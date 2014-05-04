West Virginia pounds out 12 runs to take series from No. 12 Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- In the final game at Hawley Field, West Virginia sent it out in grand fashion, defeating No. 12 Texas 12-6 to win the season series.



With the victory, the Mountaineers improved to 26-17 overall this season and 9-8 in the Big 12. The Longhorns fell to 34-15 overall and 11-10 in the conference.



Jackson Cramer and Ryan McBroom led the way with three hits and two RBI apiece. Taylor Munden was also impressive, finishing with two hits, three runs and three RBIs.



After allowing two runs in the top of the second, the Mountaineers answered immediately, taking a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the frame. The inning began with a walk to Jacob Rice and a single to left field by Brad Johnson. Cramer drilled a ball to right center field, plating both Rice and Johnson. Munden scored Cramer with a fielder's choice to third and later scored on a fielding error at first base.

McBroom led off the bottom of the third with a stand-up double to left field. Rice singled to left center putting runners at the corners for Johnson, who grounded into a double play that allowed McBroom to score. After three, the Mountaineers led 5-2.



West Virginia made it 9-2 with a four-run fourth inning. Michael Constantini, Munden and Boyd loaded the bases with no outs. Billy Fleming singled to center plating Munden and Constantini. Boyd scored on an RBI single down the left field line from McBroom, and Fleming scored on a double play ball hit by Rice.



The Longhorns got three runs in the top of the fifth, but the Mountaineers got each of the tallies back in the bottom half of the frame. Munden blasted a two-run home run over the left field wall that scored Cramer, who reached with a one-out double. McBroom notched his second RBI of the game with a single to left field that scored Boyd, who was hit by a pitch, making the scoring 12-5.



Left-hander John Means (6-1) took the win, spreading 11 hits over 6.1 innings with three earned runs, three walks and three strikeouts. Pascal Paul and Sean Carley combined to finish the game with 2.2 shutout innings.



Texas starter Lukas Schiraldi (6-3) took the loss, allowing five runs, three earned, on five hits with two walks. The Longhorns used five pitchers to finish the game.