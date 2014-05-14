Big East tournament to return to Coney Island for first time since 2007

NEW YORK -- Hot dogs, the Cyclone, the Wonder Wheel -- and college baseball.

The Big East Conference announced Tuesday that its baseball tournament will return to Brooklyn for the first time since 2007 with games played May 22-25 at Coney Island's MCU Park, home of the Mets' minor league affiliate.

With Nathan's Famous and the Coney Island boardwalk steps away, the top four teams in the Big East will play in the double-elimination tournament with the winner earning the conference's automatic berth into the NCAA tournament.

Creighton, St. John's and Seton Hall have already clinched Big East tournament berths, with Xavier, Butler, Georgetown and Villanova competing for the final spot.

"The sport of baseball has enjoyed a long and rich history in Brooklyn," Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman said in a statement, "and the conference is thrilled to bring our schools to NYC to be a part of the tradition."