Where PGA Championship winners played college golf

Though Ohio State and Stanford's former stars dominate with five total wins each in the PGA Championship, the tournament's winners still come from a spectrum of distinct colleges.

From Division I to Division III, here is a full list of the NCAA-affiliated schools each champion in the stroke-play era attended.

Year(s) won — golfer, school

2018, 2019 — Brooks Koepka, Florida State

2017 — Justin Thomas, Alabama

Alabama alum Justin Thomas, 2017 PGA Champion

2016 — Jimmy Walker, Baylor

2013 — Jason Dufner, Auburn

2011 — Keegan Bradley, St. John's

1999, 2000, 2006, 2007 — Tiger Woods, Stanford

Take a look back at Tiger Woods' success at Stanford

2005 — Phil Mickelson, Arizona State

Mickelson shined as a Sun Devil

2003 — Shaun Micheel, Indiana

2002 — Rich Beem, New Mexico State

2001 — David Toms, LSU

1997 — Davis Love III, North Carolina

1996 — Mark Brooks, Texas

1995 — Steve Elkington, Houston

1993 — Paul Azinger, Florida State

1991 — John Daly, Arkansas

1989 — Payne Stewart, Southern Methodist

1988 — Jeff Sluman, Florida State

1986 — Bob Tway, Oklahoma State

1985 — Hubert Green, Florida State

1983 — Hal Sutton, Centenary College

1969, 1982 — Raymond Floyd, North Carolina

1963, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1980 — Jack Nicklaus, Ohio State

1978 — John Mahaffey, Houston

1977 — Lanny Wadkins, Wake Forest

1970, 1976 — Dave Stockton, University of Southern California

1968 — Julius Boros, University of Bridgeport (Junior College of Connecticut)

1967 — Don January, North Texas

1966 — Al Geiberger, University of Southern California

1965 — Dave Marr, Rice, Houston

1964 — Bobby Nichols, Texas A&M

1960 — Jay Hebert, LSU

1959 — Bob Rosburg, Stanford

1958 — Dow Finsterwald, Ohio

1957 — Lionel Hebert, LSU