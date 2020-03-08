Hoops:

🎟 5 men's NCAA tournament auto bids up for grabs on Tuesday

Full bracket predictions

🏀 Women's conference tournament tracker

Selection Sunday

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Automatic bids tracker
Watch live

NCAA.com | March 8, 2020

NCAA track and field: 2020 DIII men's and women's indoor championships qualifiers announced

North Central wins the 2019 DIII Men's Indoor Track & Field Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced today the participants in the 2020 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.

For each men’s individual event contested, including the heptathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each women’s individual event contested, including the pentathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each relay event contested, the top 12 declared relay teams, one per institution, were accepted into the competition.

The championships will be held March 13-14 at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with Visit Winston-Salem and Guilford College serving as hosts.

The complete list of participants is available here. This website is maintained by Delta Timing, a computer services company that provides results for track and field and cross country meets.

For more information regarding the Division III men’s and women’s indoor track and field championships, log on to NCAA.com.

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY: All-time men's champions | Women's champions

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners