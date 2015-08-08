CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- Austin Peay State University officials have received and accepted a resignation from Gary McClure, head baseball coach. Upon resignation, Cheryl Holt, Interim Athletics Director has appointed assistant coach Derrick Dunbar as interim head coach.

The resignation occurred after McClure's arrest Friday night.

APSU President Alisa White has indicated the administration will move forward rapidly.

"This is a sad situation for all involved," White said."It conflicts with the core values of our university and does not represent the values of our outstanding faculty and staff; therefore, we have accepted Mr. McClure's resignation.

"We are moving forward with Derrick Dunbar as interim head coach. Mr. Dunbar is well respected among the Austin Peay community and is known for his outstanding leadership, discipline and drive that will help him lead the program with excellence during this transition."