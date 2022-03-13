Wartburg College wins 2022 NCAA DIII wrestling championship

Day 2's second session came to an end late Saturday night, with favorite Wartburg College taking the 2022 national title.

Wabash College gave Wartburg a run for their money, but Wartburg pulled away for the win. More info can be found at this link.

Final team rankings were:

1. Wartburg College: 79.0 points

2. Wabash College: 78.0 points

T-3. Augsburg University: 62.5 points

T-3. North Central College: 62.5 points

5. Stevens institute of Technology: 46.5 points

6. Coe College: 40.5 points

7. Rochester Institute of Technology: 37.0 points

8. Baldwin Wallace University: 36.0 points

9. Millikin University: 34.5 points

10. University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh: 33.5 points

Individual weight winners were:

125- Jacob Decatur of Baldwin Wallace University

133- Robbie Precin of North Central College

141- Jordin James of University Of Mount Union

149- Brett Kaliner of Stevens Institute Of Technology

157- Nathan Lackman of Rhode Island College

165- Bradan Birt of Millikin University

174- Cornell Beachem of Mount St. Joseph University

184- Jaritt Shinhoster of University Of Wisconsin-Whitewater

197- Cody Baldridge of North Central College

285- Jordan Lemcke of University Of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

More information on placements and matches can be found by clicking or tapping here.