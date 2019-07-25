TRENDING:

Softball: Changes to pitching procedures approved

10 best places to watch volleyball, according to the fans

The best QBs in the FCS

Daniel Wilco | NCAA.com | July 26, 2019

The 16 schools with the best combination of football and basketball programs

Andy Katz predicts how these 12 head coaches could impact their new programs

In the offseason of both college basketball and college football, we've decided to take a look at which schools perform the best on both the hardcourt and the gridiron.

MORE CFB: College football's 9 winningest teams

Before we jump in to the list, we’ll explain our methodology, which was very straightforward. This is not an opinion piece, nor is this aimed at being a definitive ranking of the best current schools in both sports. We didn’t take championships, or quality of opponents, or win margin into account.

MORE CBB: College basketball's 9 winningest teams

Instead, we looked at the leaderboards for historical overall win percentage in both sports, to see which teams have seen sustained success over the history of their programs. Only 16 teams appeared in both of those list including some we expected, and others that were complete surprises. 

Here they are:

(We compiled this list from the official NCAA record books, which can be found here and here. Teams also had to have played a minimum of 25 years of Division I competition in both sports.)

16. BYU

BYU

Basketball winning percentage: .626 (1810-1082)
Basketball rank: 27

Football winning percentage: .575 (575-421-26)
Football rank: 40

15. Washington

Washington

Basketball winning percentage: .600 (1765-1175)
Basketball rank: 45

Football winning percentage: .616 (735-449-50)
Football rank: 20

14. Michigan State

Michigan State

Basketball winning percentage: .610 (1689-1081)
Basketball rank: 39

Football winning percentage: .600 (701-459-44)
Football rank: 25

13. Arizona

Arizona

Basketball winning percentage: .659 (1796-931-1)
Basketball rank: 9

Football winning percentage: .567 (613-465-33)
Football rank: 50

12. West Virginia

West Virginia

Basketball winning percentage: .619 (1756-1079)
Basketball rank: 30

Football winning percentage: .598 (750-497-45)
Football rank: 26

T9. Tennessee

Tennessee

Basketball winning percentage: .609 (1625-1045-2)
Basketball rank: 42

Football winning percentage: .675 (838-390-53)
Football rank: 12

T9. Syracuse

Syracuse

Basketball winning percentage: .678 (1884-894)
Basketball rank: 7

Football winning percentage: .568 (719-540-49)
Football rank: 47

T9. Arkansas

Arkansas

Basketball winning percentage: .640 (1670-939)
Basketball rank: 19

Football winning percentage: .584 (715-504-40)
Football rank: 35

8. Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Basketball winning percentage: .608 (1654-1067)
Basketball rank: 43

Football winning percentage: .724 (896-325-53)
Football rank: 6

7. Utah

Utah

Basketball winning percentage: .645 (1802-990)
Basketball rank: 14

Football winning percentage: .591 (677-464-31)
Football rank: 30

6. Ohio State

Ohio State

Basketball winning percentage: .610 (1670-1068)
Basketball rank: 40

Football winning percentage: .727 (911-325-53)
Football rank: 2

T4. Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky

Basketball winning percentage: .661 (1775-912)
Basketball rank: 8

Football winning percentage: .587 (575-400-30)
Football rank: 32

T4. Alabama

Alabama

Basketball winning percentage: .617 (1657-1030-1)
Basketball rank: 35

Football winning percentage: .726 (905-329-43)
Football rank: 5

3. UCLA

UCLA

Basketball winning percentage: .691 (1870-836)
Basketball rank: 6

Football winning percentage: .587 (605-421-37)
Football rank: 33

2. Texas

Texas

Basketball winning percentage: .623 (1769-1069)
Basketball rank: 28

Football winning percentage: .705 (908-370-33)
Football rank: 7

1. Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Basketball winning percentage: .649 (1866-1009-1)
Basketball rank: 12

Football winning percentage: .727 (897-324-42)
Football rank: 3

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships