Nebraska-Kearney wins the 2022 DII wrestling championship

Nebraska-Kearney fell just short of its fourth national championship last year, falling to St. Cloud State by a mere 1.5 points. This year, the Lopers left no doubt, winning the 2022 DII men’s wrestling national championship.

Josh Portillo (125), Sam Turner (149) and Matt Malcom (165) all competed for the individual national championships at their respective weight classes to lead the charge for the Lopers. Malcom was the lone Loper to take home the individual title, but the trio helped Nebraska-Kearney pile up 127 points in the victory.

For Nebraska-Kearney, it is its fourth DII wrestling national championship and first since going back-to-back in 2012 and 2013. The Lopers are your 2022 champs.

Click here for full results from Saturday.

Final team standings for the 2022 DII wrestling championship

Nebraska-Kearney: 127 Central Oklahoma: 86 West Liberty: 75.5 St. Cloud State: 67 Adams State: 65

Individual national champion results (winner in bold)

125: Cole Laya, West Liberty vs. Josh Portillo, Nebraska-Kearney

Cole Laya takes the title at 125 lbs! #D2Wrestle pic.twitter.com/PhgKad3APo — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 13, 2022

133: Jonathan Andreatta, Adams State vs. Garrett Vos, St. Cloud State

And just like that, we have a 133-lb champion after a fall! Congratulations Jonathan Andreatta! #D2Wrestle pic.twitter.com/NiH4n9H29F — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 13, 2022

141: Zeth Brower, Lander vs. Branson Proudlock, Findlay

THE FIRST-TIME ALL-AMERICAN AND NATIONAL CHAMPION FOR LANDER WRESTLING IS ZETH BROWER! #D2Wrestle pic.twitter.com/1qMq0CUMRI — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 13, 2022

149: Sam Turner, Nebraska-Kearney vs. Noah Hermosillo, Adams State

THE SECOND NATIONAL CHAMPION FOR ADAMS STATE TONIGHT! Noah Hermosillo takes the title at 149 lbs. #D2Wrestle pic.twitter.com/iVUYmjqpEu — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 13, 2022

157: Baltazar Gonzalez, American International vs. Josiah Rider, Adams State

NUMBER THREE FOR ADAMS STATE! Josiah Rider taking the championship at 157 lbs. #D2Wrestle pic.twitter.com/ZACteWPWUs — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 13, 2022

165: Matt Malcom, Nebraska-Kearney vs. Shane Gantz, Parkside

Matt Malcom takes the win at 165 lbs! #D2Wrestle pic.twitter.com/76cAJP2TBQ — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 13, 2022

174: Trevor Turriff, Minnesota State vs. Andrew Sams, UIndy

Last year he made it to the finals match and this year he took the title! Trevor Turriff takes the win at 174-lbs. #D2Wrestle pic.twitter.com/4snOvbW3oz — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 13, 2022

184: Connor Craig, West Liberty vs. Heath Gray, Central Oklahoma

197: Dalton Abney, Central Oklahoma vs. Derek Blubaugh, UIndy

Last year he was runner-up, this year Dalton Abney is a 197-lb champion! #D2Wrestle pic.twitter.com/m9NBKDnwA5 — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 13, 2022

285: Andrew Dunn, Kutztown vs. Darrell Mason, Minnesota State