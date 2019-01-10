Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation | January 11, 2019

Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation announces 2019 nominees

Minneapolis, Minn. — The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation today announced 17 nominees for the 2019 Hockey Humanitarian Award. The award is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.

The following are this year’s nominees:

Name Cl.  Pos. School Hometown
Cam Beecy Sr.  D Norwich  Stowe, Vermont
Devin Brosseau Jr. F Clarkson Saint-Lambert, Quebec
Jake Bunz Sr.  D Wisconsin Middleton, Wis.
Cal Burke Jr.  F Notre Dame Boxborough, Mass.
Stevie DeForge Sr. F Babson Norwood, Mass.
Vincent Desharnais Sr.  D Providnece Laval, Quebec
Ian Edmondson Sr. D Canisius Toronto, Ontario
Jessie Eldridge Sr. F Colgate Barrie, Ontario
Ryan Galt Sr.  F Nebraska-Omaha Omaha, Neb.
Nick Kossoff Sr.  G Lake Superior State West Des Moines, Iowa
Annie Pankowski Sr.  F Wisconsin Laguna Hills, Calif.
Tommy Parran Sr. D Ohio State Shaker Heights, Ohio
Jacyn Reeves Sr.  F Ohio State Holmen, Wis.
Samantha Ridgewell Sr.  G Merrimack Outlook, Saskatchewan
Luke Rivera* Sr. F SUNY Fredonia Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Josh Teves Sr.  D Princeton Calgary, Alberta
James Varney Jr. F Stonehill Smithfield, Maine

* Repeat Nominee

Finalists for the 2019 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be announced in February. The 2019 recipient will be honored in a ceremony on Friday, April 12th as part of the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four weekend in Buffalo, N.Y.

The group of nominees includes 14 seniors and three juniors, along with 13 male (9 Div. I) and four female candidates. The list includes nine forwards, six defenseman and two goaltenders.