Where British Open winners played in college

Stanford flourishes in the United Kingdom with its former golfers producing eight total British Open titles, three more than any other school. But other colleges have found more recent success in the sport's oldest tournament.
Here is a full list of the NCAA-affiliated schools each winner of The Open Championship attended.
Year(s) won — golfer, school
2017 — Jordan Spieth, Texas
2015 — Zach Johnson, Drake
2013 — Phil Mickelson, Arizona State
2011 — Darren Clarke, Wake Forest
2009 — Stewart Cink, Georgia Tech
2000, 2005, 2006 — Tiger Woods, Stanford
2004 — Todd Hamilton, Oklahoma
2003 — Ben Curtis, Kent State
2001 — David Duval, Georgia Tech
1998 — Mark O'Meara, Long Beach State
1997 — Justin Leonard, Texas
1996 — Tom Lehman, Minnesota
1995 — John Daly, Arkansas
1989 — Mark Calcavecchia, Florida
1975, 1977, 1980, 1982 1983 — Tom Watson, Stanford
1981 — Bill Rogers, Houston
1966, 1970, 1978 — Jack Nicklaus, Ohio State
1976 — Johnny Miller, BYU
1973 — Tom Weiskopf, Ohio State
1961, 1962 — Arnold Palmer, Wake Forest
1926, 1927, 1930 — Bobby Jones, Georgia Tech