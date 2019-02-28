The Tewaaraton Award | February 28, 2019

College lacrosse: 2019 Tewaaraton Award announces men's and women's watch lists

NEW YORK, NY — The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the 2019 Tewaaraton Award men’s and women’s watch lists. The lists include the top players across all three divisions of NCAA lacrosse and highlight the early contenders for the 2019 Tewaaraton Award.

Among the 2019 watch list returnees are 2018 Tewaaraton winner Samantha Apuzzo (Boston College) and 2017 and 2018 Tewaaraton finalist Pat Spencer (Loyola).

“With our 2018 winner Sam Apuzzo back and two-time finalist Pat Spencer also returning, we’re excited to have such talented players on our initial 2019 watch lists,” said Jeff Harvey, chairman of The Tewaaraton Foundation. “There is a lot of lacrosse still to be played, and it’s going to be a fun season watching these elite players compete on the field. The game continues to grow, and our committees have to evaluate more and more players every season.”

The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees are made up of premier collegiate coaches and are appointed annually by The Tewaaraton Foundation.

The 50 men’s and 50 women’s watch list candidates, with school, year and position noted:

Men's Watch List
Player Team Year Position
Dox Aitken Virginia Junior Midfield
Grant Ament Penn State Junior Attack
Gerard Arceri Penn State Junior Face Off
Jared Bernhardt Maryland Junior Attack
Charlie Bertrand Merrimack Junior Attack
Tate Boyce Providence Senior Goalie
Daniel Bucaro Georgetown Senior Attack
Adam Charalambides Rutgers Redshirt Sophomore Attack
Craig Chick Lehigh Senior Defense
Bryan Costabile Notre Dame Junior Midfield
Brendan Curry Syracuse Sophomore Midfield
Chris Fake Yale Sophomore Defense
Dylan Gaines Denver Senior Defense
JT Giles-Harris Duke Junior Defense
Brendan Gleason Notre Dame Senior Attack
Zach Goodrich Towson Senior Midfield
Phil Goss Brown Junior Goalie
Chris Gray Boston University Sophomore Attack
Teddy Hatfield Richmond Senior Attack
Alex Heger Robert Morris Senior Goalie
TD Ierlan Yale Junior Face Off
Connor Kirst Villanova Sophomore Midfield
Michael Kraus Virginia Junior Attack
Tre Leclaire Ohio State Junior Attack
Kyle Marr Hopkins Senior Attack
Simon Mathias Penn Senior Attack
Nick Mellen Syracuse Junior Defense
Jackson Morrill Yale Junior Attack
Kieran Mullins Rutgers Junior Attack
Tehoka Nanticoke Albany Sophomore Attack
Asher Nolting High Point Sophomore Attack
Brent Noseworthy Michigan Senior Midfield
Isaac Paparo Massachusetts-Amherst Senior Defense
Ryland Rees Stony Brook Senior Defense
Jack Rowlett Carolina Senior Defense
Brad Smith Duke Senior Midfield
Michael Sowers Princeton Junior Attack
Patrick Spencer Loyola Senior Attack
Jacob Stover Loyola Senior Goalie
Johnny Surdick Army West Point Senior Defense
Jeff Teat Cornell Junior Attack
Ryan Terefenko Ohio State Junior Midfield
Ryan Tierney Hofstra Junior Attack
Jack Tigh Yale Senior Midfield
Greyson Torain Navy Senior Midfield
Tim Troutner Jr. High Point Senior Goalie
Max Tuttle Sacred Heart Senior Midfield
Cade Van Raaphorst Duke Senior Defense
Ethan Walker Denver Junior Attack
Alex Woodall Towson Senior Face Off

Women's Watch List

Player School Year Position
Andie Aldave Notre Dame Sophomore Midfield
Samantha Apuzzo Boston College Senior Attack
Dempsey Arsenault Boston College Senior Midfield
Erin Barry Pennsylvania Junior Midfield
Zoe Belodeau Pennsylvania Sophomore Attack
Julia Braig Maryland Senior Defense
Savannah Buchanan Notre Dame Junior Midfield
Madison Carter Penn State Senior Attack
Steph Colson Gettysburg College Senior Midfield
Lizzie Colson Maryland Junior Defense
Olivia Conti Towson University Junior Defense
Molly Dougherty James Madison Sophomore Goalie
Erica Evans Maryland Senior Midfield
Sam Fish Princeton Sophomore Goalie
Elizabeth George Princeton Senior Attack
Jen Giles Maryland Senior Midfield
Hanna Haven James Madison Senior Attack
Emily Hawryschuk Syracuse Junior Attack
Haley Hicklen Florida Senior Goalkeeper  
Katie Hoeg North Carolina Junior Attack
Hunter Isnardi Mercy Senior Midfield
Maggie Jackson Virginia Senior Midfield
Olivia Jenner Duke Senior Attack
Ally Kennedy Stony Brook Junior Midfield  
Makenzie Kent Boston College Graduate Attack
Kelly Larkin Navy Junior Attack  
Selena Lasota Northwestern Senior Attack
Nicole Levy Syracuse Senior Attack
Julia Lisella Colorado RS Junior Goalie
Keri McCarthy Stony Brook Senior Midfield
Elizabeth Miller Boston College Senior Defense
Kerrigan Miller USC Junior Midfield
Taylor Moreno North Carolina Sophomore Goalie
Sammy Mueller Virginia Junior Midfield
Charlotte North Duke Sophomore Attack
Taryn Ohlmiller Stony Brook Junior Attack
Jamie Ortega North Carolina Sophomore Attack
Paige Petty Virginia Tech Sophomore Midfield
Sydney Pirreca Florida Senior Midfield
Hannah Powers Loyola Senior Attack
Lindsey Ronbeck Florida Senior Attack
Livy Rosenzweig Loyola Sophomore Attack
Gabby Rosenzweig Pennsylvania Junior Attack
Caroline Sdanowich James Madison Senior Defense
Kyla Sears Princeton Sophomore Attack
Caroline Steele Maryland Senior Attack
Miranda Stinson Colorado Senior Attack
Megan Taylor Maryland Senior Goalie
Cara Trombetta Florida Junior Defense
Taylor VanThof Loyola Senior Midfield

Players not named to the initial lists have several opportunities to play their way into a spot as the season progresses. Watch list additions, if applicable, will be announced on March 21 and April 4. On April 25, the field will be narrowed to 25 men’s and 25 women’s nominees. Nominees can be players on the watch lists or players not on the watch lists, effectively allowing for a third round of additions.

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced on May 9 and invited to the 19th annual Tewaaraton Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 30.

For more information on the Tewaaraton Foundation or to attend this exciting event, visit tewaaraton.com.

About The Tewaaraton Foundation

Founded at the University Club of Washington, DC and first presented in 2001, the Tewaaraton Award is recognized as the preeminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. Endorsed by the Mohawk Nation Council of Elders and U.S. Lacrosse, the Tewaaraton Award symbolizes lacrosse’s centuries-old roots in Native American heritage. The Tewaaraton Foundation ensures the integrity and advances the mission of this award. Each year, the Tewaaraton Award celebrates one of the six tribal nations of the Iroquois Confederacy – the Mohawk, Cayuga, Oneida, Onondaga, Seneca and Tuscarora – and presents two scholarships to students of Native American descent. To learn more about The Tewaaraton Foundation, please visit www.tewaaraton.com.