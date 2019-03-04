College baseball rankings: Vanderbilt stays No. 1 as teams shuffle behind

After two weeks of minimal movement, the D1Baseball College Top 25, powered by Louisville Slugger, experienced a major shakeup in Week 3 of the season. Preseason No. 1 Vanderbilt continued its hold on the top spot, but the upheaval started right after that. At the back of the rankings, four new teams came in and four teams left.

LSU and Texas Tech had occupied the second and third spots since the preseason, but they tumbled 11 spots apiece to 13 and 14 after posting winless weekends. The Tigers were swept emphatically in a three-game road series against the Texas Longhorns, who were the week’s biggest climbers, vaulting 10 spots to No. 12.

UCLA, North Carolina, Oregon State and Florida moved up two spots apiece to round out the top five after the Commodores. Stanford and Mississippi State jumped five spots apiece to No. 6 and No. 7 after the Cardinal won a road series at Cal State Fullerton, and the Bulldogs went 2-0 at the Frisco Classic — highlighted by a win over Texas Tech.

Louisville, Georgia and Ole Miss stayed put at Nos. 8-10. Undefeated Florida State climbed two spots to No. 11.

The back half of the rankings also saw significant tumult. The biggest climber there was Coastal Carolina, which moved up three spots to No. 17 after notching quality wins over UConn, Illinois and Indiana. East Carolina (down four to No. 18), Baylor (down six to No. 21) and TCU (down five to No. 23) were the biggest fallers.

Four new teams entered the rankings. Texas A&M jumped in at No. 20 after a 3-0 showing at the Shriners College Classic in Houston, with wins over Baylor, TCU and Houston. North Carolina State improved to 11-0 with a sweep of Minnesota and joined the rankings at No. 22. South Carolina won its rivalry series over Clemson and checked in at No. 24. And Tennessee improved to 12-0 and made its debut in the rankings at No. 25, giving the SEC 10 teams in the Top 25. The four newcomers replaced Oklahoma State, Clemson, Cal State Fullerton and Illinois, all of whom posted losing weekends.

D1Baseball editors Aaron Fitt and Kendall Rogers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records are through games of March 3.

Rank Team Overall Record Record Last Week Previous Rank 1 Vanderbilt 9-2 4-1 1 2 UCLA 9-2 3-1 4 3 North Carolina 11-1 4-1 5 4 Oregon State 10-1 2-1 6 5 Florida 9-4 4-1 7 6 Stanford 9-2 3-1 11 7 Mississippi State 10-1 4-0 12 8 Louisville 8-3 3-1 8 9 Georgia 9-2 3-2 9 10 Ole Miss 8-2 4-0 10 11 Florida State 10-0 3-0 13 12 Texas 10-3 4-1 22 13 LSU 8-3 1-3 2 14 Texas Tech 6-3 1-2 3 15 Arkansas 9-1 4-0 16 16 Michigan 8-1 2-1 17 17 Coastal Carolina 10-2 3-1 20 18 East Carolina 8-4 3-2 14 19 Auburn 9-2 3-0 21 20 Texas A&M 11-2 4-1 NR 21 Baylor 9-2 2-2 15 22 NC State 11-0 4-0 NR 23 TCU 6-4 1-2 18 24 South Carolina 9-2 3-1 NR 25 Tennessee 12-0 5-0 NR

Oklahoma State, Clemson, Cal State Fullerton, Illinois