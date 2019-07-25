The 16 schools with the best combination of football and basketball programs

In the offseason of both college basketball and college football, we've decided to take a look at which schools perform the best on both the hardcourt and the gridiron.

Before we jump in to the list, we’ll explain our methodology, which was very straightforward. This is not an opinion piece, nor is this aimed at being a definitive ranking of the best current schools in both sports. We didn’t take championships, or quality of opponents, or win margin into account.

Instead, we looked at the leaderboards for historical overall win percentage in both sports, to see which teams have seen sustained success over the history of their programs. Only 16 teams appeared in both of those list including some we expected, and others that were complete surprises.

Here they are:

(We compiled this list from the official NCAA record books, which can be found here and here. Teams also had to have played a minimum of 25 years of Division I competition in both sports.)

16. BYU

Basketball winning percentage: .626 (1810-1082)

Basketball rank: 27

Football winning percentage: .575 (575-421-26)

Football rank: 40

15. Washington

Basketball winning percentage: .600 (1765-1175)

Basketball rank: 45

Football winning percentage: .616 (735-449-50)

Football rank: 20

14. Michigan State

Basketball winning percentage: .610 (1689-1081)

Basketball rank: 39

Football winning percentage: .600 (701-459-44)

Football rank: 25

13. Arizona

Basketball winning percentage: .659 (1796-931-1)

Basketball rank: 9

Football winning percentage: .567 (613-465-33)

Football rank: 50

12. West Virginia

Basketball winning percentage: .619 (1756-1079)

Basketball rank: 30

Football winning percentage: .598 (750-497-45)

Football rank: 26

T9. Tennessee

Basketball winning percentage: .609 (1625-1045-2)

Basketball rank: 42

Football winning percentage: .675 (838-390-53)

Football rank: 12

T9. Syracuse

Basketball winning percentage: .678 (1884-894)

Basketball rank: 7

Football winning percentage: .568 (719-540-49)

Football rank: 47

T9. Arkansas

Basketball winning percentage: .640 (1670-939)

Basketball rank: 19

Football winning percentage: .584 (715-504-40)

Football rank: 35

8. Oklahoma

Basketball winning percentage: .608 (1654-1067)

Basketball rank: 43

Football winning percentage: .724 (896-325-53)

Football rank: 6

7. Utah

Basketball winning percentage: .645 (1802-990)

Basketball rank: 14

Football winning percentage: .591 (677-464-31)

Football rank: 30

6. Ohio State

Basketball winning percentage: .610 (1670-1068)

Basketball rank: 40

Football winning percentage: .727 (911-325-53)

Football rank: 2

T4. Western Kentucky

Basketball winning percentage: .661 (1775-912)

Basketball rank: 8

Football winning percentage: .587 (575-400-30)

Football rank: 32

T4. Alabama

Basketball winning percentage: .617 (1657-1030-1)

Basketball rank: 35

Football winning percentage: .726 (905-329-43)

Football rank: 5

3. UCLA

Basketball winning percentage: .691 (1870-836)

Basketball rank: 6

Football winning percentage: .587 (605-421-37)

Football rank: 33

2. Texas

Basketball winning percentage: .623 (1769-1069)

Basketball rank: 28

Football winning percentage: .705 (908-370-33)

Football rank: 7

1. Notre Dame

Basketball winning percentage: .649 (1866-1009-1)

Basketball rank: 12

Football winning percentage: .727 (897-324-42)

Football rank: 3