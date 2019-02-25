College baseball rankings: Little change in the top 10 and Vanderbilt holds on to No. 1

Vanderbilt remained No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings, powered by Louisville Slugger. The preseason No. 1 Commodores improved to 5-1 on the season with a win over Evansville and two wins against Pepperdine in an unbeaten week. LSU, Texas Tech and UCLA held steady in the next three spots after winning series against Bryant, Kentucky and Georgia Tech, respectively.

Florida fell two spots from No. 5 to No. 7 after posting a 2-3 week, despite winning its annual rivalry series against Miami. That allowed the unbeaten duo of North Carolina and Oregon State to move up one spot apiece to No. 5 and No. 6, respectively. Louisville, Georgia and Ole Miss continue to round out the top 10, holding firm in their preseason slots.

Stanford climbed one place to No. 11 after winning a tight series against UNLV, and Mississippi State jumped two places to No. 12 following a rivalry series win over Southern Miss. East Carolina fell three places to No. 14 after a 2-2 week against Campbell and Monmouth.

There was no movement from 15 to 19, as Baylor, Arkansas, Michigan and TCU all took care of business. Wake Forest tumbled from No. 20 out of the rankings after a rough 1-3 week that included losses to Liberty, Quinnipiac and Elon. Coastal Carolina, Auburn, Texas, Clemson and Cal State Fullerton each moved up one spot to occupy Nos. 20-24. Illinois made its season debut in the rankings at No. 25 after sweeping a road series at Florida Atlantic.

D1Baseball editors Aaron Fitt and Kendall Rogers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records are through Feb. 24.

Rank School Record Previous 1 Vanderbilt 5-1 1 2 LSU 7-0 2 3 Texas Tech 5-1 3 4 UCLA 6-1 4 5 North Carolina 7-0 6 6 Oregon State 8-0 7 7 Florida 5-3 5 8 Louisville 5-2 8 9 Georgia 6-0 9 10 Ole Miss 4-2 10 11 Stanford 6-1 12 12 Mississippi State 6-1 14 13 Florida State 7-0 13 14 East Carolina 5-2 11 15 Baylor 7-0 15 16 Arkansas 5-1 16 17 Michigan 6-0 17 18 TCU 5-2 18 19 Oklahoma State 5-2 19 20 Coastal Carolina 7-1 21 21 Auburn 6-2 22 22 Texas 6-2 23 23 Clemson 6-1 24 24 Cal State Fullerton 4-2 25 25 Illinois 6-0 NR

