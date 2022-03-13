Last Updated 3:05 AM, March 13, 2022NCAA.comNebraska-Kearney wins the 2022 DII wrestling championshipShare Nebraska-Kearney wins the 2022 DII wrestling championship 4:06 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest10:17 pm, March 12, 2022Nebraska-Kearney wins its fourth DII wrestling championship Nebraska-Kearney fell just short of its fourth national championship last year, falling to St. Cloud State by a mere 1.5 points. This year, the Lopers left no doubt, winning the 2022 DII men’s wrestling national championship. Josh Portillo (125), Sam Turner (149) and Matt Malcom (165) all competed for the individual national championships at their respective weight classes to lead the charge for the Lopers. Malcom was the lone Loper to take home the individual title, but the trio helped Nebraska-Kearney pile up 127 points in the victory. For Nebraska-Kearney, it is its fourth DII wrestling national championship and first since going back-to-back in 2012 and 2013. The Lopers are your 2022 champs. Click here for full results from Saturday. 

Final team standings for the 2022 DII wrestling championship 

Nebraska-Kearney: 127 
Central Oklahoma: 86 
West Liberty: 75.5 
St. Cloud State: 67 
Adams State: 65 

Individual national champion results (winner in bold) 

125: Cole Laya, West Liberty vs. Josh Portillo, Nebraska-Kearney 

Cole Laya takes the title at 125 lbs! #D2Wrestle pic.twitter.com/PhgKad3APo — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 13, 2022 

133: Jonathan Andreatta, Adams State vs. Garrett Vos, St. Cloud State 

And just like that, we have a 133-lb champion after a fall! Congratulations Jonathan Andreatta! #D2Wrestle pic.twitter.com/NiH4n9H29F — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 13, 2022 

141: Zeth Brower, Lander vs. Branson Proudlock, Findlay 

THE FIRST-TIME ALL-AMERICAN AND NATIONAL CHAMPION FOR LANDER WRESTLING IS ZETH BROWER! #D2Wrestle pic.twitter.com/1qMq0CUMRI — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 13, 2022 

149: Sam Turner, Nebraska-Kearney vs. Noah Hermosillo, Adams State 

THE SECOND NATIONAL CHAMPION FOR ADAMS STATE TONIGHT! Noah Hermosillo takes the title at 149 lbs. #D2Wrestle pic.twitter.com/iVUYmjqpEu — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 13, 2022 

157: Baltazar Gonzalez, American International vs. Josiah Rider, Adams State 

NUMBER THREE FOR ADAMS STATE! Josiah Rider taking the championship at 157 lbs. #D2Wrestle pic.twitter.com/ZACteWPWUs — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 13, 2022 

165: Matt Malcom, Nebraska-Kearney vs. Shane Gantz, Parkside 

Matt Malcom takes the win at 165 lbs! #D2Wrestle pic.twitter.com/76cAJP2TBQ — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 13, 2022 

174: Trevor Turriff, Minnesota State vs. Andrew Sams, UIndy 

Last year he made it to the finals match and this year he took the title! Trevor Turriff takes the win at 174-lbs. #D2Wrestle pic.twitter.com/4snOvbW3oz — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 13, 2022 

184: Connor Craig, West Liberty vs. Heath Gray, Central Oklahoma 

Back-to-back National champion Heath Gray! #D2Wrestle pic.twitter.com/wMVueQxtT2 — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 13, 2022 

197: Dalton Abney, Central Oklahoma vs. Derek Blubaugh, UIndy 

Last year he was runner-up, this year Dalton Abney is a 197-lb champion! #D2Wrestle pic.twitter.com/m9NBKDnwA5 — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 13, 2022 

285: Andrew Dunn, Kutztown vs. Darrell Mason, Minnesota State 

Darrell Mason is named National Champion at 285 lbs to round out our 10 champions! #D2Wrestle pic.twitter.com/b7fUYlBChM — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 13, 2022

9:26 pm, March 12, 2022

Semifinals/ Consolation finals results 

Session III has not disappointed! These are four of your national finalists! Finals start at 8 p.m. ET#D2Wrestle pic.twitter.com/wmBuGhLXnV — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 12, 2022 

See the full results from today's first session here. Join us at 8 p.m. ET to watch the finals on NCAA.com.

2:30 pm, March 12, 2022

Watch championship Saturday from the DII wrestling championships 

The DII wrestling championships conclude today from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. The first session will begin at 11 a.m. ET with four mats of action being broadcasted live on NCAA.com. Here is the complete bracket for the 2022 DII wrestling championships. Today, 10 individual champions and an overall team champion will be crowned. The morning session consists of the semifinals and consolation finals, while the 8 p.m. ET session is the championship finals. Click here for live results throughout the day. Session 1 live steams | 11 a.m. ET: Mat 1 | Mat 2 | Mat 3 | Mat 4 
Session 2: Championship finals live streams | 8 p.m. ET: Featured mat

2:56 am, March 12, 2022

Day 1 results — Session 2 

The second session of Day 1 has come to a close and it was extremely exciting. Click here to access results from each weight class. Here's how the teams rank after Day 1: 

Nebraska-Kearney: 67.5 points 
Central Oklahoma: 52.0 points 
St. Cloud State: 42.5 points 
West Liberty: 35.5 points 
Indianapolis: 30.0 points 
Adams State: 28.0 points 
Gannon: 22.5 points 
McKendree: 21.5 points 
Limestone: 18.5 points 
Minnesota State: 17.0 points 8:50 pm, March 11, 2022

Day 1 results - Session 1 

Day one's first session action has come to a close. Everyone in all 10 weight classes completed their first round matchups. In the 285 weight class, North Central College's Robby Bates took down Wabash's Max Bishop. From the 141 weight class, Jordin James from Mount Union took down Xavier Pena from Centenary. For all the results and full brackets from the first session of action, click here. Session two will get started at 6 p.m. ET from the Chaifetz Center in St. Louis, Missouri. You can watch it live NCAA.com.

4:30 pm, March 11, 2022

Day one schedule: 2022 DII wrestling championships 

The DII wrestling championships kick off today from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. The first session will begin at noon ET with six mats of action being broadcasted live on NCAA.com. Here is the complete bracket for the 2022 DII wrestling championships. Click here for live results throughout the day. Session 1 live steams | Noon ET: Mat 1 | Mat 2 | Mat 3 | Mat 4 | Mat 5 | Mat 6 
Session 2 live streams | 6 p.m. ET: Mat 1 | Mat 2 | Mat 3 | Mat 4 | Mat 5 | Mat 6

2:00 am, March 5, 2022

View the complete bracket for the 2022 DII wrestling championships

The 2022 DII wrestling championships are quickly approaching. The championships will be held March 11-12 at the Chaifetz Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Click here to take a look at the complete brackets for each of this year's championships. Stay tuned right here for more updates throughout the championships.

9:49 pm, February 27, 2022

The 2022 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships Qualifiers List

The regional tournaments have concluded and the 2022 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships Qualifiers List is here. Click or tap here to see the list

3:44 am, February 27, 2022

How to find the 2022 DII wrestling selections

The 2022 NCAA DII wrestling selections will release on NCAA.com Sunday, Feb. 27. 

When: Sunday, Feb. 27 
Where: NCAA.com 

The championships will be held March 11-12 at the Chaifetz Center in St. Louis, Missouri

1:53 am, February 26, 2022

Super Regionals: Schedule, how to watch, locations

The DII Wrestling Championship Super Regionals on Saturday, February 26. The Super Regionals are held at six different sites. Find the information below. Super Regional 1 
Where: Pitt-Johnstown | Sports Center 
When: 10 a.m. ET 
Watch Live 

Super Regional 2 
Where: UNC Pembroke | Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court 
When: 10 a.m. ET 
Watch Live 

Super Regional 3 
Where: West Liberty | Academic Sports & Recreation Complex 
When: 9 a.m. ET 
Watch Live 

Super Regional 4 
Where: Lindenwood | Hyland Arena 
When: 11 a.m. ET 
Watch Live 

Super Regional 5 
Where: MSU Morehead | Alex Nemzek Hall 
When: 11 a.m. ET 
Watch Live 

Super Regional 6 
Where: Colorado Mesa | Brownson Arena 
When: 12 p.m. ET 
Watch Live

1:48 am, February 26, 2022

DII wrestling championship history 

St. Cloud State currently holds the DII wrestling championship title after its win in 2021. Although the 2020 championship was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, St. Cloud State has won the last three championships. YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2021 St. Cloud State Steve Costanzo 107 Nebraska-Kearney 105.5 St. Louis, Missouri 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 St. Cloud State Steve Costanzo 95.5 Wheeling Jesuit 87.5 Cleveland, Ohio 2018 St. Cloud State Steve Costanzo 91.5 Notre Dame (Ohio) 84 Cedar Rapids, Iowa 2017 Notre Dame (Ohio) Frank Romano 103.5 St. Cloud State 67 Birmingham, Ala. 2016 St. Cloud State Steve Costanzo 90 Notre Dame (Ohio) 82 Sioux Falls, S.D. 2015 St. Cloud State Steve Costanzo 84.5 Nebraska-Kearney 76.5 St. Louis 2014 Notre Dame (Ohio) Frank Romano 99.5 Nebraska-Kearney 64.5 Cleveland 2013 Nebraska-Kearney Marc Bauer 108 St. Cloud State 105 Birmingham, Ala. 2012 Nebraska-Kearney Marc Bauer 107 St. Cloud State 95 CSU-Pueblo 2011 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 102.5 St. Cloud State 90.5 Nebraska-Kearney 2010 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 131 Augustana (S.D.) 72 Nebraska-Omaha 2009 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 146.5 Newberry 80.5 Houston 2008 Nebraska-Kearney Marc Bauer 109.5 Minnesota State-Mankato 108 Upper Iowa 2007 Central Oklahoma David James 124.5 Nebraska-Kearney 108.5 Nebraska-Kearney 2006 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 117 Nebraska-Kearney 98.5 Findlay 2005 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 109.5 Augustana (S.D.) 101 Nebraska-Omaha 2004 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 97.5 North Dakota State 95 Minnesota State-Mankato 2003 Central Oklahoma David James 87.5 Nebraska-Kearney 73.5 Wheeling, W.Va. 2002 Central Oklahoma David James 126 North Dakota State 116.5 Wisconsin-Parkside 2001 North Dakota State Bucky Maughan 98.5 South Dakota State 91 Northern Colorado 2000 North Dakota State Bucky Maughan 91.5 Central Oklahoma 75 South Dakota State 1999 Pittsburgh-Johnstown Pat Pecora 110 Nebraska-Omaha 105.5 Nebraska-Omaha 1998 North Dakota State Bucky Maughan 112 South Dakota State 78 CSU-Pueblo 1997 San Francisco State Lars Jensen 95 Nebraska-Omaha 81 North Dakota State 1996 Pittsburgh-Johnstown Pat Pecora 86.5 Central Oklahoma 81.5 Northern Colorado 1995 Central Oklahoma David James 148 Nebraska-Omaha 103 Nebraska-Kearney 1994 Central Oklahoma David James 127.24 Minnesota State-Mankato 65.5 CSU-Pueblo 1993 Central Oklahoma David James 108.5 Nebraska-Omaha 68 South Dakota State 1992 Central Oklahoma David James 91.5 North Dakota State/Portland State 78.5 Northern Colorado 1991 Nebraska-Omaha Mike Denney 79.5 Central Oklahoma 64 North Dakota State 1990 Portland State Marlin Grahn 100.75 Central Oklahoma 96 Wisconsin-Parkside 1989 Portland State Marlin Grahn 102.5 Ferris State 56.25 California (Pa.) 1988 North Dakota State Bucky Maughan 99 Nebraska-Omaha 81.75 Nebraska-Omaha 1987 Cal State Bakersfield T.J. Kerr 90.5 SIU Edwardsville 69.5 SIU Edwardsville 1986 SIU Edwardsville Larry Kristoff 110 Edinboro 106.5 SIU Edwardsville 1985 SIU Edwardsville Larry Kristoff 132.75 Nebraska-Omaha 84.25 Wright State 1984 SIU Edwardsville Larry Kristoff 141.5 Cal State Bakersfield 93 Morgan state 1983 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 107.5 North Dakota State 103.75 North Dakota State 1982 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 166.5 North Dakota State 78.75 Wisconsin-Parkside 1981 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 144.5 Eastern Illinois 98 UC Davis 1980 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 110.5 UNI 89 Nebraska-Omaha 1979 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 112.75 Eastern Illinois 112.5 South Dakota State 1978 UNI Chuck Patten 124 Cal State Bakersfield 100.5 UNI 1977 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 107.25 Augustana (S.D.) 78 UNI 1976 Cal State Bakersfield Joe Seay 92.5 Chattanooga 88.25 North Dakota State 1975 UNI Chuck Patten 112 SIU Edwardsville 71.5 East Stroudsburg 1974 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 131.5 UNI 95.5 Cal State Fullerton 1973 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 109 Clarion 80 South Dakota State 1972 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 94 South Dakota State/UNI 64.5 Oswego State 1971 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 118 Slippery Rock 58 North Dakota State 1970 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 82 UNI 58 Ashland 1969 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 127 Northern Colorado 81 Cal Poly 1968 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 91 Portland State 62 Minnesota State-Mankato 1967 Portland State Howard Westcott 86 Minnesota State-Mankato 57 Wilkes 1966 Cal Poly Vaughan Hitchcock 55 Wilkes 51 Minnesota State-Mankato 1965 Minnesota State-Mankato Rummy Macias 57 Cal Poly 54 Colorado Mines 1964 Western State Tracey Borah 51 Colorado Mines 49 UNI 1963 Western State Tracey Borah 62 Southern Illinois 57 UNI share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link