PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Rhode Island College junior pinch hitter Patrick Rogers recorded a RBI walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Anchormen to a 9-8 Little East Conference victory Wednesday against Massachusetts-Dartmouth.

Rhode Island College (10-13) moved into a three-way tie with UMass Dartmouth (12-13) and UMass Boston (11-12) in the conference standings with a 3-4 mark. The Corsairs participated in their second consecutive and fifth overall extra inning game, sporting a 3-2 mark.

The Anchormen led off the bottom of the 10th inning with two consecutive singles to move the game-winning run into scoring position. Rogers singled to centerfield to score senior left fielder Justin Costa from second for the decisive run.

Rhode Island College rallied in its final at-bat to forge an 8-8 tie. Junior Tyler Santaniello dropped a one-out single into right field and advanced to third on two wild pitches. Freshman Sean Getman battled back from an 0-2 count to slip a single through the right side to draw the contest even and force extra innings.

UMass Dartmouth snapped a 7-all tie, when junior Ryan Medeiros opened the eighth inning with a single to right field. Medeiros moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, and scored on a two-out RBI single by classmate Cory DeMedeiros.

The Corsairs utilized a well-balanced attack, as all nine UMass Dartmouth starters recorded at least one hit. Junior Alex Newton paced the attack with a 5-for-5 showing from the plate with a run scored and a double. DeMedeiros went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs, while sophomore Matt Russell and junior George Agostini produced two hits apiece.

Trailing 7-3 after four innings, the visitors battled back with four unanswered runs between the fifth and sixth. Junior Nate Farias lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to ignite the rally. In the sixth, Agostini doubled down the left field line to drive in sophomore left fielder Joe Zottoli, while Russell scored later in the frame on an RBI single from junior first baseman Alberto Vazquez to pull the visitors within one. UMass Dartmouth brought in the tying run on a fielder's choice.

Freshman Sean Callahan tossed the first five innings for the Corsairs, allowing six hits and seven runs, only one of which was earned, while striking out four. Senior Karney Boff suffered the setback, giving up nine hits and two runs during four innings of work.

Senior T.J. Tsoumakas retired the visitors in order in the 10th to earn the victory, raising his record to 3-3. Junior Dylan Cummiskey got the start for the Anchormen, throwing 5.1 innings.