Where U.S. Open winners played golf in college

From Lawson Little in 1940 to Tiger Woods' latest title in 2008, Stanford has collected a combined five championships in the U.S. Open, the most from a college's former golfers.
But some schools don't have to cover much distance to catch up.
Here is a full list of the NCAA-affiliated programs each U.S. Open victor attended before etching their names in the PGA history books.
Year(s) won — golfer, school
2019 — Gary Woodland, Kansas
2017, 2018 — Brooks Koepka, Florida State
2016 — Dustin Johnson, Coastal Carolina
2015 — Jordan Spieth, Texas
2012 — Webb Simpson, Wake Forest
2010 — Graeme McDowell, University of Alabama at Birmingham
2009 — Lucas Glover, Clemson
2000, 2002, 2008 — Tiger Woods, Stanford
2003 — Jim Furyk, Arizona
1991, 1999 — Payne Stewart, Southern Methodist
1993, 1998 — Lee Janzen, Florida Southern College
1996 — Steve Jones, Colorado
1995 — Corey Pavin, UCLA
1992 — Tom Kite, Texas
1974, 1979, 1990 — Hale Irwin, Colorado
1988, 1989 — Curtis Strange, Wake Forest
1987 — Scott Simpson, University of Southern California
1986 — Raymond Floyd, North Carolina
1978, 1985 — Andy North, Florida
1984 — Fuzzy Zoeller, Houston
1983 — Larry Nelson, Kennesaw State (Kennesaw Junior College)
1982 — Tom Watson, Stanford
1962, 1967, 1972, 1980 — Jack Nicklaus, Ohio State
1977 — Hubert Green, Florida State
1976 — Jerry Pate, Alabama
1975 — Lou Graham, Memphis
1973 — Johnny Miller, BYU
1969 — Orville Moody, Oklahoma
1959, 1966 — Billy Casper, Notre Dame
1964 — Ken Venturi, San Jose State
1961 — Gene Littler, San Diego State
1960 — Arnold Palmer, Wake Forest
1949, 1956, — Cary Middlecoff, Mississippi
1940 — Lawson Little, Stanford
1935 — Sam Parks Jr., Pittsburgh
1923, 1926, 1929, 1930 — Bobby Jones, Georgia Tech