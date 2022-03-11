NCAA DIII wrestling championships: Brackets, results

The DII wrestling championships kick off today from Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The first session will begin at noon ET with six mats of action being broadcasted live on NCAA.com. Here is the complete bracket for the 2022 DII wrestling championships.

Click or tap here for live results throughout the day.

Session 1 live steams | Noon ET:

Mat 1 | Mat 2 | Mat 3 | Mat 4 | Mat 5 | Mat 6

Session 2 live streams | 7 p.m. ET:

Mat 1 | Mat 2 | Mat 3 | Mat 4 | Mat 5 | Mat 6