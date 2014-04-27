Twice before, Cal State Monterey Bay had one-hitters but never a no-hitter before Josh Eagle's performance.

SEASIDE, Calif. -- Cal State Monterey Bay senior Josh Eagle tossed the program's first no-hitter in the Otters' 4-0 series finale against Cal State San Bernardino. With a 3-2 victory in Sunday's doubleheader opener, the Otters completed a four-game series sweep versus the Coyotes.

Eagle struck out four and walked two while the Otter defense made one error. Of the three base runners, none of them got in scoring position.

"I am really proud of the way our team has come together and continued to compete," head coach Walt White said. "Josh gave us an outstanding performance. For not knowing he would start until 30 minutes before game time, Josh went out and threw an incredibly efficient no-hitter. He was pounding the strike zone and had everything working.

"That's a pretty good way to cap off a well-played series."

Junior Ty Morris and freshman Josh Heinz each collected four hits on the day. Morris knocked out two doubles and a two-run home run.

CSUMB opened the third inning of the day's second game with back-to-back singles by Brady and Morris. The Otters took advantage of CSUSB's two errors on a single play by scoring two runs that began with an attempted sacrifice bunt by Urakami.

CSUMB's final run came in the fifth on a Heinz's RBI single after senior Mark Hurley hit a leadoff single