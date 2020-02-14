Tewaaraton Award announces 2020 men's and women's lacrosse watch lists

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the 2020 Tewaaraton Award men’s and women’s watch lists. The lists include the top players across all three divisions of NCAA lacrosse and highlight the early contenders for the Tewaaraton Award. 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the award.

On the men’s side four of the five Tewaaraton Finalists return from 2019 (Penn State’s Grant Ament, Maryland’s Jared Bernhardt, Yale’s TD Ierlan and Princeton’s Michael Sowers), while all five women’s finalists from 2019 graduated last year.

TOP OFFENSIVE RETURNING PLAYERS: Men's | Women's

“As we head into our 20th anniversary, we couldn’t be more excited to watch these talented players this season and see who rises to the top in May,” said Jeff Harvey, chairman of The Tewaaraton Foundation. “The Tewaaraton Foundation has accomplished a lot in 20 years, and we’re extremely thankful for our dedicated board members and hard-working volunteers who have done so much to build and grow this award.”

The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees are made up of premier collegiate coaches and are appointed annually by The Tewaaraton Foundation.

FULL HISTORY: Why it's called the 'Tewaaraton' and every winner since 2001

The 50 men’s and 50 women’s watch list candidates, with school, year and position noted:

Men’s Watch List:

Dox Aitken, Virginia — Sr., Midfield

Grant Ament, Penn State — Sr., Attack

Jared Bernhardt, Maryland — Sr., Attack

Charlie Bertrand, Merrimack College — Sr., Attack

Jake Carraway, Georgetown — Sr., Attack

Adam Charalambides, Rutgers — Jr., Attack

Jared Conners, Virginia — Sr., Defense

Bryan Costabile, Notre Dame — Sr., Midfield

Brendan Curry, Syracuse — Jr., Midfield

Matt DeLuca, Delaware — Sr., Goalie

Tucker Dordevic, Syracuse — Soph., Midfield

Joey Epstein, Johns Hopkins — Soph., Attack

Bubba Fairman, Maryland — Jr., Midfield

Chris Fake, Yale — Jr., Defense

Conor Gaffney, Lehigh — Sr., Face Off

Matt Gaudet, Yale — Sr., Attack

JT Giles-Harris, Duke — Sr., Defense

Phil Goss, Brown — Sr., Goalie

Chris Gray, North Carolina — Jr., Attack

Sam Handley, Pennsylvania — Soph., Midfield

Eric Holden , Hobart College —Sr., Attack

TD Ierlan, Yale — Sr., Face Off

Jack Kielty, Notre Dame — Sr., Defense

Connor Kirst, Villanova — Sr., Midfield

Charlie Kitchen, Delaware — Sr., Attack

Michael Kraus, Virginia — Sr., Attack

Ryan Lanchbury, Richmond — Jr., Attack

Tre Leclaire, Ohio State — Sr., Attack

Kevin Lindley, Loyola — Jr., Attack

Danny Logan, Denver — Sr., SSDM

Ryan McNulty, Loyola — Sr., LSM

Nick Mellen, Syracuse — Sr., Defense

Nakeie Montgomery, Duke — Jr., Midfield

Matt Moore, Virginia — Jr., Attack

Jackson Morrill, Yale — Sr., Attack

Kieran Mullins, Rutgers — Sr., Attack

Brendan Nichtern, Army West Point — Soph., Attack

Asher Nolting, High Point — Jr., Attack

Mac O'Keefe, Penn State — Sr., Attack

William Perry, North Carolina — Sr., Midfield

Andrew Pettit, Lehigh — Sr., Attack

Chase Scanlan, Syracuse — Soph., Attack

Koby Smith, Towson — Jr., Defense

Gibson Smith, Georgetown — Jr., Defense

Michael Sowers, Princeton — Sr., Attack

Jeff Teat, Cornell — Sr., Attack

Ryan Terefenko, Ohio State — Sr., Midfield

Ryan Tierney, Hofstra — Sr., Attack

Ethan Walker, Denver — Sr., Attack

Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland — Jr., Attack

Women’s Watch List:

Andie Aldave, Notre Dame — Jr., Midfield

Ali Baiocco, Stanford — Jr., Attack

Erin Barry, Pennsylvania — Sr., Midfield

Savannah Buchanan, Notre Dame — Sr., Midfield

Madison Carter, Penn State — Redshirt Senior, Attack

Samantha Chenoweth , Towson — Sr., Defense

Sarah Cooper, Syracuse — Soph., Defense

Tess D'Orsi, Princeton — Sr., Attack

Meghan Doherty, Maryland — Sr., Defense

Molly Dougherty, James Madison — Jr., Goalie

Sam Fiedler, Loyola Maryland — Jr., Midfield

Sam Fish, Princeton — Jr., Goalie

Molly Garrett, Michigan — Sr., Midfield

Sam Geiersbach, Richmond — Jr., Attack

Lauren Gilbert, Northwestern — Jr., Attack

Brindi Griffin, Maryland — Sr., Attack

Grace Griffin, Maryland — Jr., Midfield

Kali Hartshorn, Maryland — Sr., Attack

Emily Hawryschuk, Syracuse — Sr., Attack

Riley Hertford, USC — Jr., Goalie

Quintin Hoch-Bullen, Denver — Jr., Attack

Katie Hoeg, North Carolina — Sr., Attack

Abby Hormes, High Point — Jr., Attack

Maddie Howe, Notre Dame — Jr., Attack

Shannon Kavanagh, Florida — Jr., Midfield

Ally Kennedy, Stony Brook — Sr., Midfield

Kelly Larkin, Navy — Sr., Attack

Molly Little, Denver — Sr., Defense

Lindsey McKone, Northwestern — Sr., Attack

Kerrigan Miller, USC — Sr., Midfield

Taylor Moreno, North Carolina — Jr., Goalie

Risa Mosenthal, Brown — Jr., Attack

Sammy Mueller, Virginia — Sr., Midfield

Caitlin Muir, Michigan — Jr., Attack

Charlotte North, Boston College — Jr., Attack

Taryn Ohlmiller, Stony Brook — Sr., Attack

Jamie Ortega, North Carolina — Jr., Attack

Alyssa Parrella, Hofstra — Sr., Midfield

Courtney Patterson, Gettysburg — Sr., Midfield

Paige Petty, Virginia Tech — Jr., Midfield

Kole Pollock, Adelphi — Sr., Attack

Sheila Rietano, Boston College — Sr., Midfield

Livy Rosenzweig, Loyola Maryland — Jr., Attack

Gabby Rosenzweig, Pennsylvania — Sr., Attack

Izzy Scane, Northwestern — Soph., Attack

Maggie Schneidereith, Johns Hopkins —Sr., Attack

Kyla Sears, Princeton — Jr., Attack

Emma Trenchard, North Carolina — Jr., Defense

Cara Trombetta, Florida — Sr., Defense

Cara Urbank, Boston College — Sr., Attack

Players not named to the initial lists have several opportunities to play their way into a spot as the season progresses. Watch list additions, if applicable, will be announced on March 12 and April 2. On April 23, the field will be narrowed to 25 men’s and 25 women’s nominees. Nominees can be players from the watch lists or not from the watch lists, effectively allowing for a third round of additions.

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced on May 7 and invited to the 20th annual Tewaaraton Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 28.

About The Tewaaraton Foundation

Founded at the University Club of Washington, D.C., and first presented in 2001, the Tewaaraton

Award is recognized as the preeminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and

female college lacrosse player in the United States. Endorsed by the Mohawk Nation Council of

Elders and U.S. Lacrosse, the Tewaaraton Award symbolizes lacrosse’s centuries-old roots in

Native American heritage. The Tewaaraton Foundation ensures the integrity and advances the

The Tewaaraton Foundation ensures the integrity and advances the mission of this award. Each year, the Tewaaraton Award celebrates one of the six tribal nations of the Iroquois Confederacy – the Mohawk, Cayuga, Oneida, Onondaga, Seneca and Tuscarora – and presents two scholarships to students of Native American descent.