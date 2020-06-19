Listen, learn and act: The voices of NCAA student-athletes
A Juneteenth Q&A with former Colgate star Adonal Foyle
- You can read an insightful Q&A with former Colgate star Adonal Foyle here. Foyle was born in Canouan, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and has a unique perspective on his experiences as a black man from from a country where, in his words, "Many of the people in power and in government in the Caribbean are black like me." Foyle graduated from Colgate with a bachelor’s degree in history and played 13 years in the NBA. He founded Democracy Matters during his pro career, a nonprofit, student organization focused on creating civic-engagement opportunities for young people.
- You can read more about the NCAA's recognition of Juneteenth here.
Im usually not very personal on social media. You may see pictures of my softball career or little insights mere moments away from the field. I am An Athlete with a platform that many others are not blessed with. It is my duty as an African American woman to use my platform to educate and stand up for what is right. So this is me being personal and open. I am a Black Woman in a sport that does not have much diversity. Everyday I try to set an example so little girls that look like me know that softball can be a sport that they can play. They do not have to run track or play basketball. These are our Implicit Biases that shape they way others think of themselves. We put stigmas and boxes on one another and make it hard to break open those boxes. I have first hand felt the effects of discrimination. Hair is an important part of Black Culture but sometimes we aren’t allowed to fully express ourselves for fear of discrimination. For fear of being a distraction or fear of hearing comments about different hair changes when we wear our natural hair. The slight step sideways when a person sees me walking down the street or the surprise when I speak. I’ve been constantly told “wow you are very articulate” or “you talk white.” What is talking “white?” Because it seems as if me, a Black Woman is not able to assemble eloquent words together to correctly express myself. As if I am expected to speak in broken sentences. As if I am linguistically challenged. To feel as though you cannot fully express your feelings in fear of being labeled as the Angry Black woman. This goes way beyond police brutality. This is about a Country that was built on slavery and oppression, a Country that has failed to acknowledge the effects these events have on minorities. If I do not allow my voice to be heard how can I expect those that want to speak up and make a difference to take initiative. We must not only talk about it but be about it. Change starts with Us.
