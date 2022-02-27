NCAA DII wrestling championships: Schedule, how to watch

St. Cloud State currently holds the DII wrestling championship title after its win in 2021. Although the 2020 championship was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, St. Cloud State has won the last three championships.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2021 St. Cloud State Steve Costanzo 107 Nebraska-Kearney 105.5 St. Louis, Missouri 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 St. Cloud State Steve Costanzo 95.5 Wheeling Jesuit 87.5 Cleveland, Ohio 2018 St. Cloud State Steve Costanzo 91.5 Notre Dame (Ohio) 84 Cedar Rapids, Iowa 2017 Notre Dame (Ohio) Frank Romano 103.5 St. Cloud State 67 Birmingham, Ala. 2016 St. Cloud State Steve Costanzo 90 Notre Dame (Ohio) 82 Sioux Falls, S.D. 2015 St. Cloud State Steve Costanzo 84.5 Nebraska-Kearney 76.5 St. Louis 2014 Notre Dame (Ohio) Frank Romano 99.5 Nebraska-Kearney 64.5 Cleveland 2013 Nebraska-Kearney Marc Bauer 108 St. Cloud State 105 Birmingham, Ala. 2012 Nebraska-Kearney Marc Bauer 107 St. Cloud State 95 CSU-Pueblo 2011 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 102.5 St. Cloud State 90.5 Nebraska-Kearney 2010 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 131 Augustana (S.D.) 72 Nebraska-Omaha 2009 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 146.5 Newberry 80.5 Houston 2008 Nebraska-Kearney Marc Bauer 109.5 Minnesota State-Mankato 108 Upper Iowa 2007 Central Oklahoma David James 124.5 Nebraska-Kearney 108.5 Nebraska-Kearney 2006 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 117 Nebraska-Kearney 98.5 Findlay 2005 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 109.5 Augustana (S.D.) 101 Nebraska-Omaha 2004 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 97.5 North Dakota State 95 Minnesota State-Mankato 2003 Central Oklahoma David James 87.5 Nebraska-Kearney 73.5 Wheeling, W.Va. 2002 Central Oklahoma David James 126 North Dakota State 116.5 Wisconsin-Parkside 2001 North Dakota State Bucky Maughan 98.5 South Dakota State 91 Northern Colorado 2000 North Dakota State Bucky Maughan 91.5 Central Oklahoma 75 South Dakota State 1999 Pittsburgh-Johnstown Pat Pecora 110 Nebraska-Omaha 105.5 Nebraska-Omaha 1998 North Dakota State Bucky Maughan 112 South Dakota State 78 CSU-Pueblo 1997 San Francisco State Lars Jensen 95 Nebraska-Omaha 81 North Dakota State 1996 Pittsburgh-Johnstown Pat Pecora 86.5 Central Oklahoma 81.5 Northern Colorado 1995 Central Oklahoma David James 148 Nebraska-Omaha 103 Nebraska-Kearney 1994 Central Oklahoma David James 127.24 Minnesota State-Mankato 65.5 CSU-Pueblo 1993 Central Oklahoma David James 108.5 Nebraska-Omaha 68 South Dakota State 1992 Central Oklahoma David James 91.5 North Dakota State/Portland State 78.5 Northern Colorado 1991 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 79.5 Central Oklahoma 64 North Dakota State 1990 Portland State Marlin Grahn 100.75 Central Oklahoma 96 Wisconsin-Parkside 1989 Portland State Marlin Grahn 102.5 Ferris State 56.25 California (Pa.) 1988 North Dakota State Bucky Maughan 99 Nebraska-Omaha 81.75 Nebraska-Omaha 1987 Cal State Bakersfield T.J. Kerr 90.5 SIU Edwardsville 69.5 SIU Edwardsville 1986 SIU Edwardsville Larry Kristoff 110 Edinboro 106.5 SIU Edwardsville 1985 SIU Edwardsville Larry Kristoff 132.75 Nebraska-Omaha 84.25 Wright State 1984 SIU Edwardsville Larry Kristoff 141.5 Cal State Bakersfield 93 Morgan state 1983 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 107.5 North Dakota State 103.75 North Dakota State 1982 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 166.5 North Dakota State 78.75 Wisconsin-Parkside 1981 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 144.5 Eastern Illinois 98 UC Davis 1980 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 110.5 UNI 89 Nebraska-Omaha 1979 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 112.75 Eastern Illinois 112.5 South Dakota State 1978 UNI Chuck Patten 124 Cal State Bakersfield 100.5 UNI 1977 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 107.25 Augustana (S.D.) 78 UNI 1976 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 92.5 Chattanooga 88.25 North Dakota State 1975 UNI Chuck Patten 112 SIU Edwardsville 71.5 East Stroudsburg 1974 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 131.5 UNI 95.5 Cal State Fullerton 1973 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 109 Clarion 80 South Dakota State 1972 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 94 South Dakota State/UNI 64.5 Oswego State 1971 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 118 Slippery Rock 58 North Dakota State 1970 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 82 UNI 58 Ashland 1969 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 127 Northern Colorado 81 Cal Poly 1968 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 91 Portland State 62 Minnesota State-Mankato 1967 Portland State Howard Westcott 86 Minnesota State-Mankato 57 Wilkes 1966 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 55 Wilkes 51 Minnesota State-Mankato 1965 Minnesota State-Mankato Rummy Macias 57 Cal Poly 54 Colorado Mines 1964 Western State Tracey Borah 51 Colorado Mines 49 UNI 1963 Western State Tracey Borah 62 Southern Illinois 57 UNI