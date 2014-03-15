COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Charlie White's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth lifted Maryland to a 3-2 win against No. 13 North Carolina on Saturday afternoon at Shipley Field. Carolina outhit the Terrapins 11-4 but left 13 men on base in falling to 13-5 and 3-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Maryland, which got 4.1 scoreless innings of relief from Tayler Stiles, improved to 11-5 and 2-3 in the league.

Benton Moss started on the mound for the Tar Heels and pitched into the eighth for the third time in five starts. His lone stumble came in the second, when Maryland loaded the bases with one out for Jose Cuas. Cuas, the No. 8 hitter, failed in two attempts to safety squeeze before doubling off the wall to score a pair. After a walk reloaded the bases, Moss got White to ground into a 4-6-3 double play to end the threat.

Carolina pulled even in the fourth thanks to four consecutive two-out hits. Parks Jordan, who had three hits on the day, started the rally with a single before Joe Dudek doubled him home on a fly ball down the line that right fielder Kyle Convissar lost in the sun. Tom Zengel then tied the game with a ringing double to right that scored Dudek. Landon Lassiter singled to put runners on the corners, but Maryland starter Mike Shawaryn got Wood Myers swinging to limit the damage.

The Tar Heels had a runner in scoring position in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings but could not break through against the burly lefty Stiles (2-0). The freshman entered the game in the fifth with the bases loaded after Tyler Ramirez doubled, Korey Dunbar walked and Jordan singled to chase Shawaryn. Stiles got Dudek to fly out to end the fifth, then posted four more scoreless frames to set the stage for White's heroics in the ninth.



Zach Rice (0-1) came on in relief of Moss in the eighth and pitched out of a two-on, one-out jam by getting Kevin Martir to ground out and striking out pinch hitter Matt Rescigno. But the freshman lefty gave up his first run of 2014 in the ninth after hitting Anthony Papio with one out. Papio stole second and, after a strikeout and a walk, scored on White's single through the right side.



Eight different Tar Heels had hits on the day, led by Jordan's three and Lassiter's two, but the visitors couldn't find the big hit against Stiles.