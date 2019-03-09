Florida State's Mike Martin, winningest coach in college baseball history, is first to reach 2,000 wins

Add another milestone to the storied career of Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin.

Already college baseball's winningest coach in DI history, Martin became the first coach to reach 2,000 career wins Saturday night after Florida State's 5-2 victory over Virginia Tech. All 2,000 have come at Florida State, his alma mater.

It’s no coincidence that MM are the roman numerals for 2,000.



For the first time in the history of NCAA athletics, a head coach has reached 2,000 career wins.



Congratulations to our beloved head coach, Mike Martin. pic.twitter.com/c4BYcdUOaA — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 9, 2019

Martin entered Saturday's doubleheader with the Hokies at 1,999 career wins in 39+ seasons. After dropping Game 1 6-0, marking FSU's first loss of the season, the Noles bounced back to split the day and take the weekend series.

Martin took the helm in Tallahassee in 1980 and has stayed put for four decades. His remarkable tenure has seen 16 College World Series appearances and 39 consecutive trips to the NCAA tournament. FSU has twice finished runner-up in the CWS under Martin (1986, 1999).

Last season, on May 5, Martin surpassed Augie Garrido for most wins in DI history at 1,976 and ended the season at 1,987 after a run to NCAA regionals. Martin has guided Florida State to a 13-1 start this year and a No. 11 ranking in the latest D1Baseball.com poll.

First! Most! Best!

Mike Martin is officially the only 2,000 win coach in NCAA History.#OneLastRun pic.twitter.com/OZQpAfjAAB — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) March 9, 2019

Martin's career record now stands at 2,000-714-4, good enough for the best winning percentage among active coaches (.737). He's also the only NCAA coach in any sport to reach 2,000 career wins.

It was announced in June that this season would be Martin's last. As part of his final act, the Seminoles will try to check off one last item missing from Martin's resume: A national title.