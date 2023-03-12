Last Updated 8:07 AM, March 12, 2023
Augsburg wins the 2023 DIII wrestling championship

7:20
3:27 am, March 12, 2023

Augsburg Athletics Augsburg wins diii wrestling championship

Augsburg is the 2023 DIII wrestling champion after earning 101 points ahead of runner-up Wartburg with 66.5 points. 

This is Augsburg's 14th DIII wrestling national championship.

Click or tap here to see the results of every event.

4:21 pm, March 10, 2023

Championship schedule

The 2023 DIII wrestling championships are underway.

Here's a breakdown of this weekend's events (All times Eastern):

Saturday, March 11

Session III

  • 9:00 am: Doors open for spectators
  • 10:00 am: Championship semifinals (2 mats), Consolation quarterfinals (2 mats), Consolation semifinals (2 mats), Consolation place matches: 3rd, 5th, 7th (3 mats)
  • 3:00 pm: Session III ends (time approximate)

Session IV

  • 5:30 pm: Doors open for spectators
  • 6:15 pm: Lineup of All-Americans
  • 6:30 pm: Parade of All-Americans
  • 7:00 pm: Championship finals (1 mat)
  • 9:00 pm: Awards presentation immediately following completion of all wrestling for team awards and final two matches. Individual weight class awards will be presented between finals matches.

Live streams

5:33 pm, March 7, 2023

2023 DIII wrestling brackets revealed

The 2023 DIII wrestling championship brackets have been released for every weight class. Click or tap here to view the brackets.
10:52 pm, February 27, 2023

2023 DIII wresting championships qualifiers announced

The NCAA Division III Wrestling Committee announced today the participants in the 2023 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships.

A total of 180 participants will compete in the championships after qualifying at the NCAA regional tournaments.

The complete lis of wrestlers competing was announced today, with the complete seeded bracket will be available Monday, March 6 before the championships begin from March 10-11 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia. 

Click or tap here to see the complete list of qualifying wrestlers. 

7:01 pm, February 25, 2023

How to find the 2023 DIII wrestling qualifiers

The 2023 DIII wrestling championship qualifiers will be named Monday, Feb. 27 on NCAA.com.

When: Monday, Feb. 27. 

Where: On NCAA.com 

The championship brackets will be revealed Monday, March 6 on NCAA.com. 

6:58 pm, February 25, 2023

DIII wrestling championship history

NCAA Photos Wartburg wins the 2022 DIII wrestling national championship

Wartburg is the reigning NCAA DIII wrestling national champion. The program has won 15 titles, including 13 this century.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2022 Wartburg Eric Keller 79 Wabash 78 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 Augsburg Jim Moulsoff 130.0 Loras (Iowa) 66.0 Roanoke, Va
2018 Wartburg Eric Keller 136.5 Augsburg 82 Cleveland, Ohio
2017 Wartburg Eric Keller 129.5 Augsburg  79 La Crosse, Wis.
2016 Wartburg Eric Keller 129.5 Messiah College 100.0 Cedar Rapids, Iowa

2015

 Augsburg Jim Moulsoff 100 Wartburg 89.5 Hershey, Penn.
2014 Wartburg Eric Keller 103.5 Wisconsin-Whitewater 67 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2013 Wartburg Jim Miller/Eric Keller 103 Elmhurst 82 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2012 Wartburg Jim Miller/Eric Keller 141.5 Augsburg 86.5 La Crosse, Wis.
2011 Wartburg Jim Miller/Eric Keller 117 Augsburg 88.5 La Crosse, Wis.
2010 Augsburg Mark Matzek 110.5 Wisconsin-La Crosse 100.5 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2009 Wartburg Jim Miller 117.5 Augsburg 105 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2008 Wartburg Jim Miller 147 Wisconsin-La Crosse 100 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2007 Augsburg Jeff Swenson 135.5 Wartburg 99.5 Loras
2006 Wartburg Jim Miller 145.5 Wisconsin-La Crosse 106 TCNJ
2005 Augsburg Jeff Swenson 162 Wartburg 104.5 St. Olaf
2004 Wartburg Jim Miller 156.5 Augsburg 140.5 Loras
2003 Wartburg Jim Miller 166.5 Augsburg 84.5 Ohio Northern
2002 Augsburg Jeff Swenson 87 Upper Iowa/Wartburg 81 Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
2001 Augsburg Jeff Swenson 119.5 Wisconsin-La Crosse 72 Wartburg
2000 Augsburg Jeff Swenson 136 Wartburg 88 Ohio Northern
1999 Wartburg Jim Miller 117.5 Augsburg 116 TCNJ
1998 Augsburg Jeff Swenson 132 Wartburg 90 Cedar Falls, Iowa
1997 Augsburg Jeff Swenson 122 Wartburg 80 Ohio Northern
1996 Wartburg Jim Miller 95.5 Augsburg 89.5 SUNY Cortlnd
1995 Augsburg Jeff Swenson 84.5 TCNJ 76.5 Augustana (Ill.)
1994 Ithaca John Murray 77.75 Wartburg 75 Wisconsin-Stevens Point
1993 Augsburg Jeff Swenson 93 Wartburg 92 Coast Guard
1992 Brockport Donald Murray 76.5 Augsburg 62.5 TCNJ
1991 Augsburg Jeff Swenson 92 TCNJ 59.5 Augustana (Ill.)
1990 Ithaca John Murray 81 Augsburg 64 Ithaca
1989 Ithaca John Murray 72.5 Delware Valley 64.5 John Carroll
1988 St. Lawrence John Clark 71 Montclair State 66.75 Wheaton (Ill.)
1987 TCNJ Dave Icenhower 107.5 Brockport 70.75 Buffalo
1986 Montclair State Steve Strellner 87.25 Brockport 78 TCNJ
1985 TCNJ Dave Icenhower 67 Central (Iowa) 59.25 Augustana (Ill.)
1984 TCNJ Dave Icenhower 96.75 Augsburg 68.5 Binghamton
1983 Brockport Donald Murray 85.75 TCNJ 80.75 Wheaton (Ill.)
1982 Brockport Donald Murray 111.5 TCNJ 93.5 SUNY Cortlnd
1981 TCNJ Dave Icenhower 111.75 Brockport 100 John Carroll
1980 Brockport Donald Murray 111.25 TCJN 99.25 Coast Guard
1979 TCNJ Dave Icenhower 77.75 Brockport 77.5 Humboldt State
1978 Buffalo Edward Michael 91.75 Millersville 90 Wheaton (Ill.)
1977 Brockport Donald Murray 99.25 Humboldt State 93 Binghamton
1976 Montclair State Larry Sciacchetano 143 John Carroll 112.25 Coe
1975 John Carroll Tony DeCarlo 111 Montclair State 96 John Carroll
1974 Wilkes John Reese 135.5 John Carroll 86.5 Wilkes