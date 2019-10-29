2019 Big Ten Cross Country Championship: Schedule, results, teams to watch

We are three weeks from the NCAA Cross Country Championships (Nov. 23), and two weeks from the NCAA regionals (Nov. 15-16). If poll movement is to happen before then, the Big Ten Conference Championships and the Pac-12 Conference Championships will likely be the events that change the championship picture in November, specifically because both events garner the most top-10 ranked men's and women's opponents in the country — Pac-12, 7 and Big Ten, 4.

Twelve top-30 ranked opponents — and four within the top 10 — will be participating in this year's Big Ten Conference Championships hosted by Ohio State. The Ohio State University Golf Course, rated the best collegiate facility in the nation by Golf Digest, will be the setting for the Sunday, Nov. 3 contest. The route for both men and women consists of a 2000m loop, which the men will run three times and the women twice. Start and finish will be at the driving range.

Schedule: Big Ten Conference Championships

All times in ET.

10:45 a.m . — Men's 8k

. — Men's 8k 11:45 a.m. — Women's 6k

Teams to watch: Big Ten Conference Championships

Men: Purdue, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan

The picture on the men's side isn't as competitive as the women's. But that shouldn't fool you to believe No. 9 Purdue is a lock for the Big Ten title. With a sixth-place finish at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, the Boilermakers slightly bettered No. 13 Indiana's seventh-place finish; 25 points was the difference. And no matter which teams are ranked higher than the No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers, they always carry a competitive edge, especially at the Big Ten championships where they own a conference record of 49 Big Ten championships.

No. 17 Michigan completes the top-30 Big Ten men's teams. The Wolverines season has been up and down. Out of 10 participants, they placed first in the Adidas Cross Country Challenge and tied for second at the Buckeye Preview — which was a sneak peek of Sunday's Big Ten championships. A seventh-place finish at the Joe Piane Invitational and 11th-place finish at the Nuttycombe Invitational has set them up for an interesting weekend. The Wolverines are also just two years removed from their last Big Ten title (2017).

#WolverineWorkout | Five days out from the #B1GXC Championships this Sunday, the national No. 17 Michigan men ratcheted down the pace for a final session of 400m repeats at the Radrick practice course.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5n2IakJTGS — Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) October 30, 2019

Women: Wisconsin, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Illinois, Ohio State, Indiana, Minnesota

Conferences are usually populated with schools that reside in close proximity of each other. Rivalries are easier to foster if schools are closer together, but an in-state foe makes the stakes even more pressurized. For No. 8 Michigan and No. 9 Michigan State, Sunday is not just for conference bragging rights. In-state bragging rights are also at play. Both programs participated in the Buckeye Preview and Michigan took home the gold. Michigan State had to settle for ninth. The Spartans responded with a fifth-place finish at the Nuttycombe Invitational, which featured a tougher lineup.

Though the in-state rivals are front runners, No. 7 Wisconsin holds the torch, and according to the program's immense success, as seen below, the recognition should not be taken lightly. The Badgers placed fourth at the Nuttycombe Invitational behind NC State, Stanford and Arkansas — and one spot ahead of Michigan State.

No. 18 Penn State and No. 19 Illinois round out the top 20 after finishing fourth and second, respectively, at the Buckeye Preview. And out of 36 participants, No. 21 Ohio State placed 13th, No. 23 Indiana 15th and No. 25 Minnesota 16th at the Nuttycombe Invitational.

History since 1982: Big Ten Conference Championships

The Wisconsin men's program leads the fold with the most Big Ten championships — 49 team victories and 33 individuals wins. The Badgers' 49th was earned last season, when the men scored 38 points for the victory. Michigan State and Indiana are tied for second with 14 team conference championships, followed by Michigan with 11.

Leading the championships series for the women are the Wisconsin Badgers with 13 team wins and 11 individual victories. Michigan is within one win of tying Wisconsin's record after its 12th team win last season. The Wolverines also have eight individual conference titles.