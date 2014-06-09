TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona State head coach Tim Esmay has resigned after five seasons.

Esmay resigned after meeting with athletic director Ray Anderson last week following the Sun Devils' first 0-2 postseason since 1992.

The 49-year-old Esmay was hired in 2010 after Pat Murphy was fired amid an NCAA investigation that led to sanctions and a one-year postseason ban.

Esmay was the Pac-10 coach of the year in 2010, when Arizona State went 52-10 and entered the College World Series as the No. 1 overall seed.

The Sun Devils went 33-24 this season and failed to advance past the regional round. Esmay, who also coached at Utah, was 201-94-1 at Arizona State.