7 states with most College World Series trips and titles

The ultimate prize for any Division I baseball program is to see your season end in Omaha. But which states boast the most College World Series trips and national championships?

Here are seven that make a case to be called the best college baseball state.

Editor's Note: The numbers are reflected only by current Division I baseball programs. They do not reflect former Division I schools or programs which have been cut. This story was last updated on June 15, 2019.

California (83 CWS appearances, 23 titles, 8 runner-ups)

California makes a compelling case for the crown of college baseball. Thirteen schools from the state have made it to the College World Series a combined 83 times. The most appearances in the CWS have come from USC (21), Cal State Fullerton (18) and Stanford (16).

USC has the most national titles in college baseball with 12, with the most recent coming back in 1998. Ten came during the Rod Dedeaux era, including five straight from 1970-1974.

Other programs to win the CWS include California, Cal State Fullerton, Pepperdine, Stanford, Fresno State and UCLA.

There have been only 11 College World Series fields without at least one California school, including this year's tournament.

Texas (64 CWS appearances, 7 titles, 7 runner-ups)

2005 Texas Longhorns national championship team

Six of the state's seven national titles belong to the Longhorns. Texas' first title in 1950 — under legendary coach Bibb Falk — was also the first to be won in Omaha. No other program can say they have made the trip to the CWS more than the Longhorns, who have been there 36 times.

Elsewhere, other Lone Star State programs have found success in the past decade. TCU qualified for four straight College World Series from 2014-17. Texas Tech has made the College World Series in four of the last six seasons, including 2019.

Florida (61 CWS appearances, 5 titles, 7 runner-ups)

The Sunshine State's big three have combined for 60 trips to the CWS with Miami earning 25 bids, Florida State 23 and Florida 12. The 1996 and 1998 CWS mark the only two times all three traveled to Omaha in the postseason.

Miami is responsible for four of the state's five titles under skippers, putting the program in a tie for fourth for most national championships. Florida claimed the most recent title, its first, in 2017.

The Seminoles have the most CWS appearances without a national title and have finished as the runner-up three times. Mike Martin will get one final chance in this year's tournament.

Arizona (39 CWS appearances, 9 titles, 8 runner-ups)

The Wildcats and Sun Devils may be the only two programs in the state to reach Omaha, but both have found great success at the CWS. Arizona State has made the trip 22 times and returned home as champions five times.

Meanwhile, Arizona won its fourth CWS championship in 2012 over threepeat-seeking South Carolina, it's first since 1986 back in the Jerry Kindall era.

Louisiana (22 CWS appearances, 6 titles, 1 runner-up)

LSU officially put the state of Louisiana on the college baseball map with its first-ever national championship in 1991. In fact, all six titles for the state have come from the Bayou Bengals. The 1991 LSU team started a dominating decade for the Tigers as they won four titles in the 1990s and another in 2000, all under the legendary Skip Bertman.

Three other programs in Louisiana have made trips to the CWS with Tulane earning a pair of bids and one each for Louisiana and New Orleans.

Oklahoma (30 CWS appearances, 3 titles, 5 runner-ups)

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are the lone representatives from the state of Oklahoma. Tulsa did make a pair of CWS appearances in 1969 and 1971, but the program has since been cut.

The Sooners have a pair of national championships, coming four decades apart in 1951 and 1994. Oklahoma State has reached the championship series six times with its only title coming in 1959. The Cowboys' 20 CWS trips trail only Texas, Miami, Florida State, Arizona State and USC.

South Carolina (25 CWS appearances, 3 titles, 4 runner-ups)

2011 South Carolina national champions

South Carolina and Clemson are hated rivals but both have represented the state well with their rich baseball traditions, including 23 College World Series appearances. The Gamecocks made the trip to the championship series in 1975, 1977 and 2002 before they finally earned their first national championship in 2010. South Carolina followed it up with its second consecutive title in 2011 and another finals appearance in 2012.

Clemson has made it 12 times, but doesn't have a title yet. The Citadel (1990) and Coastal Carolina (2016) are the state's other two representatives. CCU took home the national title in its lone trip to Omaha.