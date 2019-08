MAC Hermann Trophy Watch Lists Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club announced today the 2019 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch Lists.

The MAC Hermann Trophy, presented by World Wide Technology, is the most prestigious individual award in college soccer and is presented annually to the most outstanding male and female players of the year. This year’s winners will be announced in early January at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Six semifinalists from a year ago lead a group of 36 players on the men’s watch list. The returning semifinalists are Michigan State senior Giuseppe Barone, Stanford senior Tanner Beason, Michigan senior Jack Hallahan, UCF senior Cal Jennings, Wake Forest senior Bruno Lapa and Duke senior Daniele Proch. Sixteen of the 36 players on the watch list were United Soccer Coaches All-Americans last year.

We lead the nation with four on the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List!https://t.co/o55txhYqIa#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/bxSaDO9G4Z — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 1, 2019

A total of 61 players are included on the Women’s Watch List, headlined by 2018 Hermann Trophy Winner Catarino Macario of Stanford. Macario will be a junior this season. 2017 finalist Jessie Fleming of UCLA and five semifinalists from 2018 are also on the watch list; Penn State junior Samantha Coffey, Santa Clara senior Kelcie Hedge, Penn State senior Kaleigh Riehl, North Carolina junior Alessia Russo, UCLA junior Ashley Sanchez, and Texas A&M senior Ally Watt. Twenty-nine of the players on the list were All-Americans a season ago.

The MAC Hermann Trophy Watch Lists are compiled by members of the United Soccer Coaches Men’s and Women’s NCAA Division I All-America Committees. Fifteen semifinalists will be named for both the men’s and women’s MAC Hermann Trophy near the end of the college season based on voting by NCAA Division I coaches and from those candidates, three finalists will ultimately be placed on the ballot for the coveted award.

For more information about the MAC Hermann Trophy, including a list of past winners, visit MACHermannTrophy.org.

2019 Men’s MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List

Name Class Pos. School Hometown Giuseppe Barone* Sr. M Michigan State Grandville, Mich. Josh Bauer Jr. D New Hampshire Bedford, N.H. Tanner Beason* Sr. D Stanford Winston-Salem, N.C. Jon Bell Sr. D UMBC Silver Spring, Md. Blake Bodily Jr. M Washington Eagle, Idaho Antonio Colacci Sr. M New Hampshire Bradenton, Fla. Jack Doherty Sr. F New Hampshire Meriden, N.H. Kyle Edwards Sr. F UT Rio Grande Valley St. Vincent & The Grenadines David Egbo Jr. F Akron Enugu, Nigeria Kalil ElMedkhar Jr. M Kentucky Middletown, Del. Emil Elveroth Jr. F Louisville Halmstad, Sweden Anders Engebretsen Sr. F Saint Mary’s Oslo, Norway Enrique Facusse Jr. K Kentucky Tegucigalpa, Honduras Manuel Ferriol Sr. M James Madison Valencia, Spain Phil Goodrum Sr. F UNCW Charlotte, N.C. Jack Hallahan* Sr. F Michigan Redditch, England Cal Jennings* Sr. F UCF Roswell, Ga. Bruno Lapa* Sr. M Wake Forest Curitiba, Brazil David Loera Jr. M North Carolina State Orlando, Fla. Aime Mabika Jr. D Kentucky Lexington, Ky. Jack Maher So. D Indiana Caseyville, Ill. Zac McGraw Sr. D Army West Point Torrance, Calif. Dylan Nealis Sr. D Georgetown Massapequa, N.Y. Patrick Nielsen Jr. D Michigan State Copenhagen, Denmark Joergen Oland Sr. D Fordham Drammen, Norway Rey Ortiz Sr. M Portland Acapulco, Mexico Louis Perez Jr. M UCF Villennes Sur Seine, France Jesus Perez Sr. M UIC Waukegan, Ill. Mauricio Pineda Sr. M North Carolina Bolingbrook, Ill. Remi Prieur Sr. K Saint Mary’s San Ramon, Calif. Daniele Proch* Sr. F Duke Riva Del Garda, Italy Jake Rudel Sr. F Saint Mary’s Fort Collins, Colo. Brian Saramago Sr. F Loyola Maryland New Hyde Park, N.Y. Barry Sharifi Sr. M Loyola Maryland Jericho, N.Y. Jakub Svehlik Sr. M Saint Mary’s Ostrava, Czech Republic Eamon Whelan Sr. F Quinnipiac New Fairfield, Conn.



2019 Women’s MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List