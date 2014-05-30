Stanford tops Indiana State 8-1 behind Cal Quantrill's four-hitter

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Cal Quantrill threw a four-hitter, and Jack Klein hit a three-run home run to lead Stanford to an 8-1 victory against Indiana State on Friday in the first game of the NCAA's Bloomington Regional.

The Cardinal (31-23) advanced to play the Indiana-Youngstown State winner Saturday. Indiana State (35-17) will face the loser of that game.

Quantrill stuck out six, walked two and needed only 104 pitches to get through nine innings.

The Cardinal took a 1-0 lead in the first when Zach Hoffpauir singled up the middle to score Alex Blandino. In the sixth, Brant Whiting drove in Danny Diekroeger, and Klein hit his three-run shot off Ryan Keaffaber.

The Cardinal added three more runs in the ninth on RBI singles by Brett Michael Doran and Tommy Edman and a wild pitch that scored Doran.

Indiana State scored in the sixth on Jacob Hayes's RBI double.