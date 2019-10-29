2019 Pac-12 Cross Country Championships: Schedule, results, teams

The Pac-12 Conference is the winningest conference in NCAA cross country history. One of this year's acclaimed programs has the opportunity to add onto the national championship win record of 29 (16 men/13 women). Before that opportunity, the 10 top-30 programs out of the Pac-12 will compete in the annual conference championship.

Seven top-10 teams are in Friday's conference race, almost double the amount participating in the second most top-10 populated event — the Big Ten Conference Championships.

No. 3 Colorado and Stanford, No. 7 Washington and No. 10 UCLA represent the top 10 on the men's side. No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Washington and No. 5 Colorado round out the top 10 for the women.

RANKINGS: See where each men's team ranks in the updated USTFCCCA poll | Women's

It's possible a few future national podium toppers will be featured in Friday's race and that one of Pac-12's elite cross country programs will win the national championship this year.

The Pac-12 championships begin at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) on Friday, Nov. 1, at Oregon's Ash Creek Preserve, the first dedicated cross country site to host the conference's championships.

Live stats and results will be posted here.

You can also watch the event on Pac-12 Network.

Schedule: Pac-12 Championships

Times listed in ET.

2 p.m. — Men's 8k

— Men's 8k 3 p.m. — Women's 6k

Teams to watch: Pac-12 Championships

Men: Colorado, Stanford, Washington, UCLA, Oregon

Four of the top-10 teams will compete on Friday. Colorado and Stanford, teams that are tied at No. 3, should show which team has the better chance at the national title. The co-favorites of the race will be joined by No. 7 Washington, a team that placed fourth in the pre-nationals and first in the John Payne/Curtis Invitational.

UCLA swooped into the mix after finishing fifth at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational with a 219 score behind Northern Arizona, Stanford, Tulsa and Iowa State. The performance was truly a breakthrough, as the Bruins rose 10 spots in the rankings to No. 10 — their best placement since 2017.

The last top-30 participant in the conference race is No. 16 Oregon. Junior Cooper Teare led the Ducks in the Nuttycombe Invitational with a 12th overall finish. He and James West have been mainstays for the Ducks all season, and their ranking is reflective of that. It'll be interesting to see how Oregon stacks up against fellow cross-country powerhouses.

MEN'S UPSET: Who can challenge 3-time defending champ Northern Arizona this season?

Women: Stanford, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Oregon

A lot happened during the pre-nationals women's race two weeks ago. Washington won over voters in its first-place victory, jumping five spots to No. 3. Who'd the Huskies leapfrog over? No. 5 Colorado, the team that finished third in pre-nationals. Can Washington replicate the same performance on Friday? It'll be a tough task with No. 2 Stanford standing in the way. The Cardinal is the favorite to win after finishing second to No. 1 Arkansas at the Nuttycombe Invitational. Fourty-five seconds was the total time difference between the two.

No. 16 Utah and No. 20 Oregon complete the top-30 slate. The Utes finished 11th in the Nuttycombe invitational and first in the Joe Piane Invitational. Just behind them are the Ducks, who finished 14th at the Nuttycombe Invitational and fourth in the Bill Dellinger Invitational.

XC ESSENTIALS: Get to know the basic and advanced terms of cross country

History since 2009: Pac-12 Championships

Stanford's men's team currently holds a two-year Pac-12 championships streak, while Oregon's men's team looks to ride its thrilling win in 2018. The Ducks silenced the three-time defending conference champs in Colorado with a score of 32.