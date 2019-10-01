TRENDING:

Katherine Wright | NCAA.com | October 1, 2019

Cross country rankings: Oregon joins men's top 10, women's poll endures shake-up

The top men's cross country teams to watch in 2019

Just in time for one of the most important meets of the season — the Joe Piane Invitational — Week 3's USTFCCCA poll highlights a few top-10 teams who might be in jeopardy of losing their spots.

But before we get carried away with this weekend's races, let's look back at the performances of Week 2, and how the product of those events on for the men's and women's cross country are viewed in Week 3's USTFCCCA poll.

ESSENTIALS: What you need to know for the 2019 cross country season

The men's top 6 stays intact

Two of the top 10 teams were idle in Week 2, which explains a lack of change. The two that did perform, however, had near opposite results in Saturday's Bill Dellinger Invitational hosted by Oregon. BYU men placed second with Conner Mantz (first) and Jacob Heslington (eighth) finishing in the top 10, so the Cougars sustained their No. 2 ranking.

Portland, on the other hand, visited Oregon ranked No. 7 and left with a fifth-place finish. It seems like the Pilots' performance was underwhelming to the voters as reflected in their No. 11 ranking — a drop of four places. 

In turn, Oregon now holds the No. 7 spot that Portland once had. The Ducks' home-field advantage during the Dellinger Invitational helped their first-place finish, in which they had three men place inside the top 10.

REVENGE: Which teams can challenge Northern Arizona this season

Other notable jumps include Virginia's climb from No. 22 to No. 17 and UCLA's from No. 24 to No. 20. In addition, Boise State and Alabama entered back into the top 30.

Check out the full men's rankings below:

RANK

TEAM

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Northern Arizona (10) 329 1
2 BYU 302 2
3 Washington 292 3
4 Colorado 289 4
5 Iowa State 285 5
6 Stanford (1) 281 6
7 Oregon 276 11
8 Oklahoma State 237 8
9 Notre Dame 225 9
10 Wisconsin 222 10
11 Portland 221 7
12 Syracuse 199 12
13 Colorado State 166 14
14 Ole Miss 163 15
15 NC State 155 13
16 Michigan 151 16
17 Virginia 150 22
18 Wyoming 138 17
19 Indiana 124 18
20 UCLA 122 24
21 Purdue 108 19
22 Middle Tennessee 107 21
23 Iona 105 20
24 Princeton 88 23
25 Arkansas 76 25
26 Eastern Kentucky 53 28
27 Tulsa 52 26
28 Boise State 48 NR
T-29 Alabama 23 NR
T-29 Villanova 23 29

Surprises trickle into the women's top 10

The top 10 has been shaken up in Week 3's women's cross country poll after four of the 10 schools participated in invitationals on Saturday. But two idle teams surprisingly now share a ranking. New Mexico and Arkansas are tied at No. 2. This is the Razorbacks highest placement since 2013.

BYU moved from No. 6 to No. 4 after placing first in the Dellinger Invitational where three Cougars finished in the top 4.

Wisconsin and Michigan State moved up one spot to No. 9 and No. 10, respectively. The Badgers placed third in the Loyola Lakefront Invitational, while the Trojans finished ninth in the Big Ten Preview. 

No. 15 Syracuse, No. 16 Iowa State and No. 17 Florida State each moved up two spots.

Newly entering the top 30 are Air Force, Illinois, Oregon State and Cal Baptist.

Check out the full women's rankings below:

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Colorado (7) 313 1
2 Arkansas (1) 312 3
2 New Mexico (2) 312 2
4 BYU (1) 295 6
5 Stanford 281 5
6 Washington 274 4
7 Michigan 261 7
8 NC State 249 8
9 Wisconsin 235 10
10 Michigan State 231 11
11 Boise State 219 13
12 Notre Dame 217 12
13 Oregon 202 9
14 Ole Miss 185 14
15 Syracuse 174 17
16 Iowa State 150 18
17 Florida State 120 19
18 Furman 117 15
19 Oklahoma State 115 20
20 Air Force 110 RV
21 Illinois 89 RV
22 Penn State 74 16
23 Ohio State 73 21
24 Oregon State 60 RV
25 Boston College 58 26
26 Columbia 52 24
27 Northern Arizona 51 25
27 Princeton 51 23
29 Minnesota 49 22
30 Cal Baptist 46 RV

