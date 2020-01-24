2020 Senior Bowl: Rosters, time, TV channel

HOOPS:

With the 2019 college football season officially over, there is only one more game to be played before the 2020 NFL draft — the Senior Bowl. The game will be played on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Find the North and South team rosters, game time and TV channel below.

The game will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama at 2:30 p.m. ET. Last year's Senior Bowl resulted in the North Team beating the South Team 34-24. This year's game will feature multiple players trying to bolster their resumes before the 2020 NFL Draft like Oregon QB Justin Herbert, Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts and Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool.  

Senior Bowl 2020: Time, TV channel

The 2020 Senior Bowl can be watched starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 25. It will be aired on the NFL Network, as the Senior Bowl features many possible NFL draft picks. 

Senior Bowl 2020: Rosters

North Roster 

Position Name School Conference
CB Troy Pride Jr.  Notre Dame Independent
CB Michael Ojemudia Iowa Big Ten
CB Lamar Jackson Nebraska Big Ten 
CB Essang Bassey Wake Forest ACC
DB Terrell Burgess Utah Pac-12
DE Carter Coughlin Minnesota Big Ten 
DS Josh Metellus Michigan Big Ten 
DS Khaleke Hudson Michigan  Big Ten 
DS Jalen Elliott Notre Dame Independent
DS Ashtyn Davis California Pac-12
DS Jeremy Chinn Southern Illinois FCS
DS Alohi Gilman Notre Dame Independent
DT Larrell Murchison  North Carolina State ACC
DT Neville Gallimore Oklahoma Big 12
DT Leki Fotu Utah Pac-12
DT Darrion Daniels Nebraska Big Ten
DT DaVon Hamilton  Ohio State Big Ten
EDGE Joshua Uche Michigan Big Ten
EDGE Jason Strowbridge North Carolina ACC
EDGE Alton Robinson Syracuse  ACC
EDGE Trevon Hill Miami (Fla.) ACC
EDGE Bradlee Anae Utah Pac-12
EDGE Kenny Willekes Michigan State Big Ten
ILB Evan Weaver California Pac-12
ILB Malik Harrison  Ohio State Big Ten
ILB Francis Bernard Utah Pac-12
LB Logan Wilson Wyoming MWC
LS Steve Wirtel Iowa State Big 12
OC Nick Harris Washington  Pac-12
OG Jonah Jackson Ohio State Big Ten
OG Ben Bredeson Michigan  Big Ten 
OL Matt Henessy Temple AAC
OLB Zack Baun Wisconsin Big Ten 
OT Matt Peart  Connecticut  AAC
OT Colton McKivitz West Virginia Big 12
OT  Josh Jones Houston AAC
OT Justin Herron  Wake Forest ACC
OT Charlie Heck North Carolina ACC
OT Trey Adams Washington Pac-12
OT Hakeem Adeniji Kansas Big 12
PK Tyler Bass Georgia Southern  Sun Belt
PT Braden Mann Texas A&M SEC
QB Shea Patterson Michigan Big Ten
QB Anthony Gordon  Washington State Pac-12
QB Jordan Love Utah State MWC
RB Joshua Kelley UCLA Pac-12
RB JaMycal Hasty Baylor Big 12
RB Darius Anderson TCU Big 12
TE Adam Trautman  Dayton FCS
TE Charlie Taumoepeau Portland State FCS
TE Sean McKeon Michigan  Big Ten
TE Brycen Hopkins Purdue Big Ten
WR James Proche SMU AAC
WR Michael Pittman Jr.  Southern Cal Pac-12
WR Denzel Mims Baylor Big 12
WR KJ Hill Ohio State Big Ten
WR Antonio Gandy-Golden Liberty Independent
WR Chase Claypool Notre Dame Independent
WR Quartney Davis Texas A&M SEC

South Roster

Position Name School Conference
CB Kindle Vildor Georgia Southern Sun Belt
CB Dane Jackson  Pittsburgh ACC
CB A.J. Green  Oklahoma State Big 12
CB Kristian Fulton LSU SEC
DB Darnay Holmes UCLA Pac-12
DB Reggie Robinson II Tulsa AAC
DE Marlon Davidson Auburn SEC
DE Jabari Zuniga Florida  SEC
DE  Trevis Gipson Tulsa AAC
DS K'Von Wallace Clemson ACC
DS Jared Mayden Alabama SEC
DS Kyle Dugger Lenoir Rhyne SAC (Division II)
DS Brian Cole II Mississippi State SEC
DS Anoine Brooks Jr.  Maryland Big Ten
DT Javon Kinlaw South Carolina SEC
DT Benito Jones Ole Miss SEC
DT Raekwon Davis  Alabama SEC
DT Josiah Coatney  Ole Miss SEC
DT Robert Windsor Penn State Big Ten
EDGE Darrell Taylor Jr. Tennessee SEC
EDGE D.J. Wonnum South Carolina SEC
EDGE Jonathan Greenard Florida SEC
ILB Anfernee Jennings Alabama SEC
ILB T.J. Brunson South Carolina SEC
LB Terrell Lewis Alabama SEC
LS Blake Ferguson LSU SEC
OG Logan Stenberg Kentucky SEC
OG John Simpson Clemson ACC
OG Ben Bartch Saint John's  Division III
OL Damien Lewis LSU SEC
OL Tremayne Anchrum Clemson  ACC
OL Keith Ismael San Diego State MWC
OL Lloyd Cushenberry III LSU SEC
OLB Davion Taylor Colorado Pac-12
OLB Akeem Davis-Gaither Appalachian State Sun Belt
OLB Cameron Brown  Penn State Big Ten
OT Prince Tega Wanogho Auburn  SEC
OT Alex Taylor South Carolina State FCS
OT Terence Steele Texas Tech Big 12
OT Tyre Phillips Mississippi State SEC
PK Rodrigo Blankenship Georgia SEC
PT Joseph Charlton South Carolina SEC
QB Steven Montes Colorado  Pac-12
QB Jalen Hurts Oklahoma Big 12
QB Justin Herbert Oregon  Pac-12
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn  Vanderbilt SEC
RB Lamical Perine Florida SEC
RB Eno Benjamin Arizona State Pac-12
RB Antonio Gibson Memphis AAC
TE Stephen Sullivan  LSU SEC
TE Jared Pinkney Vanderbilt SEC
TE Josiah Deguara Cincinnati AAC
TE Harrison Bryant Florida Atlantic C-USA
WR Austin Mack Ohio State Big Ten
WR Kalija Lipscomb Vanderbilt SEC
WR Collin Johnson Texas Big 12
WR Jauan Jennings Tennessee SEC
WR Van Jefferson Florida SEC
WR Devin Duvernay Texas Big 12
WR Brandon Aiyuk Arizona State Pac-12

