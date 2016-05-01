College baseball: Arkansas downs No. 2 Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior Rick Nomura’s three-hit game coupled with a Carson Shaddy game-tying home run and the insurance triple by Clark Eagan helped Arkansas (26-17, 7-13) take the series opener with the Aggies 9-5 at Baum Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Texas A&M (34-9, 13-7) would even the series in the nightcap of the doubleheader enduring a back-and-forth battle that ended in the 11th inning with a 2-run home run by Hunter Melton. Arkansas forced extra innings after pinch hitter Alex Gosser singled home the game-tying RBI in the ninth, but the Hogs couldn’t put one more across in the extra frames, falling 11-8.

The rubber match between the two clubs will take place Sunday with first pitch set for 1 p.m. CDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Nomura finished game 1 going 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBI. It was his double in the second inning that put the first two Arkansas runs on the board. The Hogs went on to outscore the Aggies 6-1 over the next four innings, taking an 8-4 lead.

Razorback starting pitcher Dominic Taccolini (5-2) earned his second win in as many starts, going six innings strong, allowing five earned runs on nine hits with six strikeouts. The Hog bullpen pitched the final three innings as James Teague, Jordan Rodriguez, Josh Alberius and Blaine Knight all combined to give up just one hit with no runs crossing the plate.

In Game 2, four Razorbacks recorded multiple hits led by Luke Bonfield, who hit a 3-run home run in the first inning, part of a five-run first for the Hogs. Nomura also notched three more hits in Game 2, giving him 6 hits for the day.

Starter Zach Jackson only went 4 2/3 innings in the second game, giving up seven earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts. The bullpen kept the Aggies in check in the late innings as Barrett Loseke struck out four over 3 2/3 innings, giving way to Blaine Knight, who tried to close it out in the 10th inning. Knight looked good in his first inning, but gave up the go-ahead home run to Melton in the 11th.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Sophomore Carson Shaddy’s home run in the third inning of game 1 tied the match at 4-4 and started a string of six straight runs by the Razorbacks. For Shaddy, it was his first home run since March 4 against Eastern Illinois, breaking a homerless streak of 32-straight games.

Arkansas’ four runs in the sixth inning of game 1 ballooned the Hog lead to 8-4 with the big hit coming off a two-run triple by junior Clark Eagan. It was Eagan’s second triple of the year and his 10th as a team for the Razorbacks.

Bonfield’s 3-run home run in the first inning of @ame 2 was part of a five-run first inning for the Hogs, putting Arkansas up 5-2 on the Aggies early. Bonfield now ties for the team-lead with eight home runs on the year.

Alex Gosser’s pinch hit RBI single in the ninth inning of game 2 scored Nomura from second base. Nomura led off the inning with a single and then reached second on a fielding error by the A&M right fielder. The hit was Gosser’s second of the year.

UP NEXT

The Razorbacks and Aggies will play the series-deciding game Sunday at 1 p.m. at Baum Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.