Augsburg wins the 2023 DIII wrestling championship
Augsburg wins the 2023 DIII wrestling championship
Augsburg is the 2023 DIII wrestling champion after earning 101 points ahead of runner-up Wartburg with 66.5 points.
This is Augsburg's 14th DIII wrestling national championship.
Championship schedule
The 2023 DIII wrestling championships are underway.
Here's a breakdown of this weekend's events (All times Eastern):
Saturday, March 11
Session III
- 9:00 am: Doors open for spectators
- 10:00 am: Championship semifinals (2 mats), Consolation quarterfinals (2 mats), Consolation semifinals (2 mats), Consolation place matches: 3rd, 5th, 7th (3 mats)
- 3:00 pm: Session III ends (time approximate)
Session IV
- 5:30 pm: Doors open for spectators
- 6:15 pm: Lineup of All-Americans
- 6:30 pm: Parade of All-Americans
- 7:00 pm: Championship finals (1 mat)
- 9:00 pm: Awards presentation immediately following completion of all wrestling for team awards and final two matches. Individual weight class awards will be presented between finals matches.
Live streams
2023 DIII wrestling brackets revealed
2023 DIII wresting championships qualifiers announced
The NCAA Division III Wrestling Committee announced today the participants in the 2023 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships.
A total of 180 participants will compete in the championships after qualifying at the NCAA regional tournaments.
The complete lis of wrestlers competing was announced today, with the complete seeded bracket will be available Monday, March 6 before the championships begin from March 10-11 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia.
Click or tap here to see the complete list of qualifying wrestlers.
How to find the 2023 DIII wrestling qualifiers
The 2023 DIII wrestling championship qualifiers will be named Monday, Feb. 27 on NCAA.com.
When: Monday, Feb. 27.
Where: On NCAA.com
The championship brackets will be revealed Monday, March 6 on NCAA.com.
DIII wrestling championship history
Wartburg is the reigning NCAA DIII wrestling national champion. The program has won 15 titles, including 13 this century.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Wartburg
|Eric Keller
|79
|Wabash
|78
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|2021
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Augsburg
|Jim Moulsoff
|130.0
|Loras (Iowa)
|66.0
|Roanoke, Va
|2018
|Wartburg
|Eric Keller
|136.5
|Augsburg
|82
|Cleveland, Ohio
|2017
|Wartburg
|Eric Keller
|129.5
|Augsburg
|79
|La Crosse, Wis.
|2016
|Wartburg
|Eric Keller
|129.5
|Messiah College
|100.0
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|
2015
|Augsburg
|Jim Moulsoff
|100
|Wartburg
|89.5
|Hershey, Penn.
|2014
|Wartburg
|Eric Keller
|103.5
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|67
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|2013
|Wartburg
|Jim Miller/Eric Keller
|103
|Elmhurst
|82
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|2012
|Wartburg
|Jim Miller/Eric Keller
|141.5
|Augsburg
|86.5
|La Crosse, Wis.
|2011
|Wartburg
|Jim Miller/Eric Keller
|117
|Augsburg
|88.5
|La Crosse, Wis.
|2010
|Augsburg
|Mark Matzek
|110.5
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|100.5
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|2009
|Wartburg
|Jim Miller
|117.5
|Augsburg
|105
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|2008
|Wartburg
|Jim Miller
|147
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|100
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|2007
|Augsburg
|Jeff Swenson
|135.5
|Wartburg
|99.5
|Loras
|2006
|Wartburg
|Jim Miller
|145.5
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|106
|TCNJ
|2005
|Augsburg
|Jeff Swenson
|162
|Wartburg
|104.5
|St. Olaf
|2004
|Wartburg
|Jim Miller
|156.5
|Augsburg
|140.5
|Loras
|2003
|Wartburg
|Jim Miller
|166.5
|Augsburg
|84.5
|Ohio Northern
|2002
|Augsburg
|Jeff Swenson
|87
|Upper Iowa/Wartburg
|81
|Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
|2001
|Augsburg
|Jeff Swenson
|119.5
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|72
|Wartburg
|2000
|Augsburg
|Jeff Swenson
|136
|Wartburg
|88
|Ohio Northern
|1999
|Wartburg
|Jim Miller
|117.5
|Augsburg
|116
|TCNJ
|1998
|Augsburg
|Jeff Swenson
|132
|Wartburg
|90
|Cedar Falls, Iowa
|1997
|Augsburg
|Jeff Swenson
|122
|Wartburg
|80
|Ohio Northern
|1996
|Wartburg
|Jim Miller
|95.5
|Augsburg
|89.5
|SUNY Cortlnd
|1995
|Augsburg
|Jeff Swenson
|84.5
|TCNJ
|76.5
|Augustana (Ill.)
|1994
|Ithaca
|John Murray
|77.75
|Wartburg
|75
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|1993
|Augsburg
|Jeff Swenson
|93
|Wartburg
|92
|Coast Guard
|1992
|Brockport
|Donald Murray
|76.5
|Augsburg
|62.5
|TCNJ
|1991
|Augsburg
|Jeff Swenson
|92
|TCNJ
|59.5
|Augustana (Ill.)
|1990
|Ithaca
|John Murray
|81
|Augsburg
|64
|Ithaca
|1989
|Ithaca
|John Murray
|72.5
|Delware Valley
|64.5
|John Carroll
|1988
|St. Lawrence
|John Clark
|71
|Montclair State
|66.75
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1987
|TCNJ
|Dave Icenhower
|107.5
|Brockport
|70.75
|Buffalo
|1986
|Montclair State
|Steve Strellner
|87.25
|Brockport
|78
|TCNJ
|1985
|TCNJ
|Dave Icenhower
|67
|Central (Iowa)
|59.25
|Augustana (Ill.)
|1984
|TCNJ
|Dave Icenhower
|96.75
|Augsburg
|68.5
|Binghamton
|1983
|Brockport
|Donald Murray
|85.75
|TCNJ
|80.75
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1982
|Brockport
|Donald Murray
|111.5
|TCNJ
|93.5
|SUNY Cortlnd
|1981
|TCNJ
|Dave Icenhower
|111.75
|Brockport
|100
|John Carroll
|1980
|Brockport
|Donald Murray
|111.25
|TCJN
|99.25
|Coast Guard
|1979
|TCNJ
|Dave Icenhower
|77.75
|Brockport
|77.5
|Humboldt State
|1978
|Buffalo
|Edward Michael
|91.75
|Millersville
|90
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1977
|Brockport
|Donald Murray
|99.25
|Humboldt State
|93
|Binghamton
|1976
|Montclair State
|Larry Sciacchetano
|143
|John Carroll
|112.25
|Coe
|1975
|John Carroll
|Tony DeCarlo
|111
|Montclair State
|96
|John Carroll
|1974
|Wilkes
|John Reese
|135.5
|John Carroll
|86.5
|Wilkes