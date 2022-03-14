Performers

Dancing Grounds

Dancing Grounds (DG) is a multigenerational arts organization that brings inclusive and accessible dance programs to New Orleans residents of all ages. With youth dance companies, summer camps, and Dance for Social Change, DG creates safe and celebratory spaces in which the lived experiences of youth are truly valued and their unique creative talents are recognized, developed, and celebrated. We also host the most comprehensive adult dance program in the city. Since 2012, DG has become a driving force for arts and education in New Orleans and a hub for the local dance community, serving over 3,500 youth, 7,000 adults, and 10,000+ audience members. Our work is guided by a set of core values: equity, racial justice, integrity, relationships, place, collaboration, abundance, and joy.