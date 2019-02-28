College lacrosse: 2019 Tewaaraton Award announces men's and women's watch lists

NEW YORK, NY — The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the 2019 Tewaaraton Award men’s and women’s watch lists. The lists include the top players across all three divisions of NCAA lacrosse and highlight the early contenders for the 2019 Tewaaraton Award.
Among the 2019 watch list returnees are 2018 Tewaaraton winner Samantha Apuzzo (Boston College) and 2017 and 2018 Tewaaraton finalist Pat Spencer (Loyola).
RANKINGS: Men's Top 25 | Women's Top 25
“With our 2018 winner Sam Apuzzo back and two-time finalist Pat Spencer also returning, we’re excited to have such talented players on our initial 2019 watch lists,” said Jeff Harvey, chairman of The Tewaaraton Foundation. “There is a lot of lacrosse still to be played, and it’s going to be a fun season watching these elite players compete on the field. The game continues to grow, and our committees have to evaluate more and more players every season.”
The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees are made up of premier collegiate coaches and are appointed annually by The Tewaaraton Foundation.
The 50 men’s and 50 women’s watch list candidates, with school, year and position noted:
|Player
|Team
|Year
|Position
|Dox Aitken
|Virginia
|Junior
|Midfield
|Grant Ament
|Penn State
|Junior
|Attack
|Gerard Arceri
|Penn State
|Junior
|Face Off
|Jared Bernhardt
|Maryland
|Junior
|Attack
|Charlie Bertrand
|Merrimack
|Junior
|Attack
|Tate Boyce
|Providence
|Senior
|Goalie
|Daniel Bucaro
|Georgetown
|Senior
|Attack
|Adam Charalambides
|Rutgers
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Attack
|Craig Chick
|Lehigh
|Senior
|Defense
|Bryan Costabile
|Notre Dame
|Junior
|Midfield
|Brendan Curry
|Syracuse
|Sophomore
|Midfield
|Chris Fake
|Yale
|Sophomore
|Defense
|Dylan Gaines
|Denver
|Senior
|Defense
|JT Giles-Harris
|Duke
|Junior
|Defense
|Brendan Gleason
|Notre Dame
|Senior
|Attack
|Zach Goodrich
|Towson
|Senior
|Midfield
|Phil Goss
|Brown
|Junior
|Goalie
|Chris Gray
|Boston University
|Sophomore
|Attack
|Teddy Hatfield
|Richmond
|Senior
|Attack
|Alex Heger
|Robert Morris
|Senior
|Goalie
|TD Ierlan
|Yale
|Junior
|Face Off
|Connor Kirst
|Villanova
|Sophomore
|Midfield
|Michael Kraus
|Virginia
|Junior
|Attack
|Tre Leclaire
|Ohio State
|Junior
|Attack
|Kyle Marr
|Hopkins
|Senior
|Attack
|Simon Mathias
|Penn
|Senior
|Attack
|Nick Mellen
|Syracuse
|Junior
|Defense
|Jackson Morrill
|Yale
|Junior
|Attack
|Kieran Mullins
|Rutgers
|Junior
|Attack
|Tehoka Nanticoke
|Albany
|Sophomore
|Attack
|Asher Nolting
|High Point
|Sophomore
|Attack
|Brent Noseworthy
|Michigan
|Senior
|Midfield
|Isaac Paparo
|Massachusetts-Amherst
|Senior
|Defense
|Ryland Rees
|Stony Brook
|Senior
|Defense
|Jack Rowlett
|Carolina
|Senior
|Defense
|Brad Smith
|Duke
|Senior
|Midfield
|Michael Sowers
|Princeton
|Junior
|Attack
|Patrick Spencer
|Loyola
|Senior
|Attack
|Jacob Stover
|Loyola
|Senior
|Goalie
|Johnny Surdick
|Army West Point
|Senior
|Defense
|Jeff Teat
|Cornell
|Junior
|Attack
|Ryan Terefenko
|Ohio State
|Junior
|Midfield
|Ryan Tierney
|Hofstra
|Junior
|Attack
|Jack Tigh
|Yale
|Senior
|Midfield
|Greyson Torain
|Navy
|Senior
|Midfield
|Tim Troutner Jr.
|High Point
|Senior
|Goalie
|Max Tuttle
|Sacred Heart
|Senior
|Midfield
|Cade Van Raaphorst
|Duke
|Senior
|Defense
|Ethan Walker
|Denver
|Junior
|Attack
|Alex Woodall
|Towson
|Senior
|Face Off
Women's Watch List
|Player
|School
|Year
|Position
|Andie Aldave
|Notre Dame
|Sophomore
|Midfield
|Samantha Apuzzo
|Boston College
|Senior
|Attack
|Dempsey Arsenault
|Boston College
|Senior
|Midfield
|Erin Barry
|Pennsylvania
|Junior
|Midfield
|Zoe Belodeau
|Pennsylvania
|Sophomore
|Attack
|Julia Braig
|Maryland
|Senior
|Defense
|Savannah Buchanan
|Notre Dame
|Junior
|Midfield
|Madison Carter
|Penn State
|Senior
|Attack
|Steph Colson
|Gettysburg College
|Senior
|Midfield
|Lizzie Colson
|Maryland
|Junior
|Defense
|Olivia Conti
|Towson University
|Junior
|Defense
|Molly Dougherty
|James Madison
|Sophomore
|Goalie
|Erica Evans
|Maryland
|Senior
|Midfield
|Sam Fish
|Princeton
|Sophomore
|Goalie
|Elizabeth George
|Princeton
|Senior
|Attack
|Jen Giles
|Maryland
|Senior
|Midfield
|Hanna Haven
|James Madison
|Senior
|Attack
|Emily Hawryschuk
|Syracuse
|Junior
|Attack
|Haley Hicklen Florida
|Senior
|Goalkeeper
|Katie Hoeg
|North Carolina
|Junior
|Attack
|Hunter Isnardi
|Mercy
|Senior
|Midfield
|Maggie Jackson
|Virginia
|Senior
|Midfield
|Olivia Jenner
|Duke
|Senior
|Attack
|Ally Kennedy Stony Brook
|Junior
|Midfield
|Makenzie Kent
|Boston College
|Graduate
|Attack
|Kelly Larkin Navy
|Junior
|Attack
|Selena Lasota
|Northwestern
|Senior
|Attack
|Nicole Levy
|Syracuse
|Senior
|Attack
|Julia Lisella
|Colorado
|RS Junior
|Goalie
|Keri McCarthy
|Stony Brook
|Senior
|Midfield
|Elizabeth Miller
|Boston College
|Senior
|Defense
|Kerrigan Miller
|USC
|Junior
|Midfield
|Taylor Moreno
|North Carolina
|Sophomore
|Goalie
|Sammy Mueller
|Virginia
|Junior
|Midfield
|Charlotte North
|Duke
|Sophomore
|Attack
|Taryn Ohlmiller
|Stony Brook
|Junior
|Attack
|Jamie Ortega
|North Carolina
|Sophomore
|Attack
|Paige Petty
|Virginia Tech
|Sophomore
|Midfield
|Sydney Pirreca
|Florida
|Senior
|Midfield
|Hannah Powers
|Loyola
|Senior
|Attack
|Lindsey Ronbeck
|Florida
|Senior
|Attack
|Livy Rosenzweig
|Loyola
|Sophomore
|Attack
|Gabby Rosenzweig
|Pennsylvania
|Junior
|Attack
|Caroline Sdanowich
|James Madison
|Senior
|Defense
|Kyla Sears
|Princeton
|Sophomore
|Attack
|Caroline Steele
|Maryland
|Senior
|Attack
|Miranda Stinson
|Colorado
|Senior
|Attack
|Megan Taylor
|Maryland
|Senior
|Goalie
|Cara Trombetta
|Florida
|Junior
|Defense
|Taylor VanThof
|Loyola
|Senior
|Midfield
Players not named to the initial lists have several opportunities to play their way into a spot as the season progresses. Watch list additions, if applicable, will be announced on March 21 and April 4. On April 25, the field will be narrowed to 25 men’s and 25 women’s nominees. Nominees can be players on the watch lists or players not on the watch lists, effectively allowing for a third round of additions.
Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced on May 9 and invited to the 19th annual Tewaaraton Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 30.
For more information on the Tewaaraton Foundation or to attend this exciting event, visit tewaaraton.com. Like and follow The Tewaaraton Foundation at facebook.com/tewaaraton, twitter.com/tewaaraton and instagram.com/tewaaraton.
About The Tewaaraton Foundation
Founded at the University Club of Washington, DC and first presented in 2001, the Tewaaraton Award is recognized as the preeminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. Endorsed by the Mohawk Nation Council of Elders and U.S. Lacrosse, the Tewaaraton Award symbolizes lacrosse’s centuries-old roots in Native American heritage. The Tewaaraton Foundation ensures the integrity and advances the mission of this award. Each year, the Tewaaraton Award celebrates one of the six tribal nations of the Iroquois Confederacy – the Mohawk, Cayuga, Oneida, Onondaga, Seneca and Tuscarora – and presents two scholarships to students of Native American descent. To learn more about The Tewaaraton Foundation, please visit www.tewaaraton.com.