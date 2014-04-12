BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- St. John Fisher had its program-best 14-game winning streak snapped on Saturday as the Cardinals traveled to New York City to take on Baruch. Fisher would rebound in the second game with a 7-0 shutout.

In the opening game of the doubleheader, neither team was able to move a runner into scoring position until the top of the third when Cody Wiktorski singled and quickly stole second base. The sophomore infielder tried to work his way to third base, but was thrown out on the play.

The Bearcats would score all the runs they would need in the bottom half of the third after smacking three hits including a two-run double that proved the difference maker in the game.

The No. 16 Cardinals, now 16-2 on the season, would get one back in the seventh inning. Malcolm Kelsey would lead off with a single to center field and come around to score on an RBI-single from Joe Simmons, but that was as close as Fisher would get as the Bearcats ended Fisher's historic streak.

Senior pitcher Mike Rynerson took the loss despite a strong out. The Rochester native went six innings and surrendered only six hits and two runs while striking out a season-high nine batters.

Fisher, which had been averaging nearly 14 hits in its last 14 games, was held to only six hits in the opening game, all of which were singles.

In the finale, Sean Badger earned his second after holding the Bearcats to only four hits over five innings of work.

The visiting Cardinals got on the board in the third inning as Cam Allen doubled and came around to score after back-to-back balks by Baruch. Fisher would add another run in the fourth when Brad Rush led off the inning with a walk and proceeded to swipe second base. Nick Flemister stepped to the plate and did his job, moving Rush to third where he would later score on a wild pitch to give Fisher the 2-0 advantage.

Fisher showed its speed in the fifth frame when Mike Fahy led off with a single and advanced to third after a single from Wiktorski. The Cardinals would then pull off the double steal as Fahy stole home to put Fisher up 3-0. Wiktorski would go on to steal third and came around to score the Cardinals' fourth run on an RBI-single from Kelsey.

Up 4-0 in the sixth, Fisher tacked on three more runs on a pair of base hits with Wiktorski knocking in two with a single to the left side.

The Cardinals returned to their aggressive form in the nightcap, belting 12 hits while also stealing 10 bases, leading to the 7-0 win.