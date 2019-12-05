How the DI college cross country championship works

Countless hours of training and three months of fall invitationals build up to the coveted Division I men's and women's cross country championships. It's one of the most intriguing of all DI championships because of the timeline. It's among the shortest championships in college sports.
So when does the championship usually begin, and how are the participants selected? All of the answers are provided below and are universal for both the men's and women's championships.
When do the cross country championships begin?
The DI men's and women's college cross country championships usually begin around mid to late November, which marks the end of the cross country regular season.
The regular season begins in mid to late August or early September and lasts into the month of October. Conference championships commence the postseason, followed by the regionals and national championships.
Unlike other college sports championships that include several weeks of games and matches, the cross country title is decided on one day of the year and features one 10k race for the men and one 6k race for the women.
How do teams get into the cross country championships?
The regionals are a crucial event within the championships selection process. A team's advancement to the national championship is dependent on their performance at the regional championships. Once the regionals have concluded, the top two teams in each regional — there are nine in total — automatically qualify for the championships, which equates to 18 automatic qualifiers. In other words, it's the safest route to qualification. The NCAA DI Cross Country Subcommittee will then choose 13 at-large teams to fill out the 31 team field.
At-large teams selections are based firstly on their performance at regionals, making the third- and fourth-place teams the most likely candidates.
Regular and postseason (up until the championships) results combine to create a detailed resume of a team's performance throughout the season, and that resume is also looked over by the subcommittee to determine at-large championship selections. The amount of regular season points and specifically the wins against teams that have already qualified or been selected to the national championships really matter here.
Individual selections are a different story. From the regional, the first four finishers who do not belong to an automatic qualifier or an at-large team automatically advance to the championships. All four finishers have to finish in the top 25 within their region. Altogether, 36 individuals automatically qualify and two are chosen at-large, making 38 the grand total. The two at-large selections are the highest placing individuals at a regional that were not automatic qualifiers.
See the NCAA's manual for the full list of qualifying procedures.
Which schools have won the cross country championships?
The NCAA DI men's college cross country championships began in 1938 when Indiana took home the trophy over Notre Dame. Arkansas won its first title in 1984 and has since been crowned 11 times, the most by any DI men's cross country program.
Further down the road came the NCAA DI women's cross country championship. In 1981, Virginia won the first DI women's cross country title over Oregon, and since, Villanova has secured the most with nine.
For the complete list of men's and women's programs that've won the championship, continue reading below.
DI men's college cross country championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|BYU
|Ed Eyestone
|109
|Northern Arizona
|163
|Terre Haute, IN
|2018
|Northern Arizona
|Michael Smith
|83
|BYU
|116
|Madison, Wisc.
|2017
|Northern Arizona
|Michael Smith
|74
|Portland
|127
|Louisville, Ky.
|2016
|Northern Arizona
|Eric Heins
|125
|Stanford
|158
|Terre Haute, Ind.
|2015
|Syracuse
|Chris Fox
|82
|Colorado
|91
|Louisville, Ky.
|2014
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|65
|Stanford
|98
|Terre Haute, Ind.
|2013
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|149
|Northern Arizona
|169
|Indiana State
|2012
|Oklahoma State
|Dave Smith
|72
|Wisconsin
|135
|Louisville, Ky.
|2011
|Wisconsin
|Mick Byrne
|97
|Oklahoma State
|139
|Indiana State
|2010
|Oklahoma State
|Dave Smith
|73
|Florida state
|193
|Indiana State
|2009
|Oklahoma State
|Dave Smith
|127
|Oregon
|143
|Indiana State
|2008
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|93
|Iona
|147
|Indiana State
|2007
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|85
|Iona
|113
|Indiana State
|2006
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|94
|Wisconsin
|142
|Indiana State
|2005
|Wisconsin
|Jerry Schumacher
|37
|Arkansas
|105
|Indiana State
|2004
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|90
|Wisconsin
|94
|Indiana State
|2003
|Stanford
|Andrew Gerard
|24
|Wisconsin
|174
|UNI
|2002
|Stanford
|Vin Lananna
|47
|Wisconsin
|107
|Indiana State
|2001
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|90
|Stanford
|91
|Furman
|2000
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|83
|Colorado
|94
|Iowa State
|1999
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|58
|Wisconsin
|185
|Indiana
|1998
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|97
|Stanford
|114
|Kansas
|1997
|Stanford
|Vin Lananna
|53
|Arkansas
|56
|Furman
|1996
|Stanford
|Vin Lananna
|46
|Arkansas
|74
|Arizona
|1995
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|100
|Northern Arizona
|142
|Iowa State
|1994
|Iowa State
|Bill Bergan
|65
|Colorado
|88
|Arkansas
|1993
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|31
|BYU
|153
|Lehigh
|1992
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|46
|Wisconsin
|87
|Indiana
|1991
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|52
|Iowa State
|114
|Arizona
|1990
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|68
|Iowa State
|96
|Tennessee
|1989
|Iowa State
|Bill Bergan
|54
|Oregon
|72
|Navy
|1988
|Wisconsin
|Martin Smith
|105
|Northern Arizona
|160
|Iowa State
|1987
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|87
|Dartmouth
|119
|Virginia
|1986
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|69
|Dartmouth
|141
|Arizona
|1985
|Wisconsin
|Martin Smith
|67
|Arkansas
|104
|Marquette
|1984
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|101
|Arizona
|111
|Penn State
|1983
|*UTEP
|Larry Heiderbrecht
|108
|Wisconsin
|164
|Lehigh
|1982
|Wisconsin
|Dan McClimon
|59
|Providence
|138
|Indiana
|1981
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|17
|Providence
|109
|Wichita State
|1980
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|58
|Arkansas
|152
|Wichita State
|1979
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|86
|Oregon
|93
|Lehigh
|1978
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|56
|Oregon
|72
|Wisconsin
|1977
|Oregon
|Bill Dellinger
|100
|UTEP
|105
|Washington state
|1976
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|62
|Oregon
|117
|North Texas
|1975
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|88
|Washington State
|92
|Penn State
|1974
|Oregon
|Bill Dellinger
|77
|Western Kentucky
|110
|Indiana
|1973
|Oregon
|Bill Dellinger
|89
|UTEP
|157
|Washington state
|1972
|Tennessee
|Stan Huntsman
|134
|East Tennessee State
|148
|Houston
|1971
|Oregon
|Bill Dellinger
|83
|Washington State
|122
|Tennessee
|1970
|Villanova
|James Elliott
|85
|Oregon
|86
|William & Mary
|1969
|UTEP
|Wayne Vandenburg
|74
|Villanova
|88
|Manhattan
|1968
|Villanova
|James Elliott
|78
|Stanford
|100
|Manhattan
|1967
|Villanova
|James Elliott
|91
|Air Force
|96
|Wyoming
|1966
|Villanova
|James Elliott
|79
|Kansas State
|155
|Kansas
|1965
|Western Michigan
|George Dales
|81
|Northwestern
|114
|Kansas
|1964
|Western Michigan
|George Dales
|86
|Oregon
|116
|Michigan State
|1963
|San Jose State
|Dean Miller
|53
|Oregon
|68
|Michigan State
|1962
|San Jose State
|Dean Miller
|58
|Villanova
|69
|Michigan State
|1961
|Oregon State
|Sam Bell
|68
|San Jose State
|82
|Michigan State
|1960
|Houston
|John Morriss
|54
|Michigan State
|80
|Michigan State
|1959
|Michigan State
|Francis Dittrich
|44
|Houston
|120
|Michigan State
|1958
|Michigan State
|Francis Dittrich
|79
|Western Michigan
|104
|Michigan State
|1957
|Notre dame
|Alex Wilson
|121
|Michigan State
|127
|Michigan State
|1956
|Michigan State
|Karl Schlademan
|28
|Kansas
|88
|Michigan State
|1955
|Michigan State
|Karl Schlademan
|46
|Kansas
|68
|Michigan State
|1954
|Oklahoma State
|Ralph Higgins
|61
|Syracuse
|118
|Michigan State
|1953
|Kansas
|Bill Easton
|70
|Indiana
|82
|Michigan State
|1952
|Michigan State
|Karl Schlademan
|65
|Indiana
|68
|Michigan State
|1951
|Syracuse
|Robert Grieve
|80
|Kansas
|118
|Michigan State
|1950
|Penn State
|Charles Werner
|53
|Michigan State
|55
|Michigan State
|1949
|Michigan State
|Karl Schlademan
|59
|Syracuse
|81
|Michigan State
|1948
|Michigan State
|Karl Schlademan
|41
|Wisconsin
|69
|Michigan State
|1947
|Penn State
|Charles Werner
|60
|Syracuse
|72
|Michigan State
|1946
|Drake
|Bill Easton
|42
|New York University
|98
|Michigan State
|1945
|Drake
|Bill Easton
|50
|Notre Dame
|65
|Michigan State
|1944
|Drake
|Bill Easton
|25
|Notre Dame
|64
|Michigan State
|1942
|Indiana/Penn State
|Earle Hayes/Charles Werner
|57
|Michigan State
|1941
|Rhode Island
|Fred Tootell
|83
|Penn State
|110
|Michigan State
|1940
|Indiana
|Earle Hayes
|65
|Eastern Michigan
|68
|Michigan State
|1939
|Michigan State
|Lauren Brown
|54
|Wisconsin
|57
|Michigan State
|1938
|Indiana
|Earle Hayes
|51
|Notre Dame
|61
|Michigan State
*Participation in the championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions
DI women's cross country championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|SITE
|2019
|Arkansas
|Lance Harter
|96
|BYU
|102
|Terre Haute, IN
|2018
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|65
|New Mexico
|103
|Madison, Wis.
|2017
|New Mexico
|Joe Franklin
|90
|San Francisco
|105
|Louisville, Ky.
|2016
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|125
|Michigan
|126
|Terre Haute, Ind.
|2015
|New Mexico
|Joe Franklin
|49
|Colorado
|129
|Louisville, Ky.
|2014
|Michigan State
|Walt Drenth
|85
|Iowa State
|147
|Terre Haute, Ind.
|2013
|Providence
|Ray Treacy
|141
|Arizona
|197
|Indiana State
|2012
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|114
|Providence
|183
|Louisville, Ky.
|2011
|Georgetown
|Chris Miltenburg
|162
|Washington
|170
|Indiana State
|2010
|Villanova
|Gina Procaccio
|120
|Florida State
|154
|Indiana State
|2009
|Villanova
|Gina Procaccio
|86
|Florida State
|133
|Indiana State
|2008
|Washington
|Greg Metcalf
|79
|Oregon
|131
|Indiana State
|2007
|Stanford
|Peter Tegen
|145
|Oregon
|177
|Indiana State
|2006
|Stanford
|Peter Tegen
|195
|Colorado
|223
|Indiana State
|2005
|Stanford
|Peter Tegen
|146
|Colorado
|181
|Indiana State
|2004
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|63
|Duke
|144
|Indiana State
|2003
|Stanford
|Dena Evans
|120
|BYU
|128
|UNI
|2002
|BYU
|Patrick Shane
|85
|Stanford
|113
|Indiana State
|2001
|BYU
|Patrick Shane
|62
|North Carolina State
|148
|Furman
|2000
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|117
|BYU
|167
|Iowa State
|1999
|BYU
|Patrick Shane
|72
|Arkansas
|125
|Indiana
|1998
|Villanova
|Marcus O'Sullivan
|106
|BYU
|110
|Kansas
|1997
|BYU
|Patrick Shane
|100
|Stanford
|102
|Furman
|1996
|Stanford
|Beth Alford-Sullivan
|101
|Villanova
|106
|Arizona
|1995
|Providence
|Ray Treacy
|88
|Colorado
|123
|Iowa State
|1994
|Villanova
|Marty Stern
|75
|Michigan
|108
|Arkansas
|1993
|Villanova
|Marty Stern
|66
|Arkansas
|71
|Lehigh
|1992
|Villanova
|Marty Stern
|123
|Arkansas
|130
|Indiana
|1991
|Villanova
|Marty Stern
|85
|Arkansas
|168
|Arizona
|1990
|Villanova
|Marty Stern
|82
|Providence
|172
|Tennessee
|1989
|Villanova
|Marty Stern
|99
|Kentucky
|168
|Navy
|1988
|Kentucky
|Don Weber
|75
|Oregon
|128
|Iowa State
|1987
|Oregon
|Tom Heinonen
|97
|North Carolina State
|99
|Virginia
|1986
|Texas
|Terry Crawford
|62
|Wisconsin
|64
|Arizona
|1985
|Wisconsin
|Peter Tegen
|58
|Iowa State
|98
|Marquette
|1984
|Wisconsin
|Peter Tegen
|63
|Stanford
|89
|Penn State
|1983
|Oregon
|Tom Heinonen
|95
|Stanford
|98
|Lehigh
|1982
|Virginia
|Martin Smith
|48
|Stanford
|91
|Indiana
|1981
|Virginia
|John Varasy
|36
|Oregon
|83
|Witchita State