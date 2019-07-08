TRENDING:

Ben Bokun | NCAA.com | July 9, 2019

Where U.S. Open winners played golf in college

koepka at Florida State

From Lawson Little in 1940 to Tiger Woods' latest title in 2008, Stanford has collected a combined five championships in the U.S. Open, the most from a college's former golfers. 

But some schools don't have to cover much distance to catch up. 

Here is a full list of the NCAA-affiliated programs each U.S. Open victor attended before etching their names in the PGA history books. 

Year(s) won — golfer, school

2019 — Gary Woodland, Kansas

2017, 2018 — Brooks Koepka, Florida State

2016 — Dustin Johnson, Coastal Carolina

Dustin Johnson the greatest Chanticleer?

2015 — Jordan Spieth, Texas

A look back at Jordan Spieth's Texas success

2012 — Webb Simpson, Wake Forest

2010 — Graeme McDowell, University of Alabama at Birmingham

2009 — Lucas Glover, Clemson

2000, 2002, 2008 — Tiger Woods, Stanford

Take a look back at Tiger Woods' success at Stanford

2003 — Jim Furyk, Arizona

1991, 1999 — Payne Stewart, Southern Methodist

1993, 1998 — Lee Janzen, Florida Southern College

1996 — Steve Jones, Colorado

1995 — Corey Pavin, UCLA

1992 — Tom Kite, Texas

1974, 1979, 1990 — Hale Irwin, Colorado

1988, 1989 — Curtis Strange, Wake Forest

1987 — Scott Simpson, University of Southern California

1986 — Raymond Floyd, North Carolina

1978, 1985 — Andy North, Florida

1984 — Fuzzy Zoeller, Houston

1983 — Larry Nelson, Kennesaw State (Kennesaw Junior College)

1982 — Tom Watson, Stanford

1962, 1967, 1972, 1980 — Jack Nicklaus, Ohio State

1977 — Hubert Green, Florida State

1976 — Jerry Pate, Alabama

1975 — Lou Graham, Memphis

1973 — Johnny Miller, BYU

1969 — Orville Moody, Oklahoma

1959, 1966 — Billy Casper, Notre Dame

1964 — Ken Venturi, San Jose State

1961 — Gene Littler, San Diego State

1960 — Arnold Palmer, Wake Forest

Arnold Palmer poses with his coach and teammate at Wake Forest. Arnold Palmer (left) squares up to putt with his coach Johnny Johnston (middle) and friend Buddy Worsham (right) by his side.

1949, 1956,  — Cary Middlecoff, Mississippi

1940 — Lawson Little, Stanford

1935 — Sam Parks Jr., Pittsburgh

1923, 1926, 1929, 1930 — Bobby Jones, Georgia Tech

