College baseball: Texas rallies, walks off in ninth to complete 3-game sweep of No. 2 LSU

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Todd delivered a walk-off single to cap a three-run bottom of the ninth, as No. 22 Texas baseball completed the sweep of No. 2 LSU with a 7-6 win Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Scores | Stats

Todd's game-winning hit completed a 2-for-3, three RBI day by the junior outfielder. He is batting .370 this season with a team-leading 17 RBI.

Ty Madden pitched the final two innings in relief and picked up his second win of the season. He struck out two batters and did not allow a hit or walk.

The wild ninth inning started with Michael McCann being hit by a pitch and Masen Hibbeler slashing a single to right field. Lance Ford bunted the runners into scoring position for the top of the Texas batting order.

Duke Ellis drove in the first run of the inning, legging out an infield single to shortstop. Kennedy drove in the game-tying run with a fielder's choice. An error in the infield allowed Ellis to be safe at second base and keep the winning run in scoring position. Todd's walk-off winner directly followed.

COLLEGE BASEBALL RANKINGS: Little change in the top 10 and Vanderbilt holds on to No. 1

The teams went back-and-forth throughout the game. LSU struck first, scoring a run with a two-out RBI single off of Texas starter Coy Cobb in the third.

The Tigers' lead didn't last long though, as Texas scored three runs in the third to go ahead 3-1. Bryce Reagan started the rally with a one-out double to right-center, his first of the season. Fellow freshman, Kennedy, drove him in with a double of his own to tie the game 1-1.

And @poison_ivey_24 gets out of the jam! We head to the home half all tied up. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Q5DIWOi7XF — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 3, 2019

Todd provided the big blow, launching a two-run homer to right field to give the Longhorns the 3-1 lead.

In the top of the fifth, LSU rallied to tie the game up 3-3. The inning started with a hit batter and a one-out double to put two runners in scoring position. A wild pitch and an RBI groundout allowed the tying runs to cross the plate.

Brandon Ivey came out of the bullpen to get the Longhorns out of the fifth-inning jam and keep it tied 3-3

LSU retook the lead with two unearned runs in the sixth inning off of reliever Matteo Bocchi. The Longhorns turned to Mason Bryant, who managed to get them out of a bases-loaded jam.

CLEMSON BASEBALL: We picked an all-time starting lineup of Tigers greats

The Tigers added a run to their lead with an unearned run in the seventh inning off of Bryant to go up 6-3.

Texas got one run back in the eighth inning on doubles by Kennedy and Reynolds to set the table for the exciting ninth inning.

UP NEXT



Texas hosts UTRGV on Tuesday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The Longhorns hit the road for the weekend, traveling to Stanford for a four-game series that runs Thursday through Sunday.