Augustana (S.D.)
|78
|UNI
|1976
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|92.5
|Chattanooga
|88.25
|North Dakota State
|1975
|UNI
|Chuck Patten
|112
|SIU Edwardsville
|71.5
|East Stroudsburg
|1974
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|131.5
|UNI
|95.5
|Cal State Fullerton
|1973
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|109
|Clarion
|80
|South Dakota State
|1972
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|94
|South Dakota State/UNI
|64.5
|Oswego State
|1971
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|118
|Slippery Rock
|58
|North Dakota State
|1970
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|82
|UNI
|58
|Ashland
|1969
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|127
|Northern Colorado
|81
|Cal Poly
|1968
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|91
|Portland State
|62
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|1967
|Portland State
|Howard Westcott
|86
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|57
|Wilkes
|1966
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|55
|Wilkes
|51
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|1965
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|Rummy Macias
|57
|Cal Poly
|54
|Colorado Mines
|1964
|Western State
|Tracey Borah
|51
|Colorado Mines
|49
|UNI
|1963
|Western State
|Tracey Borah
|62
|Southern Illinois
|57
|UNI