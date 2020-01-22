2020 Senior Bowl: Rosters, time, TV channel

With the 2019 college football season officially over, there is only one more game to be played before the 2020 NFL draft — the Senior Bowl. The game will take place on Jan. 25, 2020. Find the North and South team rosters, game time and TV channel below.

The game will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama at 2:30 p.m. ET. Last year's Senior Bowl resulted in the North Team beating the South Team 34-24. This year's game will feature multiple players trying to bolster their resumes before the 2020 NFL Draft like Oregon QB Justin Herbert, Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts and Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool.

Senior Bowl 2020: Time, TV channel

The 2020 Senior Bowl can be watched starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 25. It will be aired on the NFL Network, as the Senior Bowl features many possible NFL draft picks.

Senior Bowl 2020: Rosters

North Roster

Position Name School Conference CB Troy Pride Jr. Notre Dame Independent CB Michael Ojemudia Iowa Big Ten CB Lamar Jackson Nebraska Big Ten CB Essang Bassey Wake Forest ACC DB Terrell Burgess Utah Pac-12 DE Carter Coughlin Minnesota Big Ten DS Josh Metellus Michigan Big Ten DS Khaleke Hudson Michigan Big Ten DS Jalen Elliott Notre Dame Independent DS Ashtyn Davis California Pac-12 DS Jeremy Chinn Southern Illinois FCS DS Alohi Gilman Notre Dame Independent DT Larrell Murchison North Carolina State ACC DT Neville Gallimore Oklahoma Big 12 DT Leki Fotu Utah Pac-12 DT Darrion Daniels Nebraska Big Ten DT DaVon Hamilton Ohio State Big Ten EDGE Joshua Uche Michigan Big Ten EDGE Jason Strowbridge North Carolina ACC EDGE Alton Robinson Syracuse ACC EDGE Trevon Hill Miami (Fla.) ACC EDGE Bradlee Anae Utah Pac-12 EDGE Kenny Willekes Michigan State Big Ten ILB Evan Weaver California Pac-12 ILB Malik Harrison Ohio State Big Ten ILB Francis Bernard Utah Pac-12 LB Logan Wilson Wyoming MWC LS Steve Wirtel Iowa State Big 12 OC Nick Harris Washington Pac-12 OG Jonah Jackson Ohio State Big Ten OG Ben Bredeson Michigan Big Ten OL Matt Henessy Temple AAC OLB Zack Baun Wisconsin Big Ten OT Matt Peart Connecticut AAC OT Colton McKivitz West Virginia Big 12 OT Josh Jones Houston AAC OT Justin Herron Wake Forest ACC OT Charlie Heck North Carolina ACC OT Trey Adams Washington Pac-12 OT Hakeem Adeniji Kansas Big 12 PK Tyler Bass Georgia Southern Sun Belt PT Braden Mann Texas A&M SEC QB Shea Patterson Michigan Big Ten QB Anthony Gordon Washington State Pac-12 QB Jordan Love Utah State MWC RB Joshua Kelley UCLA Pac-12 RB JaMycal Hasty Baylor Big 12 RB Darius Anderson TCU Big 12 TE Adam Trautman Dayton FCS TE Charlie Taumoepeau Portland State FCS TE Sean McKeon Michigan Big Ten TE Brycen Hopkins Purdue Big Ten WR James Proche SMU AAC WR Michael Pittman Jr. Southern Cal Pac-12 WR Denzel Mims Baylor Big 12 WR KJ Hill Ohio State Big Ten WR Antonio Gandy-Golden Liberty Independent WR Chase Claypool Notre Dame Independent WR Quartney Davis Texas A&M SEC

South Roster