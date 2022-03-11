NCAA DIII wrestling championships: Brackets, results

Last Updated 11:56 AM, March 11, 2022NCAA.comNCAA DIII wrestling championships: Brackets, resultsShareSort By:Oldest FirstLatest4:45 pm, March 11, 2022Day 1 schedule: 2022 DII wrestling championshipsThe DII wrestling championships kick off today from Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The first session will begin at noon ET with six mats of action being broadcasted live on NCAA.com. Here is the complete bracket for the 2022 DII wrestling championships. Click or tap here for live results throughout the day. Session 1 live steams | Noon ET: Mat 1 | Mat 2 | Mat 3 | Mat 4 | Mat 5 | Mat 6 Session 2 live streams | 7 p.m. ET: Mat 1 | Mat 2 | Mat 3 | Mat 4 | Mat 5 | Mat 6 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:20 pm, March 7, 2022View the complete bracket for the 2022 DIII wrestling championshipsThis year's DIII wrestling championships are nearly here. The championships will be held March 11-12 at U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Click or tap here to take a look at the complete brackets for each of this year's championships. See the full list of qualifiers by clicking here. Stay tuned right here for more updates throughout the championships.

The 2022 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships Qualifiers List
The NCAA Division III Wrestling Committee announced today the participants in the 2022 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships. The championships will be held March 11-12 at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The American Rivers Conference will serve as the host. A total of 180 participants will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the championship by placing top-three in their respective weight classes at one of the six NCAA regional tournaments held on February 25, 26, and 27. The complete list of all wrestlers competing in the championship is available below and the complete seeded bracket will be available on ncaa.com Monday, March 7. NCAA.com will stream all sessions. Click or tap here to see the list.

2022 DIII wrestling selection time and date
The 2022 NCAA DIII wrestling selections will be announced via press release on NCAA.com Monday, Feb. 28 by 6 p.m. ET. When: Monday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. ET Where: NCAA.com The championships will be held March 11-12 at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

DIII wrestling championship history
This year will be the first time a champion of DIII wrestling will be crowned since 2019. Ausburg is the reigning champion from the 2019 tournament. YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Augsburg Jim Moulsoff 130.0 Loras (Iowa) 66.0 Roanoke, Va 2018 Wartburg Eric Keller 136.5 Augsburg 82 Cleveland, Ohio 2017 Wartburg Eric Keller 129.5 Augsburg 79 La Crosse, Wis. 2016 Wartburg Eric Keller 129.5 Messiah College 100.0 Cedar Rapids, Iowa 2015 Augsburg Jim Moulsoff 100 Wartburg 89.5 Hershey, Penn. 2014 Wartburg Eric Keller 103.5 Wisconsin-Whitewater 67 Cedar Rapids, Iowa 2013 Wartburg Jim Miller/Eric Keller 103 Elmhurst 82 Cedar Rapids, Iowa 2012 Wartburg Jim Miller/Eric Keller 141.5 Augsburg 86.5 La Crosse, Wis. 2011 Wartburg Jim Miller/Eric Keller 117 Augsburg 88.5 La Crosse, Wis. 2010 Augsburg Mark Matzek 110.5 Wisconsin-La Crosse 100.5 Cedar Rapids, Iowa 2009 Wartburg Jim Miller 117.5 Augsburg 105 Cedar Rapids, Iowa 2008 Wartburg Jim Miller 147 Wisconsin-La Crosse 100 Cedar Rapids, Iowa 2007 Augsburg Jeff Swenson 135.5 Wartburg 99.5 Loras 2006 Wartburg Jim Miller 145.5 Wisconsin-La Crosse 106 TCNJ 2005 Augsburg Jeff Swenson 162 Wartburg 104.5 St. Olaf 2004 Wartburg Jim Miller 156.5 Augsburg 140.5 Loras 2003 Wartburg Jim Miller 166.5 Augsburg 84.5 Ohio Northern 2002 Augsburg Jeff Swenson 87 Upper Iowa/Wartburg 81 Wilkes-Barre, Pa. 2001 Augsburg Jeff Swenson 119.5 Wisconsin-La Crosse 72 Wartburg 2000 Augsburg Jeff Swenson 136 Wartburg 88 Ohio Northern 1999 Wartburg Jim Miller 117.5 Augsburg 116 TCNJ 1998 Augsburg Jeff Swenson 132 Wartburg 90 Cedar Falls, Iowa 1997 Augsburg Jeff Swenson 122 Wartburg 80 Ohio Northern 1996 Wartburg Jim Miller 95.5 Augsburg 89.5 SUNY Cortlnd 1995 Augsburg Jeff Swenson 84.5 TCNJ 76.5 Augustana (Ill.) 1994 Ithaca John Murray 77.75 Wartburg 75 Wisconsin-Stevens Point 1993 Augsburg Jeff Swenson 93 Wartburg 92 Coast Guard 1992 Brockport Donald Murray 76.5 Augsburg 62.5 TCNJ 1991 Augsburg Jeff Swenson 92 TCNJ 59.5 Augustana (Ill.) 1990 Ithaca John Murray 81 Augsburg 64 Ithaca 1989 Ithaca John Murray 72.5 Delware Valley 64.5 John Carroll 1988 St. Lawrence John Clark 71 Montclair State 66.75 Wheaton (Ill.) 1987 TCNJ Dave Icenhower 107.5 Brockport 70.75 Buffalo 1986 Montclair State Steve Strellner 87.25 Brockport 78 TCNJ 1985 TCNJ Dave Icenhower 67 Central (Iowa) 59.25 Augustana (Ill.) 1984 TCNJ Dave Icenhower 96.75 Augsburg 68.5 Binghamton 1983 Brockport Donald Murray 85.75 TCNJ 80.75 Wheaton (Ill.) 1982 Brockport Donald Murray 111.5 TCNJ 93.5 SUNY Cortlnd 1981 TCNJ Dave Icenhower 111.75 Brockport 100 John Carroll 1980 Brockport Donald Murray 111.25 TCJN 99.25 Coast Guard 1979 TCNJ Dave Icenhower 77.75 Brockport 77.5 Humboldt State 1978 Buffalo Edward Michael 91.75 Millersville 90 Wheaton (Ill.) 1977 Brockport Donald Murray 99.25 Humboldt State 93 Binghamton 1976 Montclair State Larry Sciacchetano 143 John Carroll 112.25 Coe 1975 John Carroll Tony DeCarlo 111 Montclair State 96 John Carroll 1974 Wilkes John Reese 135.5 John Carroll 86.5 Wilkes