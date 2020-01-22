2020 Senior Bowl: Rosters, time, TV channel

With the 2019 college football season officially over, there is only one more game to be played before the 2020 NFL draft — the Senior Bowl. The game will take place on Jan. 25, 2020. Find the North and South team rosters, game time and TV channel below.
The game will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama at 2:30 p.m. ET. Last year's Senior Bowl resulted in the North Team beating the South Team 34-24. This year's game will feature multiple players trying to bolster their resumes before the 2020 NFL Draft like Oregon QB Justin Herbert, Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts and Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool.
Senior Bowl 2020: Time, TV channel
The 2020 Senior Bowl can be watched starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 25. It will be aired on the NFL Network, as the Senior Bowl features many possible NFL draft picks.
Senior Bowl 2020: Rosters
North Roster
|Position
|Name
|School
|Conference
|CB
|Troy Pride Jr.
|Notre Dame
|Independent
|CB
|Michael Ojemudia
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|CB
|Lamar Jackson
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|CB
|Essang Bassey
|Wake Forest
|ACC
|DB
|Terrell Burgess
|Utah
|Pac-12
|DE
|Carter Coughlin
|Minnesota
|Big Ten
|DS
|Josh Metellus
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|DS
|Khaleke Hudson
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|DS
|Jalen Elliott
|Notre Dame
|Independent
|DS
|Ashtyn Davis
|California
|Pac-12
|DS
|Jeremy Chinn
|Southern Illinois
|FCS
|DS
|Alohi Gilman
|Notre Dame
|Independent
|DT
|Larrell Murchison
|North Carolina State
|ACC
|DT
|Neville Gallimore
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|DT
|Leki Fotu
|Utah
|Pac-12
|DT
|Darrion Daniels
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|DT
|DaVon Hamilton
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|EDGE
|Joshua Uche
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|EDGE
|Jason Strowbridge
|North Carolina
|ACC
|EDGE
|Alton Robinson
|Syracuse
|ACC
|EDGE
|Trevon Hill
|Miami (Fla.)
|ACC
|EDGE
|Bradlee Anae
|Utah
|Pac-12
|EDGE
|Kenny Willekes
|Michigan State
|Big Ten
|ILB
|Evan Weaver
|California
|Pac-12
|ILB
|Malik Harrison
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|ILB
|Francis Bernard
|Utah
|Pac-12
|LB
|Logan Wilson
|Wyoming
|MWC
|LS
|Steve Wirtel
|Iowa State
|Big 12
|OC
|Nick Harris
|Washington
|Pac-12
|OG
|Jonah Jackson
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|OG
|Ben Bredeson
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|OL
|Matt Henessy
|Temple
|AAC
|OLB
|Zack Baun
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|OT
|Matt Peart
|Connecticut
|AAC
|OT
|Colton McKivitz
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|OT
|Josh Jones
|Houston
|AAC
|OT
|Justin Herron
|Wake Forest
|ACC
|OT
|Charlie Heck
|North Carolina
|ACC
|OT
|Trey Adams
|Washington
|Pac-12
|OT
|Hakeem Adeniji
|Kansas
|Big 12
|PK
|Tyler Bass
|Georgia Southern
|Sun Belt
|PT
|Braden Mann
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|QB
|Shea Patterson
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|QB
|Anthony Gordon
|Washington State
|Pac-12
|QB
|Jordan Love
|Utah State
|MWC
|RB
|Joshua Kelley
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|RB
|JaMycal Hasty
|Baylor
|Big 12
|RB
|Darius Anderson
|TCU
|Big 12
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|Dayton
|FCS
|TE
|Charlie Taumoepeau
|Portland State
|FCS
|TE
|Sean McKeon
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|TE
|Brycen Hopkins
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|WR
|James Proche
|SMU
|AAC
|WR
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Southern Cal
|Pac-12
|WR
|Denzel Mims
|Baylor
|Big 12
|WR
|KJ Hill
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|WR
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
|Liberty
|Independent
|WR
|Chase Claypool
|Notre Dame
|Independent
|WR
|Quartney Davis
|Texas A&M
|SEC
South Roster
|Position
|Name
|School
|Conference
|CB
|Kindle Vildor
|Georgia Southern
|Sun Belt
|CB
|Dane Jackson
|Pittsburgh
|ACC
|CB
|A.J. Green
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
|CB
|Kristian Fulton
|LSU
|SEC
|DB
|Darnay Holmes
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|DB
|Reggie Robinson II
|Tulsa
|AAC
|DE
|Marlon Davidson
|Auburn
|SEC
|DE
|Jabari Zuniga
|Florida
|SEC
|DE
|Trevis Gipson
|Tulsa
|AAC
|DS
|K'Von Wallace
|Clemson
|ACC
|DS
|Jared Mayden
|Alabama
|SEC
|DS
|Kyle Dugger
|Lenoir Rhyne
|SAC (Division II)
|DS
|Brian Cole II
|Mississippi State
|SEC
|DS
|Anoine Brooks Jr.
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|DT
|Javon Kinlaw
|South Carolina
|SEC
|DT
|Benito Jones
|Ole Miss
|SEC
|DT
|Raekwon Davis
|Alabama
|SEC
|DT
|Josiah Coatney
|Ole Miss
|SEC
|DT
|Robert Windsor
|Penn State
|Big Ten
|EDGE
|Darrell Taylor Jr.
|Tennessee
|SEC
|EDGE
|D.J. Wonnum
|South Carolina
|SEC
|EDGE
|Jonathan Greenard
|Florida
|SEC
|ILB
|Anfernee Jennings
|Alabama
|SEC
|ILB
|T.J. Brunson
|South Carolina
|SEC
|LB
|Terrell Lewis
|Alabama
|SEC
|LS
|Blake Ferguson
|LSU
|SEC
|OG
|Logan Stenberg
|Kentucky
|SEC
|OG
|John Simpson
|Clemson
|ACC
|OG
|Ben Bartch
|Saint John's
|Division III
|OL
|Damien Lewis
|LSU
|SEC
|OL
|Tremayne Anchrum
|Clemson
|ACC
|OL
|Keith Ismael
|San Diego State
|MWC
|OL
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|LSU
|SEC
|OLB
|Davion Taylor
|Colorado
|Pac-12
|OLB
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|Appalachian State
|Sun Belt
|OLB
|Cameron Brown
|Penn State
|Big Ten
|OT
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|Auburn
|SEC
|OT
|Alex Taylor
|South Carolina State
|FCS
|OT
|Terence Steele
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|OT
|Tyre Phillips
|Mississippi State
|SEC
|PK
|Rodrigo Blankenship
|Georgia
|SEC
|PT
|Joseph Charlton
|South Carolina
|SEC
|QB
|Steven Montes
|Colorado
|Pac-12
|QB
|Jalen Hurts
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|QB
|Justin Herbert
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|RB
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|Vanderbilt
|SEC
|RB
|Lamical Perine
|Florida
|SEC
|RB
|Eno Benjamin
|Arizona State
|Pac-12
|RB
|Antonio Gibson
|Memphis
|AAC
|TE
|Stephen Sullivan
|LSU
|SEC
|TE
|Jared Pinkney
|Vanderbilt
|SEC
|TE
|Josiah Deguara
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|Florida Atlantic
|C-USA
|WR
|Austin Mack
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|WR
|Kalija Lipscomb
|Vanderbilt
|SEC
|WR
|Collin Johnson
|Texas
|Big 12
|WR
|Jauan Jennings
|Tennessee
|SEC
|WR
|Van Jefferson
|Florida
|SEC
|WR
|Devin Duvernay
|Texas
|Big 12
|WR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|Arizona State
|Pac-12