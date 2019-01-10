Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation announces 2019 nominees

Minneapolis, Minn. — The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation today announced 17 nominees for the 2019 Hockey Humanitarian Award. The award is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.
The following are this year’s nominees:
|Name
|Cl.
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|Cam Beecy
|Sr.
|D
|Norwich
|Stowe, Vermont
|Devin Brosseau
|Jr.
|F
|Clarkson
|Saint-Lambert, Quebec
|Jake Bunz
|Sr.
|D
|Wisconsin
|Middleton, Wis.
|Cal Burke
|Jr.
|F
|Notre Dame
|Boxborough, Mass.
|Stevie DeForge
|Sr.
|F
|Babson
|Norwood, Mass.
|Vincent Desharnais
|Sr.
|D
|Providnece
|Laval, Quebec
|Ian Edmondson
|Sr.
|D
|Canisius
|Toronto, Ontario
|Jessie Eldridge
|Sr.
|F
|Colgate
|Barrie, Ontario
|Ryan Galt
|Sr.
|F
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Omaha, Neb.
|Nick Kossoff
|Sr.
|G
|Lake Superior State
|West Des Moines, Iowa
|Annie Pankowski
|Sr.
|F
|Wisconsin
|Laguna Hills, Calif.
|Tommy Parran
|Sr.
|D
|Ohio State
|Shaker Heights, Ohio
|Jacyn Reeves
|Sr.
|F
|Ohio State
|Holmen, Wis.
|Samantha Ridgewell
|Sr.
|G
|Merrimack
|Outlook, Saskatchewan
|Luke Rivera*
|Sr.
|F
|SUNY Fredonia
|Pacific Palisades, Calif.
|Josh Teves
|Sr.
|D
|Princeton
|Calgary, Alberta
|James Varney
|Jr.
|F
|Stonehill
|Smithfield, Maine
* Repeat Nominee
Finalists for the 2019 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be announced in February. The 2019 recipient will be honored in a ceremony on Friday, April 12th as part of the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four weekend in Buffalo, N.Y.
The group of nominees includes 14 seniors and three juniors, along with 13 male (9 Div. I) and four female candidates. The list includes nine forwards, six defenseman and two goaltenders.