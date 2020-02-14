Tewaaraton Award announces 2020 men's and women's lacrosse watch lists

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the 2020 Tewaaraton Award men’s and women’s watch lists. The lists include the top players across all three divisions of NCAA lacrosse and highlight the early contenders for the Tewaaraton Award. 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the award.
On the men’s side four of the five Tewaaraton Finalists return from 2019 (Penn State’s Grant Ament, Maryland’s Jared Bernhardt, Yale’s TD Ierlan and Princeton’s Michael Sowers), while all five women’s finalists from 2019 graduated last year.
TOP OFFENSIVE RETURNING PLAYERS: Men's | Women's
“As we head into our 20th anniversary, we couldn’t be more excited to watch these talented players this season and see who rises to the top in May,” said Jeff Harvey, chairman of The Tewaaraton Foundation. “The Tewaaraton Foundation has accomplished a lot in 20 years, and we’re extremely thankful for our dedicated board members and hard-working volunteers who have done so much to build and grow this award.”
The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees are made up of premier collegiate coaches and are appointed annually by The Tewaaraton Foundation.
FULL HISTORY: Why it's called the 'Tewaaraton' and every winner since 2001
The 50 men’s and 50 women’s watch list candidates, with school, year and position noted:
Men’s Watch List:
Dox Aitken, Virginia — Sr., Midfield
Grant Ament, Penn State — Sr., Attack
Jared Bernhardt, Maryland — Sr., Attack
Charlie Bertrand, Merrimack College — Sr., Attack
Jake Carraway, Georgetown — Sr., Attack
Adam Charalambides, Rutgers — Jr., Attack
Jared Conners, Virginia — Sr., Defense
Bryan Costabile, Notre Dame — Sr., Midfield
Brendan Curry, Syracuse — Jr., Midfield
Matt DeLuca, Delaware — Sr., Goalie
Tucker Dordevic, Syracuse — Soph., Midfield
Joey Epstein, Johns Hopkins — Soph., Attack
Bubba Fairman, Maryland — Jr., Midfield
Chris Fake, Yale — Jr., Defense
Conor Gaffney, Lehigh — Sr., Face Off
Matt Gaudet, Yale — Sr., Attack
JT Giles-Harris, Duke — Sr., Defense
Phil Goss, Brown — Sr., Goalie
Chris Gray, North Carolina — Jr., Attack
Sam Handley, Pennsylvania — Soph., Midfield
Eric Holden , Hobart College —Sr., Attack
TD Ierlan, Yale — Sr., Face Off
Jack Kielty, Notre Dame — Sr., Defense
Connor Kirst, Villanova — Sr., Midfield
Charlie Kitchen, Delaware — Sr., Attack
Michael Kraus, Virginia — Sr., Attack
Ryan Lanchbury, Richmond — Jr., Attack
Tre Leclaire, Ohio State — Sr., Attack
Kevin Lindley, Loyola — Jr., Attack
Danny Logan, Denver — Sr., SSDM
Ryan McNulty, Loyola — Sr., LSM
Nick Mellen, Syracuse — Sr., Defense
Nakeie Montgomery, Duke — Jr., Midfield
Matt Moore, Virginia — Jr., Attack
Jackson Morrill, Yale — Sr., Attack
Kieran Mullins, Rutgers — Sr., Attack
Brendan Nichtern, Army West Point — Soph., Attack
Asher Nolting, High Point — Jr., Attack
Mac O'Keefe, Penn State — Sr., Attack
William Perry, North Carolina — Sr., Midfield
Andrew Pettit, Lehigh — Sr., Attack
Chase Scanlan, Syracuse — Soph., Attack
Koby Smith, Towson — Jr., Defense
Gibson Smith, Georgetown — Jr., Defense
Michael Sowers, Princeton — Sr., Attack
Jeff Teat, Cornell — Sr., Attack
Ryan Terefenko, Ohio State — Sr., Midfield
Ryan Tierney, Hofstra — Sr., Attack
Ethan Walker, Denver — Sr., Attack
Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland — Jr., Attack
Women’s Watch List:
Andie Aldave, Notre Dame — Jr., Midfield
Ali Baiocco, Stanford — Jr., Attack
Erin Barry, Pennsylvania — Sr., Midfield
Savannah Buchanan, Notre Dame — Sr., Midfield
Madison Carter, Penn State — Redshirt Senior, Attack
Samantha Chenoweth , Towson — Sr., Defense
Sarah Cooper, Syracuse — Soph., Defense
Tess D'Orsi, Princeton — Sr., Attack
Meghan Doherty, Maryland — Sr., Defense
Molly Dougherty, James Madison — Jr., Goalie
Sam Fiedler, Loyola Maryland — Jr., Midfield
Sam Fish, Princeton — Jr., Goalie
Molly Garrett, Michigan — Sr., Midfield
Sam Geiersbach, Richmond — Jr., Attack
Lauren Gilbert, Northwestern — Jr., Attack
Brindi Griffin, Maryland — Sr., Attack
Grace Griffin, Maryland — Jr., Midfield
Kali Hartshorn, Maryland — Sr., Attack
Emily Hawryschuk, Syracuse — Sr., Attack
Riley Hertford, USC — Jr., Goalie
Quintin Hoch-Bullen, Denver — Jr., Attack
Katie Hoeg, North Carolina — Sr., Attack
Abby Hormes, High Point — Jr., Attack
Maddie Howe, Notre Dame — Jr., Attack
Shannon Kavanagh, Florida — Jr., Midfield
Ally Kennedy, Stony Brook — Sr., Midfield
Kelly Larkin, Navy — Sr., Attack
Molly Little, Denver — Sr., Defense
Lindsey McKone, Northwestern — Sr., Attack
Kerrigan Miller, USC — Sr., Midfield
Taylor Moreno, North Carolina — Jr., Goalie
Risa Mosenthal, Brown — Jr., Attack
Sammy Mueller, Virginia — Sr., Midfield
Caitlin Muir, Michigan — Jr., Attack
Charlotte North, Boston College — Jr., Attack
Taryn Ohlmiller, Stony Brook — Sr., Attack
Jamie Ortega, North Carolina — Jr., Attack
Alyssa Parrella, Hofstra — Sr., Midfield
Courtney Patterson, Gettysburg — Sr., Midfield
Paige Petty, Virginia Tech — Jr., Midfield
Kole Pollock, Adelphi — Sr., Attack
Sheila Rietano, Boston College — Sr., Midfield
Livy Rosenzweig, Loyola Maryland — Jr., Attack
Gabby Rosenzweig, Pennsylvania — Sr., Attack
Izzy Scane, Northwestern — Soph., Attack
Maggie Schneidereith, Johns Hopkins —Sr., Attack
Kyla Sears, Princeton — Jr., Attack
Emma Trenchard, North Carolina — Jr., Defense
Cara Trombetta, Florida — Sr., Defense
Cara Urbank, Boston College — Sr., Attack
Players not named to the initial lists have several opportunities to play their way into a spot as the season progresses. Watch list additions, if applicable, will be announced on March 12 and April 2. On April 23, the field will be narrowed to 25 men’s and 25 women’s nominees. Nominees can be players from the watch lists or not from the watch lists, effectively allowing for a third round of additions.
Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced on May 7 and invited to the 20th annual Tewaaraton Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 28.
For more information on the Tewaaraton Foundation or to attend this exciting event, visit
tewaaraton.com. Like and follow The Tewaaraton Foundation at facebook.com/tewaaraton,
twitter.com/tewaaraton and instagram.com/tewaaraton.
About The Tewaaraton Foundation
Founded at the University Club of Washington, D.C., and first presented in 2001, the Tewaaraton
Award is recognized as the preeminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and
female college lacrosse player in the United States. Endorsed by the Mohawk Nation Council of
Elders and U.S. Lacrosse, the Tewaaraton Award symbolizes lacrosse’s centuries-old roots in
Native American heritage. The Tewaaraton Foundation ensures the integrity and advances the
mission of this award. Each year, the Tewaaraton Award celebrates one of the six tribal nations of the Iroquois Confederacy – the Mohawk, Cayuga, Oneida, Onondaga, Seneca and Tuscarora – and presents two scholarships to students of Native American descent. To learn more about The Tewaaraton Foundation, please visit www.tewaaraton.com.