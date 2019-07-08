Where U.S. Open winners played golf in college

From Lawson Little in 1940 to Tiger Woods' latest title in 2008, Stanford has collected a combined five championships in the U.S. Open, the most from a college's former golfers.

But some schools don't have to cover much distance to catch up.

Here is a full list of the NCAA-affiliated programs each U.S. Open victor attended before etching their names in the PGA history books.

Year(s) won — golfer, school

2019 — Gary Woodland, Kansas

2017, 2018 — Brooks Koepka, Florida State

2016 — Dustin Johnson, Coastal Carolina

2015 — Jordan Spieth, Texas

2012 — Webb Simpson, Wake Forest

2010 — Graeme McDowell, University of Alabama at Birmingham

2009 — Lucas Glover, Clemson

2000, 2002, 2008 — Tiger Woods, Stanford

2003 — Jim Furyk, Arizona

1991, 1999 — Payne Stewart, Southern Methodist

1993, 1998 — Lee Janzen, Florida Southern College

1996 — Steve Jones, Colorado

1995 — Corey Pavin, UCLA

1992 — Tom Kite, Texas

1974, 1979, 1990 — Hale Irwin, Colorado

1988, 1989 — Curtis Strange, Wake Forest

1987 — Scott Simpson, University of Southern California

1986 — Raymond Floyd, North Carolina

1978, 1985 — Andy North, Florida

1984 — Fuzzy Zoeller, Houston

1983 — Larry Nelson, Kennesaw State (Kennesaw Junior College)

1982 — Tom Watson, Stanford

1962, 1967, 1972, 1980 — Jack Nicklaus, Ohio State

1977 — Hubert Green, Florida State

1976 — Jerry Pate, Alabama

1975 — Lou Graham, Memphis

1973 — Johnny Miller, BYU

1969 — Orville Moody, Oklahoma

1959, 1966 — Billy Casper, Notre Dame

1964 — Ken Venturi, San Jose State

1961 — Gene Littler, San Diego State

1960 — Arnold Palmer, Wake Forest

Arnold Palmer (left) squares up to putt with his coach Johnny Johnston (middle) and friend Buddy Worsham (right) by his side.

1949, 1956, — Cary Middlecoff, Mississippi

1940 — Lawson Little, Stanford

1935 — Sam Parks Jr., Pittsburgh

1923, 1926, 1929, 1930 — Bobby Jones, Georgia Tech