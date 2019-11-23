2019 NCAA cross country championships: Full results, highlights, champions for all six races

Cross country history was made on Saturday, and with it came hair-raising finishes — television gold. Two programs won their first title, while historical scoring in the women's DII race left competitors in awe.

With all six 2019 NCAA men's and women's cross country champion races over and the cross country season officially commenced, let's recap the mind-blowing finishes that punctuated a phenomenal 2019 season.

DI men's and women's cross country championships

DI men

Watch the final mile of the 2019 DI Men’s Cross Country championships

BYU men won its first national title, and boy was the upset chilling. The race came down to the wire as BYU (109), Northern Arizona (163) and Colorado (164) fought for each millisecond, but it was BYU's Conner Mantz's third-place finish (30:40) that helped lead the Cougars to a historical finish.

This marks the end of the Northern Arizona dynasty, an era that spanned four years. The Lumberjacks began the race with a 23-meet win streak — they hadn't lost a varsity meet since Nov. 13, 2015 — with eyes for its fourth consecutive national title.

For the individual title, Iowa State's Edwin Kurgat (30:32.7), the Big 12 individual winner, won it all. He overtook Virginia Tech's Peter Seufer just before the 9k mark. Seufer, who led most of the race, finished fourth (30:40.1) behind Colorado's Joe Klecker (30:37.1) and Mantz.

DI women

Watch the final mile of the 2019 DI Women’s Cross Country championships

Arkansas women entered the race looking for a calendar sweep ('19 indoor, '19 outdoor, '19 cross country) after scoring a perfect 15 at the South regional. BYU didn't make it easy for the Razorbacks, but they achieved their goal and took home the DI cross country title for the first time in program history with 96 points — just six points behind the Cougars.

New Mexico's Weini Kelati won her first individual title, clocking in at 19:47.5. Wisconsin's Alicia Monson followed nearly 10 seconds behind with a 19:57.1 finish time.

Two Razorbacks finished in the top five, followed by three Cougars in the 5, 6 and 7 slot. The last time the Razorbacks finished atop the podium was in 1999.

DII men's and women's cross country championships

DII men

Led by freshman Kyle Moran, Colorado School of Mines men captured their second title in five years with 57 points. Moran finished fourth with a 29:49.9 time, and sophomore Dylan Ko (29:54.3) finished seventh to give the Orediggers a lock for gold.

Adams State finished second with 136 points, helped by Kale Adams' heroic second place finish (29:43.9).

On the individual side, what looked like Missouri Southern's Gidieon Kimutai's race to lose became exactly that. He lost in the final kilometer soon after having a 7-second lead, ultimately finishing fifth. Enter American International's freshman Ezra Mutai, who pulled away at the very end to win the individual title. He's the first male to win an individual cross country title in program history.

DII women

The Adams State women (23) absolutely dominated the field with four of the top six finishers wearing green, tying the lowest score in DII women's history — a record the Grizzlies made in 1999. Grand Valley State, the 2018 winner, finished a large distance behind with 86 points. Colorado School of Mines finished third, earning its first podium spot in program history with 134 points.

Adams State's Stephanie Cotter did not let up one bit to win the individual title with a 19:15.5 finish, which was about 25 seconds behind teammate Eilish Flanagan. Sister Roisin Flanagan crossed the line three seconds later for third place (19:39.3). Cotter previously won the conference and regional individual title, and Eilish placed second in both.

DIII men's and women's cross country championships

DIII men

Pomona-Pitzer placed first on the men's side for the first time in program history with 164 points, 18 points behind North Central — the 2018, 2017 and 2016 DIII champion. Before Saturday, the Sagehens had never finished in the top five of the national meet.

Stevenson's Patrick Watson won the individual title with a 24:13.9 finish time, about six seconds in front of Carleton's Matthew Wilkinson (24:19.6).

DIII women

Johns Hopkins (125) women denied Washington-St. Louis (138) a second consecutive title, placing 13 points ahead. Last year, the Washinton-St. Louis women prevented Johns Hopkins from a three-peat, but this season the Blue Jays retained their previous groove.

Ithica's Parley Hannah, who didn't qualify last season, ran away with the individual title (20:53.8), about 18 seconds ahead of SUNY Geneseo's Genny Corcoran (21:11.8).

Entire championships history

DI men's cross country championship history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2019 BYU Ed Eyestone 109 Northern Arizona 109 Terre Haute, IN 2018 Northern Arizona Michael Smith 83 BYU 116 Madison, Wisc. 2017 Northern Arizona Michael Smith 74 Portland 127 Louisville, Ky. 2016 Northern Arizona Eric Heins 125 Stanford 158 Terre Haute, Ind. 2015 Syracuse Chris Fox 82 Colorado 91 Louisville, Ky. 2014 Colorado Mark Wetmore 65 Stanford 98 Terre Haute, Ind. 2013 Colorado Mark Wetmore 149 Northern Arizona 169 Indiana State 2012 Oklahoma State Dave Smith 72 Wisconsin 135 Louisville, Ky. 2011 Wisconsin Mick Byrne 97 Oklahoma State 139 Indiana State 2010 Oklahoma State Dave Smith 73 Florida state 193 Indiana State 2009 Oklahoma State Dave Smith 127 Oregon 143 Indiana State 2008 Oregon Vin Lananna 93 Iona 147 Indiana State 2007 Oregon Vin Lananna 85 Iona 113 Indiana State 2006 Colorado Mark Wetmore 94 Wisconsin 142 Indiana State 2005 Wisconsin Jerry Schumacher 37 Arkansas 105 Indiana State 2004 Colorado Mark Wetmore 90 Wisconsin 94 Indiana State 2003 Stanford Andrew Gerard 24 Wisconsin 174 UNI 2002 Stanford Vin Lananna 47 Wisconsin 107 Indiana State 2001 Colorado Mark Wetmore 90 Stanford 91 Furman 2000 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 83 Colorado 94 Iowa State 1999 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 58 Wisconsin 185 Indiana 1998 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 97 Stanford 114 Kansas 1997 Stanford Vin Lananna 53 Arkansas 56 Furman 1996 Stanford Vin Lananna 46 Arkansas 74 Arizona 1995 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 100 Northern Arizona 142 Iowa State 1994 Iowa State Bill Bergan 65 Colrado 88 Arkansas 1993 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 31 BYU 153 Lehigh 1992 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 46 Wisconsin 87 Indiana 1991 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 52 Iowa State 114 Arizona 1990 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 68 Iowa State 96 Tennessee 1989 Iowa State Bill Bergan 54 Oregon 72 Navy 1988 Wisconsin Martin Smith 105 Northern Arizona 160 Iowa State 1987 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 87 Dartmouth 119 Virginia 1986 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 69 Dartmouth 141 Arizona 1985 Wisconsin Martin Smith 67 Arkansas 104 Marquette 1984 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 101 Arizona 111 Penn State 1983 *UTEP Larry Heiderbrecht 108 Wisconsin 164 Lehigh 1982 Wisconsin Dan McClimon 59 Providence 138 Indiana 1981 UTEP Ted Banks 17 Providence 109 Wichita State 1980 UTEP Ted Banks 58 Arkansas 152 Wichita State 1979 UTEP Ted Banks 86 Oregon 93 Lehigh 1978 UTEP Ted Banks 56 Oregon 72 Wisconsin 1977 Oregon Bill Dellinger 100 UTEP 105 Washington state 1976 UTEP Ted Banks 62 Oregon 117 North Texas 1975 UTEP Ted Banks 88 Washington State 92 Penn State 1974 Oregon Bill Dellinger 77 Western Kentucky 110 Indiana 1973 Oregon Bill Dellinger 89 UTEP 157 Washington state 1972 Tennessee Stan Huntsman 134 East Tennessee State 148 Houston 1971 Oregon Bill Dellinger 83 Washington State 122 Tennessee 1970 Villanova James Elliott 85 Oregon 86 William & Mary 1969 UTEP Wayne Vandenburg 74 Villanova 88 Manhattan 1968 Villanova James Elliott 78 Stanford 100 Manhattan 1967 Villanova James Elliott 91 Air Force 96 Wyoming 1966 Villanova James Elliott 79 Kansas State 155 Kansas 1965 Western Michigan George Dales 81 Northwestern 114 Kansas 1964 Western Michigan George Dales 86 Oregon 116 Michigan State 1963 San Jose State Dean Miller 53 Oregon 68 Michigan State 1962 San Jose State Dean Miller 58 Villanova 69 Michigan State 1961 Oregon State Sam Bell 68 San Jose State 82 Michigan State 1960 Houston John Morriss 54 Michigan State 80 Michigan State 1959 Michigan State Francis Dittrich 44 Houston 120 Michigan State 1958 Michigan State Francis Dittrich 79 Western Michigan 104 Michigan State 1957 Notre dame Alex Wilson 121 Michigan State 127 Michigan State 1956 Michigan State Karl Schlademan 28 Kansas 88 Michigan State 1955 Michigan State Karl Schlademan 46 Kansas 68 Michigan State 1954 Oklahoma State Ralph Higgins 61 Syracuse 118 Michigan State 1953 Kansas Bill Easton 70 Indiana 82 Michigan State 1952 Michigan State Karl Schlademan 65 Indiana 68 Michigan State 1951 Syracuse Robert Grieve 80 Kansas 118 Michigan State 1950 Penn State Charles Werner 53 Michigan State 55 Michigan State 1949 Michigan State Karl Schlademan 59 Syracuse 81 Michigan State 1948 Michigan State Karl Schlademan 41 Wisconsin 69 Michigan State 1947 Penn State Charles Werner 60 Syracuse 72 Michigan State 1946 Drake Bill Easton 42 New York University 98 Michigan State 1945 Drake Bill Easton 50 Notre Dame 65 Michigan State 1944 Drake Bill Easton 25 Notre Dame 64 Michigan State 1942 Indiana/Penn State Earle Hayes/Charles Werner 57 Michigan State 1941 Rhode Island Fred Tootell 83 Penn State 110 Michigan State 1940 Indiana Earle Hayes 65 Eastern Michigan 68 Michigan State 1939 Michigan State Lauren Brown 54 Wisconsin 57 Michigan State 1938 Indiana Earle Hayes 51 Notre Dame 61 Michigan State

DI women's cross country championship history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS SITE 2019 Arkansas Lance Harter 96 BYU 102 Terre Haute, IN 2018 Colorado Mark Wetmore 65 New Mexico 103 Madison, Wis. 2017 New Mexico Joe Franklin 90 San Francisco 105 Louisville, Ky. 2016 Oregon Robert Johnson 125 Michigan 126 Terre Haute, Ind. 2015 New Mexico Joe Franklin 49 Colorado 129 Louisville, Ky. 2014 Michigan State Walt Drenth 85 Iowa State 147 Terre Haute, Ind. 2013 Providence Ray Treacy 141 Arizona 197 Indiana State 2012 Oregon Robert Johnson 114 Providence 183 Louisville, Ky. 2011 Georgetown Chris Miltenburg 162 Washington 170 Indiana State 2010 Villanova Gina Procaccio 120 Florida State 154 Indiana State 2009 Villanova Gina Procaccio 86 Florida State 133 Indiana State 2008 Washington Greg Metcalf 79 Oregon 131 Indiana State 2007 Stanford Peter Tegen 145 Oregon 177 Indiana State 2006 Stanford Peter Tegen 195 Colorado 223 Indiana State 2005 Stanford Peter Tegen 146 Colorado 181 Indiana State 2004 Colorado Mark Wetmore 63 Duke 144 Indiana State 2003 Stanford Dena Evans 120 BYU 128 UNI 2002 BYU Patrick Shane 85 Stanford 113 Indiana State 2001 BYU Patrick Shane 62 North Carolina State 148 Furman 2000 Colorado Mark Wetmore 117 BYU 167 Iowa State 1999 BYU Patrick Shane 72 Arkansas 125 Indiana 1998 Villanova Marcus O'Sullivan 106 BYU 110 Kansas 1997 BYU Patrick Shane 100 Stanford 102 Furman 1996 Stanford Beth Alford-Sullivan 101 Villanova 106 Arizona 1995 Providence Ray Treacy 88 Colorado 123 Iowa State 1994 Villanova Marty Stern 75 Michigan 108 Arkansas 1993 Villanova Marty Stern 66 Arkansas 71 Lehigh 1992 Villanova Marty Stern 123 Arkansas 130 Indiana 1991 Villanova Marty Stern 85 Arkansas 168 Arizona 1990 Villanova Marty Stern 82 Providence 172 Tennessee 1989 Villanova Marty Stern 99 Kentucky 168 Navy 1988 Kentucky Don Weber 75 Oregon 128 Iowa State 1987 Oregon Tom Heinonen 97 North Carolina State 99 Virginia 1986 Texas Terry Crawford 62 Wisconsin 64 Arizona 1985 Wisconsin Peter Tegen 58 Iowa State 98 Marquette 1984 Wisconsin Peter Tegen 63 Stanford 89 Penn State 1983 Oregon Tom Heinonen 95 Stanford 98 Lehigh 1982 Virginia Martin Smith 48 Stanford 91 Indiana 1981 Virginia John Varasy 36 Oregon 83 Witchita State

DII men's cross country championship history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2019 Colorado Mines Chris Siemers 57 Adams State 136 Sacramento, Cal. 2018 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 89 Colorado Mines 99 Pittsburgh, Pa. 2017 Adams State Damon Martin 44 Grand Valley State 64 Louisville, Ky. 2016 Adams State Damon Martin 54 Grand Valley State 79 St. Leo, Fla. 2015 Colorado Mines Chris Seimers 100 Adams State 127 Joplin, Mo. 2014 Adams State Damon Martin 69 Grand Valley State 127 Louisville, Ky. 2013 Adams State Damon Martin 54 Grand Valley State 104 Spokan, Wash, 2012 Adams State Damon Martin 34 Colorado Mines 102 Joplin, Mo. 2011 Western State Jennifer Michel 27 Adams State 69 Spokane, Wash. 2010 Adams State Damon Martin 57 Western State 102 Bellarmine 2009 Adams State Damon Martin 23 Western State 86 Southern Indiana 2008 Adams State Damon Martin 67 Western State 88 Slippery Rock 2007 Abilene Christian Derek Hood 59 Western State

Adams State 66 Mo. Southern State 2006 Abilene Christian Derek Hood 57 Adams State 70 Pensacola, Fla. 2005 Western State Duane Vandenbusche 51 Adams State 108 Cal Poly Pomona 2004 Western State Duane Vandenbusche 39 Adams State 76 Southern Indiana 2003 Adams State Damon Martin 40 Abilene Christian 68 Cary, N.C. 2002 Western State Duane Vandenbusche 35 Abilene Christian 81 Ashland 2001 Western State Duane Vandenbusche 38 Abilene Christian 74 Slippery Rock 2000 Western State Duane Vandenbusche 24 Abilene Christian 62 Cal Poly Pomona 1999 Western State Duane Vandenbusche 27 Adams State 95 Mo. Southern State 1998 Adams State Damon Martin 68 Western State 74 Kansas 1997 South Dakota Scott Munsen 78 Central Missouri 83 Wis.-Parkside 1996 South Dakota State Tom Henderson 119 Lewis 142 Humboldt State 1995 Western State Duane Vandenbusche 69 Central Missouri 98 South Carolina Upstate 1994 Adams State John Kernan 55 Western State 73 Nebraska-Kearney 1993 Adams State Joe Vigil 25 Edinboro 103 UC Riverside 1992 Adams State Joe Vigil 15 Western State 56 Slippery Rock 1991 UMass.-Lowell Georige Davis 48 Nebraska-Kearney 96 SIU-Edwardsville 1990 Edinboro Doug Watts 50 Shippensburg 125 Humboldt State 1989 South Dakota State Scott Underwood 97 Edinboro 102 East Stroudsburg 1988 Edinboro

Minn. State-Mankato Doug Watts

Mark Schuck 77 Mississippi College 1987 Edinboro Doug Watts 95 Minn. State-Mankato 113 Southern Indiana 1986 Edinboro Doug Watts 56 South Dakota State 79 UC Riverside 1985 South Dakota State Scott Underwood 60 Edinboro 108 East Stroudsburg 1984 Southeast Mo. State Fred Binggeli 87 Edinboro 129 Mississippi College 1983 Cal Poly Pomona Jim sackett 86 St. Cloud State 100 Wisconsin-Parkside 1982 Eastern Washington Jerry Martin 84 South Dakota State 123 St. Cloud State 1981 Millersville Eugene Fritz 97 Edinboro 99 UMass.-Lowell 1980 Humoldt State James Hunt 115 UNC Pembroke 120 Wisconsin-Parkside 1979 Cal Poly Steve Miller 45 Sacramento State 108 UC Riverside 1978 Cal Poly Steve Miller 42 South Dakota State 165 Indiana (Pa.) 1977 Eastern Illinois Thomas Woodall 37 South Dakota State 151 Illinois-Chicago 1976 UC Irvine Len Miller 50 Missouri State 73 Missouri State 1975 UC Irvine Len Miller 59 Cal State Northridge 91 Cal State Northridge 1974 Missouri State Chuck Hunsaker 112 South Dakota State 130 Missouri State 1973 South Dakota State Jay Dirksen 88 Missouri State 93 Wheaton (Ill.) 1972 North Dakota State Roger Grooters 84 South Dakota State 143 Wheaton (Ill.) 1971 Cal State Fullerton Jim Schultz 47 North Dakota State 81 Wheaton (Ill.) 1970 Eastern Michigan Bob Parks 100 Cal State Fullerton 124 Wheaton (Ill.) 1969 Eastern Illinois Pat O'Brien 84 Eastern Michigan 146 Wheaton (Ill.) 1968 Eastern Illinois Pat O'Brien 99 Minn. State-Mankato 130 Wheaton (Ill.) 1967 San Diego State Anthony Sucec 66 Cal Poly Pomona 133 Wheaton (Ill.) 1966 San Diego State Choc Sportsman 58 Western Illinois 184 Wheaton (Ill.) 1965 San Diego State Choc Sportsman 55 Eastern Michigan 164 Wheaton (Ill.) 1964 Kentucky State William Exum 95 Truman 105 Wheaton (Ill.) 1963 Emporia State Fran Welch 44 Akron 174 Wheaton (Ill.) 1962 Central State (Ohio) Dave Youngblade 77 Northern Illinois 96 Wheaton (Ill.) 1961 Southern Illinois Lew Hartzog 33 South Dakota State 82 Wheaton (Ill.) 1960 Central State (Ohio) Dave Youngblade 72 Minn. State-Mankato 109 Wheaton (Ill.) 1959 South Dakota State Jim Emmerich 67 Emporia State 75 Wheaton (Ill.) 1958 Northern Illinois C.H. Appel 90 South Dakota State 93 Wheaton (Ill.)

DII women's cross country championship history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS SITE 2019 Adams State Damon Martin 23 Grand Valley State 87 Sacramento, Cal. 2018 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 41 Mary 83 Pittsburgh, Pa. 2017 Adams State Damon Martin 126 Mary 137 Louisville, Ky. 2016 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 116 Adams State 139 St. Leo, Fla. 2015 Adams State Damon Martin 83 Grand Valley State 97 Joplin, Mo. 2014 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 50 Hillsdale 115 Louisville, Ky. 2013 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 54 Adams State 91 Spokane, Wash, 2012 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 101 Augustana (S.D.) 104 Missouri Southern State 2011 Augustana (S.D.) Tracy Hellman 75 Western State 79 Spokane, Wash. 2010 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 66 Western State 95 Bellarmine 2009 Adams State Damon Martin 73 Grand Valley State 81 Southern Indiana 2008 Adams State Damon Martin 79 Grand Valley State 102 Slippery Rock 2007 Adams State Damon Martin 63 Seattle Pacific 178 Missouri Southern State 2006 Adams State Damon Martin 94 Western State 101 West Florida 2005 Adams State Damon Martin 54 Grand Valley State 69 Cal Poly Pomona 2004 Adams State Damon Martin 31 Edinboro 101 Southern Indiana 2003 Adams State Damon Martin 38 Western State 101 Cary, N.C. 2002 Western State Duane Vandenbusche 43 Adams State 46 Ashland 2001 Western State Duane Vandenbusche 46 Adams State 55 Slippery Rock 2000 Western State Duane Vandenbusche 38 North Dakota 131 Cal Poly Pomona 1999 Adams State Damon Martin 23 Western State 47 Missouri Southern State 1998 Adams State Damon Martin 56 Western State 79 Kansas 1997 Adams State Damon Martin 37 Lewis/Western State 106 Wisconsin-Parkside 1996 Adams State Damon Martin 35 Western State 94 Humboldt State 1995 Adams State Damon Martin 62 Abilene Christian 143 South Carolina Upstate 1994 Adams State Damon Martin 47 Western State 55 Nebraska-Kearney 1993 Adams State Damon Martin 75 Cal Poly 106 UC Riverside 1992 Adams State Damon Martin 64 Western State 99 Slippery Rock 1991 Cal Poly Deanne Johnson 60 UC Davis 93 SIU Edwardsville 1990 Cal Poly Deanne Johnson 61 Air Force 78 Humboldt State 1989 Cal Poly Lance Harter 34 Air Force 67 East Stroudsburg 1988 Cal Poly Lance Harter 49 Air Force 51 Mississippi College 1987 Cal Poly Lance Harter 53 Cal State Los Angeles 84 Southern Indiana 1986 Cal Poly Lance Harter 39 Cal State Northridge 93 UC Riverside 1985 Cal Poly Lance Harter 30 Cal State Northridge 86 East Stroudsburg 1984 Cal Poly Lance Harter 32 South Dakota State 107 Mississippi College 1983 Cal Poly Lance Harter 48 Holy Cross 92 Wisconsin-Parkside 1982 Cal Poly Lance Harter 32 South Dakota State 45 St. Cloud State 1981 South Dakota State Scoutt Underwood 26 Cal Poly 49 Southeast Missouri State

DIII men's cross country championship history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2019 Pomona-Pitzer Jordan Carpenter 164 North Central (Ill.) 182 Louisville, Ky. 2018 North Central (Ill.) Al Carius 43 Washington U. 110 Winneconne, Wisc. 2017 North Central (Ill.) Al Carius 57 Wisconsin-La Crosse 196 Elsah, Ill. 2016 North Central (Ill.) Al Carius 60 SUNY Geneseo 204 Louisville, Ky. 2015 Wisconsin-Eau Claire Dan Schwamberger 135 Williams 144 Winneconne, Wis. 2014 North Central (Ill.) Al Carius 130 St. Olaf 143 Wilmington (Ohio) 2013 St. Olaf Phil Lundin 84 North Central (Ill.) 86 Hanover, Ind. 2012 North Central (Ill.) Al Carius 167 Calvin and Haverford* 188 Terre Haute, Ind. 2011 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 110 Haverford 172 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2010 Haverford Tom Donnelly 87 North Central (Ill.) 104 Wartburg 2009 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 50 Williams 181 Baldwin-Walace 2008 SUNY Cortland Steve Patrick 80 115 Hanover 2007 New York University Nicholas McDonough 128 Haverford 150 St. Olaf 2006 Calvin Brian Diemer 37 New York University 92 Wilmington (Ohio) 2005 Wisconsin-La Crosse Don Fritsch 94 Calvin 117 Ohio Wesleyan 2004 Calvin Brian Diemer 107 North Central (Ill.) 137 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 2003 Calvin Brian Diemer 48 Wisconsin-Stevens Point 128 Hanover 2002 Wisconsin-Oshkosh John Zupanc 66 Calvin 122 St. Olaf 2001 Wisconsin-La Crosse Don Fritsch 80 Calvin 140 Augustana (Ill.) 2000 Calvin Brian Diemer 65 Keene State 87 Whitworth 1999 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 84 Keene State 100 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 1998 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 106 Calvin 122 Dickinson 1997 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 94 Mount Union 96 MIT 1996 Wisconsin-La Crosse Phil Esten 86 North Central (Ill.) 94 Augustana (Ill.) 1995 Williams Peter Farwell 83 North Central (Ill.) 91 Wisconsin-La Crosse 1994 Williams Peter Farwell 98 North Central (Ill.) 110 Moravian 1993 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 32 Wisconsin-La Cross 123 Grinnell 1992 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 107 Rochester (N.Y.) 114 Union (N.Y.) 1991 Rochester (N.Y.) Tim Hale 139 North Central (Ill.) 147 Christopher Newport 1990 Wisconsin-Oshkosh John Zupanc 87 North Central (Ill.) 100 Grinnell 1989 Wisconsin-Oshkosh John Zupanc 55 North Central (Ill.) 118 Augustana (Ill.) 1988 Wisconsin-Oshkosh John Zupanc 66 North Central (Ill.) 75 Washington-St. Louis 1987 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 67 Wisconsin-La Cross 78 Hope 1986 St. Thomas (Minn.) Larry Russ 51 Wisconsin-La Cross 72 Fredonia State 1985 Luther Kent Finanger 98 North Central (Ill.) 150 Emory 1984 St. Thomas (Minn.) Larry Russ 76 North Central (Ill.) 89 Ohio Wesleyan 1983 Brandeis Norman Levine 52 North Central (Ill.) 89 Christopher Newport 1982 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 51 Brandeis 89 Fredonia State 1981 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 89 Brandeis 107 Carthage 1980 Carleton Bill Huych 121 Augustana (Ill.) 125 Rochester (N.Y.) 1979 North Central (Ill.) Glen Behnke/Allen Carius 85 Humboldt State 93 Augustana (Ill.) 1978 North Central (Ill.) Glen Behnke/Allen Carius 60 Luther 151 Augustana (Ill.) 1977 Occidental Steve Haas 149 Humboldt State 152 Case 1976 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 109 Humboldt State 132 Case 1975 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 91 Occidental 111 Brandeis 1974 Mount Union Jim Wuske 105 Occidental 148 Wheaton (Ill.) 1973 Ashland Paul Armor 66 Alabany (N.Y.)/North Central (Ill.) 172 Wheaton (Ill.)

DIII women's cross country championship history