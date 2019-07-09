Where British Open winners played in college

Stanford flourishes in the United Kingdom with its former golfers producing eight total British Open titles, three more than any other school. But other colleges have found more recent success in the sport's oldest tournament.

Here is a full list of the NCAA-affiliated schools each winner of The Open Championship attended.

Year(s) won — golfer, school

2017 — Jordan Spieth, Texas

A look back at Jordan Spieth's Texas success

2015 — Zach Johnson, Drake

2013 — Phil Mickelson, Arizona State

Mickelson shined as a Sun Devil

2011 — Darren Clarke, Wake Forest

2009 — Stewart Cink, Georgia Tech

2000, 2005, 2006 — Tiger Woods, Stanford

Take a look back at Tiger Woods' success at Stanford

2004 — Todd Hamilton, Oklahoma

2003 — Ben Curtis, Kent State

2001 — David Duval, Georgia Tech

1998 — Mark O'Meara, Long Beach State

1997 — Justin Leonard, Texas

1996 — Tom Lehman, Minnesota

1995 — John Daly, Arkansas

1989 — Mark Calcavecchia, Florida

1975, 1977, 1980, 1982 1983 — Tom Watson, Stanford

1981 — Bill Rogers, Houston

1966, 1970, 1978 — Jack Nicklaus, Ohio State

1976 — Johnny Miller, BYU

1973 — Tom Weiskopf, Ohio State

1961, 1962 — Arnold Palmer, Wake Forest

1926, 1927, 1930 — Bobby Jones, Georgia Tech