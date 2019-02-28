College lacrosse: 2019 Tewaaraton Award announces men's and women's watch lists

NEW YORK, NY — The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the 2019 Tewaaraton Award men’s and women’s watch lists. The lists include the top players across all three divisions of NCAA lacrosse and highlight the early contenders for the 2019 Tewaaraton Award.

Among the 2019 watch list returnees are 2018 Tewaaraton winner Samantha Apuzzo (Boston College) and 2017 and 2018 Tewaaraton finalist Pat Spencer (Loyola).

“With our 2018 winner Sam Apuzzo back and two-time finalist Pat Spencer also returning, we’re excited to have such talented players on our initial 2019 watch lists,” said Jeff Harvey, chairman of The Tewaaraton Foundation. “There is a lot of lacrosse still to be played, and it’s going to be a fun season watching these elite players compete on the field. The game continues to grow, and our committees have to evaluate more and more players every season.”

The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees are made up of premier collegiate coaches and are appointed annually by The Tewaaraton Foundation.

The 50 men’s and 50 women’s watch list candidates, with school, year and position noted:

Men's Watch List Player Team Year Position Dox Aitken Virginia Junior Midfield Grant Ament Penn State Junior Attack Gerard Arceri Penn State Junior Face Off Jared Bernhardt Maryland Junior Attack Charlie Bertrand Merrimack Junior Attack Tate Boyce Providence Senior Goalie Daniel Bucaro Georgetown Senior Attack Adam Charalambides Rutgers Redshirt Sophomore Attack Craig Chick Lehigh Senior Defense Bryan Costabile Notre Dame Junior Midfield Brendan Curry Syracuse Sophomore Midfield Chris Fake Yale Sophomore Defense Dylan Gaines Denver Senior Defense JT Giles-Harris Duke Junior Defense Brendan Gleason Notre Dame Senior Attack Zach Goodrich Towson Senior Midfield Phil Goss Brown Junior Goalie Chris Gray Boston University Sophomore Attack Teddy Hatfield Richmond Senior Attack Alex Heger Robert Morris Senior Goalie TD Ierlan Yale Junior Face Off Connor Kirst Villanova Sophomore Midfield Michael Kraus Virginia Junior Attack Tre Leclaire Ohio State Junior Attack Kyle Marr Hopkins Senior Attack Simon Mathias Penn Senior Attack Nick Mellen Syracuse Junior Defense Jackson Morrill Yale Junior Attack Kieran Mullins Rutgers Junior Attack Tehoka Nanticoke Albany Sophomore Attack Asher Nolting High Point Sophomore Attack Brent Noseworthy Michigan Senior Midfield Isaac Paparo Massachusetts-Amherst Senior Defense Ryland Rees Stony Brook Senior Defense Jack Rowlett Carolina Senior Defense Brad Smith Duke Senior Midfield Michael Sowers Princeton Junior Attack Patrick Spencer Loyola Senior Attack Jacob Stover Loyola Senior Goalie Johnny Surdick Army West Point Senior Defense Jeff Teat Cornell Junior Attack Ryan Terefenko Ohio State Junior Midfield Ryan Tierney Hofstra Junior Attack Jack Tigh Yale Senior Midfield Greyson Torain Navy Senior Midfield Tim Troutner Jr. High Point Senior Goalie Max Tuttle Sacred Heart Senior Midfield Cade Van Raaphorst Duke Senior Defense Ethan Walker Denver Junior Attack Alex Woodall Towson Senior Face Off

Women's Watch List

Player School Year Position Andie Aldave Notre Dame Sophomore Midfield Samantha Apuzzo Boston College Senior Attack Dempsey Arsenault Boston College Senior Midfield Erin Barry Pennsylvania Junior Midfield Zoe Belodeau Pennsylvania Sophomore Attack Julia Braig Maryland Senior Defense Savannah Buchanan Notre Dame Junior Midfield Madison Carter Penn State Senior Attack Steph Colson Gettysburg College Senior Midfield Lizzie Colson Maryland Junior Defense Olivia Conti Towson University Junior Defense Molly Dougherty James Madison Sophomore Goalie Erica Evans Maryland Senior Midfield Sam Fish Princeton Sophomore Goalie Elizabeth George Princeton Senior Attack Jen Giles Maryland Senior Midfield Hanna Haven James Madison Senior Attack Emily Hawryschuk Syracuse Junior Attack Haley Hicklen Florida Senior Goalkeeper Katie Hoeg North Carolina Junior Attack Hunter Isnardi Mercy Senior Midfield Maggie Jackson Virginia Senior Midfield Olivia Jenner Duke Senior Attack Ally Kennedy Stony Brook Junior Midfield Makenzie Kent Boston College Graduate Attack Kelly Larkin Navy Junior Attack Selena Lasota Northwestern Senior Attack Nicole Levy Syracuse Senior Attack Julia Lisella Colorado RS Junior Goalie Keri McCarthy Stony Brook Senior Midfield Elizabeth Miller Boston College Senior Defense Kerrigan Miller USC Junior Midfield Taylor Moreno North Carolina Sophomore Goalie Sammy Mueller Virginia Junior Midfield Charlotte North Duke Sophomore Attack Taryn Ohlmiller Stony Brook Junior Attack Jamie Ortega North Carolina Sophomore Attack Paige Petty Virginia Tech Sophomore Midfield Sydney Pirreca Florida Senior Midfield Hannah Powers Loyola Senior Attack Lindsey Ronbeck Florida Senior Attack Livy Rosenzweig Loyola Sophomore Attack Gabby Rosenzweig Pennsylvania Junior Attack Caroline Sdanowich James Madison Senior Defense Kyla Sears Princeton Sophomore Attack Caroline Steele Maryland Senior Attack Miranda Stinson Colorado Senior Attack Megan Taylor Maryland Senior Goalie Cara Trombetta Florida Junior Defense Taylor VanThof Loyola Senior Midfield

Players not named to the initial lists have several opportunities to play their way into a spot as the season progresses. Watch list additions, if applicable, will be announced on March 21 and April 4. On April 25, the field will be narrowed to 25 men’s and 25 women’s nominees. Nominees can be players on the watch lists or players not on the watch lists, effectively allowing for a third round of additions.

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced on May 9 and invited to the 19th annual Tewaaraton Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 30.

