9 great college baseball throwback uniforms

Baseball has always been a beautiful game, and not solely in how it's played. There have been bright spots and dark spots in more than 100 years of uniform history, and the best of the past come back thanks to the tradition of throwbacks.

Here are nine of the best throwback uniforms being showcased on college diamonds today:

North Carolina's Classic Cream

Cream hats make their debut as it is Breakfast for Dinner Night at the Bosh.

The Tar Heels unveiled a beautiful traditional cream kit for their April 19 contest with Coastal Carolina. However, the Chanticleers topped UNC, 6-3.

Tulane's salute to St. Louis

The Green Wave allude to the classic St. Louis Cardinals logo with twin pelicans resting on a tilted bat across the chest, but that alone doesn't make a great throwback. However, the powder blue '80s-style pullover jersey is beautiful.

Louisville/Virginia Tech go way back for Diamond Heritage Day

The Cardinals' vintage logo on the classy dark gray always would've won the day in any other situation but, the Hokies' old VT logo on a cream jersey makes it too close to call. I'm not even sure who wore it better.

Virginia's Navy Pullover

The 1970s-almost Astros-inspired lettering and sleeve stripes on this pullover give the defending champs some extra style out on the field.

Oklahoma State's Vintage Cap and Bat

The Cowboy logo on the hat would give this look enough swag, but the "state"-emblazoned bat underlining "Oklahoma" makes this kit incredible.

Mississippi State's Gray Pinstripes

The pinstripes and classic interlocking M and S on the upper right front are an obvious homage to the Bronx Bombers, but it's the beautiful combination of gray and maroon that really tie this look together and make it Bulldog beautiful.

UCLA's tribute to its most famous alumnus

For Jackie Robinson Day, the Bruins brought back the same kit Jackie himself would've sported when he was in Los Angeles, with a few minor changes. The old-style B on the cap could stand for Bruin or, more likely, Brooklyn where Robinson made history as the first African-American to play Major League Baseball. The cleats are not only emblazoned with Robinson's number, 42, but also with headlines from his red letter career.

Eastern Michigan's 40th anniversary tribute

#UniWatch: We're taking it back to '75-76, honoring the 40th anniversary of our College World Series teams.

The Eagles brought out exact replicas of their 1976 uniforms to honor the 40th anniversary of their last College World Series appearance. The 1976 Eastern Michigan team finished second at the CWS.

Indiana keeps it simple

These Hoosier throwbacks may be from last year, but their classic, clean look deserved a spot on this list. The vintage IU logo and combination of crimson and cream make for one of the greatest throwback looks ever.