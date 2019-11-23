2019 NCAA cross country championships: Full results, highlights, champions for all six races

Cross country history was made on Saturday, and with it came hair-raising finishes — television gold. Two programs won their first title, while historical scoring in the women's DII race left competitors in awe.
With all six 2019 NCAA men's and women's cross country champion races over and the cross country season officially commenced, let's recap the mind-blowing finishes that punctuated a phenomenal 2019 season.
JUMP TO DI RECAPS & RESULTS | JUMP TO DII RECAPS & RESULTS | JUMP TO DIII RECAPS & RESULTS
DI men's and women's cross country championships
DI men
BYU men won its first national title, and boy was the upset chilling. The race came down to the wire as BYU (109), Northern Arizona (163) and Colorado (164) fought for each millisecond, but it was BYU's Conner Mantz's third-place finish (30:40) that helped lead the Cougars to a historical finish.
This marks the end of the Northern Arizona dynasty, an era that spanned four years. The Lumberjacks began the race with a 23-meet win streak — they hadn't lost a varsity meet since Nov. 13, 2015 — with eyes for its fourth consecutive national title.
WICKED FAST: The fastest finishes in NCAA DI cross country championships history
For the individual title, Iowa State's Edwin Kurgat (30:32.7), the Big 12 individual winner, won it all. He overtook Virginia Tech's Peter Seufer just before the 9k mark. Seufer, who led most of the race, finished fourth (30:40.1) behind Colorado's Joe Klecker (30:37.1) and Mantz.
DI women
Arkansas women entered the race looking for a calendar sweep ('19 indoor, '19 outdoor, '19 cross country) after scoring a perfect 15 at the South regional. BYU didn't make it easy for the Razorbacks, but they achieved their goal and took home the DI cross country title for the first time in program history with 96 points — just six points behind the Cougars.
New Mexico's Weini Kelati won her first individual title, clocking in at 19:47.5. Wisconsin's Alicia Monson followed nearly 10 seconds behind with a 19:57.1 finish time.
Two Razorbacks finished in the top five, followed by three Cougars in the 5, 6 and 7 slot. The last time the Razorbacks finished atop the podium was in 1999.
DII men's and women's cross country championships
DII men
Led by freshman Kyle Moran, Colorado School of Mines men captured their second title in five years with 57 points. Moran finished fourth with a 29:49.9 time, and sophomore Dylan Ko (29:54.3) finished seventh to give the Orediggers a lock for gold.
Adams State finished second with 136 points, helped by Kale Adams' heroic second place finish (29:43.9).
XC ESSENTIALS: Cross country glossary: Get to know the basic and advanced terms
On the individual side, what looked like Missouri Southern's Gidieon Kimutai's race to lose became exactly that. He lost in the final kilometer soon after having a 7-second lead, ultimately finishing fifth. Enter American International's freshman Ezra Mutai, who pulled away at the very end to win the individual title. He's the first male to win an individual cross country title in program history.
DII women
The Adams State women (23) absolutely dominated the field with four of the top six finishers wearing green, tying the lowest score in DII women's history — a record the Grizzlies made in 1999. Grand Valley State, the 2018 winner, finished a large distance behind with 86 points. Colorado School of Mines finished third, earning its first podium spot in program history with 134 points.
Adams State's Stephanie Cotter did not let up one bit to win the individual title with a 19:15.5 finish, which was about 25 seconds behind teammate Eilish Flanagan. Sister Roisin Flanagan crossed the line three seconds later for third place (19:39.3). Cotter previously won the conference and regional individual title, and Eilish placed second in both.
DIII men's and women's cross country championships
DIII men
Pomona-Pitzer placed first on the men's side for the first time in program history with 164 points, 18 points behind North Central — the 2018, 2017 and 2016 DIII champion. Before Saturday, the Sagehens had never finished in the top five of the national meet.
Stevenson's Patrick Watson won the individual title with a 24:13.9 finish time, about six seconds in front of Carleton's Matthew Wilkinson (24:19.6).
DIII women
Johns Hopkins (125) women denied Washington-St. Louis (138) a second consecutive title, placing 13 points ahead. Last year, the Washinton-St. Louis women prevented Johns Hopkins from a three-peat, but this season the Blue Jays retained their previous groove.
Ithica's Parley Hannah, who didn't qualify last season, ran away with the individual title (20:53.8), about 18 seconds ahead of SUNY Geneseo's Genny Corcoran (21:11.8).
Entire championships history
DI men's cross country championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|BYU
|Ed Eyestone
|109
|Northern Arizona
|109
|Terre Haute, IN
|2018
|Northern Arizona
|Michael Smith
|83
|BYU
|116
|Madison, Wisc.
|2017
|Northern Arizona
|Michael Smith
|74
|Portland
|127
|Louisville, Ky.
|2016
|Northern Arizona
|Eric Heins
|125
|Stanford
|158
|Terre Haute, Ind.
|2015
|Syracuse
|Chris Fox
|82
|Colorado
|91
|Louisville, Ky.
|2014
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|65
|Stanford
|98
|Terre Haute, Ind.
|2013
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|149
|Northern Arizona
|169
|Indiana State
|2012
|Oklahoma State
|Dave Smith
|72
|Wisconsin
|135
|Louisville, Ky.
|2011
|Wisconsin
|Mick Byrne
|97
|Oklahoma State
|139
|Indiana State
|2010
|Oklahoma State
|Dave Smith
|73
|Florida state
|193
|Indiana State
|2009
|Oklahoma State
|Dave Smith
|127
|Oregon
|143
|Indiana State
|2008
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|93
|Iona
|147
|Indiana State
|2007
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|85
|Iona
|113
|Indiana State
|2006
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|94
|Wisconsin
|142
|Indiana State
|2005
|Wisconsin
|Jerry Schumacher
|37
|Arkansas
|105
|Indiana State
|2004
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|90
|Wisconsin
|94
|Indiana State
|2003
|Stanford
|Andrew Gerard
|24
|Wisconsin
|174
|UNI
|2002
|Stanford
|Vin Lananna
|47
|Wisconsin
|107
|Indiana State
|2001
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|90
|Stanford
|91
|Furman
|2000
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|83
|Colorado
|94
|Iowa State
|1999
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|58
|Wisconsin
|185
|Indiana
|1998
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|97
|Stanford
|114
|Kansas
|1997
|Stanford
|Vin Lananna
|53
|Arkansas
|56
|Furman
|1996
|Stanford
|Vin Lananna
|46
|Arkansas
|74
|Arizona
|1995
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|100
|Northern Arizona
|142
|Iowa State
|1994
|Iowa State
|Bill Bergan
|65
|Colrado
|88
|Arkansas
|1993
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|31
|BYU
|153
|Lehigh
|1992
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|46
|Wisconsin
|87
|Indiana
|1991
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|52
|Iowa State
|114
|Arizona
|1990
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|68
|Iowa State
|96
|Tennessee
|1989
|Iowa State
|Bill Bergan
|54
|Oregon
|72
|Navy
|1988
|Wisconsin
|Martin Smith
|105
|Northern Arizona
|160
|Iowa State
|1987
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|87
|Dartmouth
|119
|Virginia
|1986
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|69
|Dartmouth
|141
|Arizona
|1985
|Wisconsin
|Martin Smith
|67
|Arkansas
|104
|Marquette
|1984
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|101
|Arizona
|111
|Penn State
|1983
|*UTEP
|Larry Heiderbrecht
|108
|Wisconsin
|164
|Lehigh
|1982
|Wisconsin
|Dan McClimon
|59
|Providence
|138
|Indiana
|1981
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|17
|Providence
|109
|Wichita State
|1980
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|58
|Arkansas
|152
|Wichita State
|1979
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|86
|Oregon
|93
|Lehigh
|1978
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|56
|Oregon
|72
|Wisconsin
|1977
|Oregon
|Bill Dellinger
|100
|UTEP
|105
|Washington state
|1976
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|62
|Oregon
|117
|North Texas
|1975
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|88
|Washington State
|92
|Penn State
|1974
|Oregon
|Bill Dellinger
|77
|Western Kentucky
|110
|Indiana
|1973
|Oregon
|Bill Dellinger
|89
|UTEP
|157
|Washington state
|1972
|Tennessee
|Stan Huntsman
|134
|East Tennessee State
|148
|Houston
|1971
|Oregon
|Bill Dellinger
|83
|Washington State
|122
|Tennessee
|1970
|Villanova
|James Elliott
|85
|Oregon
|86
|William & Mary
|1969
|UTEP
|Wayne Vandenburg
|74
|Villanova
|88
|Manhattan
|1968
|Villanova
|James Elliott
|78
|Stanford
|100
|Manhattan
|1967
|Villanova
|James Elliott
|91
|Air Force
|96
|Wyoming
|1966
|Villanova
|James Elliott
|79
|Kansas State
|155
|Kansas
|1965
|Western Michigan
|George Dales
|81
|Northwestern
|114
|Kansas
|1964
|Western Michigan
|George Dales
|86
|Oregon
|116
|Michigan State
|1963
|San Jose State
|Dean Miller
|53
|Oregon
|68
|Michigan State
|1962
|San Jose State
|Dean Miller
|58
|Villanova
|69
|Michigan State
|1961
|Oregon State
|Sam Bell
|68
|San Jose State
|82
|Michigan State
|1960
|Houston
|John Morriss
|54
|Michigan State
|80
|Michigan State
|1959
|Michigan State
|Francis Dittrich
|44
|Houston
|120
|Michigan State
|1958
|Michigan State
|Francis Dittrich
|79
|Western Michigan
|104
|Michigan State
|1957
|Notre dame
|Alex Wilson
|121
|Michigan State
|127
|Michigan State
|1956
|Michigan State
|Karl Schlademan
|28
|Kansas
|88
|Michigan State
|1955
|Michigan State
|Karl Schlademan
|46
|Kansas
|68
|Michigan State
|1954
|Oklahoma State
|Ralph Higgins
|61
|Syracuse
|118
|Michigan State
|1953
|Kansas
|Bill Easton
|70
|Indiana
|82
|Michigan State
|1952
|Michigan State
|Karl Schlademan
|65
|Indiana
|68
|Michigan State
|1951
|Syracuse
|Robert Grieve
|80
|Kansas
|118
|Michigan State
|1950
|Penn State
|Charles Werner
|53
|Michigan State
|55
|Michigan State
|1949
|Michigan State
|Karl Schlademan
|59
|Syracuse
|81
|Michigan State
|1948
|Michigan State
|Karl Schlademan
|41
|Wisconsin
|69
|Michigan State
|1947
|Penn State
|Charles Werner
|60
|Syracuse
|72
|Michigan State
|1946
|Drake
|Bill Easton
|42
|New York University
|98
|Michigan State
|1945
|Drake
|Bill Easton
|50
|Notre Dame
|65
|Michigan State
|1944
|Drake
|Bill Easton
|25
|Notre Dame
|64
|Michigan State
|1942
|Indiana/Penn State
|Earle Hayes/Charles Werner
|57
|Michigan State
|1941
|Rhode Island
|Fred Tootell
|83
|Penn State
|110
|Michigan State
|1940
|Indiana
|Earle Hayes
|65
|Eastern Michigan
|68
|Michigan State
|1939
|Michigan State
|Lauren Brown
|54
|Wisconsin
|57
|Michigan State
|1938
|Indiana
|Earle Hayes
|51
|Notre Dame
|61
|Michigan State
DI women's cross country championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|SITE
|2019
|Arkansas
|Lance Harter
|96
|BYU
|102
|Terre Haute, IN
|2018
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|65
|New Mexico
|103
|Madison, Wis.
|2017
|New Mexico
|Joe Franklin
|90
|San Francisco
|105
|Louisville, Ky.
|2016
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|125
|Michigan
|126
|Terre Haute, Ind.
|2015
|New Mexico
|Joe Franklin
|49
|Colorado
|129
|Louisville, Ky.
|2014
|Michigan State
|Walt Drenth
|85
|Iowa State
|147
|Terre Haute, Ind.
|2013
|Providence
|Ray Treacy
|141
|Arizona
|197
|Indiana State
|2012
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|114
|Providence
|183
|Louisville, Ky.
|2011
|Georgetown
|Chris Miltenburg
|162
|Washington
|170
|Indiana State
|2010
|Villanova
|Gina Procaccio
|120
|Florida State
|154
|Indiana State
|2009
|Villanova
|Gina Procaccio
|86
|Florida State
|133
|Indiana State
|2008
|Washington
|Greg Metcalf
|79
|Oregon
|131
|Indiana State
|2007
|Stanford
|Peter Tegen
|145
|Oregon
|177
|Indiana State
|2006
|Stanford
|Peter Tegen
|195
|Colorado
|223
|Indiana State
|2005
|Stanford
|Peter Tegen
|146
|Colorado
|181
|Indiana State
|2004
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|63
|Duke
|144
|Indiana State
|2003
|Stanford
|Dena Evans
|120
|BYU
|128
|UNI
|2002
|BYU
|Patrick Shane
|85
|Stanford
|113
|Indiana State
|2001
|BYU
|Patrick Shane
|62
|North Carolina State
|148
|Furman
|2000
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|117
|BYU
|167
|Iowa State
|1999
|BYU
|Patrick Shane
|72
|Arkansas
|125
|Indiana
|1998
|Villanova
|Marcus O'Sullivan
|106
|BYU
|110
|Kansas
|1997
|BYU
|Patrick Shane
|100
|Stanford
|102
|Furman
|1996
|Stanford
|Beth Alford-Sullivan
|101
|Villanova
|106
|Arizona
|1995
|Providence
|Ray Treacy
|88
|Colorado
|123
|Iowa State
|1994
|Villanova
|Marty Stern
|75
|Michigan
|108
|Arkansas
|1993
|Villanova
|Marty Stern
|66
|Arkansas
|71
|Lehigh
|1992
|Villanova
|Marty Stern
|123
|Arkansas
|130
|Indiana
|1991
|Villanova
|Marty Stern
|85
|Arkansas
|168
|Arizona
|1990
|Villanova
|Marty Stern
|82
|Providence
|172
|Tennessee
|1989
|Villanova
|Marty Stern
|99
|Kentucky
|168
|Navy
|1988
|Kentucky
|Don Weber
|75
|Oregon
|128
|Iowa State
|1987
|Oregon
|Tom Heinonen
|97
|North Carolina State
|99
|Virginia
|1986
|Texas
|Terry Crawford
|62
|Wisconsin
|64
|Arizona
|1985
|Wisconsin
|Peter Tegen
|58
|Iowa State
|98
|Marquette
|1984
|Wisconsin
|Peter Tegen
|63
|Stanford
|89
|Penn State
|1983
|Oregon
|Tom Heinonen
|95
|Stanford
|98
|Lehigh
|1982
|Virginia
|Martin Smith
|48
|Stanford
|91
|Indiana
|1981
|Virginia
|John Varasy
|36
|Oregon
|83
|Witchita State
DII men's cross country championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Colorado Mines
|Chris Siemers
|57
|Adams State
|136
|Sacramento, Cal.
|2018
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|89
|Colorado Mines
|99
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|2017
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|44
|Grand Valley State
|64
|Louisville, Ky.
|2016
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|54
|Grand Valley State
|79
|St. Leo, Fla.
|2015
|Colorado Mines
|Chris Seimers
|100
|Adams State
|127
|Joplin, Mo.
|2014
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|69
|Grand Valley State
|127
|Louisville, Ky.
|2013
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|54
|Grand Valley State
|104
|Spokan, Wash,
|2012
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|34
|Colorado Mines
|102
|Joplin, Mo.
|2011
|Western State
|Jennifer Michel
|27
|Adams State
|69
|Spokane, Wash.
|2010
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|57
|Western State
|102
|Bellarmine
|2009
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|23
|Western State
|86
|Southern Indiana
|2008
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|67
|Western State
|88
|Slippery Rock
|2007
|Abilene Christian
|Derek Hood
|59
|Western State
Adams State
|66
|Mo. Southern State
|2006
|Abilene Christian
|Derek Hood
|57
|Adams State
|70
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2005
|Western State
|Duane Vandenbusche
|51
|Adams State
|108
|Cal Poly Pomona
|2004
|Western State
|Duane Vandenbusche
|39
|Adams State
|76
|Southern Indiana
|2003
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|40
|Abilene Christian
|68
|Cary, N.C.
|2002
|Western State
|Duane Vandenbusche
|35
|Abilene Christian
|81
|Ashland
|2001
|Western State
|Duane Vandenbusche
|38
|Abilene Christian
|74
|Slippery Rock
|2000
|Western State
|Duane Vandenbusche
|24
|Abilene Christian
|62
|Cal Poly Pomona
|1999
|Western State
|Duane Vandenbusche
|27
|Adams State
|95
|Mo. Southern State
|1998
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|68
|Western State
|74
|Kansas
|1997
|South Dakota
|Scott Munsen
|78
|Central Missouri
|83
|Wis.-Parkside
|1996
|South Dakota State
|Tom Henderson
|119
|Lewis
|142
|Humboldt State
|1995
|Western State
|Duane Vandenbusche
|69
|Central Missouri
|98
|South Carolina Upstate
|1994
|Adams State
|John Kernan
|55
|Western State
|73
|Nebraska-Kearney
|1993
|Adams State
|Joe Vigil
|25
|Edinboro
|103
|UC Riverside
|1992
|Adams State
|Joe Vigil
|15
|Western State
|56
|Slippery Rock
|1991
|UMass.-Lowell
|Georige Davis
|48
|Nebraska-Kearney
|96
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1990
|Edinboro
|Doug Watts
|50
|Shippensburg
|125
|Humboldt State
|1989
|South Dakota State
|Scott Underwood
|97
|Edinboro
|102
|East Stroudsburg
|1988
|Edinboro
Minn. State-Mankato
|Doug Watts
Mark Schuck
|77
|Mississippi College
|1987
|Edinboro
|Doug Watts
|95
|Minn. State-Mankato
|113
|Southern Indiana
|1986
|Edinboro
|Doug Watts
|56
|South Dakota State
|79
|UC Riverside
|1985
|South Dakota State
|Scott Underwood
|60
|Edinboro
|108
|East Stroudsburg
|1984
|Southeast Mo. State
|Fred Binggeli
|87
|Edinboro
|129
|Mississippi College
|1983
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Jim sackett
|86
|St. Cloud State
|100
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|1982
|Eastern Washington
|Jerry Martin
|84
|South Dakota State
|123
|St. Cloud State
|1981
|Millersville
|Eugene Fritz
|97
|Edinboro
|99
|UMass.-Lowell
|1980
|Humoldt State
|James Hunt
|115
|UNC Pembroke
|120
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|1979
|Cal Poly
|Steve Miller
|45
|Sacramento State
|108
|UC Riverside
|1978
|Cal Poly
|Steve Miller
|42
|South Dakota State
|165
|Indiana (Pa.)
|1977
|Eastern Illinois
|Thomas Woodall
|37
|South Dakota State
|151
|Illinois-Chicago
|1976
|UC Irvine
|Len Miller
|50
|Missouri State
|73
|Missouri State
|1975
|UC Irvine
|Len Miller
|59
|Cal State Northridge
|91
|Cal State Northridge
|1974
|Missouri State
|Chuck Hunsaker
|112
|South Dakota State
|130
|Missouri State
|1973
|South Dakota State
|Jay Dirksen
|88
|Missouri State
|93
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1972
|North Dakota State
|Roger Grooters
|84
|South Dakota State
|143
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1971
|Cal State Fullerton
|Jim Schultz
|47
|North Dakota State
|81
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1970
|Eastern Michigan
|Bob Parks
|100
|Cal State Fullerton
|124
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1969
|Eastern Illinois
|Pat O'Brien
|84
|Eastern Michigan
|146
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1968
|Eastern Illinois
|Pat O'Brien
|99
|Minn. State-Mankato
|130
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1967
|San Diego State
|Anthony Sucec
|66
|Cal Poly Pomona
|133
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1966
|San Diego State
|Choc Sportsman
|58
|Western Illinois
|184
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1965
|San Diego State
|Choc Sportsman
|55
|Eastern Michigan
|164
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1964
|Kentucky State
|William Exum
|95
|Truman
|105
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1963
|Emporia State
|Fran Welch
|44
|Akron
|174
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1962
|Central State (Ohio)
|Dave Youngblade
|77
|Northern Illinois
|96
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1961
|Southern Illinois
|Lew Hartzog
|33
|South Dakota State
|82
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1960
|Central State (Ohio)
|Dave Youngblade
|72
|Minn. State-Mankato
|109
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1959
|South Dakota State
|Jim Emmerich
|67
|Emporia State
|75
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1958
|Northern Illinois
|C.H. Appel
|90
|South Dakota State
|93
|Wheaton (Ill.)
DII women's cross country championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|SITE
|2019
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|23
|Grand Valley State
|87
|Sacramento, Cal.
|2018
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|41
|Mary
|83
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|2017
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|126
|Mary
|137
|Louisville, Ky.
|2016
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|116
|Adams State
|139
|St. Leo, Fla.
|2015
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|83
|Grand Valley State
|97
|Joplin, Mo.
|2014
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|50
|Hillsdale
|115
|Louisville, Ky.
|2013
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|54
|Adams State
|91
|Spokane, Wash,
|2012
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|101
|Augustana (S.D.)
|104
|Missouri Southern State
|2011
|Augustana (S.D.)
|Tracy Hellman
|75
|Western State
|79
|Spokane, Wash.
|2010
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|66
|Western State
|95
|Bellarmine
|2009
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|73
|Grand Valley State
|81
|Southern Indiana
|2008
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|79
|Grand Valley State
|102
|Slippery Rock
|2007
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|63
|Seattle Pacific
|178
|Missouri Southern State
|2006
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|94
|Western State
|101
|West Florida
|2005
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|54
|Grand Valley State
|69
|Cal Poly Pomona
|2004
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|31
|Edinboro
|101
|Southern Indiana
|2003
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|38
|Western State
|101
|Cary, N.C.
|2002
|Western State
|Duane Vandenbusche
|43
|Adams State
|46
|Ashland
|2001
|Western State
|Duane Vandenbusche
|46
|Adams State
|55
|Slippery Rock
|2000
|Western State
|Duane Vandenbusche
|38
|North Dakota
|131
|Cal Poly Pomona
|1999
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|23
|Western State
|47
|Missouri Southern State
|1998
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|56
|Western State
|79
|Kansas
|1997
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|37
|Lewis/Western State
|106
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|1996
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|35
|Western State
|94
|Humboldt State
|1995
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|62
|Abilene Christian
|143
|South Carolina Upstate
|1994
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|47
|Western State
|55
|Nebraska-Kearney
|1993
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|75
|Cal Poly
|106
|UC Riverside
|1992
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|64
|Western State
|99
|Slippery Rock
|1991
|Cal Poly
|Deanne Johnson
|60
|UC Davis
|93
|SIU Edwardsville
|1990
|Cal Poly
|Deanne Johnson
|61
|Air Force
|78
|Humboldt State
|1989
|Cal Poly
|Lance Harter
|34
|Air Force
|67
|East Stroudsburg
|1988
|Cal Poly
|Lance Harter
|49
|Air Force
|51
|Mississippi College
|1987
|Cal Poly
|Lance Harter
|53
|Cal State Los Angeles
|84
|Southern Indiana
|1986
|Cal Poly
|Lance Harter
|39
|Cal State Northridge
|93
|UC Riverside
|1985
|Cal Poly
|Lance Harter
|30
|Cal State Northridge
|86
|East Stroudsburg
|1984
|Cal Poly
|Lance Harter
|32
|South Dakota State
|107
|Mississippi College
|1983
|Cal Poly
|Lance Harter
|48
|Holy Cross
|92
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|1982
|Cal Poly
|Lance Harter
|32
|South Dakota State
|45
|St. Cloud State
|1981
|South Dakota State
|Scoutt Underwood
|26
|Cal Poly
|49
|Southeast Missouri State
DIII men's cross country championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Jordan Carpenter
|164
|North Central (Ill.)
|182
|Louisville, Ky.
|2018
|North Central (Ill.)
|Al Carius
|43
|Washington U.
|110
|
Winneconne, Wisc.
|2017
|North Central (Ill.)
|Al Carius
|57
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|196
|Elsah, Ill.
|2016
|North Central (Ill.)
|Al Carius
|60
|SUNY Geneseo
|204
|Louisville, Ky.
|2015
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|Dan Schwamberger
|135
|Williams
|144
|Winneconne, Wis.
|2014
|North Central (Ill.)
|Al Carius
|130
|St. Olaf
|143
|Wilmington (Ohio)
|2013
|St. Olaf
|Phil Lundin
|84
|North Central (Ill.)
|86
|Hanover, Ind.
|2012
|North Central (Ill.)
|Al Carius
|167
|Calvin and Haverford*
|188
|Terre Haute, Ind.
|2011
|North Central (Ill.)
|Allen Carius
|110
|Haverford
|172
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|2010
|Haverford
|Tom Donnelly
|87
|North Central (Ill.)
|104
|Wartburg
|2009
|North Central (Ill.)
|Allen Carius
|50
|Williams
|181
|Baldwin-Walace
|2008
|SUNY Cortland
|Steve Patrick
|80
|115
|Hanover
|2007
|New York University
|Nicholas McDonough
|128
|Haverford
|150
|St. Olaf
|2006
|Calvin
|Brian Diemer
|37
|New York University
|92
|Wilmington (Ohio)
|2005
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Don Fritsch
|94
|Calvin
|117
|Ohio Wesleyan
|2004
|Calvin
|Brian Diemer
|107
|North Central (Ill.)
|137
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|2003
|Calvin
|Brian Diemer
|48
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|128
|Hanover
|2002
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|John Zupanc
|66
|Calvin
|122
|St. Olaf
|2001
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Don Fritsch
|80
|Calvin
|140
|Augustana (Ill.)
|2000
|Calvin
|Brian Diemer
|65
|Keene State
|87
|Whitworth
|1999
|North Central (Ill.)
|Allen Carius
|84
|Keene State
|100
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|1998
|North Central (Ill.)
|Allen Carius
|106
|Calvin
|122
|Dickinson
|1997
|North Central (Ill.)
|Allen Carius
|94
|Mount Union
|96
|MIT
|1996
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Phil Esten
|86
|North Central (Ill.)
|94
|Augustana (Ill.)
|1995
|Williams
|Peter Farwell
|83
|North Central (Ill.)
|91
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|1994
|Williams
|Peter Farwell
|98
|North Central (Ill.)
|110
|Moravian
|1993
|North Central (Ill.)
|Allen Carius
|32
|Wisconsin-La Cross
|123
|Grinnell
|1992
|North Central (Ill.)
|Allen Carius
|107
|Rochester (N.Y.)
|114
|Union (N.Y.)
|1991
|Rochester (N.Y.)
|Tim Hale
|139
|North Central (Ill.)
|147
|Christopher Newport
|1990
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|John Zupanc
|87
|North Central (Ill.)
|100
|Grinnell
|1989
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|John Zupanc
|55
|North Central (Ill.)
|118
|Augustana (Ill.)
|1988
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|John Zupanc
|66
|North Central (Ill.)
|75
|Washington-St. Louis
|1987
|North Central (Ill.)
|Allen Carius
|67
|Wisconsin-La Cross
|78
|Hope
|1986
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Larry Russ
|51
|Wisconsin-La Cross
|72
|Fredonia State
|1985
|Luther
|Kent Finanger
|98
|North Central (Ill.)
|150
|Emory
|1984
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Larry Russ
|76
|North Central (Ill.)
|89
|Ohio Wesleyan
|1983
|Brandeis
|Norman Levine
|52
|North Central (Ill.)
|89
|Christopher Newport
|1982
|North Central (Ill.)
|Allen Carius
|51
|Brandeis
|89
|Fredonia State
|1981
|North Central (Ill.)
|Allen Carius
|89
|Brandeis
|107
|Carthage
|1980
|Carleton
|Bill Huych
|121
|Augustana (Ill.)
|125
|Rochester (N.Y.)
|1979
|North Central (Ill.)
|Glen Behnke/Allen Carius
|85
|Humboldt State
|93
|Augustana (Ill.)
|1978
|North Central (Ill.)
|Glen Behnke/Allen Carius
|60
|Luther
|151
|Augustana (Ill.)
|1977
|Occidental
|Steve Haas
|149
|Humboldt State
|152
|Case
|1976
|North Central (Ill.)
|Allen Carius
|109
|Humboldt State
|132
|Case
|1975
|North Central (Ill.)
|Allen Carius
|91
|Occidental
|111
|Brandeis
|1974
|Mount Union
|Jim Wuske
|105
|Occidental
|148
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1973
|Ashland
|Paul Armor
|66
|Alabany (N.Y.)/North Central (Ill.)
|172
|Wheaton (Ill.)
DIII women's cross country championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|SITE
|2019
|Johns Hopkins
|Bobby Van Allen
|125
|Washington-St. Louis
|138
|Louisville, Ky.
|2018
|Washington- St.Louis
|
Jeff Stiles
|98
|Johns Hopkins
|99
|
Winneconne, Wisc.
|2017
|Johns Hopkins
|Bobby Van Allen
|96
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|191
|Elsah, Ill.
|2016
|Johns Hopkins
|Bobby Van Allen
|128
|Washington U.
|202
|Louisville, Ky.
|2015
|Williams
|Peter Farwell
|87
|Geneseo State
|179
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|2014
|Johns Hopkins
|Bobby Van Allen
|87
|MIT
|112
|Wilmington (Ohio)
|2013
|Johns Hopkins
|Bobby Van Allen
|85
|Williams
|137
|Hanover, Ind.
|2012
|Johns Hopkins
|Bobby Van Allen
|158
|Wartburg
|221
|Terre Haute, Ind.
|2011
|Washington-St. Louis
|Jeff Stiles
|70
|Middlebury
|111
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|2010
|Middlebury
|Terry Aldrich
|185
|Washington-St. Louis
|193
|Wartburg
|2009
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|Dan Schwamberger
|171
|St. Lawrence
|180
|Baldwin-Wallace
|2008
|Middlebury
|Terry Aldrich
|179
|Calvin
|237
|Hanover
|2007
|Amherst
|Eric Nedeau
|120
|Plattsburgh State
|159
|St. Olaf
|2006
|Middlebury
|Terry Aldrich
|144
|Amherst
|145
|Wilmington (Ohio)
|2005
|SUNY Geneseo
|Mike Woods
|88
|Williams
|107
|Ohio Wesleyan
|2004
|Williams
|Peter Farwell
|110
|Middlebury
|129
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|2003
|Middlebury
|Terry Aldrich
|135
|Trinity (Conn.)
|174
|Hanover
|2002
|Williams
|Peter Farwell
|42
|Middlebury
|145
|St. Olaf
|2001
|Middlebury
|Terry Aldrich
|98
|Williams
|166
|Augustana (Ill.)
|2000
|Middlebury
|Terry Aldrich
|103
|Williams
|123
|Whitworth
|1999
|Calvin
|Nancy Meyer
|85
|Middlebury
|119
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|1998
|Calvin
|Nancy Meyer
|124
|TCNJ
|170
|Dickinson
|1997
|SUNY Cortland
|Jack Daniels
|148
|Wisconsin- Eau Claire
|167
|MIT
|1996
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|62
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|113
|Augustana (Ill.)
|1995
|SUNY Cortland
|Jack Daniels
|46
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|83
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|1994
|SUNY Cortland
|Jack Daniels
|54
|Calvin
|115
|Moravian
|1993
|SUNY Cortland
|Jack Daniels
|61
|Calvin
|93
|Grinnell
|1992
|SUNY Cortland
|Jack Daniels
|18
|Calvin
|108
|Union (N.Y.)
|1991
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|98
|SUNY Cortland
|103
|Christopher Newport
|1990
|SUNY Cortland
|Jack Daniels
|43
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|48
|Grinnell
|1989
|SUNY Cortland
|Jack Daniels
|29
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|62
|Augustana (Ill.)
|1988
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|69
|St. Thomas (Minn)
|93
|Washington-St. Louis
|1987
|St. Thomas (Minn.)/Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Joe Sweeney/Deb Vercauteren
|81
|Hope
|1986
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Joe Sweeney
|45
|Ithaca
|73
|Fredonia State
|1985
|Franklin & Marshall
|Ed Woge
|73
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|81
|Emory
|1984
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Joe Sweeney
|50
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|64
|Ohio Wesleyan
|1983
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Gary Wilson
|45
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|70
|Christopher Newport
|1982
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Joe Sweeney
|44
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|83
|Fredonia State
|1981
|Central (Iowa)
|Mike Sullivan
|26
|TCNJ
|70
|Carthage