North Carolina baseball: We picked a starting lineup of all-time Tar Heel greats

Let's take a look at North Carolina baseball's all-time starting nine in this edition of the NCAA.com series of the best possible starting lineups for some of college baseball’s most successful programs.

Here is how we picked the team: We dug deep in the record books, only considering the players' college careers. Their achievements in professional baseball did not come into play. There was also consideration given to their positional fits and how well they fit into a batting order we made based on historical stats that could provide a combination of high batting averages, speed, and power.

RANKINGS: Vandy still on top, Arizona State debuts

The Tar Heels have never been short of talent. This is a team that made it to Omaha four straight seasons, part of a resume that includes 11 trips to the College World Series. They went to back-to-back championship series in 2006 and 2007, which explains why quite a few of the players selected came from that run.

Brian Robert, Shortstop (1997-98)

Roberts spent just two years in Chapel Hill but he certainly made them count. He hit .427 in his Carolina debut, still tied for the best single-season mark in program history. Roberts not only holds the single-season stolen base record with 63, but he also broke his own record of 47 to get there. The 1997 national freshman of the year and 1998 ACC player of the year left the program as the all-time stolen base leader and his .398 batting average is still third all-time.