Georgia Tech baseball walks it off to upset No. 4 UCLA in Game 1 of the weekend series

No. 4 UCLA traveled to Atlanta, Georgia to take on Georgia Tech baseball in one of the more anticipated series of college baseball's second weekend.

After just one game, it's lived up to the hype.

RECAP: #CardiacJackets take series lead over No. 3 UCLA with McCann 11th-inning home run



🔗 https://t.co/pQm4XFHrX5 pic.twitter.com/tX9kmETs5K — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 23, 2019

UCLA's starter Zach Pettaway and Georgia Tech's Xzavion Curry dueled admirably as the Bruins and Yellow Jackets exchanged blows in an evenly-matched heavyweight bout. UCLA got on the board first in the top of the second, but Georgia Tech quickly stormed back in the bottom half of the inning, manufacturing two runs of its own.

Back and forth they went, UCLA tying the game in the top of the fourth, with the Jackets' Luke Waddell blasting a home run to recapture the lead in the bottom of the fifth, only to watch the Bruins come right back and tie it in the top half of the sixth. That's how the game remained until the bottom of the eleventh inning. UCLA's Kyle Mora, beginning his fourth inning of relief, never got to record an out. Tech catcher Kyle McCann squared up and sent one deep into the Atlanta skyline, rocking his third home run of the season, this one in dramatic walk-off fashion.

"Deep to right-center field!" - @wiley_ballard on Kyle McCann's walk-off home run in the 11th inning #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/I18zk7qOma — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 23, 2019

Didn’t get the swing but here’s the celebration as Kyle McCann sends the #Jackets home victorious over #UCLA on a walkoff bomb off of the batter’s eye in extra innings! pic.twitter.com/LHXgsZBKvP — Gregory Gerard (@GGerardPG) February 23, 2019

Game 2 is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. We have our fingers crossed it's as good as the opening act.

