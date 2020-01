2020 Super Bowl rosters: Colleges of 49ers and Chiefs players

Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs gathers 106 former college football players. The Big Ten and SEC garner the largest representation in Miami, combining for 34 players.

Penn State ranks at the top with five representatives, and the FCS and DII football both have former players on active rosters.

Here is how the rosters break down:

Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the San Francisco 49ers

Active Roster

Player Number Position College Azeez Al-Shaair 51 LB Florida Atlantic Kwon Alexander 56 LB LSU Arik Armstead 91 DL Oregon C.J. Beathard 3 QB Iowa Nick Bosa 97 DL Ohio State Kendrick Bourne 84 WR Eastern Washington Matt Breida 22 RB Georgia Southern Daniel Brunskill 60 OL San Diego State DeForest Buckner 99 DL Oregon Tevin Coleman 26 RB Indiana Sheldon Day 96 DL Notre Dame Ross Dwelley 82 TE San Diego Dee Ford 55 DL Auburn Ben Garland 63 OL Air Force Jimmy Garoppolo 10 QB Eastern Illinois Kevin Givens 90 DL Penn State Robbie Gould 9 K Penn State Dre Greenlaw 57 LB Arkansas Marcell Harris 36 S Florida Daniel Helm 43 TE Duke Richie James Jr. 13 WR Middle Tennessee State Dontae Johnson 35 CB North Carolina State Kyle Juszczyk 44 FB Harvard George Kittle 85 TE Iowa Elijah Lee 47 LB Kansas State Jordan Matthews 81 WR Vanderbilt Mike McGlinchey 69 T Notre Dame Earl Mitchell 93 DL Arizona Tarvarius Moore 33 DB Southern Mississippi Emmanuel Moseley 41 CB Tennessee Raheem Mostert 31 RB Purdue Nick Mullens 4 QB Southern Mississippi Kyle Nelson 86 LS New Mexico State Mark Nzeocha 53 LB Wyoming Mike Person 68 OL Montana State Dante Pettis 18 WR Washington D.J. Reed Jr. 32 DB Kansas State Deebo Samuel 19 WR South Carolina Emmanuel Sanders 17 WR Southern Methodist Richard Sherman 25 CB Stanford Justin Skule 67 OT Vanderbilt Joe Staley 74 T Central Michigan Jaquiski Tartt 29 S Samford Solomon Thomas 94 DL Stanford Levine Toilolo 83 TE Stanford Laken Tomlinson 75 OL Duke Jimmie Ward 20 DB Northern Illinois Fred Warner 54 LB BYU K'Waun Williams 24 CB Pittsburgh Jeff Wilson Jr. 30 RB North Texas Mitch Wishnowsky 6 P Utah Ahkello Witherspoon 23 CB Colorado Anthony Zettel 92 DL Penn State

Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the Kansas City Chiefs

Active roster

Player Number Position College Khalen Saunders 99 DT Western Illinois Xavier Williams 98 DT Northern Iowa Chris Jones 95 DT Mississippi State Terrell Suggs 94 DE Arizona State Tanoh Kpassagnon 92 DE Villanova Derrick Nnadi 91 DT Florida State Travis Kelce 87 TE Cincinnati Deon Yelder 82 TE Western Kentucky Blake Bell 81 TE Oklahoma Andrew Wylie 77 G Eastern Michigan Laurent Duvernay-Tardif 76 G McGill (Canada) Cam Erving 75 T Florida State Nick Allegretti 73 G Illinois Eric Fisher 72 T Central Michigan Mitchell Schwartz 71 T California Jackson Barton 68 OT Utah Mike Pennel 64 DT Colorado State Pueblo Austin Reiter 62 C South Florida Stefen Wisniewski 61 G Penn State Ryan Hunter 60 G Bowling Green Reggie Ragland 59 LB Alabama Ben Niemann 56 LB Iowa Frank Clark 55 DE Michigan Damien Wilson 54 LB Minnesota Anthony Hitchens 53 LB Iowa Demone Harris 52 LB Buffalo Darron Lee 50 LB Ohio State Daniel Sorensen 49 S BYU Dorian O'Daniel 44 LB Clemson Anthony Sherman 42 FB Connecticut James Winchester 41 LS Oklahoma Charvarius Ward 35 CB Middle Tennessee State Darwin Thompson 34 RB Utah State Tyrann Mathieu 32 S LSU Alex Brown 30 DB South Carolina State Kendall Fuller 29 CB Virginia Tech Rashad Fenton 27 CB South Carolina Damien Williams 26 RB Oklahoma LeSean McCoy 25 RB Pittsburgh Jordan Lucas 24 S Penn State Armani Watts 23 S Texas A&M Bashaud Breeland 21 CB Clemson Morris Claiborne 20 CB LSU Mecole Hardman 17 WR Georgia Patrick Mahomes 15 QB Texas Tech Sammy Watkins 14 WR Clemson Byron Pringle 13 WR Kansas State Demarcus Robinson 11 WR Florida Tyreek Hill 10 WR West Alabama Matt Moore 8 QB Oregon State Harrison Butker 7 K Georgia Tech Chad Henne 4 QB Michigan Dustin Colquitt 2 P Tennessee

Breakdown by college

Here are all the schools with at least three players or more:

School Number of players Penn State 5 Iowa 4 Oklahoma 3 Clemson 3 LSU 3 Kansas State 3 Stanford 3

Breakdown by Conference

Here are all the conferences represented at least two times or more:

Note: The FCS has 10 total players and DII has two, respectively.