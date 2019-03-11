Clemson baseball completes sweep of North Carolina on walk-off homer

CLEMSON, S.C. – On a 2-2 pitch with two outs in the ninth inning, Logan Davidson crushed a two-run homer to lift No. 20 Clemson to a 5-4 walkoff win over No. 3 North Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who swept North Carolina in three games for the first time since 1997, improved to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in the ACC. The Tar Heels fell to 12-4 overall and 0-3 in ACC play.

North Carolina scored an unearned run in the fourth inning on Brandon Martorano’s two-out, run-scoring single, then Bryce Teodosio laced a solo homer, his fifth of the season, and Davidson belted a run-scoring double in the fifth inning to give Clemson the lead. Aaron Sabato crushed a solo homer in the sixth inning to tie the score, then he led off the top of the eighth inning with a double and the Tar Heels took the lead on Roberts’ run-scoring single. Danny Serretti added a two-out, run-scoring double in the frame. Kyle Wilkie extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the bottom of the eighth inning, then Clemson scored a run on a passed ball.

In the ninth inning, Sam Hall hit a two-out double to set up Davidson’s dramatic two-run homer, his fifth of the year. The long ball traveled 394 feet and landed over the Cajun Café beyond the right-field fence. It was Clemson’s second come-from-behind walkoff win in the series, as the Tigers trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth inning in the first game of the series on Saturday before scoring two runs, including the walkoff run on a balk.

Tiger reliever Carson Spiers (1-0) earned the win in 2.0 innings pitched. Clemson starter Keyshawn Askew surrendered five hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks with three strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched. Tar Heel reliever Austin Love (4-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host Coastal Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday at 6 p.m., on ACC Network Extra.