Where PGA Championship winners played college golf

Though Ohio State and Stanford's former stars dominate with five total wins each in the PGA Championship, the tournament's winners still come from a spectrum of distinct colleges.
From Division I to Division III, here is a full list of the NCAA-affiliated schools each champion in the stroke-play era attended.
Year(s) won — golfer, school
2018, 2019 — Brooks Koepka, Florida State
2017 — Justin Thomas, Alabama
2016 — Jimmy Walker, Baylor
2013 — Jason Dufner, Auburn
2011 — Keegan Bradley, St. John's
1999, 2000, 2006, 2007 — Tiger Woods, Stanford
2005 — Phil Mickelson, Arizona State
2003 — Shaun Micheel, Indiana
2002 — Rich Beem, New Mexico State
2001 — David Toms, LSU
1997 — Davis Love III, North Carolina
1996 — Mark Brooks, Texas
1995 — Steve Elkington, Houston
1993 — Paul Azinger, Florida State
1991 — John Daly, Arkansas
1989 — Payne Stewart, Southern Methodist
1988 — Jeff Sluman, Florida State
1986 — Bob Tway, Oklahoma State
1985 — Hubert Green, Florida State
1983 — Hal Sutton, Centenary College
1969, 1982 — Raymond Floyd, North Carolina
1963, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1980 — Jack Nicklaus, Ohio State
1978 — John Mahaffey, Houston
1977 — Lanny Wadkins, Wake Forest
1970, 1976 — Dave Stockton, University of Southern California
1968 — Julius Boros, University of Bridgeport (Junior College of Connecticut)
1967 — Don January, North Texas
1966 — Al Geiberger, University of Southern California
1965 — Dave Marr, Rice, Houston
1964 — Bobby Nichols, Texas A&M
1960 — Jay Hebert, LSU
1959 — Bob Rosburg, Stanford
1958 — Dow Finsterwald, Ohio
1957 — Lionel Hebert, LSU