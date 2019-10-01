Cross country rankings: Oregon joins men's top 10, women's poll endures shake-up

Just in time for one of the most important meets of the season — the Joe Piane Invitational — Week 3's USTFCCCA poll highlights a few top-10 teams who might be in jeopardy of losing their spots.

But before we get carried away with this weekend's races, let's look back at the performances of Week 2, and how the product of those events on for the men's and women's cross country are viewed in Week 3's USTFCCCA poll.

The men's top 6 stays intact

Two of the top 10 teams were idle in Week 2, which explains a lack of change. The two that did perform, however, had near opposite results in Saturday's Bill Dellinger Invitational hosted by Oregon. BYU men placed second with Conner Mantz (first) and Jacob Heslington (eighth) finishing in the top 10, so the Cougars sustained their No. 2 ranking.

Conner Mantz has been named National Athlete of the Week for his incredible performance this past Saturday at the Bill Dellinger Invitational! 🎉🙌🏆🥇 https://t.co/YMlgnoflXF — BYU Track and Field (@BYUTFXC) September 30, 2019

Portland, on the other hand, visited Oregon ranked No. 7 and left with a fifth-place finish. It seems like the Pilots' performance was underwhelming to the voters as reflected in their No. 11 ranking — a drop of four places.

In turn, Oregon now holds the No. 7 spot that Portland once had. The Ducks' home-field advantage during the Dellinger Invitational helped their first-place finish, in which they had three men place inside the top 10.

Other notable jumps include Virginia's climb from No. 22 to No. 17 and UCLA's from No. 24 to No. 20. In addition, Boise State and Alabama entered back into the top 30.

Check out the full men's rankings below:

RANK TEAM POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Northern Arizona (10) 329 1 2 BYU 302 2 3 Washington 292 3 4 Colorado 289 4 5 Iowa State 285 5 6 Stanford (1) 281 6 7 Oregon 276 11 8 Oklahoma State 237 8 9 Notre Dame 225 9 10 Wisconsin 222 10 11 Portland 221 7 12 Syracuse 199 12 13 Colorado State 166 14 14 Ole Miss 163 15 15 NC State 155 13 16 Michigan 151 16 17 Virginia 150 22 18 Wyoming 138 17 19 Indiana 124 18 20 UCLA 122 24 21 Purdue 108 19 22 Middle Tennessee 107 21 23 Iona 105 20 24 Princeton 88 23 25 Arkansas 76 25 26 Eastern Kentucky 53 28 27 Tulsa 52 26 28 Boise State 48 NR T-29 Alabama 23 NR T-29 Villanova 23 29

Surprises trickle into the women's top 10

The top 10 has been shaken up in Week 3's women's cross country poll after four of the 10 schools participated in invitationals on Saturday. But two idle teams surprisingly now share a ranking. New Mexico and Arkansas are tied at No. 2. This is the Razorbacks highest placement since 2013.

BYU moved from No. 6 to No. 4 after placing first in the Dellinger Invitational where three Cougars finished in the top 4.

This weekend @BYUTFXC’s Whittni Orton led the Cougars to victory at the Bill Dellinger Invitational.



With Whittni taking the individual title, the Cougars Top 5 finished 1-2-4-11-17 for 3️⃣5️⃣ points.pic.twitter.com/WW1ub8WkvE — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) October 1, 2019

Wisconsin and Michigan State moved up one spot to No. 9 and No. 10, respectively. The Badgers placed third in the Loyola Lakefront Invitational, while the Trojans finished ninth in the Big Ten Preview.

No. 15 Syracuse, No. 16 Iowa State and No. 17 Florida State each moved up two spots.

Newly entering the top 30 are Air Force, Illinois, Oregon State and Cal Baptist.

Check out the full women's rankings below: