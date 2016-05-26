DURHAM, N.C. - Chase Pinder’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning lifted No. 15 Clemson to a 5-4 win over No. 8 Virginia in the ACC Tournament at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Thursday. The Tigers, who improved to 1-0 in the tourney, upped their record to 39-18, while the Cavaliers, who fell to 0-1 in the tournament, dropped to 36-19.

Eli White had three big hits to lead #Clemson in its win over the No. 8 Cavaliers. BOX SCORE - pic.twitter.com/p0I8nrdf2g — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 26, 2016

Weston Wilson hit a run-scoring double in the top of the second inning, then Daniel Pinero belted a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning to tie the score. In the fifth inning, Mike Triller, making just his third start of the year, laced an opposite-field, two-run homer on a 1-2 pitch, his second long ball of the season. Later in the frame, Eli White lined a two-out, run-scoring double.

The Cavaliers lifted back-to-back sacrifice flies in the sixth inning, then Matt Thaiss crushed a leadoff homer in the eighth inning to tie the score. But Chris Williams led off the ninth inning with a single and came around to score on Pinder’s sacrifice fly to deep left-center.

Pat Krall (9-1) earned the win in relief in 2.0 innings pitched. Cavalier reliever Tyler Shambora (5-1) suffered the loss.

