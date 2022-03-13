Last Updated 3:05 AM, March 13, 2022
Nebraska-Kearney wins the 2022 DII wrestling championship

10:17 pm, March 12, 2022

Nebraska-Kearney wins its fourth DII wrestling championship

Nebraska-Kearney fell just short of its fourth national championship last year, falling to St. Cloud State by a mere 1.5 points. This year, the Lopers left no doubt, winning the 2022 DII men’s wrestling national championship.

Josh Portillo (125), Sam Turner (149) and Matt Malcom (165) all competed for the individual national championships at their respective weight classes to lead the charge for the Lopers. Malcom was the lone Loper to take home the individual title, but the trio helped Nebraska-Kearney pile up 127 points in the victory.

For Nebraska-Kearney, it is its fourth DII wrestling national championship and first since going back-to-back in 2012 and 2013. The Lopers are your 2022 champs.

Click here for full results from Saturday.

Final team standings for the 2022 DII wrestling championship

  1. Nebraska-Kearney: 127
  2. Central Oklahoma: 86
  3. West Liberty: 75.5
  4. St. Cloud State: 67
  5. Adams State: 65

Individual national champion results (winner in bold)

  • 125: Cole Laya, West Liberty vs. Josh Portillo, Nebraska-Kearney
  • 133: Jonathan Andreatta, Adams State vs. Garrett Vos, St. Cloud State
  • 141: Zeth Brower, Lander vs. Branson Proudlock, Findlay
  • 149: Sam Turner, Nebraska-Kearney vs. Noah Hermosillo, Adams State
  • 157: Baltazar Gonzalez, American International vs. Josiah Rider, Adams State
  • 165: Matt Malcom, Nebraska-Kearney vs. Shane Gantz, Parkside
  • 174: Trevor Turriff, Minnesota State vs. Andrew Sams, UIndy
  • 184: Connor Craig, West Liberty vs. Heath Gray, Central Oklahoma
  • 197: Dalton Abney, Central Oklahoma vs. Derek Blubaugh, UIndy
  • 285: Andrew Dunn, Kutztown vs. Darrell Mason, Minnesota State
9:26 pm, March 12, 2022

Semifinals/ Consolation finals results

Session III from the final day of the 2022 DII wrestling championships is complete. That leaves just one session left — the all important championship round where 10 individual national champions will be crowned as well as the 2022 DII wrestling national champion. That session begins this evening at 8 p.m. ET.

See the full results from today's first session here.

Join us at 8 p.m. ET to watch the finals on NCAA.com.

2:30 pm, March 12, 2022

Watch championship Saturday from the DII wrestling championships

The DII wrestling championships conclude today from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. The first session will begin at 11 a.m. ET with four mats of action being broadcasted live on NCAA.com. Here is the complete bracket for the 2022 DII wrestling championships.

Today, 10 individual champions and an overall team champion will be crowned. The morning session consists of the semifinals and consolation finals, while the 8 p.m. ET session is the championship finals. 

Click here for live results throughout the day.

Session 1 live steams | 11 a.m. ET:

Mat 1 | Mat 2 | Mat 3 | Mat 4 

Session 2: Championship finals live streams | 8 p.m. ET:  Featured mat 

2:56 am, March 12, 2022

Day 1 results — Session 2

The second session of Day 1 has come to a close and it was extremely exciting. 

Click here to access results from each weight class

Here's how the teams rank after Day 1: 

  1. Nebraska-Kearney: 67.5 points 
  2. Central Oklahoma: 52.0 points 
  3. St. Cloud State: 42.5 points 
  4. West Liberty: 35.5 points 
  5. Indianapolis: 30.0 points 
  6. Adams State: 28.0 points 
  7. Gannon: 22.5 points 
  8. McKendree: 21.5 points 
  9. Limestone: 18.5 points 
  10. Minnesota State: 17.0 points 
8:50 pm, March 11, 2022

Day 1 results - Session 1

Day one's first session action has come to a close. Everyone in all 10 weight classes completed their first round matchups. In the 285 weight class, North Central College's Robby Bates took down Wabash's Max Bishop. From the 141 weight class, Jordin James from Mount Union took down Xavier Pena from Centenary. 

For all the results and full brackets from the first session of action, click here.

Session two will get started at 6 p.m. ET from the Chaifetz Center in St. Louis, Missouri. You can watch it live NCAA.com.

4:30 pm, March 11, 2022

Day one schedule: 2022 DII wrestling championships

The DII wrestling championships kick off today from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. The first session will begin at noon ET with six mats of action being broadcasted live on NCAA.com. Here is the complete bracket for the 2022 DII wrestling championships.

Click here for live results throughout the day.

Session 1 live steams | Noon ET:

Mat 1 | Mat 2 | Mat 3 | Mat 4 | Mat 5 | Mat 6

Session 2 live streams | 6 p.m. ET:

Mat 1 | Mat 2 | Mat 3 | Mat 4 | Mat 5 | Mat 6

2:00 am, March 5, 2022

View the complete bracket for the 2022 DII wrestling championships

The 2022 DII wrestling championships are quickly approaching. The championships will be held March 11-12 at the Chaifetz Center in St. Louis, Missouri. 

Click here to take a look at the complete brackets for each of this year's championships.

Stay tuned right here for more updates throughout the championships. 

9:49 pm, February 27, 2022

The 2022 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships Qualifiers List

The regional tournaments have concluded and the 2022 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships Qualifiers List is here.

Click or tap here to see the list

3:44 am, February 27, 2022

How to find the 2022 DII wrestling selections

The 2022 NCAA DII wrestling selections will release on NCAA.com Sunday, Feb. 27.

When: Sunday, Feb. 27

Where: NCAA.com

The championships will be held March 11-12 at the Chaifetz Center in St. Louis, Missouri

1:53 am, February 26, 2022

Super Regionals: Schedule, how to watch, locations

The DII Wrestling Championship Super Regionals on Saturday, February 26. The Super Regionals are held at six different sites. Find the information below. 

Super Regional 1

  • Where: Pitt-Johnstown | Sports Center
  • When: 10 a.m. ET
  • Watch Live

Super Regional 2 

  • Where: UNC Pembroke | Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court
  • When: 10 a.m. ET
  • Watch Live

Super Regional 3

  • Where: West Liberty | Academic Sports & Recreation Complex
  • When: 9 a.m. ET
  • Watch Live

Super Regional 4

  • Where: Lindenwood | Hyland Arena
  • When: 11 a.m. ET
  • Watch Live

Super Regional 5

  • Where: MSU Morehead | Alex Nemzek Hall
  • When: 11 a.m. ET
  • Watch Live

Super Regional 6

  • Where: Colorado Mesa | Brownson Arena
  • When: 12 p.m. ET
  • Watch Live
1:48 am, February 26, 2022

DII wrestling championship history

St. Cloud State currently holds the DII wrestling championship title after its win in 2021. Although the 2020 championship was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, St. Cloud State has won the last three championships.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2021 St. Cloud State Steve Costanzo 107 Nebraska-Kearney 105.5 St. Louis, Missouri
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 St. Cloud State Steve Costanzo 95.5 Wheeling Jesuit 87.5 Cleveland, Ohio
2018 St. Cloud State Steve Costanzo 91.5 Notre Dame (Ohio) 84 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2017 Notre Dame (Ohio) Frank Romano 103.5 St. Cloud State 67 Birmingham, Ala.
2016 St. Cloud State Steve Costanzo 90 Notre Dame (Ohio) 82 Sioux Falls, S.D.
2015 St. Cloud State Steve Costanzo 84.5 Nebraska-Kearney 76.5 St. Louis
2014 Notre Dame (Ohio) Frank Romano 99.5 Nebraska-Kearney 64.5 Cleveland
2013 Nebraska-Kearney Marc Bauer 108 St. Cloud State 105 Birmingham, Ala.
2012 Nebraska-Kearney Marc Bauer 107 St. Cloud State 95 CSU-Pueblo
2011 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 102.5 St. Cloud State 90.5 Nebraska-Kearney
2010 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 131 Augustana (S.D.) 72 Nebraska-Omaha
2009 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 146.5 Newberry 80.5 Houston
2008 Nebraska-Kearney Marc Bauer 109.5 Minnesota State-Mankato 108 Upper Iowa
2007 Central Oklahoma David James 124.5 Nebraska-Kearney 108.5 Nebraska-Kearney
2006 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 117 Nebraska-Kearney 98.5 Findlay
2005 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 109.5 Augustana (S.D.) 101 Nebraska-Omaha
2004 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 97.5 North Dakota State 95 Minnesota State-Mankato
2003 Central Oklahoma David James 87.5 Nebraska-Kearney 73.5 Wheeling, W.Va.
2002 Central Oklahoma David James 126 North Dakota State 116.5 Wisconsin-Parkside
2001 North Dakota State Bucky Maughan 98.5 South Dakota State 91 Northern Colorado
2000 North Dakota State Bucky Maughan 91.5 Central Oklahoma 75 South Dakota State
1999 Pittsburgh-Johnstown Pat Pecora 110 Nebraska-Omaha 105.5 Nebraska-Omaha
1998 North Dakota State Bucky Maughan 112 South Dakota State 78 CSU-Pueblo
1997 San Francisco State Lars Jensen 95 Nebraska-Omaha 81 North Dakota State
1996 Pittsburgh-Johnstown Pat Pecora 86.5 Central Oklahoma 81.5 Northern Colorado
1995 Central Oklahoma David James 148 Nebraska-Omaha 103 Nebraska-Kearney
1994 Central Oklahoma David James 127.24 Minnesota State-Mankato 65.5 CSU-Pueblo
1993 Central Oklahoma David James 108.5 Nebraska-Omaha 68 South Dakota State
1992 Central Oklahoma David James 91.5 North Dakota State/Portland State 78.5 Northern Colorado
1991 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 79.5 Central Oklahoma 64 North Dakota State
1990 Portland State Marlin Grahn 100.75 Central Oklahoma 96 Wisconsin-Parkside
1989 Portland State Marlin Grahn 102.5 Ferris State 56.25 California (Pa.)
1988 North Dakota State Bucky Maughan 99 Nebraska-Omaha 81.75 Nebraska-Omaha
1987 Cal State Bakersfield T.J. Kerr 90.5 SIU Edwardsville 69.5 SIU Edwardsville
1986 SIU Edwardsville Larry Kristoff 110 Edinboro 106.5 SIU Edwardsville
1985 SIU Edwardsville Larry Kristoff 132.75 Nebraska-Omaha 84.25 Wright State
1984 SIU Edwardsville Larry Kristoff 141.5 Cal State Bakersfield 93 Morgan state
1983 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 107.5 North Dakota State 103.75 North Dakota State
1982 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 166.5 North Dakota State 78.75 Wisconsin-Parkside
1981 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 144.5 Eastern Illinois 98 UC Davis
1980 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 110.5 UNI 89 Nebraska-Omaha
1979 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 112.75 Eastern Illinois 112.5 South Dakota State
1978 UNI Chuck Patten 124 Cal State Bakersfield 100.5 UNI
1977 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 107.25 Augustana (S.D.) 78 UNI
1976 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 92.5 Chattanooga 88.25 North Dakota State
1975 UNI Chuck Patten 112 SIU Edwardsville 71.5 East Stroudsburg
1974 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 131.5 UNI 95.5 Cal State Fullerton
1973 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 109 Clarion 80 South Dakota State
1972 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 94 South Dakota State/UNI 64.5 Oswego State
1971 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 118 Slippery Rock 58 North Dakota State
1970 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 82 UNI 58 Ashland
1969 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 127 Northern Colorado 81 Cal Poly
1968 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 91 Portland State 62 Minnesota State-Mankato
1967 Portland State Howard Westcott 86 Minnesota State-Mankato 57 Wilkes
1966 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 55 Wilkes 51 Minnesota State-Mankato
1965 Minnesota State-Mankato Rummy Macias 57 Cal Poly 54 Colorado Mines
1964 Western State Tracey Borah 51 Colorado Mines 49 UNI
1963 Western State Tracey Borah 62 Southern Illinois 57 UNI