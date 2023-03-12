Augsburg wins the 2023 DIII wrestling championship

The NCAA Division III Wrestling Committee announced today the participants in the 2023 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships.

A total of 180 participants will compete in the championships after qualifying at the NCAA regional tournaments.

The complete lis of wrestlers competing was announced today, with the complete seeded bracket will be available Monday, March 6 before the championships begin from March 10-11 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia.

Click or tap here to see the complete list of qualifying wrestlers.